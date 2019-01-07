Sign up for Our Newsletter

4 hours ago

Camden entrepreneurs look to spark local tourist economy with Liberty Hall’s Antebellum South bed and breakfast ‘experience’

CAMDEN – “There Are No Strangers Here – Just Friends Who Haven’t Met Yet”

That is the mantra of Liberty Hall, a two-story Greek Revival style house built in 1855, and is now a bed and breakfast that offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience some of the aspects of antebellum life without missing the modern amenities like indoor plumbing and WiFi internet.

They’ve come from all over the world to stay at Liberty Hall. Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and South Africa, to name a few. The reasons are many.

Sign at Liberty Hall, Camden, Ala. (Jeff Poor/YHN)

“We have had family reunions, class reunions, weddings, funerals,” said Liberty Hall co-proprietor Julia Handly.

Handly and her husband, Dudly Handly, operate Liberty Hall, with Dudly handling the cooking duties of the bed and breakfast’s signature “plantation breakfast.”

Many come for the quiltmakers at Gee’s Bend. Others come for the springtime production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” in nearby Monroeville. And some come to get away.

“[They] just want to do something different,” Handly said. “One of the things people have told us they love is we don’t have televisions in the rooms. One guy had been here with his family – his children and all. And that is what he told us when he left. He said, ‘I can’t thank you enough for not having a television. We enjoyed time as a family.”

She added that initially they had a television in some of the rooms, but could not make it work and preserve the character of the house that is equipped with some of its original furnishings and others that date back 100 years or more.

Liberty Hall Guest Room, Camden, Ala. (Jeff Poor/YHN)

How those furnishing survived is a story in itself. At the time of the Civil War, the occupants of Liberty Hall, then known as the McDowell house, were Samuel and Julia McDowell. As the Union troops made their way into Camden, they set out to burn down homes like Liberty Hall.

In anticipation of their arrival, the McDowell family cut out notches in one of the home’s columns (which are still visible today) and hid their valuables. As luck would have it, Samuel went out to greet the Union commander tasked with torching the homes to discover they were both Masons and the Union commander instructed his men to spare Liberty Hall.

Since then, the home has remained in the family, and the furnishings have stayed put through the generations.

“When the house passed down, it passed down,” Handly added.

My room for the evening is furnished with the belongings of Handly ancestor Confederate Maj. Felix Tait of the Alabama 23rd Infantry, who was also a veteran of the Mexican War, a trustee at the University of Alabama in the late 1850s and represented Wilcox County in the Alabama State Senate in the 1870s.

Each of the rooms has some kind of unique offering, one of which includes a library with books and magazines dating back over the past 100-plus years.

Bookshelf at Liberty Hall, Camden, Ala. (Jeff Poor/YHN)

The Handlys actively promote their hometown of Camden, the county seat of Wilcox County, which has struggled economically for decades. They describe a stay at Liberty Hall as an “experience” replete with fellowship and southern hospitality.

Julia Handly was sometimes babysat by Gov. Kay Ivey, also a Camden native, as a child. She explained that they work with other local Camden businesses including the GainesRidge Dinner Club, the downtown Coast to Coast general store and the Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center.

“I want you to experience this and get a taste of what good folks we have right here,” Handly said.

There are a few house rules – no alcohol and no pets. However, for the most part, the home lives up to its name Liberty Hall given guests are at liberty to use the home’s furnishing at their leisure.

Front profile of Liberty Hall, Camden, Ala., 1/4/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

Recently, the Handlys made an addition to the home so that some of the individual rooms would have private bathrooms – something obviously not possible at the time of the home’s construction.

Tours of the home are also available for $7. Those wishing to spend the night are encouraged to visit the home’s website LibertyHallBandB.com for more information.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

21 mins ago

Environmentalists to foot bill for Decatur crane event amid shutdown

An environmental group says it will help fund an event celebrating whooping cranes at a federal refuge in Alabama during the partial government shutdown.

The annual Festival of the Cranes brings hundreds of people to the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur, but the facility is closed because of the funding impasse in Washington.

Thousands of Sandhill cranes and about a dozen whopping cranes are there, nonetheless.

The Decatur Daily reports Friends of Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge has agreed to cover electricity costs for two refuge buildings next weekend if the shutdown continues.

Volunteers and members of the Friends group will staff the visitors’ center. Refuge workers can be on hand, but not in uniform.

Festival activities include nature walks, photography workshops, children’s activities, art exhibits, concerts and other events.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

41 mins ago

Yellowhammer News’ Jeff Poor to host talk show on Huntsville’s WVNN

On Monday, NewsTalk 770AM/92.5FM WVNN will launch “The Jeff Poor Show,” a political talk radio program set to air 2:00-5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Hosted by Jeff Poor, a conservative opinion maker in Alabama and regular Yellowhammer News contributor, the show will offer listeners a fresh voice on politics, culture and the news of the day.

