2 hours ago

Celebrate the Seventh Amendment tomorrow in Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Association of Justice will conclude its Courthouse Appreciation Tour and Social next week in Tuscaloosa. The Association and its members invite all courthouse employees and judicial staff to celebrate 230 years of the Seventh Amendment guaranteeing the right to a civil jury trial.

Join us for fun and refreshments in Tuscaloosa County on Monday, December 16, 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 714 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL.

The Courthouse Appreciation Tour began in September and has included several stops around the state. Check out highlights from the tour’s first stop in Jefferson County.

For more information contact jsmith@alabamajustice.org.

16 mins ago

McFarland Memorial Trail opens at Lake Lurleen State Park

Lake Lurleen State Park in Coker officially opened its newest trail on Thursday, named the J.W. “Bill” McFarland Sr. Memorial Trail to honor the late Tuscaloosa businessman, public servant and philanthropist.

McFarland’s family donated funds to the Alabama State Parks Foundation for the construction of the half-mile trail, which connects to the 9-mile Tashka Trail, the park’s longest. The park now has eight trails open for hiking and biking, totaling just over 27 miles.

438


“The Alabama State Parks Division is honored that Mr. McFarland’s family wanted to support Lake Lurleen State Park and the Alabama State Parks Foundation with this gift,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “‘Partners Pay the Way’ is more than a slogan for our parks. We are thrilled that this family saw Lake Lurleen State Park as a fitting place to honor their father, husband and brother.”

McFarland’s brother and longtime business partner, Ward, represented his family at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the trail. “My brother loved Lake Lurleen State Park and we are happy that his name will forever be attached to this trail where so many visitors will be able to enjoy the outdoors,” he said.

Billy McFarland Jr. said, “We are glad the Alabama State Parks Foundation is now working with the State Parks Division to help improve all of our parks. We certainly encourage others who have made special memories with their families in the parks to consider becoming a supporter through the Foundation.”

J.W. “Bill” McFarland Sr. was born in Tuscaloosa, where he attended school and graduated with honors from the University of Alabama in commerce and business administration. In 1973, he assumed the position of vice president of Ward McFarland Inc., a real estate development and investment firm founded by his father, the Hon. Ward Wharton McFarland. In 1986, he was the Republican nominee for the United States House of Representatives from District 7.

In 1987, Gov. Guy Hunt named him to his cabinet as Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Mental Health. During his two years of service, McFarland successfully lobbied for the passage of a $100 million bond issue – the largest mental health bond issue ever in the state – that enabled countless mental health facilities across the state to renovate and improve their level of care.

He was a founding member of the Southern High-Speed Rail Commission, appointed by six Alabama governors, both Republican and Democrat, to the then three-state body. McFarland was instrumental in inaugurating the Gulf Coast Limited Amtrak Service that served Alabama and for working to maintain rail service in Tuscaloosa.

McFarland was an officer in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, was president of Volunteers of America of Alabama and served on the Shelton State Foundation, Friends of Bryce Hospital and numerous other civic and community organizations.

Design and construction of the trail was done by members of the West Alabama Mountain Bike Association, Alabama State Parks North Region Trails Coordinator, Northwest District Superintendent Chad Davis and the staff of Lake Lurleen State Park. WAMBA has built and maintains all the trails in the park.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
4 hours ago

Birmingham Design Review approves $123 million plan for BJCC Legacy Arena renovations

A dramatic $123 million renovation of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena moved one step closer with the Birmingham Design Review Committee’s unanimous approval of the plan.

The committee signed off on the designs, materials, landscaping and lighting. A separate signage plan will be presented to the Design Review Committee next year.

223


The most dramatic change in the current design is the addition of a glass-walled plaza, allowing natural light into the venue and transforming its current “bunker” appearance. Plans call for adding suite-level and premium club spaces along with new food and beverage options and better crowd flow enhancements.

Sweeping changes are also planned for the plaza areas on the southern entrance and to the eastern side of the arena.

“We are pleased to have approval from the Design Review Committee on the conceptual designs and materials for Legacy Arena’s renovation,” said Tad Snider, executive director and CEO of the BJCC Authority. “We are excited to move into the next phase of the project.”

That next phase will be a presentation to the full BJCC board of directors on Dec. 18 for its approval.

Populous is lead architect on the project, which includes Macknally Land Design. The 18-month Legacy Arena renovation is scheduled to begin in spring 2020. Solicitations for a public bid will go out early next year.

Populous is also the architect on the $174 million Protective Stadium project, now underway on the east side of the BJCC campus.

