Celebrate the Seventh Amendment at Jefferson County Courthouse 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Jones: Claim I called for Kavanaugh impeachment ‘a complete mischaracterization’ — ‘We need to just move on’ 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: Governor Ivey has lung cancer, ICE releases two in Birmingham, racial issues maybe not at play in A&M/UNA controversy and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Shelby warns military priorities ‘could be undermined’ by Senate Democrats 6 hours ago / News
More milestones for Alabama-managed SLS — ‘Backbone for deep space transportation’ 7 hours ago / News
Ride to honor fallen Tuscaloosa PD’s Dornell Cousette scheduled for Sunday 19 hours ago / News
Support pours in after Ivey announces cancer diagnosis — ‘No step too high for a high-stepper’ 19 hours ago / News
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 20 hours ago / Sports
Wildfire burns about 500 acres in parched Alabama 21 hours ago / News
Ivey to undergo outpatient procedure with ‘very high rate of success’ after cancer discovered early 22 hours ago / News
On this day in Alabama history: Alabama legislature ratified the 19th Amendment 22 hours ago / News
Canfield elected chair of Alabama Commission on Artificial Intelligence, Waggoner vice-chair 23 hours ago / News
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling open to Tennessee River toll bridge — If that moves freight, freight companies, truckers ‘would just be thrilled to do it’ 23 hours ago / News
Patriot Flag to be displayed in Mobile on Thursday to honor fallen American heroes 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Byrne applauds Trump administration for rescinding WOTUS rule; Says Mobile Baykeeper ‘absolutely wrong’ about environmental threat 1 day ago / News
Celebrate the Seventh Amendment at Jefferson County Courthouse 1 day ago / Sponsored
Rogers’ report from Washington: President Trump is right — The ‘America First’ agenda works 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
State Rep. Steve Clouse: Prison reform, CHIP top issues for general fund; ‘Not this year’ on Medicaid expansion 1 day ago / News
History made at Montgomery Zoo after pygmy hippo gives birth to twins 1 day ago / News
7 Things: White House gun control ideas circulating, Space Command hopes for Alabama, Pelosi throws water on liberals’ impeachment hopes and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Celebrate the Seventh Amendment at Jefferson County Courthouse

The Alabama Association of Justice and their members invite all courthouse employees and judicial staff to celebrate 230 years of the Seventh Amendment guaranteeing the right to a civil jury trial.  Join the fun: Monday, September 23, 10:00 am to 10:30 am at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N #251, Birmingham, AL.  For more information contact jsmith@alabamajustice.org.

Jones: Claim I called for Kavanaugh impeachment ‘a complete mischaracterization’ — ‘We need to just move on’

Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) says it is time to move on from any discussions regarding the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh that stem from allegations in a New York Times report, which has since been revised by editors given the incomplete information in the initial report.

On Sunday, Jones had said during an MSNBC appearance if Kavanaugh lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearings, impeachment could be a consideration. However, in a later appearance also on MSNBC, he later ruled out impeachment after The New York Times issued a clarification about the piece.

During his TV media call on Thursday, Jones called the premise of ever being a supporter of Kavanaugh’s impeachment a “complete mischaracterization.”

“That’s a complete mischaracterization of what I said when those allegations came out in The New York Times,” Jones explained. “I said perjury is a serious allegation, and judges have been removed for perjury. But I didn’t say — I didn’t call for impeachment inquiry at that time. Since that Sunday, when I was asked about it, The New York Times retracted that. I think I’ve made it pretty clear since then that I don’t think an impeachment inquiry would be appropriate.”

Jones went on to express his concerns about the confirmation process but insisted that it was time to move on from the discussion of an impeachment inquiry.

“What did concern me about this — and I’ve said this consistently is that I thought the process that we went through with the Kavanaugh nomination was a flawed process,” Jones added. “It was not a process that was full, fair and complete. And I think that is a mistake. It is a mistake that the Judiciary Committee made and it sets a bad precedent. We just saw as part of this that a U.S. Senator’s letter concerning a potential witness was apparently ignored. That’s not a good thing.”

