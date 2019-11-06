Celebrate ‘Women Crush Wednesday’ at Kendra Scott in Birmingham this holiday season
Women Crush Wednesday has arrived in Birmingham!
Kendra Scott, a popular female-owned and operated fashion lifestyle brand out of Texas, has decided to take a positive spin on the Instagram famous hashtag by honoring women making an impact in their communities each Wednesday this holiday season.
Beginning Wednesday, Kendra Scott will recognize a woman each week in the Birmingham area for her contributions to her community, ability to overcome challenges, personal achievement and charitable spirit.
The mission behind this initiative is simple, yet powerful. The brand wishes to recognize women who are making waves behind the scenes and deserve public recognition for their efforts. Often it is the seemingly small, quiet efforts making the most significant impact in our communities. Kendra Scott believes it’s time to shed some light on those unsung heroes.
Taking inspiration from its own leader, Kendra Scott began her fashion brand out of her home with only $500 back in 2002. Desiring to make a difference for her family and for her community, Scott made much out of very little. The brand now boasts more than 100 stores nationwide and wishes to empower women to follow their dreams as well.
Andrea Knight, regional marketing and philanthropic manager for Kendra Scott, recently told Style Blueprint, “We know there are many inspirational women in the Birmingham community just like Kendra, and we want to make sure they are celebrated for their accomplishments, hard work and simply being a force to be reckoned with in their everyday life. We thought it’d be fun to take the phrase ‘Women Crush Wednesday’ and give a new meaning to it. It’s about supporting and celebrating women and seeing the good this holiday season.”
Women Crush Wednesday events will be hosted at The Summit Kendra Scott location adjacent to Belk.
To read more about the Women Crush Wednesday initiative and get the party started, Kendra Scott is asking individuals to make nominations via this link: www.womencrushwednesdays.splashthat.com.
After nominations are reviewed and the recipients are selected, the store will begin hosting parties for those selected each Wednesday throughout the end of the year. Each recipient will be gifted a store discount or can choose to participate in a “give back” party during which twenty percent of all proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit organization of her choice.
There’s no better way to treat someone during the holidays than to recognize them for chasing their dreams and changing the world. Now is the time to pick out a woman or two deserving of some celebration this holiday season and let’s get the party started!
Cheers to all you lovely ladies out there giving back day and making a difference each and every day!