The renovation is the largest revamping of the arena since it was constructed in 1976. The venue has hosted millions of visitors to the Magic City.

You can follow the progress at Legacy Arena on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
5 hours ago

Rep. Martha Roby: Supporting our military

This past week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 with a vote of 377-48. This annual bill authorizes the various military programs and defense activities in the Department of Defense. It does not provide budget authority, which will be provided in future legislation.

The United States Armed Forces are the world’s most powerful military. It is imperative for our country’s national security and the performance of our military that Congress provide ample support for our defense. This bill allows us to make progress toward increasing the strength and agility of our military.

The FY 2020 NDAA bill provides a 3.1 percent pay raise to our troops, which is the largest pay increase in a decade. The bill will also establish the U.S. Space Force as the sixth branch of the military within the U.S. Air Force.

322


As a representative in the U.S. Congress, it is my duty to be a voice for my constituents in Southeast Alabama, and supporting our military is one of my top priorities. The Second Congressional District is home to two of our nation’s finest military installations – Fort Rucker in the Wiregrass and Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery. Not only do we have a strong defense industry in the Second District, but the state of Alabama’s military footprint is largely significant as well.

Several service members and active duty military families reside in our District, so it is vitally important that I commit my support to them. Their sacrifice and dedication to keeping our country safe must never be forgotten.

By representing these men and women, I know the extreme importance of providing the members of our military with the best resources possible to ensure they are fit for whatever challenges they may face. From my first day in Congress until my last, I will continue to fight for sufficient military funding to safeguard the security of our nation.

Providing for our common defense is a fundamental duty of Congress as laid out in the Constitution. I am proud to have voted in favor of this critical piece of legislation.

The decisions and votes I cast in Congress express the overall voice of our District, and I will always advocate for proper support of our nation’s defense. By supporting this bill, I believe I am doing what’s right by the servicemembers of the Second District.

It is truly an honor to represent the remarkable servicemembers and veterans of my constituency. I am thankful for the opportunity to have this unique platform to fight for these men and women who selflessly dedicate themselves to defend and protect our nation.

Thank you to all of our men and women in uniform.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

Show less
6 hours ago

2019 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide showcases craftmanship

From the roads to the skies, the products created by the skilled hands of Alabama workers are in high demand in markets around the world.

But the state’s automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing industries don’t have the corner on craftsmanship.

In communities across the Tennessee Valley down to the Gulf Coast, there are painters, forgers, potters, woodworkers and other artisans who are turning heads with high-quality, inventive products.

656


Sherry Hartley, co-owner of Alabama Goods in Homewood, said people from across the U.S. and beyond often visit her store, which sells merchandise made in the state.

“When they walk in the store, sometimes I see their jaws drop,” she said. “I think it’s more than what they expect. They talk about how impressed they are with what the people in Alabama make.”

This year’s Made In Alabama Holiday Gift Guide highlights the craftsmanship of the state’s artisans, with items to fill every hole on your shopping list:

Flint Leather Co. Whiskey Wallet: This company crafts a line of high-quality leather wallets, bags, journals and accessories, including key organizers and AirPods cases.

Among its best-selling products is the Whiskey Wallet, which has an ultra slim style designed to hold just enough cash and credit cards without being bulky.

Flint makes most of its products in Birmingham, and everything that goes out to customers is made or modified in the local shop, said founder Kyle Nix. All custom heat stamping of items is done locally as well.

Nix started the company about five years ago, when he wanted to take a break from college and head out west. To make money before and during the trip, he and his friends sold leather wallets, key chains and bracelets on street corners to buy food and gas to continue their adventure.

“That is where the Flint name came from,” he said. “A catalyst of ignition. Just like flint we hope our brand ignites a fire in everyone to push them on to the next adventure.”

Storyteller Overland adventure vans: It’s a big-ticket item to be sure, but the vehicles produced by this Birmingham-based after-market automotive company are a great fit for road trip and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Storyteller Overland designs and manufactures adventure vans and high-quality outdoor lifestyle gear that help people bridge the gap between a daily driver and a weekend warrior vehicle that gives them long-range, on-road/off-road and off-the-grid travel capacity.

The firm’s packages, added to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter or Ford Transit vans, were unveiled earlier this year at the RVX Expo in Salt Lake City. Highlights include an automotive grade lithium ion battery system for added convenience on the road and extended off-the-grid travel.

Other features address comfort for life on the road, such as a retractable indoor/outdoor shower, a foldaway workbench/murphy bed system and the RV industry’s first fully tested tri-fold seat/bed system with 3-point safety harnesses.

