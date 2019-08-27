Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

Trump campaign selects 15 prominent Alabama Republicans as honorary state chairs

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Monday announced the members of the Alabama Trump Victory leadership team.

This esteemed group of Republican elected officials in the state will help deliver Alabama for Trump and fellow conservatives throughout the ballot in 2020.

A regional political director will also be a member of the Alabama team.

In a joint statement, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “In 2016, President Trump won Alabama by nearly 30 percentage points, and we are confident that the President, along with Republicans up and down the ballot, will have another strong victory in 2020.”

Trump campaign honorary Alabama state chairs as follows:

  • Senator Richard Shelby
  • Governor Kay Ivey
  • Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth
  • Congressman Robert Aderholt
  • Congressman Mo Brooks
  • Congressman Gary Palmer
  • Congressman Mike Rogers
  • PSC President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh
  • Attorney General Steve Marshall
  • Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate
  • Treasurer John McMillan
  • PSC Commissioner Jeremy Oden
  • PSC Commissioner Chip Beeker
  • State Rep. Jim Carns
  • State Rep. Tim Wadsworth

It should be noted that no 2020 federal candidates or potential federal candidates, like Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Secretary of State John Merrill and State Auditor Jim Zeigler, were included on the list, besides incumbent congressional members running for their current office.

Congresswoman Martha Roby (AL-02) was also not named as an honorary state chair. She is not seeking reelection in 2020.

“Our Alabama Victory leadership team is prepared to share the historic successes of President Trump and Republican allies across the state,” Parscale and McDaniel concluded. “The facts show that President Trump has delivered on his promises, and we are confident that the great men and women of Alabama have taken notice.”

Alabama has added 82,200 jobs since Trump was elected in 2016. The state’s unemployment rate has fallen a full 2.5% in the same time period — from 5.8% to 3.3% last month.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Montgomery holds municipal elections, HD 74 GOP runoff on Tuesday

Voters in the City of Montgomery will head to the polls on Tuesday for its municipal elections, with some residents also getting to weigh in on the special Republican primary runoff in Alabama’s House District 74.

Municipal positions up for election include the city’s mayor, as well as all city council districts. The municipal elections are non-partisan.

Additionally, voters living in HD 74, the seat vacated upon the unexpected passing of State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery), will witness a GOP runoff between Charlotte Meadows and Michael Fritz.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange is not seeking reelection.

Candidates to succeed him include former Congressman Artur Davis, WCOV owner David Woods, U.S. Air Force General Ed Crowell (Ret.), attorney JC Love, Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed and Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean.

For the Tuesday municipal elections, polling precincts may be different than voters’ normal location. You can check here for your correct precinct.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m. Unofficial results will be available on the Secretary of State’s website following the close of voting on Tuesday night here.

Montgomery’s municipal runoff elections will be held October 8 if necessary.

The special general election in HD 74 will be held November 12.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Episode 23: Oregon prediction, Florida-Miami reaction

DrunkAubie reacts to “Week 0” of the college football season and talks about playing Oregon in Week 1. The guys talk about how poor Florida looked in their win and share their predictions. Also, they try to talk to a special guest from Oregon, but it goes awry.

The two close by discussing their favorite wing flavors from Buffalo Wild Wings in what is a non-sponsored segment but could be if BWW wanted to make it.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

15 hours ago

Byrne: Stop calling Democrats ‘progressive’

MONTGOMERY — Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) spoke to members of the Montgomery Rotary Club at their weekly lunch meeting on Monday, hitting on a range of policy issues relevant to his current service in Washington, D.C.

While Byrne could not directly speak to his 2020 U.S. Senate bid due to Rotary rules on politicking, his 30 minutes of remarks did also include some stark indirect contrast between Byrne as a conservative and Alabama’s incumbent junior senator, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

Perhaps Byrne’s most political statement of the day came after his speech when he was taking questions from the crowd.

One Rotary member asked the coastal Alabama congressman how much more “the pendulum is going to swing” on the increase of partisanship in Washington, D.C., as the gap between conservative Republicans and “progressive” Democrats seemingly grows by the day.

609
Keep reading 609 WORDS

However, Byrne first rejected one of the premises of the question.

“See, you just used a word I don’t agree with: ‘progressive.’ I don’t think their views are progressive, I think they’re regressive,” Byrne said of the Democratic Party.

“Some of them are anti-Semitic,” he continued. “That’s regressive. Some of them think that big, strong central government is better than a smaller government. That’s what the American Revolution was about — to get ourselves away from tyranny. So I do not accept them labeling themselves as progressives. I call them far-left.”

Byrne zeroed in on these “far-left” members of the Democratic Party who find themselves dominating national headlines, whether it be presidential candidates or members of “The Squad.”

“They are the leaders, the thought leaders, of their party,” he noted.

The congressman then reminded the crowd that President Donald Trump in his 2019 State of the Union Address declared that the United States of America is not a socialist country. Byrne explained that Republicans gave that a standing ovation while “the vast majority” of Democrats “sat on their hands.”

“Now, I know some of them, and I know that they don’t believe in socialism,” Byrne added. “But they’re so scared of the power within their party in the ones that do [believe in socialism] that they were paralyzed. They couldn’t stand up over something that basic.”

He then said the presidential debates thus far on the Democratic side have also been similarly instructive.