“I’m thrilled and grateful for this opportunity to work with WVNN and look forward to contributing to the political dialogue in North Alabama,” Poor said in a release.

Poor is also the editor of Breitbart News’ media vertical (Breitbart TV) and a political columnist for Lagniappe, Mobile’s alternative weekly newspaper. Boasting more than a decade of experience in political journalism, Poor previously reported in Washington, D.C. for The Daily Caller and the Media Research Center.

Poor grew up in Birmingham and has experience reporting in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. He received a Building Science degree from Auburn University and a journalism degree from The University of South Alabama.

WVNN program director and morning host Dale Jackson welcomes Poor to his lineup of talk shows. Jackson is also a regular Yellowhammer News contributor.

“Jeff Poor is an experienced media personality with a real ability to decipher local and national issues,” Jackson said. “His experience in media in Washington, D.C. and his Alabama upbringing make him the perfect fit for WVNN. I am thrilled to add Jeff to our already amazing lineup of local and national talkers.”

“The Jeff Poor Show” can be heard in the Huntsville area on 92.5 FM, throughout the Tennessee Valley on 770AM and online here.

WVNN is owned by Cumulus Radio Station Group, which is a division of Cumulus Media.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Jones calls for increased ‘oversight’ of Trump when asked about impeachment

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) responded to the notion of impeaching President Donald Trump, saying that he was for increased oversight of the president while adding that Democrats must not “overreach.”

When asked by host Jake Tapper about freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Thursday night publicly declaring House Democrats were going to “go in there and impeach the motherf*****,” Jones made his displeasure with her explicit language clear.

“First of all, I don’t think any of my constituents come up to me and say that, even the most progressive of the constituents I have,” Jones said. “They know better than to use that kind of language about the President of the United States, regardless of the coarse language that the president uses in public.”

He continued, “My folks don’t say that, I’ve not heard that from anybody in the state of Alabama over the course of this break.”

However, while not jumping directly to impeachment himself, Jones did emphasize his support of increased “oversight” of Trump and his administration.

“What I will tell folks, though, anybody that wants anything like that, I say, look, Congress has got a job to do. And the Congress has got do their job of oversight. There’s been no oversight of the administration for the last two years. We have got to do oversight in a methodical, judicial, judicious and efficient way,” Alabama’s junior senator outlined.

“That’s what we need to be looking at first and foremost – and not get bogged down in anything personal and attacks and overreach,” Jones added. “Let’s go about this the way we need to, and not just work out of this out of frustration and anger.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute rescinds Angela Davis honor

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Alabama has rescinded its decision to honor political activist and scholar Angela Davis following unspecified complaints.

Davis is a Birmingham native who has spent decades fighting for civil rights.

She was an active member of the Black Panther Party, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and Communist Party USA.

The institute announced Saturday that an examination of Davis’ statements and public record concluded that she did not “meet all of the criteria” for the Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award.

The statement did not indicate what criteria it found Davis did not meet or the origin of the complaints.

But while expressing “dismay” at the decision, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin cited protests from the “local Jewish community and some of its allies.”

Davis has criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Shelby: Economy is ‘best I’ve ever seen’

While appearing on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) lauded the economy under President Donald Trump’s administration and discussed the impact that the partial shutdown of the government could have on financial markets.

After talking about the current impasse in shutdown negotiations, Shelby was asked by the host how the economy could be affected, especially considering how volatile the markets have been recently.

“I think it will have some economic impact, how much we don’t know yet,” Shelby advised.

Alabama’s senior senator continued, “You know, the economy is the best I’ve ever seen, Maria, in my lifetime.”

“Look at the jobs report even last week,” Shelby said. “I think the economy could regenerate itself on another level now. Although the stock market has dropped and gone down, a lot of people – a lot of these high-tech stocks – we could get a second wind and take off again.”

“We’ve got a lot going for us in this country if we put all these things together, quit bickering, quit fighting over little things and do what’s right for the American people,” he added.

Host Maria Bartiromo then transitioned into asking about China’s impact on the financial markets and mentioned anxiety over a possible slowdown in China’s economy, as well as their strides to cut into more foreign markets, adversely impacting America.

“Well, we realize trade is a double-edged sword,” Shelby outlined. “We need to trade. We need to trade with China. Right now, we have some estrangement there, as you well know.”

Regarding ongoing trade tensions with China, the senator continued, “I’m hoping that it’ll work out. It should be fair trade – it should be fair to all of us. And I think that’s the message the president has put out, and I think he’ll bring the Chinese to the negotiating table. It can’t be a one-way street just for China. But what happens with our relationship with China does affect the world trade. It will affect their economy – it already has. It will affect ours in the long run. But we’ve got to realize that everything should be on a level playing field as much as we can get there.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

