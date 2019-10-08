Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

7 Things: Democrats favor secrecy in impeachment, Doug Jones wants more info, Syria move is a campaign promise fulfilled and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
‘Exciting time for the space industry’: Dynetics opens world-class Decatur complex on Tuesday 2 hours ago / News
Byrne: The consequences of impeachment 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Coming in Hot with Rick Karle: In defense of Bo Nix 16 hours ago / Sports
Jones bashes ‘alarming’ Trump decision to withdraw from northern Syria — ‘Exact wrong message’ 17 hours ago / News
Byrne campaign announces 67-county leadership team 18 hours ago / News
When does the Republican primary for U.S. Senate actually start? 19 hours ago / Opinion
Birmingham project management firm seeks to meet challenges presented by workforce shortages 19 hours ago / News
Alabama vs. Tennessee set for nighttime kickoff in Bryant-Denny Stadium 20 hours ago / News
Mondays for Moms: The good kind of contagious 21 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Mandatory 10-digit dialing within 205 area code begins on Saturday 21 hours ago / News
Alabama high schooler brings clean water to Puerto Rican hurricane victims 22 hours ago / News
Overheard: When Big Al and Aubie did lunch 23 hours ago / Sports
State Rep. Wadsworth offers FQHCs as alternative to Medicaid expansion for rural health care 1 day ago / News
Greg Shaw says he will file for reelection on Tuesday to Alabama Supreme Court 1 day ago / Politics
State Sen. Cam Ward to seek post on Alabama Supreme Court 1 day ago / News
7 Things: More whistleblowers, Tuberville up big in ALFA poll, AL Dems try to move on and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Marsh: ‘More importance’ put on vocational training over sentencing reform in pursuit of prison solution 1 day ago / News
Greg Reed elected chair of Alabama legislature’s Oil and Gas Study Committee 1 day ago / News
Attend Birmingham events to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2 days ago / Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Byrne: The consequences of impeachment

In the summer of 1973, as a student intern in Washington far from my home in Mobile, I got a firsthand view as the Senate held its Watergate hearings. For a young person, it was an amazing introduction to politics, and I was fascinated by what I saw.

I followed the subsequent impeachment proceedings in 1974 carefully. Unfortunately, as the facts came out, it was clear President Nixon couldn’t continue in office.

During the Clinton impeachment drama, I was a busy father, attorney and part-time state school board member. I could not pay as close attention, but I still watched everything unfold with great interest.

Clinton was, and is, a perjurer and abused his office by having sexual relations with a young intern – literally in his office in the White House.

Even so, I worried that the Republicans were overreaching with impeachment, and the voters told us we were.

After the House impeached Clinton and he was acquitted by the Senate, Republicans lost seats in the House and Newt Gingrich was forced to resign as speaker.

Fast forward to November 2016 and Donald Trump’s election as president.

Since Day 1 of his presidency, factions in our nation have called Donald Trump an illegitimate president. Many Democrats in elected office have publicly called for his impeachment for over two and a half years.

They’ve tried almost every trick in the book to manufacture something worthy of the “high crimes and misdemeanors” our Constitution requires for impeachment.

Look no further than Adam Schiff’s recent statement before the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff used his position as chairman of the committee to describe to a captive American audience a completely fabricated phone conversation between President Trump and the president of Ukraine.

This is the same Adam Schiff who spent months on cable news networks promising some vague bombshell in the Mueller Report. By now, all his credibility is in shambles.

I was proud to co-sponsor a resolution to condemn and censure Schiff for his blatant attempt to mislead the public through lies and deception. The American people deserve better.

The Ukrainian deal is just the latest impeachment flavor of the week after earlier attempts fell flat.

As with all the manufactured scandals from Russia to Justice Kavanaugh, Schiff and his allies in the national news media do not give the full truth in order to keep scandal in the headlines.

With regards to the President’s phone call to President Zelensky of Ukraine, the Department of Justice reviewed all the evidence in August, found no evidence of a federal crime, and closed their case. What do Democrats in the House think they will find that our nation’s criminal division could not?

The national news media won’t tell you that because it weakens the impeachment narrative. They are complicit with efforts to impeach at all costs.

We must stand up during tough times like these.

This process we are following now is unprecedented, bad for the country, and, ultimately for the Democrats, bad politics. The substantive basis for the present line of the impeachment “inquiry” is ludicrous.

Today, I have a much closer seat for impeachment than I did as a student in 1973. I have followed it as closely as anyone.