“So, I have criticized the process,” he continued. “I don’t think it was good. I think it was flawed. But at the same time, I don’t think what I’ve seen now would rise to anything involving an impeachment inquiry. We need to just move on. We’ve got a lot to do in the Senate and the House these days — Iran, gun violence, you name it. We just need to move on.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 Things: Governor Ivey has lung cancer, ICE releases two in Birmingham, racial issues maybe not at play in A&M/UNA controversy and more …

7. Trump is going to protect his tax returns 

  • After a federal judge halted a California law demanding President Donald Trump turn over his tax returns, the president has filed a lawsuit in an effort to protect his tax returns over efforts from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to subpoena Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, for the last eight years of Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns.
  • Trump’s lawsuit claims that the subpoena for his tax returns is unconstitutional. Trump’s legal team is also asking for a court order that would grant a “permanent injunction staying the subpoena while the president is in office.”

6. Eight now dead from vaping-related illness

  • The moral panic around the issue of vaping continues as the state of Missouri has announced, “A Missouri man in his mid-40s died this week at Mercy Hospital St. Louis due to an illness associated with the use of e-cigarettes.”
  • The state’s health department led many to speculate this latest death is related to black market vaping projects with THC by stating, “This is an unfortunate case of a young man with no prior lung illness who started vaping because of chronic pain issues.”

5. Birmingham City Schools investigating after a student was left on the bus 

  • Earlier this week, a special needs high school student that attends a Birmingham city school was left unattended on the bus during the whole school day, and now the school system has said they will “review safety measures” to prevent similar incidents in the future.
  • The company contracted by BCS, School Transportation Solutions, didn’t comment on the situation, but this is obviously a case where a driver didn’t check the bus after dropping students off, which is a requirement of all bus drivers in Jefferson County. Bus drivers for special needs students are also supposed to have an aid with them that double-checks to ensure that no students are left on the bus.

4. Whistleblower complaint against Trump may have involved Ukraine

  • Sources have told the Washington Post that the whistleblower complaint surrounding President Donald Trump is related to a desire for an investigation into the actions of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter in Ukraine in exchange for military aid.
  • The source told the Post, “He was being excruciatingly careful about the language he used” when speaking to the foreign leader.” The president lawyer has said he did encourage Ukraine to investigate Biden.

3. Alabama A&M and UNA to work together 

  • Earlier this week, Alabama A&M’s head football coach Connell Maynor said that his team wasn’t treated well when they played the University of North Alabama, as well as suggesting that their poor treatment was racially motivated without much evidence or actual accusations.
  • In response, the schools have released a joint statement clarifying that they’re still deciding if any further action is necessary, and the statement just emphasized that the schools are “safe, accommodating, friendly, and inclusive.”

2. Birmingham residents released from ICE custody

  • In August, Marcos and Juan Baltazar were taken into custody because Juan had recently turned 18, which changed both Marcos and Juan’s immigration status, but as Marcos is a board member of Adelante Alabama Workers Center, Birmingham citizens drew attention to the case as they advocated for their release.
  • Marcos and Juan’s bond was paid through donations raised by Adelante, and the President of Adelante’s Board of Directors, Julia Calderon, said that this was an example of “how powerful our communities are when threatened and we made a clear statement to ICE that no matter how much they try to terrorize us, we will not back down,” but Marcos and Juan were only released on bond and not due to public pressure.

1. Governor Kay Ivey has lung cancer

  • On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey sent out a statement announcing that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer, but that it’s “a tiny, isolated malignancy.” In her statement, she affirms that the cancer is “very treatable.”
  • Ivey also announced that she will be undergoing a procedure Friday morning “which will allow me to soon begin a series of specialized radiation treatments,” and she has guaranteed that her work as governor will continue as normal.

Shelby warns military priorities ‘could be undermined’ by Senate Democrats

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the powerful chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, on Thursday warned that vital military and national security priorities “could be undermined” after Senate Democrats blocked consideration of the Fiscal Year 2020 defense appropriations bill the day prior.

Shelby’s remarks came during the committee’s markup of the FY 2020 bills for the appropriations subcommittees on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (T-HUD); Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; and Financial Services and General Government.

All three bills were subsequently reported favorably out of the committee via unanimous votes, with Shelby declaring that “these bills prioritize the needs of the people of Alabama and the nation.”

However, that came after Shelby used his lofty perch to stand up for American military interests, including the brave men and women who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. Shelby is also the chairman of the defense appropriations subcommittee.

“Yesterday on the floor, we tried to bring up the first package of appropriations bills sent over by the House,” he explained, per prepared remarks. “Unfortunately, our Democratic colleagues would not allow us to do so.”

“Because we were not allowed to proceed, our military’s efforts to plan deliberately in countering Russian and Chinese influence could be undermined,” Shelby warned. “Because we were not allowed to proceed, our plans to provide soldiers with the largest pay increase in a decade will be delayed.”

