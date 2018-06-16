Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Bat blitz highlights role in Alabama’s ecosystem 1 hour ago / outdoors
Media’s anti-gun obsession spreads to squirt guns on Univision 3 hours ago / News
Can we reduce suicides? Have faith 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Remembering RFK 6 hours ago / Opinion
World Cup 2026 may yet have Birmingham presence 6 hours ago / News
Here is your chance to listen to one of the greatest story tellers of all time: Andy Andrews    6 hours ago / Radio
Upcoming research will buck the ‘consensus’ and show Antarctica is still gaining ice 7 hours ago / News
Here’s what to get Alabama dads for Father’s Day 8 hours ago / Sponsored
Behind Trump’s exasperation 9 hours ago / Opinion
Veterans from chef Frank Stitt family tree opening Blueprint on 3rd “American brasserie” at Birmingham’s Pepper Place 10 hours ago / News
Alabama jobless rate increases slightly 1 day ago / News
On IG report, Sessions speaks like a long-time law man, Trump like a politician 1 day ago / Opinion
Alabama prolife voters should stand with U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, because she stands up for them 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
DC favoritism could jeopardize 600 Alabama jobs — Senate defense bill could favor Elon Musk’s SpaceX over Decatur rocket-builder ULA 1 day ago / Analysis
Let’s all come to grips with this — there will be no debate in the governor’s race 1 day ago / Opinion
Auburn raises tuition amid hikes at other state universities 1 day ago / News
Two arrested for north Alabama slaying of 13-year-old 1 day ago / News
Facebook’s codename for the $750 million Alabama data center 1 day ago / News
(AUDIO) Yellowhammer News editor slams Planned Parenthood of Birmingham, reminds conservatives we’re held to a ‘radically different standard’ 1 day ago / Radio
Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here’s how to fix that 1 day ago / Newsletters
4 hours ago

Can we reduce suicides? Have faith

Some recent celebrity suicides have sparked much discussion about depression and mental illness. There was, however, little talk of spiritual health.

That’s unfortunate. Even as the suicide rate rises, a growing body of research testifies to a positive relationship between faith and mental health. The help so many need may be as close as the nearest house of worship.

Suicide is now the 10th leading cause of death among American adults and the second leading cause among youth and adolescents.

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, author of “Dying of Despair.” argues that rising suicide rates and many other societal ills can be traced to increased social fragmentation. He concurs with a former U.S. surgeon general’s analysis that “social isolation is a major public health crisis, on par with heart disease or cancer.”

Similarly, Nobel Prize winner Angus Deaton and Princeton University economist Anne Case concluded that the rise in “deaths of despair“ are a “failure of spiritual and social life.”

Social fragmentation can damage our emotional and mental health, but faith — and faith communities — can be a powerful force for connectedness, for nurturing a sense of belonging. As John Stonestreet of the Colson Center has observed, “One of the characteristics of regular churchgoing is that it increases social ties and strengthens already existing ones.”

Yet faith and fellowship is receding from the daily lives of a growing number of Americans. Weekly church attendance has dropped by almost a third among Americans with a high-school diploma or less.

While career success is often depicted as climbing a ladder, personal success may be envisioned as building a web of healthy relationships, each adding spiritual, emotional, and mental strength. Few people are better situated to help build these relationships than local religious leaders.

Recognizing this, priests, pastors, imams and rabbis are increasingly becoming more active in suicide prevention initiatives. More than 100 imams, for example, have successfully completed a suicide-prevention education program offered by Dr. Farha Abbasi, assistant professor of psychiatry at Michigan State University.

Faith-based counselling has some inherent advantages. Many people resist seeking medical treatment for depression due to the lingering stigma attached to mental illness. They may feel far more comfortable seeking understanding and compassion in a house of worship rather than a medical facility to discuss what’s troubling them.

solid body of research studies supports the connection between spiritual faith and mental health. Notes Prof. Harold Koenig of Duke University Medical Center who studies post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), “Spiritual involvement has been shown to distinguish resilient from non-resilient veterans by increasing emotional stability, serving as a protective psychosocial factor, and increasing social connectedness.”

A sense of the transcendent may also serve as a final barrier against the fear of life overcoming the fear of death. When country music legend Johnny Cash bottomed out in his struggle against drug addiction, he crawled into a cave to die. There, he had a spiritual awakening that drew him back from the brink.

