3 hours ago

Center Point woman shoots estranged spouse to stop sexual assault

Police in Alabama say a man broke into his estranged wife’s home and tried to sexually assault her before she shot him.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells AL.com that 31-year-old Eric Austin was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted rape and second-degree domestic violence.

Christian says the woman told responding deputies she shot Austin in the leg to fend him off.

Austin fled in a vehicle, but was stopped by deputies and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

He remains hospitalized under guard and will be booked into jail once medical care is complete.

He was charged after being questioned.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

7 Things: Trump puts pressure on Democrat Senator, Alabama leaders warn on tariffs again, smears against Attorney General Steve Marshall continue, and more …

1. Trump took his insult comedy routine to Montana and blasted Sen. Jon Tester while he groveled

— Trump was in Montana to stump for Matt Rosendale, but his speech touched on everything from Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), #MeToo, WTO, NAFTA, NATO, the NFL, Russia, North Korea, and the military.

— Tester took an ad out praising Trump for coming to Montana and touting his support for bills Trump signed, Don Jr. responded by saying “Jon Tester is no partner of President Trump.”

2. More Alabama voices continue telling Trump tariffs are not good for Alabama

— The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says Alabama will take a big blow if Trump’s tariffs continue.  They reiterated that “tariffs are a tax on American consumers and businesses.”

— Gov. Kay Ivey already signaled Alabama would be hurt by these tariffs, now her Secretary of Commerce is warning this is already happening, saying, “We’ve seen a couple of projects that we’ve been actively working where their timeline has slipped.”

403
3. Smears of Attorney General Steve Marshall continue from Troy King’s allies at the Alabama Political Reporter

— A week after Marshall’s wife killed herself, the APR ran a piece implying there were major irregularities in the case mostly predicated on the fact that law enforcement would not comment on an open investigation.

— Now, they have posted a bizarre and unlikely innuendo-filled report alleging that random neighbors were told not to talk to the press. This is all going nowhere, but it will continue until the July 17th runoff.

4. The thug ripped that hat off of a 16-year-old Trump supporter has now been fired and is in hiding

— A man walked into a Whataburger restaurant at 2 a.m. on July 4th and ripped a “Make America Great Again” hat off a young man, threw a drink in his face, and it was all recorded.

— The attacker was Kino Jimenez. Thursday, he had been fired from his job, kicked out of the Green Party, identified by the police, and allegedly went into hiding.

5. The left and the media (I repeat myself) finally get Scott Pruitt. Surprisingly, the new head is disparaged as “Scott Pruitt’s ideological twin

— The constantly assailed Environmental Protection Agency director Scott Pruitt has finally resigned,.Pruitt made for an easy target because he was constantly dancing along ethical lines.

— Pruitt’s real crime was being a constant critic of the organization he would helm. The drama will not stop because the interim director is a former energy industry lobbyist who will continue the President’s deregulation plans.

6. 57 Alabama schools are no longer eligible for Alabama Accountability Act tax credits, showing lawmakers were concerned about quality

— Alabama now has 151 private schools that allow students who receive AAA scholarship. The students enrolled in those schools do not want to go back to public schools.

— The change comes after a 2015 law closed a loophole that allowed unaccredited schools to receive students taking advantage of the program.

7. Fear not: After the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on online taxes, Alabama is coming for your money

— Last month, the court cleared the way for states to collect more tax dollars from Internet sales. Alabama is expected to pick up between ten to twenty million dollars, according to Sen. Trip Pittman.

— The Alabama Department of Revenue Tuesday put out guidelines to online retailers that said taxes will be collected starting October 1.

2 hours ago

Roby says constituent feedback on Trump tariffs ‘a mixed bag’; Calls on businesses, individuals to offer ‘specific’ examples of harm

SLOCUMB – On Thursday, Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) toured several farms within her congressional district with House Agricultural Committee chairman Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas). The tour was capped off with a stop at Andy Sumblin’s cotton farm south of Slocumb in Geneva County just above the Alabama-Florida state line.

Roby’s tour comes as Wiregrass farmers have expressed concerns over President Donald Trump’s trade policy, and as she is facing what some claim to be a difficult Republican runoff contest with Democrat-turned-Republican former Rep. Bobby Bright.

