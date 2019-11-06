Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Off with their heads! 33 mins ago / Guest Opinion
Celebrate ‘Women Crush Wednesday’ at Kendra Scott in Birmingham this holiday season 2 hours ago / Lifestyle
Congressional hopeful Jerry Carl first on the airwaves in hotly contested AL-01 GOP race 3 hours ago / News
Saving taxpayer dollars and creating a path to redemption 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Differing opinions on quid pro quo, party switcher explains why he switched, LSU QB excited Trump is coming to Tuscaloosa and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles returns to mission, keeps violent criminals off the streets 6 hours ago / News
Yellowhammer Legacy Series: How did Renaissance art (and a pool table Ronald Reagan played on) get to Sylacauga? 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Playoff committee ranks Alabama No. 3, Auburn No. 11 — 7 takeaways 15 hours ago / Sports
High school football playoffs: A community happening 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
LSU QB on Trump attending Bama game: ‘Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool’ 20 hours ago / Politics
Almost two years in, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin reflects on biggest initiatives 21 hours ago / News
When President Trump visits Nick Saban: What a fly on the wall might hear 22 hours ago / Politics
Carvana to open Bessemer distribution center, creating over 450 Alabama jobs 22 hours ago / News
Koch Foods to invest more than $50 million in new Attalla facility 23 hours ago / News
Rick Karle: Sit back, relax and enjoy the Bama-LSU game this weekend 1 day ago / Sports
Alabama Policy Institute 30th-anniversary celebration to honor U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer 1 day ago / News
Zeigler offers lessons learned from ‘a successful citizens’ movement’ 1 day ago / News
A hero’s welcome: What you deserve, Mr. President 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Trump coming to watch Bama take on LSU, Madison sheriff and DA hear demands that body cams be released, Merrill doesn’t see Sessions running and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
LSU’s Ed Orgeron on Alabama: ‘There will be bigger games down the road for us’ 1 day ago / Sports
3 hours ago

Congressional hopeful Jerry Carl first on the airwaves in hotly contested AL-01 GOP race

The race for the Republican nomination in Alabama’s first congressional district thus far has been a difficult one to handicap.

None of the current officially qualified candidates, which include Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) and State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile), have successfully set themselves apart from the pack as the lead dog in the contest to fill the void soon to be left by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who is seeking Alabama’s seat up in 2020 for the U.S. Senate.

On Wednesday, Carl made the first move of an effort to set himself apart by going live with a radio spot that started airing throughout Alabama’s first congressional district.

The spot touted Carl’s loyalty to President Donald Trump, his business acumen, fiscal discipline as a Mobile County commissioner, opposition to the proposed toll for the new I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge and a willingness to take on the so-called “Squad” in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“When I first entered public office, I said that I wasn’t looking for a job,” Carl said in a release accompanying the spot. “Instead, I wanted to be a public servant who fought to tackle the tough problems facing our community. That’s exactly what I’ve done – worked to bring solid infrastructure that has brought new jobs and new businesses, fought for our law enforcement officers, and put a roadblock up to wasteful spending that wasn’t needed. I look forward to standing with President Trump to continue this same work in Washington, D.C.”

Qualifying ends on Friday for Republicans to enter the contest. GOP voters will go to the polls on March 3, 2020, to select their preference on who to represent them on the November 3, 2020 general election ballot.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

33 mins ago

Off with their heads!

This past week, “IT” finally happened. Mississippi surpassed Alabama in overall rankings for K-12 education.

What absolute fresh hell is this? In truth, it is not that fresh.

Alabama has been limping behind the pack for decades and this year’s “Nation’s Report Card” by the National Center for Education Statistics represented a final bottoming out.

749
Keep reading 749 WORDS

Give us more money they said! Well, they got it. Ten years of steadily increasing budgets with zero proration culminating in a record $7.1 billion education budget this year. And we went down anyway.

School choice is evil they said! Well, Mississippi has put in new choice measures and other reforms in leadership and approach in education with, obviously, strong effect.

We don’t want superintendents with fancy new ideas they said! Well, we’re on our fourth state superintendent in an eight-year span, not counting two interims who held the post collectively for nearly two of those eight years.