Describing the experience later, he said, a feeling of tranquility came over him and “I became conscious of a very clear, simple idea: I was not in charge of my destiny. I was not in charge of my own death. I was going to die at God’s time, not mine.”

Even cultural and political leaders who are not devout would be wise to recognize the power of spirituality to encourage the struggling and build their support networks. A mother who lost her son to depression, addiction, and suicide recently wrote, “Connection and love are probably the most important component to healing our culture. Who better to lead that change than our faith leaders and houses of worship?”

The more distant we grow from one another, the more likely we are to break down, mentally, emotionally, psychologically and physically. We should not underestimate our need for one another and the power of faith to give the vulnerable hope to face their struggles.

As David Litts of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention says, “Where there’s faith, there’s hope, and where there’s hope, there’s life.”

Emilie Kao is the director of The Heritage Foundation’s DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society.

print

1 hour ago

Bat blitz highlights role in Alabama’s ecosystem

Despite the stigma caused by countless Dracula movies, a dedicated group of naturalists continues to demonstrate its love for the animal with a face only a mother could love. Those enthusiasts express their devotion to the bat, nature’s only flying mammal, all the way down to the bat jewelry.

Bat lovers met recently at Lakepoint State Park near Eufaula for the annual Bat Blitz, a celebration of the small animal that can sometimes be spotted zooming around street lights at dusk, dining on a smorgasbord of insects.

1389
Keep reading 1389 WORDS

Nick Sharp of the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division said this year’s Blitz was a joint exercise for bat biologists and enthusiasts from Alabama and Georgia. The Blitz is a collaborative effort of all the Alabama Bat Working Group (ABWG) members. Jeff Baker from Alabama Power and Shannon Holbrook from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service served as co-chairs of the Bat Blitz committee.

Alabama State Lands Division’s Jo Lewis said the recent gathering was the 17th annual meeting of the ABWG, an informal affiliation of bat biologists and enthusiasts from many state, federal and private agencies across the state. The group holds the Bat Blitz in different areas of the state each year to sample the bat populations in those areas with mist nets deployed at night.

“We’re looking for distribution information about what bats are in what areas of the state,” Lewis said. “We have 15 species of bats that are native to Alabama. Some only occur in the more southern portions of the state, and others only occur in the more northern portions of the state because of the different habitats in Alabama and our complex ecosystems.

“In the north part of the state, bats appear to be more numerous because of the karst geology with all the caves. In the south part of the state, we have a lot of bats, but they don’t congregate as much in caves. They’re referred to as forest bats. They roost in trees. They’re actually all around us, but we’re kind of oblivious to them. A little bat hanging in a tree snuggled up against a nook or branch, you’re never going to notice.”

The southeastern myotis is one bat species found in the south part of the state but not as often in the north. The Bat Blitz researchers found 16 southeastern myotis bats in a culvert on the first night of the event.

Another bat more common in the southern part of the state is the Mexican freetail. Sharp said the fast-flying bat is now most often found in attics because most of the large, hollow trees it historically used have been cut down.

A bat that is found in the northern part of the state but not the southern part is the northern longear, a protected species. Gray bats, also protected, are found in north Alabama. The most common species throughout the state is the big brown bat.

Currently, the biggest concern for the bat enthusiasts is the condition known as white nose syndrome, a fungal infection that has killed more than six million bats in North America.

“Nobody knows right now how white nose syndrome affects the tree bats,” Lewis said. “We’re hoping it doesn’t affect them because they don’t roost together as much and are less likely to spread the infection.

“We do have confirmed cases of white nose in most of the northern counties, as far south as Bibb County near Birmingham.”

Lewis said it is very difficult to determine how much the syndrome has affected the populations in north Alabama because of the labor-extensive requirements to do those studies.

“From personal observation in a cave that I’ve been monitoring for the past 10 years, it followed the classic series of events associated with the disease, and it truly decimated the population,” she said. “A tenth of the number of bats that used to be there are there now. I used to count hundreds of tri-colored bats in there. Now, we’re counting 30. It has definitely affected that bat population.”

Sharp said data from nine caves in north Alabama monitored from 2010 to 2017 indicate a reduction of tri-colored bats by 70 to 95 percent. He said counts at two Indiana bat hibernacula over that time period are down 95 percent.

