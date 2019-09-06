Celebrate your company’s success with a unique race experience

This comes after a video was released Thursday featuring Brees supporting “Bring Your Bible to School Day,” which will occur on October 3 this year.

New Orleans Saints quarterback and future NFL Hall of Fame inductee Drew Brees is under fire from Democrats and members of the national media after encouraging students to “live out” their faith and “share God’s love with friends.”

This day is student-led and completely voluntary, which aligns with the tenets of religious freedom in the U.S. Constitution.

Despite Brees’ succinct, seemingly uncontroversial message, he was immediately attacked.

Because Focus on the Family sponsors the day and has opposed policies like gay marriage in the past, critics essentially tried to say that Brees must support everything that this “anti-LGBTQ group” does.

Responding to one of these articles specifically, Brees released a follow-up video clarifying his original message of faith and love.

Watch:

Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day. pic.twitter.com/4RdTahE7EZ — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 5, 2019

Brees has been supported through the controversy by a diverse group of colleagues and celebrities, including former University of Alabama star running back Mark Ingram.

Now, you can add Brees’ fellow Gulf Coast resident, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), to his list of backers.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Byrne said, “These attacks on Drew Brees are pathetic.”

“I’ve always admired Brees as an outstanding football player who has never forgotten his family values and his roots,” the Republican U.S. Senate candidate continued. “No one should face criticism for simply encouraging a ‘Bring Your Bible to School Day.'”

“Our country is a far cry from the days when you were at Church every Sunday and kneeled by your bed to pray every night, and we have to return to moral foundation. We have to keep fighting for our Christian values that have made our country so strong,” Byrne concluded.

I stand with @DrewBrees. Would you have ever dreamed that in America, a Christian would be under fire for encouraging “Bring Your Bible to School Day?” When godless Dems are trying to take over our country, we MUST band together to fight for our values. https://t.co/RwX5vqFdjd — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) September 6, 2019

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn