1 hour ago

Celebrate the Seventh Amendment in Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Association of Justice will conclude its Courthouse Appreciation Tour and Social next week in Tuscaloosa. The Association and its members invite all courthouse employees and judicial staff to celebrate 230 years of the Seventh Amendment guaranteeing the right to a civil jury trial.

Join us for fun and refreshments in Tuscaloosa County on Monday, December 16, 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 714 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL.

The Courthouse Appreciation Tour began in September and has included several stops around the state. Check out highlights from the tour’s first stop in Jefferson County.

For more information contact jsmith@alabamajustice.org.

7 mins ago

Episode 7: Interview with Alabama Democratic Party Chair Chris England

Dale Jackson is joined the new chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party, State Representative Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa). England describes how growing up as the son of two public servants in Alabama led him to where he is today, from leaving the state to attend Howard University to winning the contentious inner-party struggle within the Alabama Democratic Party.

1

2 hours ago

Should all rights give way to the transgender revolution?

Ever heard the maxim “Your right to swing your fist ends just where my nose begins?” It’s one the federal courts need to remember this week.

On Thursday, the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals will hear a case that originated in Florida related to transgender students and school bathroom usage. This decision will affect schools in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, and may ultimately force the issue up to the Supreme Court.

The original suit was filed by a transgender student, Drew White, who was born female but transitioned to a male gender identity just before the freshman year of high school (in keeping with the student’s genetic gender, I will use the female pronoun). Last year the student won a lower court ruling against the school district which ordered the school to allow her to use the boys’ bathroom, rather than a single-occupancy gender-neutral bathroom. The school district has appealed that ruling to the 11th Circuit, asserting that providing the accommodation of a gender-neutral bathroom should be enough and that they shouldn’t be forced to allow students to use bathrooms that don’t align with their genetic gender.

One of the primary problems with the plaintiff’s argument, in this case, is that she doesn’t believe her fellow students have any rights. All that is to be considered is her desire to participate fully in all of the male cultural norms and rituals — right down to the bathroom, with young men partially exposed as they use the urinals common to men’s restrooms — whether it leaves them feeling compromised or not.

Our culture decided long ago that restroom usage was a private affair, and one that was sensitive to gender.

Men shouldn’t be asked to bare themselves in the presence of women, and women shouldn’t be forced to be that vulnerable in the presence of men. I wish that all public restrooms were single-user and fully private. But in the absence of that, I am far more comfortable using facilities in close proximity to other women, rather than men. I think most men share that sentiment.

It matters. Particularly in a world where women and girls often struggle to feel safe.

At the same time, I understand that civil liberties require that all people — including transgender people — have access to the same level of public accommodation as others. If public restrooms are available, it makes sense that there must be an option that is either private or gender-neutral to meet their needs.

But to say that the rest of us must surrender our need to feel safe and comfortable in these public spaces is to strip us of our rights simply to make transgender people feel better.

The logic of the argument of the LGBTQ community is seriously flawed on this issue, as well.

On the one hand, we are asked to accept that there is an endless number of ways to identify and express one’s gender. It is without boundary –genetic or physical or cultural – -and can be utterly fluid. Yet at the same time, we are told by transgender advocates that in a case like this there are only two acceptable types of public accommodation: the traditional girls’ and boys’ bathrooms.

So, while there are innumerable gender identities, there can be no “third way” of accommodation that seeks to respect the rights of all practically?

Hogwash.

The gender activist crowd can’t have it both ways: gender and sexuality can’t be a free-for-all of expression, while the state and the rest of us are simultaneously restricted to the traditional remedies, oriented around binary gender, to accommodate it.

That’s not asking for equal access. That’s asking for affirmation.

I have rights as a woman to feel safe in the vulnerable, partially-unclothed world of restrooms, dressing rooms and the like. My 16-year-old daughter has the same right. A tiny minority of individuals, while entitled under the law to have access to reasonable accommodations, can’t exercise their civil liberties at the expense of the civil liberties of others.

It is untenable to say that all rights should bow at the altar of the sexual revolution, which includes the ever-increasing category of transgendered people.

So, go ahead, swing your fist. But you better watch out for my nose.

Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and educational organization based in Birmingham; learn more at alabamapolicy.org.

2 hours ago

UAB named top 50 cardiovascular hospital in the United States

UAB Hospital was recently named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by IBM Watson Health. The study purports to identify top-performing cardiovascular hospitals in the United States.

IBM Watson Health is a healthcare data and analytics branch of IBM that sells consulting services to hospitals around the world.