Bats are predators and eat huge numbers of insects, which can be disease vectors. They eat mosquitoes, which can carry several diseases, including Zika. Some of the insects the bats are eating are pest species that damage crops in the state.

“Their simple presence can deter pest species from infesting crops,” Lewis said. “If you have bats working a field, you’re less likely to have insects that are going to eat the corn.”

Sharp said bats provide at least $3.7 billion in pest control service to agriculture annually in the U.S., according to a 2011 scientific study.

Lewis said human-bat interaction most often occurs at dusk and dawn, especially around street lights, but bats are active all night.

“Bats will sometimes take a nap in the middle of the night,” she said. “But they’re not roosting. They’re just getting a little rest before they go back out and eat more insects. The street lights attract insects, so it’s kind of like McDonald’s for the bats.”

Another area of concern for bat researchers and the public in general is the fact that bats can be rabies vectors. Lewis said this adds to the stigma of bats but that rabies does not appear to occur at a higher rate in bats compared to other wildlife. Sharp said rabies studies in bats showed infection rates of less than one percent in wild animals.

“But there’s an extremely important distinction,” she said. “When humans encounter a bat, they are not interacting with the regular population of bats. They are interacting with a bat that is acting extremely abnormally because bats avoid us.”

Sharp said rabies can be transmitted by a bite from an infected animal or by bat saliva entering an open wound. Sharp and Lewis said to seek immediate medical advice if you suspect contact with a bat resulted in either of those situations. If the bat is incapacitated or captured, take the animal to have it tested for rabies.

“If you’ve had contact with a bat, it’s highly advisable to have that bat tested because rabies is 100-percent fatal if symptoms appear,” she said. “It’s just not worth the risk. Anybody who works with bats at the Blitz has pre-exposure vaccinations. Anybody who hasn’t had vaccinations cannot touch a bat. We’re having fun, but we have real rules that we will not bend.”

One of the presenters at the Bat Blitz was Vicky Smith of A-to-Z animals in Auburn. Smith, who has taught thousands of school kids about bats and their role in our ecosystems, dispelled several myths associated with bats.

“One is ‘blind as a bat,’” Smith said. “Bats are not blind. Bats have tiny eyes, but we’ve actually discovered something about their echolocation, the way they use sound waves to locate the insects. What we found was that once they get close, they zoom in with their eyes on the insect. When they scoop it to their mouth with a wing or their tail membrane, they use their eyes for up-close work. Another myth about their eyes is that light hurts their eyes. That’s not true.”

Another myth is that bats will get tangled in your hair, especially folks with long hair.

“Bats will come close to you,” she said. “You are not a food source, but you have attracted their food source by breathing out carbon dioxide, which attracts mosquitoes and other bugs. If the bat echolocates and sees a buffet flying around your head, he’s going to fly to that buffet. They will fly quite close to you in the dark, and that can be quite scary. We believe that’s how that myth got started.”

A misconception is that a bat, which belongs to the order Chiroptera (winged mammal), is just a mouse with wings.

“Bats are not rodents,” Smith said. “They are about the same size, but a bat typically gives birth to one pup per year. A little mouse about the same size can give birth to about 144 babies per year. Another difference is tooth structure. The teeth in a bat are more like dogs’ and cats’ with large canines to crunch the exoskeletons of the insects.”

Although outreach and education are important, Lewis said the main goal of the Blitz is to catch as many bats as possible to assess the population in that area.

For Lewis, catching bats during the Bat Blitz is just a continuation of her infatuation with the species.

“I’ve been doing this for 20-something years,” Lewis said, “and I still love it.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less
3 hours ago

Media’s anti-gun obsession spreads to squirt guns on Univision

Now even innocent children’s play is politicized by the liberal media.

Univision, the Spanish-language media giant that aspires to be a leader of the liberal media pack, illustrated the problem when it ginned up the “outrage” over little Prince George playing with a water pistol during a family outing to watch one of his Dad’s polo matches.

417
Keep reading 417 WORDS

It seems too real” Univision anchor Patricia Janiot complained of the Prince’s water pistol, while also both overstating and justifying the amount of social media comments against the little boy’s classic summertime fun.