Alabama parents should be asking for their heads right now. In fact, Alabama parents should be shouting from the rooftops: “Off with their heads!”

You may be asking: Who is “they?” Glad you asked. Let’s name names.

First of all, the much-vaunted Alabama Education Association has been at the helm resisting change for decades. Ever stalwart in their ability to put children last they have insisted that dollars are less for educating Alabama’s children and more for feeding the beast of a system that now ranks last in the nation. They say nothing when the best teachers are let go to ensure entrenched seniority stays in the classroom. Creative choices such as charter schools and the equitable solution of simply allowing kids to leave a failing school are decried as enemy actions and are challenged by the AEA on a regular basis. We are now last in the nation; thank you AEA.

Names number two: the current, elected, State School Board, which has been a dysfunctional mess with no ability to project policy. Fractious at best, blindingly arrogant at worst, the Board preserves itself while getting nothing done that promotes a 21st-century education? None. What incentives are offered to retain the best among our teachers? None. Would you run a company like this? Honest readers are thinking “no.” Then why do we continue to support a feckless body of individuals who fail us constantly? We are now last in the nation; thank you elected State School Board.

Lastly, those in higher education who train those teachers who enter our classrooms have to bear some measure of responsibility. What are they teaching our teachers? Who are they sending out to teach our kids? Is there any measure of innovation, choice, or passion being taught? Higher education must take some stock of itself and look to its own curriculum and instruction to determine how best to put more meaning into their diplomas. We are now last in the nation; thank you higher ed.

Solutions are not easy, but they are mandatory.

In fixing Alabama education there should not be a single call for more money. Not. One. Call. The money is there, and it is there for the child not for the system.

Alabama’s per capita spending on each child is greater than that of Mississippi and has been for many years and now we in Alabama are last in the nation, not Mississippi.

In fact, Governing Magazine reports that 22% of the 50 states spend less than Alabama per student; yet, all of those low-spending states rank higher than Alabama in results. This year’s NAEP results show four low-spending states finished multiple times in the top 10 of the categories and grade levels ranked in the recent NAEP findings.

The solution isn’t more cash. The real solution lies in setting policies that break the status quo.

Yes, break it!

Innovations in the school choice arena have to be put into effect and given the ability to operate fully. The State School Board needs to be appointed as opposed to elected so that the likelihood of dysfunction is mitigated and a team approach to setting policy can be emplaced. Incentives should be implemented such as scholarships for teachers to achieve National Board Certification and rewards for classroom innovation.

And yes, even the third rail of education politics, we must reimagine tenure as we know it and create retention standards for educators based on meritorious service and achievement so that the best among our educators stay in the classroom.

These really aren’t overly hard things to do. But they are different and require a political will that is too often lacking in Montgomery. “New and better” should be the mantra for education policy in 2020 because “old and last” is nothing to be proud of.

Until we are no longer last in the nation, off with their heads!

Phil Williams is a former Alabama State Senator and is the Director of Policy Strategy for the Alabama Policy Institute, www.AlabamaPolicy.org.

Show less
2 hours ago

Celebrate ‘Women Crush Wednesday’ at Kendra Scott in Birmingham this holiday season

Women Crush Wednesday has arrived in Birmingham!

Kendra Scott, a popular female-owned and operated fashion lifestyle brand out of Texas, has decided to take a positive spin on the Instagram famous hashtag by honoring women making an impact in their communities each Wednesday this holiday season.

Beginning Wednesday, Kendra Scott will recognize a woman each week in the Birmingham area for her contributions to her community, ability to overcome challenges, personal achievement and charitable spirit.

The mission behind this initiative is simple, yet powerful. The brand wishes to recognize women who are making waves behind the scenes and deserve public recognition for their efforts. Often it is the seemingly small, quiet efforts making the most significant impact in our communities. Kendra Scott believes it’s time to shed some light on those unsung heroes.

367
Keep reading 367 WORDS

Taking inspiration from its own leader, Kendra Scott began her fashion brand out of her home with only $500 back in 2002. Desiring to make a difference for her family and for her community, Scott made much out of very little. The brand now boasts more than 100 stores nationwide and wishes to empower women to follow their dreams as well.

