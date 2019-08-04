Career, business opportunities growing in Northwest Alabama
As the state of Alabama grows its automotive industry, people in Hamilton, Sulligent, Fayette and other towns in Marion, Lamar and Fayette counties believe they are the “Crossroads of the Automotive South,” and they have plenty of facts to back up that claim.
“We’re within 230 miles of 11 automotive manufacturers, we are surrounded by five metros within an hour’s drive of the borders of our region (Tuscaloosa, Tupelo, Memphis, Birmingham and Huntsville), and we are on a new interstate here in Marion County that is wide open for future opportunities,” said David Thornell, President and CEO of C3 of Northwest Alabama. “As suppliers are looking, we feel like we are in the bullseye for those folks to look and take advantage of what we offer.”
Thornell’s group was created in 2010 as a cooperative marketing effort between the cities and counties of Marion, Lamar and Fayette to create and promote an environment wherein businesses will choose to invest and create jobs for area residents.
“It’s always great to have people here to take a look, to learn more, to dig beyond the initial numbers in terms of population that may turn people off, and show them that that’s not really an issue and that the rural environment is probably better in terms of cost and the welcome that they’re going to receive.”
Thornell said the availability of gigabit internet service through Freedom Fiber is very attractive to both businesses and employees.
“We have the very best available in terms of technology,” Thornell said. “You look at the educational advantages — the K-12 and the assignments are given are much easier to carry out when the students have that high-speed connection at home. There are also benefits in the health care industry and just so many things decided today with companies. It’s a must-have. It’s something that we do brag about.”
Thornell said job recruitment and career training programs through AIDT and the Alabama Career Center System are extremely helpful in recruiting businesses and training people for new jobs.
“I don’t know where our state would be without AIDT,” Thornell said. “When we are able to meet with a company and talk about training needs, to get them the capable people they need, trained and ready to go to work when they open up shop, they are taking notice.”
Dan Raburn, an Employment Security Representative with the Hamilton Career Center, said he is seeing a growing number of people asking for career training in a variety of areas.
“There are a lot of options, especially here in the rural area where we are,” Raburn said. “The medical field is very lucrative. People are very interested in training for the automotive industry. We see a lot of that.”
“These are things like nursing, RN, LPN, physical and occupational therapy, radiology, the trades like machine, tool, electrical and heating and air conditioning,” Raburn said. “I’ve also had some very good success with the electrical program and tractor-trailer driving. There are avenues where you can make $50,000 a year.”
Raburn said it’s never too late to make a career change.
“We are on the cusp here of the next generation of workforce development,” Raburn said. “If you’re not happy where you are, if you’re not making enough money where you are, it’s very important to come into the career center now and let’s look at what your options are and what we can do to help you.”
Thornell said cooperation in workforce development is what continues to attract businesses to northwest Alabama.
“That just shows that this area can support manufacturers,” Thornell said. “They continue to come to northwest Alabama because of the environment and the workforce and the convenience in terms of location and connectivity, not only by highway but also by broadband. We feel like our best days are ahead of us.”
Camp Aliceville housed thousands of German POWs in Alabama during WWII
During World War II, the battles raging overseas must have seemed a world away for most Americans. But the conflict was closer to home than they realized, with thousands of German prisoners of war housed at an internment camp in a small rural community in west central Alabama.
In Aliceville, 36 miles west of Tuscaloosa, the more than 830-acre camp held up to 6,000 POWs and was one of the largest of its kind in the United States. Although the camp opened in 1942, it was not until the following summer that the first trainload of POWs arrived in town.
Camp Aliceville, which remained in operation until 1945, was almost a home away from home for the POWs, said John Gillum, executive director of the Aliceville Museum. Along with barracks for the prisoners, there was a hospital, mess halls, several small theaters and a recreation area. The prisoners had their own orchestra and brass band, produced plays, grew flowers and vegetables, and held gardening competitions.
“The United States government had resolved to maintain a high level of treatment for prisoners in hopes that the countries holding our men would do the same for them,” Gillum said. “When German visitors come to our museum, they tell us to a person that their father or grandfather who stayed at the camp said it was the best time of his life.”
Gillum said a former POW told him that his positive introduction to America persuaded him to make the U.S. his permanent home. Although authorities had asked Aliceville citizens to stay home, most everyone in town turned out at the train depot to greet the newcomers.