529
Conaway indicated Trump’s tough stance on trade could be what is necessary for farmers to gain long-term certainty in agriculture commodities markets plagued by alleged unfair trade practices initiated by China.

Roby didn’t seem to be entirely opposed to the use of tariffs when she told reporters gathered at the Sumblin Farm for the tour stop she still wanted to hear about the full impact of this administration’s actions on trade.

“Clearly in Alabama, the president enjoys very high approval and support,” she said. “And I think my message is that we want our constituents to be letting us know where they are on these different issues – not just agriculture, although we’ve talked about agriculture a lot today. But industry-wide, we want to hear testimonials from our folks. Our jobs in here in Alabama – to what even the conversations – the impact that they’re having as representatives in the people’s house, it’s our job to listen to our constituents and take that message back. So, I am just calling on all of the folks that I represent and the jobs that they represent express to us and give us real stories about how these conversations and negotiations could be impacting for the good or for the bad.”

“We want to hear it all, and that gives us a better understanding of where folks are,” she continued. “But again, we want the president to continue on pushing forward conservative policies that we all agree on. And as lawmakers, we have a shared conservative agenda, and we want to see these things get across the finish line. On the trade and tariff issue, it’s very important that we are hearing from the people that we represent and the impacts that some of these decisions could potentially have.”

Roby told Yellowhammer News that so far reactions have been mixed to the president’s use of tariffs.

“We’re hearing a mixed bag right now,” Roby said. “We’re hearing from folks that they feel like it’s positively impacting and then others that have concerns. So again, the specific of example that an individual or business can give to our office, the better because that’s real life. And we want to know.”

“I’ve had several conversations with constituents just this week about these very things,” she added. “In fact, at a roundtable in Eufaula just the other day, there were differing positions all around the table, and I would say for the most part conservative Republicans. We just need to make sure that we’re listening so that we can take these comments back when we go back to Washington and have conversations with the administration.”

The Trump administration has been under attack by trade groups and politicians within Alabama, mostly because of the potential impact they could have on the state’s flourishing auto manufacturing industry. Sumblin, however, sees the use of tariffs as “unsettling,” but perhaps necessary in the long run.

“As [Conaway] said, it’s unsettling,” he said. “But in the end, I think it is best for us because we already weren’t playing on a level playing field.”

“[It’ll be] maybe improved – I don’t think it’ll ever be level,” Sumblin added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

17 hours ago

Beat the heat with Alabama’s sweet local treats

Summer is winding down, but there’s still time to beat the heat with a sweet local treat! Head out to one of these local favorites with the kids before school and fall activities start back up

Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe

Located on Shades Crest Road in Bluff Park, Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe is a great place to get a cold sweet treat. Rotating through over 100 flavors of ice cream, the shop is sure to have something you will love. Rich and creamy, their ice cream is sure to satisfy any ice cream lover. Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe also offers a variety of sherbet and non-dairy soy options. The ice cream is not made in-house, but the shop orders their delicious ice cream and sherbet directly from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream in Wisconsin, “America’s Dairyland”.

815
The inside of Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe is decorated in a cute retro theme. The ice cream dipping cabinets are low, offering the perfect view for children. Your little one can look inside the cabinets, select a flavor, and watch it being dipped. There is seating inside, along with a couple of benches outside.

On our last visit Finn, my son, had his favorite flavor, “Birthday Cake”. It is birthday cake flavored ice cream with swirls of blue frosting and sprinkles. I indulged in a scoop of “Exhausted Parent” which is bourbon-spiked espresso ice cream with chocolate chunks. Both flavors were delicious. As an added bonus, ice cream served in a bowl is served with a color-changing spoon tucked into the ice cream. Finn loved his spoon, so we ended up with a souvenir to use with our ice cream at home.

Steel City Pops

With three convenient locations, Steel City Pops is not to be missed. They have storefronts in Homewood, at the Summit, and a cute little retro airstream trailer on HWY 280. They also have a push cart at The Market at Pepper Place.