Andrea Knight, regional marketing and philanthropic manager for Kendra Scott, recently told Style Blueprint, “We know there are many inspirational women in the Birmingham community just like Kendra, and we want to make sure they are celebrated for their accomplishments, hard work and simply being a force to be reckoned with in their everyday life. We thought it’d be fun to take the phrase ‘Women Crush Wednesday’ and give a new meaning to it. It’s about supporting and celebrating women and seeing the good this holiday season.”

Women Crush Wednesday events will be hosted at The Summit Kendra Scott location adjacent to Belk.

To read more about the Women Crush Wednesday initiative and get the party started, Kendra Scott is asking individuals to make nominations via this link: www.womencrushwednesdays.splashthat.com.

After nominations are reviewed and the recipients are selected, the store will begin hosting parties for those selected each Wednesday throughout the end of the year. Each recipient will be gifted a store discount or can choose to participate in a “give back” party during which twenty percent of all proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit organization of her choice.

There’s no better way to treat someone during the holidays than to recognize them for chasing their dreams and changing the world. Now is the time to pick out a woman or two deserving of some celebration this holiday season and let’s get the party started!

Cheers to all you lovely ladies out there giving back day and making a difference each and every day!

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

Show less
4 hours ago

Saving taxpayer dollars and creating a path to redemption

As multiple recent state and national news stories have illustrated, overcrowded state prisons is one of the key challenges facing Alabama. While the state legislature has made significant strides over the past few years in the area of criminal justice reform, Alabama’s prisons are still at about 166% of capacity. This creates a dangerous environment for prison guards, healthcare providers and the inmates themselves.

There are multiple solutions we need to pursue. We need to build newer, more efficient prisons that require fewer correctional officers, and we must continue to identify ways of punishing non-violent, first-time offenders that don’t involve extended prison stays.

491
Keep reading 491 WORDS

Crucially, we must also find a way to reduce recidivism, or the percentage of prisoners who commit additional crimes after being released from prison for their first offense.

This is a challenge that President Donald Trump has started to address at the federal level: The First Step Act of 2018 is designed to reduce recidivism via education programs, fair sentencing, and smart confinement.

There are obvious fiscal and moral costs for society when someone re-offends and goes back to prison. Taxpayers have to foot the bill for the inmate’s prison stay, and a family somewhere loses a father, a brother, a mother or a sister, to the gray twilight of our correctional system and potentially, a life of crime. Swift and full punishment must be meted out to the guilty; but once a prison sentence is served and justice has been done, the ex-inmate needs to become a contributing member of society.

Currently, Alabama’s recidivism rate is at 31%, which compares favorably to the national average of 34%. But Alabama can do better — and the central figure to keep in mind is that only 7% of inmates with a marketable job skill commit a second crime.

Writing in The American Interest, Emily Mooney reports that a 2018 RAND study showed that educational programs offered in prisons were associated with reducing re-offending rates by as much as 32%. Mooney also points to a 2013 RAND study which showed that every dollar spent on education programs behind bars saved taxpayers up to five dollars in lower recidivism rates.

The research supports what is an intuitive conclusion: a young man who leaves prison with a welding certificate is more likely to find a job, and stay out of trouble, than the one who leaves prison without much more than a contacts list filled with the thieves and drug dealers he met behind bars.

Ingram State Technical College in Elmore County runs six job-training sites across Alabama for state prisoners, who have the opportunity to earn certificates in barbering, HVAC, welding and plumbing, among other skills. I have had the privilege of touring several of these facilities, and the work done is impressive. Alabama should expand these job-training programs, and give more inmates an opportunity to build a new life centered around honest work.

Ultimately, however, giving these men and women in state prison the opportunity learn a skill is about math and budgeting as much as it is about redemption. Overcrowding in our state prisons has led to multiple lawsuits in federal court, and the Department of Justice has opened an investigation into Alabama’s prisons. Expanding Alabama’s existing education programs in state prisons will save taxpayer dollars over the long run, and help get us out of the cross-hairs of the DOJ and the federal courts.

