Center Point woman shoots estranged spouse to stop sexual assault

Located on Shades Crest Road in Bluff Park, Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe is a great place to get a cold sweet treat. Rotating through over 100 flavors of ice cream, the shop is sure to have something you will love. Rich and creamy, their ice cream is sure to satisfy any ice cream lover. Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe also offers a variety of sherbet and non-dairy soy options. The ice cream is not made in-house, but the shop orders their delicious ice cream and sherbet directly from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream in Wisconsin, “America’s Dairyland”.

Summer is winding down, but there’s still time to beat the heat with a sweet local treat! Head out to one of these local favorites with the kids before school and fall activities start back up

The inside of Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe is decorated in a cute retro theme. The ice cream dipping cabinets are low, offering the perfect view for children. Your little one can look inside the cabinets, select a flavor, and watch it being dipped. There is seating inside, along with a couple of benches outside.

On our last visit Finn, my son, had his favorite flavor, “Birthday Cake”. It is birthday cake flavored ice cream with swirls of blue frosting and sprinkles. I indulged in a scoop of “Exhausted Parent” which is bourbon-spiked espresso ice cream with chocolate chunks. Both flavors were delicious. As an added bonus, ice cream served in a bowl is served with a color-changing spoon tucked into the ice cream. Finn loved his spoon, so we ended up with a souvenir to use with our ice cream at home.

Steel City Pops

With three convenient locations, Steel City Pops is not to be missed. They have storefronts in Homewood, at the Summit, and a cute little retro airstream trailer on HWY 280. They also have a push cart at The Market at Pepper Place.

Steel City Pops are not the watered down popsicles of our childhood. Their pops are made with fresh all-natural or organic ingredients and sweetened with raw, organic cane sugar — no artificial flavors or preservatives. Their pops are gluten-free and vegetarian, and they have vegan fruity pops, too. The pops come in fruity and creamy flavors.

If you are thinking, How good can a popsicle really be? Just visit one of their stores. I am sure they will change your mind. I personally love the buttermilk, but I have tried many other flavors and have not been disappointed. My son is a fan of the chocolate. The next flavor on my list to try is root beer or maybe lavender lemonade.

Big Spoon Creamery

Big Spoon Creamery is located downtown on 3rd Avenue South. They also have a food truck that travels around town. You can find the truck schedule on their website. In 2014, the two-chef husband and wife team started Big Spoon Creamery with a little ice cream trike. Since then, they have expanded into a food truck and a store front.

My true love is their ice-cream cookie sandwiches, also known as sammies. The sammies feature the shop’s artisan ice-cream between two thin crunchy cookies. The sammies are frozen solid so they can take the heat without melting too fast. The peach buttermilk with honey graham cookies sammie is a favorite treat for my son and me to share.

Their store also offers sundaes, banana splits, malts, floats, shakes, and fizzies. I consider a visit to their store a gift to my taste buds. The banana split, as described on the menu, includes “bruleed banana, vanilla bean, pineapple passionfruit compote, cream cheese whipped cream, and honey graham crumbs”. Who am I to deny my taste buds the pleasure?

Mountain Brook Creamery & Edgewood Creamery

BMB contributor Julie T. is a big fan of Mountain Brook Creamery and has this to say about her love for this local shop: Mountain Brook Creamery has long been our family go-to ice cream shop. After I had surgery one time, that’s what I requested. When my husband and I have date nights, that’s where we usually end up for dessert. Our favorite is their chocolate chip ice cream. You’ve GOT to try it! The chocolate is finely shaved and mixed so well into the vanilla that it’s hard to tell where the chocolate chips end and the ice cream begins! And be sure to check out their sister shop, Edgewood Creamery in Homewood! This shop is a mustwhen strolling through the family-friendly Edgewood neighborhood.

If you haven’t been to these local sweets shops, you are really missing out. Indulge with your kiddos in these last days of summer — and into the fall and winter. One perk of living in the South: ice cream year-round!

Where do you love to go for a refreshing frozen treat in Birmingham?

About Timarie F

Timarie has lived in Birmingham for over 15 years. She is a mother, wife, educator, artist, daughter, and sister. Calling Homewood home has given the beach girl her roots. Timarie met her husband, Scott, in Memphis while attending an art college. Her journey to becoming a mother was not an easy one. After many years, continuous prayers, and a little help from an amazing doctor, she became a mother to Finn (2.5). In that moment, her life changed for the better. Living to inspire and inspired to live, she wants to be there as a support and encourager to all moms. Believing we each have our own journey, Timarie hopes to share her truthful moments with others, while encouraging others find joy in simple moments.

Stay Connected!

Follow us to stay in-the-know about being a mom in Birmingham.

(Courtesy of Birmingham Moms Blog)