Alabama Iron Works custom fire pits: Get cozy this winter around a fire pit personalized with your family name, favorite hobby or sports team from a coastal Alabama maker.

Jim Trainer creates the fire pits at his Alabama Iron Works shop in Fairhope. The company also produces other custom iron work for the home, including railings, gates, screens and wine cellar doors.

All of the fire pits are made from steel plate and reinforced on the bottom to prevent thermal burnout. They can be easily moved by two people and have drain holes to aid cleaning.

Alabama Iron Works also makes plasma cut metal art and signs.

Vivian Drew earrings: Alabama mom Hayley Drinkard’s company is a labor of love named for her two daughters, Vivi and Drew.

Her search for a way to contribute to the family income led to creating her own line of custom earrings. Others are taking notice, as Vivian Drew jewelry has made an appearance in Southern Living and Good Grit magazines.

The collections feature elegant stones, silk tassels and other chic touches that pair well with everything from a casual outfit to formal attire.

Resonated Art cutting/serving boards and trays: Brilliant colors and the beauty of natural wood marry well in the pieces designed Lindsey McDowell of Madison.

A self-taught resin/epoxy artist and woodworker, McDowell combines live edge lumber and epoxy to create distinct cutting boards and serving trays made with food safe epoxy.

Other pieces include plant stands, wine displays, coasters and furniture.

Check out the 2018 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
7 hours ago

Will the best team win?

The field is set for the college football playoff. Good sportsmanship often involves wishing, “May the best team win!” But the best team does not always win, which illustrates an important element of economics.

Either LSU, Ohio State, Clemson or Oklahoma will be crowned champion on January 13. I will not prognosticate about the winner. Football fans know that many small things affect a game’s outcome. The football can take funny bounces. Passes can get deflected or dropped. A player can slip. Officials can miss a call.

How much do small, seemingly random things matter? Players can lose concentration and focus, leading to self-doubt and tentative play. Coaches can panic and make bad decisions. Small things can snowball.

594


Yet the games must be played to determine the best players and teams. Saying that things will be decided on the field means that experts’ judgments do not rule. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was a 200-1 longshot to win the Heisman Trophy before the season. A stellar season on the field matters, not the prognostications.

The randomness I mean here is not necessarily a roulette wheel determining outcomes. Rather, I mean that if, say, Clemson and Ohio State could hypothetically play 10 times, each team might win five games. We could think of the outcome of their game as like flipping a coin.

Small factors also affect economic outcomes. The decisions and actions of people across the globe also influence economic actions. No one can know everything relevant for the success of a business. The many unknowable factors add to the appearance of randomness.

Contemplating a random world can be troubling. We might accept that the football could have bounced differently. But was luck as opposed to hard work and smart decisions really responsible for Amazon’s success? Has Warren Buffet just been amazingly lucky? We might want to say no, but being in the right place at the right time often matters.

The structure of sports contests suggests that bad breaks might impact business less. A dropped fourth-down pass in the final minute might decide a football game. A business has time to respond to unfortunate events like a fire at their factory. Furthermore, momentum seems more significant in sports. Bad luck in the first quarter could break a team’s spirit; a salesperson seems more capable of bouncing back from a couple fruitless calls.

Economists must learn to think of the world in terms of probabilities, especially because of the effects of relevant but dispersed information. With enough information we perhaps would have predicted Amazon’s success in 1997; a wise investor was probably thinking in probabilities.

Randomness complicates analysis and learning. For instance, the winner of a football game is not necessarily the better team. Underdogs sometimes win, and good teams can play poorly. If Ohio State vs. Clemson is like a coin flip, the teams would remain evenly matched regardless of who won a close game.

But dismissing game outcomes as coin flips runs the risk of allowing expert opinion determine the results. If Oklahoma defeats LSU, experts might still consider LSU the better team. Should LSU then play for the title despite losing?

Suppose that a new tech startup is losing money after three years, while a new concept restaurant is amazingly successful. Should the plug be pulled on the tech company and the restaurant expanded into a national chain? Economists like to say that profit and loss answers such questions, but profit also depends on luck.

The challenge is assigning importance to today’s events relative to the past. Mathematics offers a precise formula, Bayes’ Rule, for the world of math problems. We learn that we must revise our beliefs based on today’s events, although exactly how much is often unclear. Alabama finally missed the college football playoff this year; should we then dismiss them as contenders next year? I suspect not.

Fans say that football is life, but it can also illustrate economics. The best team doesn’t always win. This insight helps us to see the world probabilistically, which is indispensable for sound economic thinking.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Show less