Next year, voters will have the opportunity to repudiate the Democrats for their baseless impeachment efforts. Speaker Pelosi, Schiff, the Squad and other Democrats would be wise to pay attention to history.

If not, and Democrats continue their impeachment crusade, Speaker Pelosi might be looking for another job as President Trump is sworn in for his second term.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

2 hours ago

7 Things: Democrats favor secrecy in impeachment, Doug Jones wants more info, Syria move is a campaign promise fulfilled and more …

7. A possible solution for rural hospitals

  • On Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” State Representative Tim Wadsworth (R-Arley) suggested that instead of expanding Medicaid to save rural hospitals, we should instead have Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC).
  • Wadsworth said that FQHC doesn’t require state funding, and “does not require expanding Medicaid, and they still see Medicaid patients and Medicare patients, too.”

6. Cam Ward will seek Supreme Court seat

663
Keep reading 663 WORDS

  • State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) has officially announced that he’ll be campaigning for the Place 1 associate justice position on the Alabama Supreme Court. Ward is currently the president of the Alabama Law Institute and the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.
  • While announcing his candidacy, Ward said that he understands the role of being an Alabama Supreme Court justice, and his “judicial philosophy will be easy to understand.” He added, “As a judge, my role will be to interpret the law exactly as it is written, not write new ones.”

5. Trump granted subpoena hold after ruling

  • Despite a federal judge ruling against President Donald Trump’s lawsuit, which then allowed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to subpoena Trump’s tax returns, Trump’s attorney’s then filed an emergency appeal, which was granted.
  • The hold on the subpoena will only be effective while the case is being reviewed, but Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said that they “are very pleased that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit has issued a stay of the subpoena issued by New York County District Attorney Cy Vance.”

4. Let’s start this Senate fight already

  • Currently, former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville is leading the pack in the 2020 U.S. Senate primary race, according to the latest poll from the Alabama Farmers Federation. In second place is former Judge Roy Moore following 21 points behind Tuberville, but the race has been uneventful so far.
  • Even when Tuberville said that President Trump’s tariff increase put a noose around farmers’ necks, it seemed that almost no one in Alabama covered his comments. AL.com didn’t write anything about his comments until five days later, so it seems as if after Tuberville was endorsed by ALFA, everyone else is just going to give him the nomination.

3. Trump’s decision on Syria was a campaign promise fulfilled

  • As much as establishment Republicans, the media and their Democrats are wringing their hands over President Donald Trump’s decision to remove troops from northern Syria, much of what is being missed is the fact that this is exactly what the president said he would do if elected.
  • Not only did Trump say he “was elected on getting out of these ridiculous endless wars,” he also warned Turkey about messing with the Kurds, stating, “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey.”

2. Jones is going after Trump but unsure about impeachment

  • After President Donald Trump announced that American troops would be withdrawn from northern Syria, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has criticized Trump’s decision, pointing out on Twitter that “Kurdish fighters have been invaluable partners in our mission to defeat the Islamic State and added that withdrawing troops “leaves a vacuum for a resurgence of IS in the region,” and that this move “sends the exact wrong message to our allies.”
  • Jones also commented on the impeachment process but wants to see more information. He outlined, “Where I sit is, let’s get the facts. Let’s get the facts and put all the facts out not only in front of the House, potentially the Senate, but we don’t know that yet, but certainly in front of the American people.”

1. Democrats undercut their impeachment fantasies with super-secrecy

  • If the facts against the president of the United States are so damning, why in the world don’t the Democrats and their media want the world to know about them and why is there the need for constant secrecy like we saw last week?
  • The answers seem pretty clear as the facts show House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has been less than honest, the selective leaking about former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker’s testimony has been revealing, Democrats want to use voice modification to mask those who testify from Republican members of Congress and independent voters may be shifting towards Trump.

Show less
2 hours ago

‘Exciting time for the space industry’: Dynetics opens world-class Decatur complex on Tuesday

Huntsville-based Dynetics on Tuesday morning will hold the grand opening for its new Aerospace Structures Complex in Decatur.

The new, cutting-edge complex brings a capability to North Alabama to support the development, integration and structural testing of large aerospace structures.

Initially, Dynetics will use this complex to support two major space endeavors rooted in the Yellowhammer State: building the NASA Space Launch System’s (SLS) Universal Stage Adapter and performing structural qualification testing for United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan Centaur booster.

SLS will be the world’s most powerful rocket ever when completed and power Americans back to the Moon — and eventually Mars. The program is managed at Marshall Space Flight Center.

416
Keep reading 416 WORDS

“It’s an exciting time for the space industry,” Kim Doering, Dynetics vice president of Space Systems, said in a statement.