He emphasized, “Funding our military in a timely manner should not just be a Republican priority; it should be an American priority.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

More milestones for Alabama-managed SLS — ‘Backbone for deep space transportation’

The Space Launched System (SLS), set to be the world’s most powerful rocket ever, has achieved more major assembly milestones in recent days.

On Thursday, NASA engineers at the agency’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, along with Boeing technicians, connected the last of the five sections of the (SLS) rocket core stage. This marked the finalization of assembling and joining the rocket’s main structural components.

On SLS’s first flight, the core stage will produce 2 million pounds of thrust to send Artemis I and NASA’s Orion spacecraft to the Moon.

The historically powerful SLS is managed at Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

In a statement, NASA SLS stages manager Julie Bassler said, “NASA has achieved a historic first milestone by completing the final join of the core stage structure for NASA’s Space Launch System, the world’s most powerful rocket.”

“Now, to complete the stage, NASA will add the four RS-25 engines and complete the final integrated avionics and propulsion functional tests. This is an exciting time as we finish the first-time production of the complex core stage that will provide the power to send the Artemis I mission to the Moon,” she advised.

Artemis will take man back to the Moon and the first woman to the surface of the Moon. The program is currently on schedule for a 2024 lunar mission and hopes to set the stage for future human travel to Mars.

SLS is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.

This fall, NASA will work with core stage lead contractor, Boeing, and the RS-25 engine lead contractor, Aerojet Rocketdyne, to attach the four RS-25 engines and connect them to the main propulsion systems inside the engine section, which was the last section of the core stage to be attached.

“Boeing expects to complete final assembly of the Artemis I core stage in December,” explained Jennifer Boland-Masterson, Boeing operations direct at Michoud.

The SLS team also achieved another recent milestone by completing structural testing for the stage’s liquid hydrogen tank. The testing confirmed that the structural design for the tank on the rocket’s initial configuration, called Block 1, can withstand extreme conditions during launch and flight.

Teams at Marshall Space Flight Center put a test version of the tank through the paces during 37 separate test cases that exceeded what engineers expect the SLS rocket to experience. The final test used 80,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen to simulate the cryogenic conditions, or extreme cold, that the liquid hydrogen tank will experience in flight, according to NASA.

Testing will continue later this year to show the tank’s structural design is adequate for future designs of the vehicle as it evolves to a Block IB configuration and missions with even greater forces.

In addition to providing propellant and power to get the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft to space, the core stage houses the flight computers and avionics components that control the first 8 minutes of flight.

The avionics system, including the flight computers, completed integrated system level qualification testing showing the components all work together to control the rocket in the Software Integration and Test Facility (SITF) at Marshall. The next step is to test the flight software with all the ground system software, Orion and launch control in the Systems Integration Laboratory at Marshall.

“NASA and our contractor teams are making tremendous progress on every aspect of manufacturing, assembling and testing the complex systems needed to land American astronauts on the lunar surface by 2024,” Bassler concluded. “I am confident this hard work will result in a rocket that can provide the backbone for deep space transportation to the Moon and ultimately to Mars.”

Read more here.

North Alabama also will play a leading role in other components of Artemis, including with the lunar Gateway and the new Human Landing System. Historic contributions to America’s space prowess are being made by several private sector partners in the Yellowhammer State, such as United Launch Alliance (ULA), Boeing and Dynetics.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Ride to honor fallen Tuscaloosa PD’s Dornell Cousette scheduled for Sunday

The Tuscaloosa chapter of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club plans to sponsor a motorcycle ride to honor Tuscaloosa Police Department Investigator Dornell Cousette, who lost his life in the line of duty Monday night.

The ride, which will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, will begin at Veterans Park in University Mall, include a pass by the Tuscaloosa Police Department and conclude back at Veterans Park.

Registration for the event will be held from noon until 1:00 pm, followed by a safety briefing before the ride begins.

Donations can be made on that day by those who decide to ride and even those who are not taking part in the ride. All donations made will go to Cousette’s family.

Donations can be made to the Cousette family through PayPal at @paypal.me/ttownpunishers.

According to a press release, the Punishers Motorcycle Club is “a brotherhood of law enforcement officers, court officers, correctional officers, and other justice system professionals; EMS, Firefighters, Military and like-minded individuals.”

On Wednesday night, to honor Cousette, the University of Alabama lit Bryant-Denny Stadium in blue.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