“He told me the Germans thought they were being taken to the United States to be killed,” Gillum said. “When they got off the train in Aliceville, there was a mob scene, but nothing actually happened. That’s when he thought, ‘If this is how Americans treat their enemies, I’m going to come back here.’”
The little that remains of the camp is now part of the Aliceville Industrial Park. A historic marker is near what was once the camp’s main entrance. Otherwise, there is a lone chimney that was part of the noncommissioned officers club as well as the now partially collapsed maintenance building.
Although there’s not much to see at the camp, visitors can travel about one mile to the Aliceville Museum, where the German POW Camp collection is one of four featured exhibits. The hundreds of artifacts on display include POW letters, books, furniture and musical instruments, as well as their paintings, sculptures, ceramics, woodworking, metal crafts and newsletters.
Another popular exhibit is the Coca-Cola collection. It’s no wonder. The museum is housed in the old Aliceville Coca-Cola bottling plant, which operated from 1948 until 1978.
The only remaining intact small-town bottling company in the nation, the building still contains all the original equipment just as it was installed when the facility opened. Coca-Cola memorabilia, photos and documents are on display.
“The room is set up so you could walk in there and get a real good idea of how the plant was run in the 1940s,” Gillum said.
The museum features two other exhibits – the American Heroes and the City of Aliceville collections. The American Heroes room is filled with memorabilia and artifacts dating from World War I to the present and honors Alabama patriots from every branch of the military.
The City of Aliceville exhibit traces the history of the community from its founding in 1902. It includes a general store with 1930s vintage clothing, merchandise and documents from an Aliceville mercantile and hundreds of photos taken by one of Alabama’s first female professional photographers, Willie Gardner.
The Alabama Power Foundation is a longtime supporter of the museum and has provided funding to help with various improvements and upgrades, such as replacing an old air-conditioning system and installing window blinds.
“We are very pleased and thankful to have Alabama Power as one of our corporate sponsors,” Gillum said. “Their donations have been valuable in allowing us to maintain the exhibits and the building.”
Alabama Power Reform Office Manager Andrea Ellis said the company and the foundation are proud to have a hand in helping the museum share the story of Aliceville.
“The museum plays an integral part in preserving the city’s history and provides visitors a unique perspective through its various exhibits,” Ellis said. “The financial support the foundation provides allows the museum to bring in new exhibits and expand its existing exhibits with new artifacts and photographs that help further enrich the stories being told there. We are pleased that we can play a small part in helping to make that happen.”
The museum began in one room of the local public library. Today, it is housed in its own large facility in downtown Aliceville, with three buildings, a courtyard and a plaza.
Between 2,000 and 3,000 people from all over the world tour the museum every year, Gillum said. In just the past six months, visitors have included people from one-third of Alabama’s counties, 25 states, Puerto Rico, Germany, Canada, the Philippines and Israel. Many of them are family members of former German POWs or others connected with the camp.
“We get a lot of people here who are curious about what went on at the camp,” Gillum said. “We show them that we took care of our prisoners 75 years ago and, as a result, they leave with a good impression of our country. The neat thing is we’re a positive story with positive outcomes.”
Tuberville dings Trump for veterans’ health care problems, addresses ‘carpetbagger’ label, tax dodging allegations in Shoals appearances
FLORENCE — Make no mistake about it: Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville does not hold back when something is on his mind, and Saturday morning he backed up that reputation that has followed him from his coaching career and into politics.
During an appearance before a meeting of the Shoals Republican Club, Tuberville, a candidate in the 2020 U.S. Senate election in Alabama, delivered a wide-ranging stem-winder reiterating his alignment with President Donald Trump on many issues. However, Tuberville argued there were areas where even Trump needed to be better.
The Muscle Shoals appearance was the first of a series in the area that also included stops at the Cornerstone Church of Christ in Florence with former University of Alabama standout cornerback Antonio Langham to raise money for children in Haiti and another at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce in Florence, where he fielded questions during a town hall-style event.
Near the entrance of the venue for the morning Shoals Republican Club event, someone posted a printed-out photo of Tuberville that was adjoined by the dictionary definition of the word “carpetbagger,” a label given to Tuberville by some of his opponents.