“NASA’s exploration programs including the Space Launch System, Human Lander System and Gateway afford the Alabama space community the opportunity to make significant contributions to the establishment of a human lunar economy and to landing humans on mars,” she outlined.

Doering added, “ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur launcher will provide a critical capability to support defense of our nation and to support the burgeoning small satellite market. Dynetics decided to build this complex so we could contribute to these vital projects. Our new complex will play an essential role within Alabama’s aerospace landscape.”

The complex, which will be multi-use and serve NASA, Department of Defense and commercial customers, has three facilities: Test Stand 1, Test Control Center and the Hardware Integration Facility.

The Test Stand 1 is 60 feet long, 60 feet wide, and 100 feet high with the capability to hoist 35 tons. It will support structural qualification testing.

The 4,000 square foot Test Control Center offers customers the capability to view tests and analyze real-time data onsite.

The Hardware Integration Facility allows for the assembly of large aerospace structures and houses test cells. Within the 43,000 square foot facility, the integration high bay is 15,000 square feet.

Through a strategic alliance, ULA’s Vulcan Centaur qualification booster will be tested to validate the Vulcan’s advanced design and manufacturing technology. The booster will be in the Test Stand 1 at the grand opening, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

ULA builds rockets at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Decatur.

“The strategic location and partnership with Dynetics provides ULA with advanced testing capabilities that will benefit the Vulcan Centaur program,” said Mark Peller, vice president of Major Development for ULA.

“This structural test article is an important step in ensuring that the Vulcan Centaur is ready to launch in 2021 supporting our nation’s national security space program,” he concluded.

Dynetics selected the Decatur site because of the area’s storied history of rocket development and testing, its proximity to the company’s varied customers and its convenient location on the Tennessee River — enabling ease of transportation. From its opening, this testing complex will bring 25 jobs to the area, with even more to be added later.

The Huntsville-headquartered company, which is celebrating 45 years of operations, broke ground on the complex in August of 2017.

You can view an infographic on the complex here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

Coming in Hot with Rick Karle: In defense of Bo Nix

Can you do me a favor? Close your eyes and think back to when you were 19-years-old.

Think about everything that you were learning, the life lessons that you were absorbing.

Now imagine being a 19-year-old kid who is playing quarterback at Auburn, preparing to take a snap as you stare at four mean, drooling defensive linemen as thousands of fans were making so much noise your head wants to explode.

Welcome, my friend, to the life of one Bo Nix.

247
Keep reading 247 WORDS

There’s no doubt that college quarterbacks need thick skin — however, they also need to remember that when they lead a game-winning drive (see Auburn vs. Oregon) they don’t suddenly become Tom Brady, and when they have a poor outing (see Auburn vs. Florida) they don’t suddenly become Marsha Brady.

The key for college quarterbacks is to ignore the cheers and the boos, and always remember that it’s never as great or never as bad as it seems.

On Saturday, things were indeed bad for the Auburn quarterback, as he overthrew receivers, tossed three interceptions and experienced his freshman moment as the Tigers failed to drain The Swamp, falling to the Gators 24-13.

And immediately after the game?

While Bo headed to the visitor’s locker room, “Bo Nix” was trending on Twitter, and it wasn’t because he had just posted Heisman numbers.

Mean tweets came flooding in, as cowards hiding behind their keyboards and iPhones blasted Nix, calling him names that I’ll refrain from sharing.

Many of the social media warriors’ comments were crude and rude, as a freshman quarterback with much to learn became the target of what I feel was classless criticism.

What are my full thoughts on Bo, what do I think of those mean tweeters and what’s ahead for the Tigers?

I’m Coming In Hot behind the wheel!

Watch:

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Show less
17 hours ago

Jones bashes ‘alarming’ Trump decision to withdraw from northern Syria — ‘Exact wrong message’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has now weighed in on President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw all American troops from northern Syria, saying the move “leaves a vacuum for a resurgence of [the Islamic State] in the region.”

The Trump administration is allowing Turkey to move forward with an operation against Kurdish forces in the region who have been allies in the fight against ISIS.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Jones remarked, “Kurdish fighters have been invaluable partners in our mission to defeat the Islamic State.”

62
Keep reading 62 WORDS

“To abandon them in this moment leaves a vacuum for a resurgence of IS in the region,” Alabama’s junior senator continued.

Jones concluded, “This is an alarming move that sends the exact wrong message to our allies.”