According to the IBM Watson Health report, “92.1 million American adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. Cardiovascular diseases have a significant impact on mortality and cost, accounting for about 2,300 Americans dying each day, an average of 1 death every 38 seconds and costs the United States about $200 billion each year. In addition, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to increase to a point where approximately 40 percent of the US population will have the disease by 2030”

IBM Watson Health maintains that “if all United States hospitals’ cardiovascular service lines performed at the level of these study winners, more than 11,000 additional lives and over $1.5 billion could be saved, and nearly 2,800 additional bypass and angioplasty patients could be complication-free.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by IBM Watson Health,” said James Davies, M.D., director of the UAB Cardiovascular Institute and division director of Cardiothoracic Surgery. “UAB’s nationally ranked cardiovascular services offer the full spectrum of cardiovascular care. Our goal is to ensure that patients obtain the best treatment possible with the most state-of-the-art technology available.”

“By finding ways to continuously improve and innovate, the winners of our 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study are identifying opportunities to deliver health care value to patients, communities and payers,” remarked Ekta Punwani, 100 Top Hospitals program leader at IBM Watson Health. “The top-performing hospitals demonstrated better clinical care and were more efficient than their peers at delivering this care.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

3 hours ago

Jessica Taylor officially launches ‘Conservative Squad’ to battle AOC’s ‘Socialist Squad’

It’s happening. Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning, Alabama Second Congressional District candidate Jessica Taylor launched her “Conservative Squad.”

Taylor vowed to do so in her viral campaign announcement video, and as co-host Ainsley Earhardt said to begin the segment, Taylor is keeping her promise.

The Prattville businesswoman and attorney was joined live on Fox News Channel by the three other Republican female congressional candidates that will comprise this squad: Michelle Fischbach (MN-07), Beth Van Duyne (TX-24) and Nancy Mace (SC-01).

Taylor’s recruitment success is impressive, as Fischbach is the former lieutenant governor of Minnesota, Van Duyne is a Texas tea party star and Mace is a state representative in South Carolina.

The launch of the Conservative Squad included the rollout of conservativesquad.com, where people can donate jointly to these four Republican candidates, as well as to the eventual GOP nominees against the “Socialist Squad” of U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

In a statement, Taylor said, “This is an exciting day for conservatives! Since announcing my candidacy, I have made it my mission to take on AOC and her socialist squad. We need a new generation of conservatives to push back against radical socialism. Young people are embracing socialism and they need to know that conservative ideals lead to freedom and prosperity and that socialism is not the answer. Socialism leads to less freedom and oppressive government. It has failed in every country it has been tried.”

“I am honored to be joining forces with these great conservative leaders. Together we will stop socialism in its tracks,” she concluded.

Other qualified Republican candidates in the AL-02 race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) include Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

7 Things: Inspector general says report vindicates no one, bill will protect first responders, some Democrats uncertain on impeachment and more…

7. Training halted for Saudi Arabians

  • After the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, the Department of Defense has decided to temporarily stop bringing Saudi Arabian military aviation students into the country for training, which has grounded at least 300 students.
  • The only training that will continue is classroom work, like English-language classes, but all infantry and other training will stop and about 850 Saudis will be affected. The Department of Defense so far hasn’t announced how long the halt will be.

6. ICE removals up this year

  • In 2019, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted 267,258 removals, according to their annual report.
  • Of those who were removed, 91% had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges; the charges were for homicide, kidnapping, sex offenses and assault.

5. President Trump cracking down on anti-Semitism

  • President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will invoke Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to fight against anti-Semitic rhetoric. The order will cut federal funding to colleges that don’t do enough to stop anti-Semitism.
  • Trump said that if colleges “want to accept the tremendous amount of federal funding you get every year, you must reject anti-Semitism.” This comes just after the attack at a Jewish supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey.

4. There are a lot of places to buy a gun in Alabama

  • Over the last five years, there has been about a 10% increase in businesses licensed to sell guns and ammunition in Alabama, but in the last five years, Alabama has only seen a 1% population increase.
  • Compared to the nation, though, there has been an increase of 19.5% in businesses licensed to sell guns and ammunition within the last five years.

3. The slow march towards impeachment continues

  • The public hearings have taken place without really moving the needle, and now it is time to House Judiciary Committee to vote on the articles of impeachment that will be presented to the full House of Representatives.
  • The target of the impeachment, President Donald Trump, has called this “impeachment lite,” and with some Democrats who voted for the inquiry getting wobbly, it seems unlikely that the U.S. Senate is in any danger of convicting and removing this president.

2. Legislation to protect first responders will return

  • State Senator Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) tried earlier this year to pass legislation to add police officers and emergency responders to a protected class, which would make some harmful acts against them hate crimes, and while the legislation never made it to the floor this year, Elliott is going to try again.
  • Elliott said that the legislation got “bogged down in committee” as a result of some of the amendments holding its passage up, but Elliott wants to take things “one step at a time to address the issue at hand as opposed to try and bog it down with amendments” in 2020.

1. No vindication, many problems remain

  • Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has given his testimony during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, declaring that the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation didn’t “vindicate” anyone, much to the surprise of the media and their Democrats who have been saying the opposite.
  • Horowitz couldn’t rule out the possibility that the 2016 investigation was launched due to “political bias,” but he did emphasize that his findings didn’t indicate any “political bias or improper motivation.”