Although he did not acknowledge the posting, he did address the “carpetbagger” label and seemed to embrace it by calling himself a “carpetbagger of this country.”
“Yes, I’m not an everyday resident of Alabama,” Tuberville said. “That’s going to be brought up. I’ve been here most of the last 20 years. I’ve had property. So, you’ll see that on TV – ‘He’s a carpetbagger.’ Yeah, I’m a carpetbagger of this country. I love this country. I love this state. I’m a carpetbagger. I pay a lot of taxes. I brag about that because I’m fortunate I’ve made a little money in my lifetime. I can do this and not take any money.”
As far as his critique of the current commander-in-chief, Tuberville focused on military veterans’ health care, primarily the problems plaguing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. However, Tuberville added a caveat to his remarks by noting he did not think Trump was getting much help.
“I’m pissed off at Donald Trump that our vets can’t get health care,” he said. “And if I ever get to see him, I’m going to tell him that. You said you were going to fix it and it ain’t fixed. And that’s who we ought to be taking care of — these young men and women. I’ve had them come up to me and cry. ‘Coach, we can’t get health care. Nobody will take care of us.’ 22 vets every day – every day are committing suicide. We can’t take care of them. We won’t take care of them. We’re paying for illegals to come over here – everything they’re getting: cell phones, health care, everything they want. That’s Donald Trump’s fault. That’s his fault. He’s got to get it done. That’s one of the most important things I think we need to do because we send young men and women over to fight for us, put their life on the line and we don’t take care of them? What are we doing? What are we doing?”
“I’m a Donald Trump guy, but there are things that he hasn’t done yet that we got to get done,” he continued. “And I think he’s had to fight every battle by himself. He can’t get to all of them because nobody is helping him. Nobody is standing up for him.”
Tuberville argued Republicans on Capitol Hill could do more and vowed to be more outspoken as a U.S. Senator. He also took aim at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who is a vocal critic of Trump.
“Sooner or later, we’re going to start sending people up there that will call the kettle black, OK?” Tuberville said. “You’re looking at one. You hear me right now – this is how I feel. I’m even going to be worse than this when I go to Washington, D.C. I’m going to be worse than this, on the Republican side as well as the Democrat side. Somebody has got to tell those Republican, ‘Hey, get a backbone or go home.’”
“Mitt Romney? You’ve got to be kidding me,” he continued. “You’ve got to be kidding me. What country are you for? What are you for? Do you stand for anything? Do you stand for anything? You know, it’s really mind-boggling.”
Immediately after speaking to the Muscle Shoals group, Tuberville departed for the Cornerstone Church of Christ fundraiser. However, Yellowhammer News was able to catch up with Tuberville after his Shoals Chamber of Commerce town hall in Florence to ask follow-up questions about his earlier remarks.
On veterans’ issues:
YH: You are pretty passionate about veterans, and you made a comment about Trump maybe not being as satisfactory in dealing with veterans’ issues. What led you to say that, and what could he do better?
TUBERVILLE: His agenda, he has pretty much tried to follow up on everything, and there’s a couple of things other than that. That’s one of them, and that’s one of the things I’m hearing across the state. They say, “Coach, we love the president, but we’ve got to have something done with the VA.” People are passionate about that. They’re not getting any help, and I don’t know where it’s going to come from.
But the thing with President Trump — he’s got his buckets full, and I can understand that. My point is he is not getting a lot of help from people that also understand the situation. They’re not standing up and speaking out. You know, he could get a lot more help from Congress. Obviously, he is not going to get a lot of help from the Democrats. But I think the Republicans can stand up and push that agenda for him and help him.
That was one of his huge stances when he was running, and I’m starting to hear from people saying, “We’re waiting for it. We’re waiting for help.” And he’s addressed a lot of the situation. He’s having to work his way through bureaucracy.
On the “carpetbagger” label:
YH: The “carpetbagger” question — you came out and said you were a carpetbagger. I don’t know if you were being literal or facetious, but talk about what you were trying to get at there.
TUBERVILLE: They don’t have a lot to come at me with because I don’t have a record of voting. All that I’m going to have a record of is where I’ve lived, where I’ve worked. Fortunately for me, when I left Auburn, I went to other places and worked. That’s what you got to do. You’ve got to get a job. But you know, I’ve had several houses, a farm in Auburn. I knew I was moving back. I chose to move back. I think that’s huge when you choose the place you want to live. And I chose Auburn. I chose Auburn to educate both my kids, most of it 1-12, then obviously college.