Jones is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
18 hours ago

Byrne campaign announces 67-county leadership team

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01) has announced the launch of his U.S. Senate campaign’s grassroots leadership team, which covers all 67 counties and includes “200 key community leaders,” according to a Monday press release.

“It is an honor to have so many people from every corner of the state joining us in the fight to bring our Alabama values to the U.S. Senate,” Byrne said in a statement. “We are going to win this primary and defeat Doug Jones thanks to this team of homegrown supporters.”

“Bradley was the first candidate to announce financial contributions from all 67 counties and is now the first candidate to announce a full 67 county leadership team. The people of Alabama are ready for a Christian, conservative fighter, and they know Bradley is the man for the job,” added Byrne’s campaign manager, Seth Morrow.

1034
Keep reading 1034 WORDS

Morrow further noted, “We are committed to an Alabama grassroots campaign that is built to last, and the Grassroots Leadership Team marks yet another milestone for our campaign.”

The announcement said members of the grassroots leadership team will “serve as coordinators in their community and help with an assortment of tasks ranging from hosting meet and greets to distributing yard signs.”

Members of the grassroots leadership team as follows:

Senator Greg Albritton – Escambia County
Francis Andrews – Limestone County
Harold Appling – Tuscaloosa County
Greg Atkinson – Talladega County
JoAnn Averett – Chilton County
Loretta Bach – Montgomery County
Richard Baker – Marshall County
Donna Baker – Walker County
Representative Mike Ball – Madison County
Peggy Bamberg – Montgomery County
Mayor Ed Beasley – Crenshaw County
Bradley Bedwell – Houston County
Ann Priester Bennett – Lee County
Curt Bigbee – Franklin County
John Blue – Madison County
Ron Bolton – Tuscaloosa County
Traci Bowden – Marshall County
Billy Bowden – Marshall County
Jen Boyles – Russell County
Will Boyles – Russell County
Mayor David Bradford – Colbert County
Duwayne Bridges – Chambers County
Trey Brinkley – Etowah County
Representative Chip Brown – Mobile County
Dicksie Bush – Calhoun County
Emily Butler – Colbert County
Senator Tom Butler – Madison County
Kirkland Byars – Tuscaloosa County
David Byers – Jefferson County
Tom Cain – Randolph County
Sharon Cain – Randolph County
Jim Cary – Marshall County
Bill Castlen – Houston County
Frances Castlen – Houston County
Kenny Childree – Bullock County
Sheriff Sam Cochran – Mobile County
Bo Colley – Chambers County
Representative Terri Collins – Morgan County
Bruce Cooke – Sumter County
Mayor Jenny Countryman – Monroe County
Dylan Cox – Mobile County
Bill Crain – Madison County
Daniel Craven – Baldwin County
Ashton Crihfield – Lauderdale County
Belinda Crouch – Washington County
Donna Cude – Jefferson County
Rex Davis – Limestone County
John Dawson – Etowah County
Bart Dawson – St. Clair County
Mayor Sheldon Day – Clarke County
Mary Martha Defoor – Montgomery County
Grant DeMuth – Marshall County
Celia Dixon – Elmore County
Charla Doucet – Chilton County
Emily Durden – Montgomery County
Mason Dyess – Tuscaloosa County
Representative Brett Easterbrook- Washington County
Steve Edwards – Colbert County
Tracey Edwards – Elmore County
Gary Edwards – Elmore County
Don Edwards – Lee County
Gayle Edwards – Lee County
Senator Chris Elliott – Baldwin County
Bo Evans – Autauga County
Punkin Evans – Autauga County
Kathy Evans – Autauga County
Bradfield Evans – Lowndes County
Representative David Faulkner – Jefferson County
Representative Joe Faust – Baldwin County
Troy Fillingim – Henry County
Don Fisher – Montgomery County
Karen Fisher – Montgomery County
Katie Foster – Colbert County
Judy Fraser – Shelby County
Joe Fuller – Jefferson County
Vickie Fuller – Jefferson County
Representative Victor Gaston – Mobile County
Greg Gagliano – Shelby County
Kim Gagliano – Shelby County
Darren Garner – Macon County
James Gilliland Sr. – Coosa County
Joe Glass – Calhoun County
Kim Glass – Calhoun County
Logan Glass – Etowah County