PATRICIA JANIOT, ANCHOR, UNIVISION: The social media were inundated with comments against the use of the water pistol, because it seems too real, and following the massacres that have taken place with guns in schools, especially in the United States, well many say that these symbols of violence should be avoided. And it isn’t any wonder.

Co-anchor Enrique Acevedo, Jorge Ramos’s heir apparent to Univision’s main evening news anchor chair, also justified the faux outrage, concluding the segment on the little Prince’s water gun play by saying “the evident sensitivity around these issues is not for nothing.”

After delivering the highly forced, but obligatory, anti-gun central point, both anchors finally got around to acknowledging that after all it was “just playing” and “a toy.”

Meanwhile, notwithstanding Univision’s characterization, many people on social media had Prince George’s back, including NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, whose tweet Oh leave the boy alone received ample love on Twitter.

In a more considerate piece, USA Today’s Jennifer McClellan also weighed in. In her article on the subject, she noted that the experts say let kids play and cited a study that found that “kids who were able to play aggressively had developed senses of social and emotional abilities. It said that prohibiting such play could actually stifle development.”

Below is the complete transcript of the above-referenced report, as aired during the June 11, 2018 edition of Noticiero Univisión, Edición Nocturna.

ENRIQUE ACEVEDO, ANCHOR, UNIVISION: Well, an image, a picture, of little Prince George has caused controversy in the United Kingdom. In the image the Prince is seen playing with a toy water gun, surrounded by his family, the Duchess of Cambridge and other children, while his father participates in a polo tournament.

PATRICIA JANIOT, ANCHOR, UNIVISION: The social media were inundated with comments against the use of the water pistol, because it seems too real, and following the massacres that have taken place with guns in schools, especially in the United States, well many say that these symbols of violence should be avoided. And it isn’t any wonder.

ACEVEDO: Yes, no there is also the idea that well, it is

JANIOT: He is just playing, of course.

ACEVEDO: He is playing, a toy, but the evident sensitivity around these issues is not for nothing.

Please support MRC Latino today! (a 501c3 non-profit production of the Media Research Center)

(Courtesy of MRC NewsBusters)

Show less
6 hours ago

Remembering RFK


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

WHAT DO WE SAY ABOUT RFK AND THE ‘60s FIFTY YEARS LATER?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, Tuesday, we were talking about pop culture. We mentioned that it was 50 years ago that the Broadway musical, “Hair,” hit the stage. It was known not only for its music, but it also introduced live nudity to Broadway.

Another event from 50 years ago that we’re remembering this month is that it was 50 years ago last week that Robert F. Kennedy, who was 42 at the time, stepped off a dais in the ballroom of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles after declaring victory in California’s presidential primary. Moments later, he walked through the kitchen to greet the hotel’s busboys and dishwashers and a lone gunman assassinated the New York senator. Harry, looking back 50 years, your thoughts?  

DR. REEDER: You not only have this shot across the bow in the promotion and acceptance of public nudity in the media, but you also had these signal events such as the assassination of Martin Luther King, then Robert Francis Kennedy. He was and is and was increasingly an impact figure carrying the mantle of his brother, the heir apparent to take this to another level.

1279
Keep reading 1279 WORDS


Robert Francis Kennedy had become known as a crusader against certain aspects of corruption and racism. Many question whether or not his assassination might have been somewhat tied to the crime world and his enmity against Hoffa. He was quite the crusader against communism in that he had aligned himself with the famed — or infamous, however you see it — McCarthy.

Now, as Lyndon Baines Johnson’s popularity waned, he was being challenged in the primary and RFK saw his opportunity. He quickly rose to the forefront and this signal victory in California seemed to be a declaration that our next president was likely going to be Robert Francis Kennedy.

However, walking through the kitchen, there was a predisposed attempt to assassinate him that was successful and it later became known both the individual that did it and his professed rationale. Sirhan Sirhan was captured and confessed.

RFK IS A MAN TO REMEMBER AS WE HOPE FOR NEW LEADERS

Robert Kennedy had been assigned to John F. Kennedy by his father. In other words, when John F. Kennedy was running for president, Robert Francis Kennedy was the campaign manager. And he was the campaign manager not because he had had experience in running campaigns, but because he had a demonstrated ability of loyalty, a crusader mentality and he also became known as “the fixer” in that he could fix problems and situations. Everyone is fully aware of the documented and acknowledged lascivious lifestyle and all of that needed to be “fixed.”