Cam Ward represents District 14 in the Alabama State Senate, which includes all or parts of Shelby, Bibb and Chilton counties. He serves as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Follow him on Twitter: @SenCamWard

Show less
4 hours ago

7 Things: Differing opinions on quid pro quo, party switcher explains why he switched, LSU QB excited Trump is coming to Tuscaloosa and more …

7. Universal healthcare isn’t universal or healthcare

  • While U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have made their “Medicare-For-All” plans a huge focus of their presidential campaigns, there is now new data released from the British government on their National Health Service (NHS), which is a comparative single-payer system.
  • The report from the NHS states, “Cancer waiting times are the worst on record,” whereas the overall waiting list for treatment with specialists totals more than 4.5 million people, which is an increase of 40% in the last five years. The NHS has repeatedly been used as an example of a successful government-run health care system by Democrats.

6. Tuberville loves Trump

629
Keep reading 629 WORDS

  • In a piece written for Yellowhammer News, former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville wrote about President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to Alabama for the University of Alabama vs. LSU game on Saturday.
  • Tuberville wrote, “In Alabama, you will not be heckled or booed, but embraced as our commander in chief. We support you, and we are rooting for your continued success.” While Tuberville conveyed that the state supports Trump and will give him a warm welcome, it also reinforces the fact that Tuberville seems to be running his campaign on how much he loves Trump.

5. ABC covered up Epstein story, media covers for them

  • Recently, a video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach was leaked that revealed ABC News covered up a Jeffery Epstein story so they could continue their coverage of the royal family.
  • A victim of Epstein, Virginia Roberts, said that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s island, but ABC said her story didn’t meet their “standards” to report. But despite these “standards,” they reported poorly sourced stories on then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

4. Not a good night for Republicans

  • Virginia has been trending blue for a couple of years and has now completely become a Democratic state as Republicans lost both chambers of the state legislative body and now are on the outside looking in when it comes to governance in this formerly red state.
  • Things went better in Kentucky where Republicans control the legislature and all statewide offices, but they appear to have lost the race for governor by a slim margin. Some attribute that to the unlikeable incumbent while others are trying to blame the president and the national mood. Either way, it is not good news for Republicans.

3. LSU’s quarterback excited the president will be at his game

  • LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about President Donald Trump’s upcoming attendance of the Alabama vs. LSU game, to which he responded, “[R]egardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool having the president at the game.”
  • Burrow went on to say, “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, [the] president at the game is pretty cool.”

2. Alabama party switcher explains why he switched

  • In 2020, Madison County License director Mark Craig will be running as a Republican. He explained his reason for the party switch is due to “today’s climate and culture, you just realize some of your beliefs and thoughts line up differently.”
  • Craig also explained that as time has passed, he’s become more in line with Republican views rather than Democratic views, but he has emphasized that his position is non-partisan and that his office isn’t “making the laws.” He added, “We have zero policy-setting ability and try to help each person as best we can.”

1. Differing opinions on quid pro quo

  • Some of the transcripts from impeachment testimonies have been released, but if there’s any “quid pro quo” is still unclear. While some of the contents of the transcripts were concerning, they weren’t necessarily incriminating, and surely aren’t going to lead to the removal of President Donald Trump by the United States Senate.
  • The transcripts seem to go back and forth on whether or not Trump was intentionally withholding foreign aid from Ukraine until they agreed to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has pointed out that Ambassador Gordon Sondland said he “cannot identify a solid source” for assuming that there’s an actual link to aid. In another less reported moment, Sondland said the president told him, “I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. I want Zelensky to do the right thing… to do what he ran on.”

 

Show less
6 hours ago

Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles returns to mission, keeps violent criminals off the streets

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday denied parole for 14 violent convicts who are in prison for armed robbery.

This came after a news conference Monday announcing the official resumption of parole hearings. During this press conference, Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Charlie Graddick had strongly urged board members to use prudence in considering whether to grant each individual parole.

“Inmates do not have an innate right to be paroled, they must earn such a privilege,” Graddick emphasized. “Our first priority must be the safety of every man, woman and child in Alabama.”

The board apparently decided that one such inmate has earned his parole.