“I mean, you’ve even got Pocahontas and Spartacus and Snuffy and Dopey and whatever they call them,” Byrne quipped. “These ideas they’ve got are crazy — I mean, ‘Medicare for All?’ We can’t afford Medicare for people 65 and over in a few years. I’m 64, this is not an abstract issue to me. We’ve got to fix that.”

Byrne, saying he was quoting Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) own estimate, said Medicare for All would cost the country $40 trillion. Byrne outlined that this would require “a dramatic increase” in the federal payroll tax.

“That’s nuts,” he stressed.

He then criticized the so-called Green New Deal as “craziness.”

“But that’s where they’re dragging their party,” Byrne commented. “And the American people do not want that.”

Byrne also answered questions from members of the media after the meeting wrapped up.

Yellowhammer News asked him to respond to the Alabama Republican Party’s state executive committee this weekend passing a resolution calling on the Yellowhammer State’s congressional delegation to move to expel Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“I’ve been very disappointed in the comments from Miss Omar,” Byrne responded.

“She was elected by the people of her district, and I understand that, and I respect that part of our system of government,” he continued. “But I don’t care who you are or where you come from, you have a responsibility when you’re in Congress to conduct yourself in appropriate ways. And I don’t think she’s done that.”

“And I’m concerned about her remarks, and I’m concerned about some of the things that she’s said — that I think, frankly, [are] anti-Semitic,” Byrne added.

He also said that Congress “missed a tremendous opportunity” when a “watered-down resolution” was passed recently following remarks from Omar that were widely considered anti-Semitic.

“She should have been much more strongly dealt with than that,” Byrne emphasized.

Returning to the ALGOP resolution on expulsion, Byrne concluded, “Whether she meets the definition that she could be expelled, I don’t know. I haven’t even looked at what the standard is. But I’m deeply disappointed in her remarks. And I wish she would change her ways.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

16 hours ago

‘Mondays for Moms’: When messes turn into messages

The following is the fourth edition of Mondays for Moms:

When messes turn into messages

I had some big plans for Saturday, y’all.

We’re talkin’ deep cleaning, closet ransacking, pantry purging and even some yard sprucing.

Well, I probably don’t need to tell you that those grand intentions got dashed real quick once the little ones involved themselves in my mom mission.

At one point, I stepped out of the playroom to grab a load of laundry and returned to this…

386
blogaao

In the interest of being perfectly honest with you precious ladies, I had a temporary meltdown. Not verbally. It was more of an internal hellish shock moment.

In an attempt not to explode, I stepped outside of the room and quickly sorted out my options:

(1) I could burst back in there belting “Clean up time! Clean up time! CLEAN UP TIIIMMMEEE!”

Or

(2) I could breathe. And remind myself that while I’m making all kinds of grand plans, God is smirking just a bit. And it was in that moment that He reminded me to peek in at those little ones to give them a big dose of grace and stop and savor the moment.

My little ones were having the time of their lives. And, yes, at the expense of paint on the walls and their momma’s level of sanity, but, nevertheless they were building memories.

And I thought about how that transferred over to my life, too. Sometimes, some of my biggest messes (both literally and figuratively) in life created some of the greatest memories.

Why is it that we kill ourselves to perfect the façade?

Why do we struggle and juggle and attempt to balance every single thing at the expense of the most important things?

I do value a (somewhat) clean home.

But, I value well-rounded, content, God-loving, adventurous, happy family members more.

Kids are young. And innocent. And playful.

They make messes.

Life goes on.

Namaste…

But in all seriousness, I learned that God’s plans are always bigger and better than ours. Rather than dominating my to-do list this weekend, I spent extra time making memories with my little ones in a heap of Barbies and pretend play food.

And if I’m being honest, those moments were way cooler than anything I had on my silly agenda.

I did, of course, use this opportunity to reinforce proper cleanup techniques, but I reminded myself to never discourage the mess.

Because oftentimes, it’s there … deep in life’s messes, that God speaks to us in the most profound ways.

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

17 hours ago

Jim Zeigler says his anti-toll group won’t compromise

The fight over tolls on the Mobile Bay Bridge and Bayway project has turned into a statewide issue that could have ramifications in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race and beyond.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler has been at the forefront of this movement and will tell anyone that listens that he was the first member of the Block the Mobile Bayway Toll Facebook group that now consists of over 50,000 members.

Governor Kay Ivey may dismiss this as “noise,” but these people are serious and elected officials are listening.

191
The top vote-getter in Alabama during the 2019 elections, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, has joined the crusade. Arguably the most powerful legislator in the state, State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), says he may be looking at legislation to address these issues in the future.

This noise is getting louder, and Zeigler obviously smells blood in the water.

When Zeigler appeared on Yellowhammer News’ “Guerrilla Politics” on Sunday, he was asked if he would accept a toll of a lesser amount than the $6 proposal.

He responded, “No, we are for no tolls.”

This isn’t anything new, as the name of Zeigler’s Facebook group and the sticker on his shirt makes his position pretty clear.

That position has risks attached to it. If the anti-tollers come off as unreasonable, they become easier to ignore as “noise.”

Regardless, it appears, there are rumbling of a lesser toll amount being proposed to lessen the blow on Mobile and Baldwin County residents, but Zeigler and his group don’t seem too interested in compromise.

Guerrilla Politics – 8/25/19

VIDEO: Governor Ivey's Authority, U.S. Senate race news, too many Democrats hope for a recession and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Saturday, August 24, 2019

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

