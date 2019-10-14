Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

6 hours ago

7 Things: 24/7 impeachment talk, Hunter Biden promises to stop profiting off his dad’s service, no Medicaid expansion in Alabama and more …

7. Alabama man who wrote threatening note apologizes

  • An 83-year-old Mountain Brook man, James Willoughby Wood, previously made headlines for leaving a threatening note at a hair salon that displayed a pride flag outside and demanded they take the flag down, but now he’s written an apology letter and donated money to charity to atone for his mistake.
  • In his letter, Wood says that the “experience has been humbling and has made me rethink the assumptions I have about this world.” Michael Cash from the salon has said that Wood is forgiven for his threatening behavior.

6. Prison issue likely to be addressed in February

  • In a column published on Yellowhammer News, Steve Flowers said that a special session for prisons will likely be called after the regular session resumes on February 4, rather than a special session being called in October, just like was done for the gas tax session.
  • Flowers said that calling a special session during the regular session will help “the governor and legislature avoid the criticism regarding the cost of a special session.” While some issues within Alabama prisons, such as understaffing, are already being worked on, the issue of overcrowding will be addressed during the special session.

5. Maybe Adam Schiff isn’t an honest guy

  • House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) had contact with the whistleblower that filed the complaint that’s led to the heightened impeachment talks among Democrats, and now Schiff is saying that he “should have been much more clear” about his contact with the whistleblower.
  • Previously, Schiff claimed to not have any direct contact with the whistleblower, but then that claim was later changed to Schiff not knowing the “identity of the whistleblower, and has not met with or spoken with the whistleblower or their counsel.” The whistleblower did reach out to Schiff before actually filing their complaint.

4. Further withdrawal from Syria ordered

  • Syria has said that they will be moving troops to the border to help the Kurds. U.S. Defense Secretary Mike Esper announced that all American troops are withdrawing from northern Syria because forces are “likely caught between two opposing advancing armies, and it’s a very untenable situation.”
  • Recent airstrikes from Turkey were targeting foreign reporters and civilians at the Syrian border, and according to a spokesman for the Kurds, at least 11 people are dead and 74 are injured.

3. There will be no Medicaid expansion in Alabama

  • As much as the media and their Democrats love to talk about the issue of Medicaid expansion, you would think it would gain some traction in the state, but you would be wrong because State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) says it isn’t happening.
  • Marsh expressed that Democrats will continue talking about it but, said, “There’s no appetite whatsoever for any kind of Medicaid expansion. I can tell you that. I know the Democrats are rallying around that. I can tell you the Republicans are not for expanding Medicaid.”

2. Hunter Biden quits job he got because of his dad and won’t do it again

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has promised that he won’t work with foreign companies if his father becomes president in 2020, but President Donald Trump is drawing attention to Hunter’s absence and the media’s disinterest.
  • Trump tweeted, “Where’s Hunter? He has totally disappeared! Now looks like he has raided and scammed even more countries! Media is AWOL.” While Trump didn’t specify what Hunter has done or the countries involved, he’s consistently been drawing attention to Hunter and his shady dealings.

1. Impeachment talk continues to dominate

  • It is becoming increasingly clear that Washington, D.C. will be consumed with nothing but impeachment talk for the foreseeable future as Democrats continue chasing an issue that has absolutely no chance of removing the president and only serves to damage President Trump’s reelection chances.
  • Much like the Russia investigation, demands for hearings, testimonies and investigations will follow mores accusations of wrongdoing being repeated while actual evidence of wrongdoing will be hard to come by, but that won’t stop the parade of talking heads declaring “this feels different” and “this could be the turning point” for months on end.
3 mins ago

Federal grant to help develop workers in west Alabama

A $2.5 million federal grant will help develop new workers with a goal of expanding economic development in rural west Alabama.

The money is going to the University of West Alabama for work in a 10-county region.

The area includes some of the state’s poorest counties, and officials sometimes cite the lack of qualified workers as part of the problem.

The grant will fund programs to develop new workers, recruit them into industry and get them working.

It will also establish and expand rural apprenticeship initiatives.

The grant was awarded by the Labor Department in partnership with the Delta Regional Authority and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The University of West Alabama is one of eight organizations in five states to receive the money.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

41 mins ago

Tuberville: ‘No doubt’ Alabama is college football’s top team, Finebaum ‘flat wrong’

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville is apparently a big fan of Nick Saban’s current Alabama team, especially on offense.

Tuberville on Monday interviewed on WNSP-FM 105.5’s “The Opening Kickoff” with Lee Shirvanian and Mark Heim, who then wrote about the conversation for Alabama Media Group.

With LSU coming off a big win against Florida, the Tigers leaped to second in Sunday’s AP Top 25 poll, garnering 12 first-place votes compared to top-ranked Alabama’s 30 first-place votes.