I’m just saying, that’s what they’re going to call me. Obviously, I am not. I am a guy that has taken jobs.
I don’t really know what the word means. I’ve just read what they’ve said, and the main thing is that I’ve lived here a majority for the last 20 years and I chose to come back — most of my friends are here. And I hope my two boys move back, so I don’t have to chase them all over the country.
YH: Do you have any idea or suspicions where that charge is coming from, or what the source of it is?
TUBERVILLE: They just know I was bouncing around for the last seven or eight years of coaching at different places. And there’s no doubt about that. I’m on record for living in Ohio and Texas and then moving back here.
Of course, I had to live in Florida when I worked for ESPN just to live next to an airport because I flew all the time. And when I gave that up, I moved back and started looking at retirement then started looking at this position when we had a Democrat elected.
YH: Some of your critics have said you lived in Florida to avoid income tax because Florida doesn’t have an income tax and Alabama does. Is there any truth to that?
TUBERVILLE: No, I don’t need the money. I don’t even know what the difference in tax is, to be honest with you. No, there’s no validity to that at all.
YH: The airport question — the Atlanta airport is what, an hour and a half from Auburn, not too far.
TUBERVILLE: This was about ten minutes, and you fly all the time. Saved a lot of time and effort. I mean, that’s a little bit different than going through that airport. I’ve done that many, many times.
On the effort to back Trump from Romney and other Republican lawmakers:
TUBERVILLE: [Trump] is trying to handle all these situations, and he’s getting zero help from the Democrats. And he’s getting a good percentage of help from the Republicans. But he could probably get more.
You know, that’s the reason I came out and said something about Mitt Romney. There are some good things he’s done. President Trump comes out and supports him. I voted for Mitt Romney when he ran for president.
To me, sometimes these guys could hold back on criticism and not say anything instead of coming out and saying something, especially about the racism deal. He’s our president. We got to back him, and if he’s not going to get backing from Republicans, he’s dang sure not going to get it from other people.
YH: Dealing with your potential future colleagues in the United States Senate, how do you view Mitch McConnell as a leader and perhaps working with Senator [Richard] Shelby, Alabama’s senior senator — do you foresee any problems given your pledge to be your own guy, and in the Senate and especially the Republican caucus, they kind of expect you to go along to get along? How do you feel about that culture there?
TUBERVILLE: You’ve got to work with all of them. The Republicans are going to have 53 or 54 senators. You’ve got to work with all of them, and I think that’s the strong point in selling myself, getting people to trust me.
I’m going to vote for the people of Alabama. I’m not going to vote for a party. I’m going to vote for what’s going to help the people here. I think we’ve gotten away from that some. I think we’ve got to vote the voice of the people, your constituents. If you do that, I think everything else will work together.
I’m not against any of those people up there. I’m a strong Trump guy. I think he needs somebody else. He’s got a lot of people, but somebody that he knows he can count on, to be a voice for him.
Now, am I going to vote for him every time? I’m not going to say that, no.
UAH’s Fitzgerald Dodds adopts positive mindset to become top student researcher in Kinesiology
Fitzgerald Dodds was in restart mode in fall 2017. It was his first full semester back at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Dodds was determined to correct the mistakes he made before and “put everything” into earning his degree.
Dodds’ first attempt as a UAH student stalled because of financial problems and other personal matters, resulting in a “lackluster” academic performance.
“I considered changing majors and even dropping out of school altogether. I eventually decided that I needed a break from school to save money and prioritize my life,” said Dodds (’19, BS, Kinesiology).
“After my time away from the university I felt nervous about returning to campus…I felt like I had let my professors down and wasted their time,” he said. “I quickly realized that the Kinesiology staff had not given up on me and had all the faith in me to succeed when I had no faith in myself. That’s when I realized Kinesiology was the major and career for me.”
Kinesiology was always Dodds’s first choice as an academic major. The Lancaster, OH, native knew he didn’t have time to waste. So, he began the fall 2018 semester strong, enrolling in a 17-hour course load, and working on exercise science research projects.