He was also there because he had some sway, not to change his brother’s behavior, but to restrain his brother’s behavior. In other words, he wasn’t as lascivious as he would have been because RFK was a devoted, practicing Roman Catholic, he was a devoted husband to his wife and he loved his brother so, from their affection and his moral sensibilities, he was a restrainer upon John F. Kennedy.

After the campaign and John Kennedy was elected, he became the attorney general. Recently, in the Trump administration, there’s been a lot of talk about Trump’s family getting positions — well, there was something pretty much unheard of that the president would appoint his brother as the attorney general. And, by the way, his brother, while having legal credentials, had never tried a case in a public court of any significance whatsoever and so he was there pretty much by influence and power of the family and appointment of his brother.

That became the base for his own political ambitions. With that track report as attorney general, his election as senator, he was clearly for the presidential nomination when he was tragically assassinated.

PROTESTS SPURRED RACIAL CHANGE

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, looking back to 1968, that was a hard year for America. It was a difficult spring that year. Two months prior to Bobby Kennedy’s assassination — almost to the day — Martin Luther King was shot and killed and that was followed by a number of very intense riots in major cities all across the country.

DR. REEDER: By the way, smaller cities, Tom, you reside in Greenville, North Carolina, which, that year, I resided in Greenville, North Carolina. I remember, as a student at East Carolina at the time, the riots that were breaking out in Greenville.

As you look back on that era, here’s a group of people who the legacy of Jim Crow laws had relegated them into segments of society without being able to participate in society and they had to fight each line of society during that civil rights movement. Therefore, you had the permissiveness that was starting in terms of the sexual revolution, you had the advancements, rightly in terms of constitutional rights for all of the citizens and the dismantling of Jim Crow laws and then you had this violence of assassinations that were taking place and also riots that were taking place.

It was a highly tumultuous time. I was not fully aware of things at that time, but I was enough aware to realize that there are some major fault lines that are either going to be repaired or developed within our society.

JESUS MOVEMENT OF ‘60s TRIED TO ENGAGE BUT WAS NOT DEEP ENOUGH

However, Tom, there was something else that was given birth at that time that provided great hope and it was called “the Jesus movement.” It was birthed, interestingly, in the California area as beach evangelism began to take place, surfer evangelism. And this Jesus movement began that was highly effective and while some of the methodology was interesting of the “evangelists,” most of them were pretty solid in terms of the essentials of the Gospel, itself.

You had this movement of an expansive Christianity, particularly, in the lives of students and all of this was intersecting in the late 1960s and I believe this year, 1968, was crucial. My own evaluation now is that the movement of statism and secularism actually more or less won the day. That was because the movement of the Gospel in the revivals that were taking place did not go deep enough.

It was a good breadth movement of evangelism, but it didn’t go deep enough in discipleship and God’s glorious institution of the church was not engaged and not brought into that revival the way that it should have been — therefore, its effectiveness began to fade even as humanism and statism under a political and moral theology of liberalism continued to expand.

THAT TIME ALSO SPAWNED NEW CHURCHES AND DENOMINATIONS

And, at the same time, Tom, there was the beginning of the death spiral of mainline Protestant denominations as theological liberalism had taken hold. Theological liberalism is never creative, it is never expansive — it is parasitic and it is destructive — and so that was the beginning of the death spiral of the mainline Protestant denominations.

My own Presbyterian Church in America began to be born at that time and, of course, the tragic thing is the influence of a robust evangelical Christianity was lost because now millions of members in Protestant mainline churches were being spiritually starved through theological liberalism and the rise of a “social Gospel” to meet the social needs instead of the Gospel of transforming and redeeming power of our Savior, Jesus Christ, with the full authority of the inerrant Word of God.

That was removed and, in its place was merely a philosophic view of religion that was ultimately destructive to what had been the most powerful force in our culture at the time, the mainline denominations.

THE GOSPEL ENDURES AND STILL CHANGES PEOPLE (AND CULTURES) TODAY

Tom, when you look back at 1968, here we are 50 years later, 2018. As people can see, we are trying to do our best to not simply look at a Christian world and life view, but as you say each week, a Christian world and life view on these issues with Gospel solutions.