862
Keep reading 862 WORDS

William Cameron Cliatt, sentenced in 2006 to 25 years in prison for the first-degree robbery of Crum’s Deli in Henry County, on Tuesday was granted the privilege.

The list of the violent criminals who were denied parole on Tuesday is as follows:

Antonio Jackson was sentenced in 2009 to life in prison for two first-degree robberies in St. Clair County. Jackson has been convicted of robbery four times in Jefferson and St Clair counties, and was previously convicted of murder in Georgia. He is serving his fourth prison term. He was granted probation in 1995 and has already been paroled twice only to wind up back in prison

Steven Wade Hamilton was sentenced in 2010 to 20 years in prison for a first-degree robbery in Calera in Shelby County in which he robbed a convenience store clerk at knifepoint. His other convictions include theft, three burglaries and domestic violence assault. He has been incarcerated five times.

Akeem Benison was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years in prison for armed robbery. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree armed robbery. The Demopolis Police Department said the robberies all took place at the same BP service station over a period, and that each time, Benison would flee after the robbery back to Greene County. Police called him a serial robber. He was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years in prison for robbery.

Charleston George was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for first-degree robbery in Lee County. He was an employee of Momma Goldberg’s Deli in Auburn and was involved in a robbery in which two masked gunmen held up the restaurant at closing time. George is serving his third prison term. He was sentenced in 2000 to three years in prison and 12 years of probation for two first-degree robberies in Tuskegee.

Alonzo John Goines has committed multiple robberies. Goines was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years in prison for two counts of first-degree robbery in Russell County after he and an accomplice robbed a store at gunpoint. Goines had already been sentenced to three years in prison in Lee County back in 2008 for another first-degree robbery.

Donte Lamar Harris was sentenced in 2014 to six years, eight months in prison for first-degree robbery in Millbrook, Elmore County. He robbed at gunpoint three different Dollar General stores over a three-week period.

Antron Marquez Jackson was sentenced in 2003 to 30 years in prison for first-degree robbery in Pike County, his third incarceration. Jackson robbed Ward’s Grocery Store at gunpoint.

Benjamin James Bradley of Covington County was sentenced in 2008 to 21 years, three months in prison for first-degree robbery. He used a gun to rob the A.W. Herndon store in Andalusia. He has escaped from prison twice during his criminal career.

Richardo Eason of Foley in Baldwin County was sentenced in 2009 to 20 years in prison for the first-degree armed robbery of a gas station clerk. He entered a Bebos gas station armed with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Omar Wilik McQueen was sentenced in 1990 to 30 years in prison for first-degree robbery and theft of property in Montgomery County. He robbed a store at gunpoint. McQueen has already been paroled once – back in 2003 – but he wound up right back in prison.

James Leo Williams was convicted of four armed robberies in Jefferson County in 1996-97 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. In each of the robberies, Williams and two accomplices threatened and held guns to the heads of store employees. Williams was paroled once before, in 2006, but wound up right back in prison.

Thomas Edward Howard was sentenced in 2008 to 21 years in prison for first-degree robbery after he robbed a Chevron store in Auburn, Lee County, with a gun on March 3, 2008.

Lonnie Painter is a violent, multi-state offender who was sentenced in 2005 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and two counts of illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card in Gardendale, Jefferson County. He lured the robbery victim by asking for a battery jump and then used a knife and threatened to kill the victim. He has been released from prison on parole three times and each time he violated parole.

Jarius Israel Robinson was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for a 2008 robbery in Dothan, Houston County. The Dothan Eagle reported that Robinson, from Henry County, was among three teenagers charged with robbing a Dothan KFC restaurant where he had once been an employee. Robinson and his two accomplices wore masks and brandished guns during the robbery.

Tuesday’s hearings came after a tumultuous time for the Bureau, which was called “badly broken” before a structural overhaul supported by the governor and attorney general overwhelmingly passed the Alabama legislature this spring.

Once a new leadership team led by Graddick came into the organization in recent months, they discovered that hearings needed to be postponed because the old leaders had not put the Bureau in compliance with the new law. Graddick lamented the situation as a “hot mess,” but Tuesday should signal things are back on stable footing.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less