Marvin Gregory – Tuscaloosa County
Art Hahn – Tallapoosa County
Commissioner Robert Ham – Lee County
Mayor Johnny Hammock – Tallapoosa County
Charles Hardage – Chambers County
Don Harris – Montgomery County
Howard Harrison – Coffee County
Grady Hartzog – Barbour County
Wesley Helton – Shelby County
Davis Henry – Dallas County
Rod Herring – Lee County
Karen Herring – Lee County
Steve Hicks – Cherokee County
Steve Hicks – Lauderdale County
David Hogan – Jefferson County
Kevin Holland – Escambia County
Leslie Hollingsworth – Shelby County
Webb Holmes – Perry County
Mayor Steve Holt – Lauderdale County
Cheryl Holt – Shelby County
Gene Howard – Calhoun County
Virginia Howard – Dale County
Kent Howard – Jefferson County
Carlton Hunley – Lee County
Will Hurts – Lawrence County
Sheriff Heath Jackson – Escambia County
Senator Andrew Jones – Cherokee County
Lisa Jones – Marshall County
Meador Jones – Hale County
Laura Joseph – Shelby County
Mark Kaiser – Baldwin County
Michael Keller – Winston County
Cody Kruse – Montgomery County
Steve Langley – Marion County
Bubba Lee – Baldwin County
Nick Lee – St. Clair County
Shag LaPrade – Coffee County
Senator Steve Livingston – Jackson County
Chris Live – Houston County
Mark Long – DeKalb County
Barney Lovelace – Morgan County
Jack Lovelady – Jackson County
Nikki Lovelady – Lawrence County
Margarett Lovett – Colbert County
Sheriff Hoss Mack – Baldwin County
Grady Martin – Choctaw County
Kirk Mattei – Mobile County
Ray McCarty – Pickens County
Mary Sue McClurkin – Shelby County
Van McClurkin – Shelby County
Colin McGuire – Butler County
Suzanne McKee – Marengo County
Robert McKee – Marengo County
Representative Steve McMillan – Baldwin County
Tom McMillan – Escambia County
Stephen McNair – Mobile County
Austin Monk – Cullman County
Pam Segars-Morris – Jefferson County
Will Morris – St. Clair County
Mayor Charles Murphy – Baldwin County
Jim Murphy – Blount County
Jason Neff – Tuscaloosa County
Sue Neuwien – Coffee County
Brown Nolen – Lauderdale County
Baylie Norton – Cleburne County
Jeff Overstreet – Etowah County
Summer Overstreet – Etowah County
Mike Parsons – Madison County
Brooks Payne – Tuscaloosa County
Captain Hal Pierce – Mobile County
Renee Powers – Chilton County
Tom Powers – Chilton County
Barbara L. Priester – Lee County
Cathy Quin – Tuscaloosa County
Charlie Ramsey – Monroe County
Rhonda Reynolds – Chilton County
Representative Kerry Rich – Marshall County
Elaine Ridenour – Dale County
Pete Riehm – Mobile County
Glenda Reitzell – Madison County
Colonel John Rietzell – Madison County
John Roberts – Madison County
Salem Saloom – Conecuh County
Daniel Sawyer – Monroe County
Deb Sellers – Jefferson County
John Sellers – Jefferson County
Art Sessions – Mobile County
Senator David Sessions – Mobile County
Greg Shirley – Talladega County
Representative Harry Shriver – Baldwin County
Kara Silvers – Lee County
Representative Matt Simpson – Baldwin County
Sheriff Rick Singleton – Lauderdale County
Stephanie Smith – Jefferson County
Eddie Smith – Lee County
Mike Sparks – Clay County
Alyce Spruell – Tuscaloosa County
Zach Stanton – Tuscaloosa County
David Steele – Mobile County
Jack Steele – Wilcox County
Kermit Marcus Stephens III – Bibb County
Karen Stewart – Elmore County
Sally French Stewart – Jefferson County
Representative Shane Stringer – Mobile County
Sam Stroud – Pike County
Mayor Bernie Sullivan – Crenshaw County
Sam Taylor – Lamar County
Lt. Col. Jim Terrell – Madison County
Jeff Thagard – Dale County
Robin Thagard – Dale County
Charlie Thompson – Lauderdale County
Steven Thornton – Madison County
Don Waldon – Fayette County
James Walker – Lauderdale County
Tim Walker – Marshall County
Jessie Weeks – Geneva County
Mikel Weeks – Geneva County
Honorable Tracie West — Lee County
Hugh Wheeless – Houston County
Chairman Greg White – Covington County
Representative Andy Whitt – Madison County
Representative Margie Wilcox – Mobile County
Senator Jack Williams – Mobile County
John Willis – Franklin County
Mayor Bob Wills – Baldwin County
Joann Wilmore – Autauga County
Don Woods – Greene County
Honorable David Yarber – Colbert County

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less