Dodds assisted Dr. Ryan Conners and Dr. Paul Whitehead, professors of Exercise Science in the Kinesiology department with a research project maximizing player performance with the UAH Hockey team. In addition, Dodds sought permission to begin his own research study with the UAH Charger baseball team.
Due to a conflict with teaching schedules the next semester, Whitehead and Conners placed Dodds in charge of all the data collection for the latter half of the hockey study. “It quickly turned into a lot of early mornings at the Huntsville Von Braun Center to catch the team before they got on the ice to practice.”
Dodds’ research team worked with the UAH baseball team exploring the idea of shoulder strength and range of motion (flexibility).
“We took this idea and applied it by separating the team into position players and pitchers and looked to see if there were differences between the two groups,” Dodds said. “We hypothesized that the pitchers would have higher strength and flexibility values since they see most of the throwing volume throughout a season, but what we found was just the opposite and the two groups ended up being pretty even in both strength and flexibility. Group findings from the baseball study have opened the door for more research,” he added.
Academic research for some college students might be discouraging, but for Dodds, it was one of the main reasons he sought a degree in a field that required experimental research.
Recently accepted at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Graduate Exercise Science Program, Dodds also earned a graduate assistant position while at USM to work on concussion research this fall with Dr. Scott Piland. The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) funds the USM project. Dodds will also continue to help Conners and Whitehead with ice hockey research at UAH.
“The Kinesiology program at UAH was not easy by any stretch of the imagination, and it really prepared me for what I will be doing at USM,” Dodds said. “While the program was difficult I truly believe the required research classes and last project truly prepare you for life after UAH — whether for graduate school or a professional career.
“I would never have made it through the Kinesiology program, or be in the academic position I am in today without the support of Liz Reading, Dr. Whitehead, Dr. Conners, and Dr. Jeremy Elliott,” Dodds said. “I firmly believe this is the best exercise science department in the state because the instructors and advisors have a vested interest in your success if you are willing to put in the time and effort.”
Dodds’ advice for high school and freshman university students entering the UAH Kinesiology program is to come ready to work hard and ask for help when things get tough. “Lean on the department staff because they are extremely knowledgeable and genuinely care about your success in whatever you chose to do with your degree.”
On this day in Alabama history: Lee Petty raced his sons
Aug. 3, 1960
Lee Petty was an American stock car racing driver and one of NASCAR’s first superstars. He won the NASCAR Grand National Series drivers championship three times. On this day in 1960, he raced against his sons, Richard and Maurice, for the first and only time at Dixie Speedway in Birmingham. Richard Petty finished second, while Lee placed third. Richard Petty became one of the most successful stock car racing drivers in history.
Bham BizHub launches to aid Birmingham area entrepreneurs, small businesses
Entrepreneurs and small business owners in the Birmingham area have a new place to find resources they need to grow and succeed.
Bham BizHub is an interactive website that allows entrepreneurs and small business owners to find organizations in the region that can help them with funding, product design, incubation, business planning, communications, marketing, talent, space and events.
“In one website, you find easily accessible tools so entrepreneurs know what resources are available, what services they provide and how to connect with them,” said Virginia Sauer, a market analyst for Birmingham Business Alliance. “The idea was that we have one place where we could understand exactly what resources are available in the region for entrepreneurs. We have that organized by types of services and if they work specifically with startups or small businesses.”
Sauer was one of several people who collaborated on the website. They discussed details Wednesday morning with a group of area business leaders and entrepreneurs during a special presentation at the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama‘s headquarters in downtown Birmingham.
“It was a huge collaborative project,” said Daisy Homolka, an analyst for Alabama Capital Network. “There were at least 10 organizations that, at certain points, were giving us advice and input about what they know from entrepreneurs, what they would like to see in the Birmingham area and then even just the core working group of people who’ve been making it — we come from three different organizations. It’s been really awesome to work with everyone.”
Sauer said the website is not finished.
“We have our beta resource guides that we’ve created from a knowingly incomplete data set, so we’re working on completing that data set,” Sauer said. “We are working to come up with more long-term solutions, hopefully working in the fall with a local web developer to build out a more permanent site, and work with more entrepreneurs to find out what they really want and need because we don’t want to build a website that doesn’t work the way entrepreneurs need it to.”
To learn more about the project or to use the website, visit bhambizhub.com.