Steel City Pops are not the watered down popsicles of our childhood. Their pops are made with fresh all-natural or organic ingredients and sweetened with raw, organic cane sugar — no artificial flavors or preservatives. Their pops are gluten-free and vegetarian, and they have vegan fruity pops, too. The pops come in fruity and creamy flavors.

If you are thinking, How good can a popsicle really be? Just visit one of their stores. I am sure they will change your mind. I personally love the buttermilk, but I have tried many other flavors and have not been disappointed. My son is a fan of the chocolate. The next flavor on my list to try is root beer or maybe lavender lemonade.

Big Spoon Creamery

Big Spoon Creamery is located downtown on 3rd Avenue South. They also have a food truck that travels around town. You can find the truck schedule on their website. In 2014, the two-chef husband and wife team started Big Spoon Creamery with a little ice cream trike. Since then, they have expanded into a food truck and a store front.

My true love is their ice-cream cookie sandwiches, also known as sammies. The sammies feature the shop’s artisan ice-cream between two thin crunchy cookies. The sammies are frozen solid so they can take the heat without melting too fast. The peach buttermilk with honey graham cookies sammie is a favorite treat for my son and me to share.

Their store also offers sundaes, banana splits, malts, floats, shakes, and fizzies. I consider a visit to their store a gift to my taste buds. The banana split, as described on the menu, includes “bruleed banana, vanilla bean, pineapple passionfruit compote, cream cheese whipped cream, and honey graham crumbs”. Who am I to deny my taste buds the pleasure?

Mountain Brook Creamery & Edgewood Creamery

BMB contributor Julie T. is a big fan of Mountain Brook Creamery and has this to say about her love for this local shop: Mountain Brook Creamery has long been our family go-to ice cream shop. After I had surgery one time, that’s what I requested. When my husband and I have date nights, that’s where we usually end up for dessert. Our favorite is their chocolate chip ice cream. You’ve GOT to try it! The chocolate is finely shaved and mixed so well into the vanilla that it’s hard to tell where the chocolate chips end and the ice cream begins! And be sure to check out their sister shop, Edgewood Creamery in Homewood! This shop is a mustwhen strolling through the family-friendly Edgewood neighborhood.

If you haven’t been to these local sweets shops, you are really missing out. Indulge with your kiddos in these last days of summer — and into the fall and winter. One perk of living in the South: ice cream year-round!

Where do you love to go for a refreshing frozen treat in Birmingham?

About Timarie F

Timarie has lived in Birmingham for over 15 years. She is a mother, wife, educator, artist, daughter, and sister. Calling Homewood home has given the beach girl her roots. Timarie met her husband, Scott, in Memphis while attending an art college. Her journey to becoming a mother was not an easy one. After many years, continuous prayers, and a little help from an amazing doctor, she became a mother to Finn (2.5). In that moment, her life changed for the better. Living to inspire and inspired to live, she wants to be there as a support and encourager to all moms. Believing we each have our own journey, Timarie hopes to share her truthful moments with others, while encouraging others find joy in simple moments.

(Courtesy of Birmingham Moms Blog)

18 hours ago

Mobile, Montgomery are among top 50 cities losing most population to migration

Two of Alabama’s four largest cities are getting smaller, according to a report by the financial news publication 24/7 Wall Street.

The report, which utilized data published by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Program, ranks Mobile and Montgomery 39th and 27th respectively on a list of 50 American cities seeing the largest net depopulation due to migration.

Mobile saw 8,517 of its citizens leave between 2010 and 2017.

41
The state capital of Montgomery had 10,317 people leave during the same period.

Number 1 on the list is the Chicago metropolitan area, which saw a net decline of 296,320 people between 2010 and 2017.

Read the full report here.

18 hours ago

Second tropical depression of 2018 forms in Atlantic Ocean

The second tropical depression of the 2018 hurricane season has formed over the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the depression formed Thursday morning.

98
Center forecasters say it is likely to fizzle before becoming a threat to land.

The 11 a.m. advisory from the hurricane center says the storm has sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and is about 1,300 miles (2,090 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles.

Subtropical Storm Alberto became the first named storm of the 2018 season.

It formed in May, just before the June 1 start of hurricane season.

It dumped heavy rain on the southeastern United States.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