Changed cultures are not our objective; it is changed lives by the power of the Gospel. Consequentially, with changed lives comes changed families, changed marriages and changed cultures, but what we want to focus on is not only the power of the Gospel to give you a new heart and a new record, but also to give you a new mind so that your mind can be renewed and transformed to see life to the glory of God because of the power of the grace of God that is found in Jesus Christ.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

 

Show less
6 hours ago

World Cup 2026 may yet have Birmingham presence

Timing is everything.

And Birmingham’s timing for becoming a host city in the North American effort to secure the 2026 World Cup was awful. Wednesday, a combined bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada won the hosting rights. Sixty of the 80 matches, including the final, will be in the U.S.

418
Keep reading 418 WORDS

Last August, Birmingham was one of about 50 cities that received a bid package to become one of at least 11 U.S. venues, said Gene Hallman, president and CEO of the Bruno Event Team.

“It was the worst timing,” said Hallman, who was a key player in bringing Olympic soccer to Birmingham in 1996. “Our challenge was, we had to bid Legion Field. Legion Field was not competitive.”

Hallman said he called U.S. soccer officials about bidding the new stadium at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) as the city’s venue for games. At that time, though, funding for the stadium was not in place.

“You can’t bid a hypothetical,” Hallman said.

Still, Hallman said Birmingham may benefit from the winning North American bid. Atlanta “most certainly” will be one of the 11 U.S. venues, he said, and because Birmingham is close to Atlanta, the Magic City stands to gain. It helps, he said, that Birmingham has an “outstanding” relationship with U.S. Soccer.

“We have a very strong possibility of being a host for a team, a country, to do all their training prior to the World Cup in Birmingham,” Hallman said.

Also, Birmingham could become a medical hub for soccer players training and competing in the region to receive treatment, he said, as well as hosting large viewing parties of games that in previous cup competitions have been attended by thousands.

Once the stadium at the BJCC is finished, Birmingham “will definitely be in the mix” for “friendlies,” Hallman said.

“We’ll have a good five years of run-up where we can host a lot of competition prior to the World Cup,” he said.

Hallman said it’s premature to talk about the potential economic impact the World Cup could have on Birmingham if the city ends up playing a prominent role.

“But I can sit here and look into a crystal ball and tell you it’s going to be tens of millions of dollars, if not hundreds of millions of dollars. Because if you look at five years of potential activity at the new stadium, and given the fact that so many of the tickets that we sell to soccer events are to people who do not reside in this community, that’s a big economic impact,” he said. “That’s heads in beds and a very positive impact on the retail sector. So it will be a big economic impact and it will boost our image and reinforce our image as a very good host of international sporting competitions.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

Here is your chance to listen to one of the greatest story tellers of all time: Andy Andrews   

New York Times Best Selling Author Andy Andrews joined The Ford Faction to talk about his life. Andy is a Birmingham native, told the guys the story of him graduating from Berry High School and attending Auburn University and not quitting, but leaving college. Andy went into detail about what influenced him, being homeless, and even shared his book “The Travelers Summit.”

249
Keep reading 249 WORDS

Great quotes from Andy throughout the interview- ”Still working on that college degree”

“Homeless wasn’t a word back then”

“I had a way of making a bad situation worse”

“I went from having $2500 after my parents died to spend it on a trailer, then I had a car and a trailer. Next, I had a trailer and a motorcycle. Then I just had a motorcycle and a tent. Then just a tent…..then I slept under a bridge”

Zac- “What happened to the tent?”

“I don’t know”

We erupted in laughter because the story was so humbling to hear in person.

Andy went on about his time being “Homeless”

“Met an old guy that told me how it was”

“I said I don’t believe in God”

“He said you don’t have to, Gold still believes in you”

“He also told me that thinking thing will get you in trouble”

“You will not see anyone successful who doesn’t have a great imagination”

“When you’re an adult you discipline yourself or society will discipline you”

Andy goes into meeting Pete Rose one day in Las Vegas and Pete Rose calls him the PBS guy, and said “I’ll sign anything you ask me”

Andy replied- “Write sorry I bet on baseball, Pete Rose”

“AND HE DID!”

Andy received another baseball a couple of months later from someone who asked him about being friends with Pete Rose?

The baseball said-

“Andy, please pray for me…. Pete Rose ”

Such an incredible story Andy Andrews shared with us today!

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Show less