There has been significant debate across the country in the past two days as to whether LSU — or even Ohio State — deserve to be ranked ahead of the Tide; however, Tuberville believes the AP has it right.

The LSU-Alabama dynamic is especially relevant considering their upcoming battle at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 9.

The former Auburn coach gave his analysis on what to expect when the two teams meet.

“LSU’s got a good team, but they are not Alabama,” Tuberville said. “They’re [LSU] not very good on the defensive line. They give up way too many plays on defense. Alabama will have their way with them.”

He did note one difference from when the teams played last year in Baton Rouge. Alabama won that contest 29-0.

“On the flip side of that, Joe Burrow is a lot better,” the coach advised. “How much better we’ll have to wait to see.”

Ultimately, though, Tuberville emphasized that the determining factor in comparing the two teams is the Tide’s offensive firepower.

Asked who the top team in college football is, Tuberville responded, “There’s no doubt about it (that Alabama is).”

“Those receivers and quarterback, you can’t stop them,” he continued. “No one has an answer for whether it is a back-shoulder throw on a fade route from Tua [Tagovailoa] to the receivers, or if they play outside and take that away, nobody has an answer for the quick slant.”

Heim also reached Paul Finebaum for his input on which team should be number one.

Finebaum, a graduate of the University of Tennessee and native of the Volunteer State, is apparently not as high on Alabama as Tuberville.

“I have Ohio State No. 1, but it could easily be Bama or LSU,” Finebaum remarked. “The Tigers have better wins and Alabama is more explosive, but the Buckeyes right now look like a more complete team.”

This led to a response from Tuberville on Twitter.

“I’ve been dealing with Paul Finebaum for years,” he quipped. “Heck, the darts I’ve endured from him have prepared me for all the false attacks that are about to be unleashed by my (political) opponents.”

“Paul, you’re great for College Football but flat wrong on this. There is no doubt that Alabama is #1,” Tuberville concluded.

Alabama plays Tennessee Saturday at 8:00 p.m. CST in Tuscaloosa.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Is your business prepared for a cyber attack?

Every business or organization, no matter the size or focus, is at risk of a cyber attack.
Did you know:

-43% of all cyber attacks are aimed at small businesses (Source: Small Business Trends)
-91% of attacks are started with a phishing email (Source: Verizon)
-38% of malicious attachments are masked as one of Microsoft Office file types. (Source: Cisco)
-65% of companies have over 500 employees that have never changed their password. (Source: Varonis)
-14 seconds is how often a business falls victim to ransomware. (Source: Cybersecurity Ventures)
-95% of data breaches are attributed to human error. (Source: Cybint Solutions)

The bottom line: Those with malicious intent are out to access, steal, alter, disable or destroy what does not rightfully belong to them. Let the experts at Gray Analytics help.

Each day during National Cyber Security Awareness Month, Gray Analytics will be posting new information to better arm you against potential threats.  Videos, giveaways and more can be found online Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn as well as daily blog posts.

Mike Manley, president of Gray Analytics explains why taking cybersecurity seriously is vital to all businesses.

“We live in an interconnected, digital information age where every individual and organization has the potential to be exposed to adverse events related to electronically stored information. Information such as personally identifiable information, (PII) personal health information, (PHI) personal or corporate financial information, military secrets, intellectual property, private/confidential organizational information, or social media are all susceptible to cyberattacks.”

“Cybersecurity is simply the practice of protecting all this information from these cyberattacks. There are a host of adversaries who desire to gain access to and use this information for harm or militaristic, economic, or personal gain. These adversaries include nation-states, cybercriminals, and political activists (hacktivist). Every individual and organization should be aware of and use the best human and technical behaviors and practices available to protect this information.”

“At Gray Analytics, we believe that cybersecurity is a required practice in defending individuals, organizations, and our country against these adversaries, both domestic and foreign. The best technical defenses cannot work without better human awareness and behavior, and National Cyber Awareness Month is a great way to continue to raise this awareness.”

Based in Huntsville, AL Gray Analytics has over a decade of both enterprise cybersecurity and supply chain cybersecurity support and has been recognized as experts for their service to U.S. Government and private enterprise clients.

6 hours ago

Byrne moves for official investigations into Hunter, Joe Biden

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Monday appeared live on the set of “Fox & Friends,” announcing that he will tomorrow file a resolution directing three U.S. House committees to begin investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings during his father’s tenure as vice president.

Byrne’s resolution calls for the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Government Reform and Financial Services to begin investigations of foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden during the period in which Joe Biden served as VP, whether those business dealings resulted in improper conflicts of interests and whether Hunter Biden’s work affected United States foreign policy or a foreign government or foreign entity’s response.

“While Democrats intensify their partisan scheme to impeach President Trump, they continue to turn a blind eye to the Biden scandal,” Byrne said in a statement.

“If the same facts in the Biden case occurred with one of President Trump’s children, Democrats would have already launched a full-scale investigation,” he continued.

“We must draw attention to the Democrats’ hypocrisy and demand a full investigation into the Bidens and their sketchy business dealings with China and Ukraine. Instead of wasting time with the witch hunt against President Trump, Congress should demand answers from Joe and Hunter Biden and get to the bottom of all this nonsense,” the Republican Alabama congressman concluded.

On “Fox & Friends,” Byrne noted that he has previously called for an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings involving China, pointing to an official visit to that country he participated in while his father was vice president.

More recently, we found out about “this Ukrainian thing,” as Byrne put it.

“I’m not asking for a foreign government to investigate him, I want the United States Congress to investigate,” he emphasized. “If the name on here was not Hunter Biden — if it were Donald Trump, Jr. — these investigations would have already started. I want the United States Congress to get to the bottom of this.”

Byrne’s resolution would need to pass the chamber to take effect. He was asked if the Democrats’ majority in the House will allow the investigations into the Bidens.

“Well, I don’t know — but they’d be hypocritical if they didn’t,” Byrne stressed. “There are real, serious concerns here. The American people deserve to know the facts. All I want are the facts.”

The resolution can be viewed here.

RELATED: Byrne: ‘Democrats should brace for a fight, because the American people will not stand for this attack’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Alabama native, former Samford star quarterback leads Pittsburgh Steelers to primetime win

Devlin “Duck” Hodges’ story might just be made for Hollywood. But it was made in Alabama.

Hodges fits his hometown of Kimberly well. The former Jefferson County coal mining hotspot prides itself on the motto, “Small City, Big Heart.”

A graduate of Mortimer Jordan High School and record setter at Samford University, Hodges is used to being the underdog.

And, as Sunday night once again proved, he excels at it.

675
Keep reading 675 WORDS

Hodges overcame all odds just to land in the NFL at all.

A four year starter at Samford, he won the Walter Payton Award for the 2018 season (his senior one) and broke the career passing yards record for the FCS previously set by the late, great Steve McNair.

However, coming out of a small school, not particularly tall himself relative to most NFL quarterbacks as well, Hodges is the type of guy that most write off as being done with the sport competitively after graduating college.

It looks like someone forgot to tell Hodges.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, he has kept fighting.

First, to land on the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in May. And then, after being cut from the team on the very last day of the preseason, he still did not give up on his dream.

In the ultra-competitive world of professional sports, careers are made or lost by the ability to seize chances.

Fortunes can change with the wind, as Hodges’ story shows.

In fact, ESPN reported, “A month ago, Hodges was at home in Alabama, mowing his mom’s lawn.”

From yard work to the Birmingham airport, Hodges was about to board a flight to tryout for another team when his door back to the Steelers opened.

Pittsburgh had just traded their third-string quarterback, and before he could get on the plane for that other NFL city, the Steelers were on the phone with Hodges asking him to join their practice squad.

Yet, his time on the practice squad was short lived when Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season ending-injury the next week, making Hodges the back up to Mason Rudolph.

And, from his mom’s lawn on to an NFL field, Hodges’ whirlwind past several weeks escalated again last Sunday when Rudolph suffered a concussion mid-game against the Ravens.

In came Hodges, who made his home state and alma mater proud with that substitute performance. He completed seven of nine pass attempts for 68 yards and one touchdown, for a passer rating of 98.1.

But his “moment,” his “arrival,” did not come until this Sunday.

With the 1-4 Steelers’ season desperately needing a change in fortunes, all eyes turned to Hodges.

Pittsburgh and its undrafted rookie quarterback would have to travel to Los Angeles — in the primetime slot, nonetheless — for his first career start.

The perennial underdog did not disappoint, turning heads across the nation.

As The Washington Post reported, “[Hodges] was poised in the pocket and accurate with his throws Sunday in a 15-for-20, 132-yard passing performance. He threw a touchdown pass… and played mistake-free football until a fourth-quarter interception.”

The Steelers won 24-17, seemingly giving their season renewed hope — something Hodges surely knows plenty about.

Oh — and if there was any doubt about his Yellowhammer State roots, his nickname is about as Alabama as you can get. He is called “Duck” because of his love of duck calling and duck hunting. In fact, as good a quarterback as he continues to prove himself, Hodges also boasts an excellent resume in the outdoors sporting arena. He is a former junior world duck calling champion and just last year won the Alabama state duck calling championship.

Hodges even wore a t-shirt, one he said he bought yesterday especially for the occasion that has a cartoon duck on it, pregame and postgame — including for his press conference.

The Alabamian talked about the magnitude of the moment, how he handled it so calmly and what it was like to be awarded a game-ball for his performance.

Watch:

According to the NFL, Hodges on Sunday night became the first quarterback to beat Philip Rivers in a first career start. Additionally, the Alabamian is now only the ninth undrafted rookie QB to win his first career start in the league’s Common Draft era.

Read more about Hodges’ incredible journey from ESPN here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

