Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Byrne introduces balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution 3 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Western Market to discontinue operations, Publix to acquire two locations 4 hours ago / News
Shelby announces future navy destroyer named for Alabama’s Jeremiah Denton 4 hours ago / News
Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to not filing tax return 8 hours ago / News
Judge upholds charges against former Auburn Coach Chuck Person 9 hours ago / News
Shelby applauds Alabama’s Casey Wardynski being confirmed as assistant secretary of the army 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: New speaker but the same game, Alabama’s AG blasts Democrats, RSA invests in the newspaper biz and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Palmer on illegal immigration: ‘Failure to secure the border and enforce the law is having horrible consequences’ 11 hours ago / News
Jeana Ross explains why Alabama’s early childhood education is the envy of the nation 12 hours ago / News
Martha Roby pledges to ‘continue to fight for the issues that impact Alabamians’ in 116th Congress 1 day ago / News
Mo Brooks sworn in for fifth term in U.S. House of Representatives 1 day ago / News
Gary Palmer ‘eager’ as third term begins 1 day ago / News
Airbus to build additional aircraft on US Gulf Coast 1 day ago / News
Alabama closes shellfish growing areas 1 day ago / News
Sewell votes for Nancy Pelosi as speaker, Alabama Republicans oppose 1 day ago / National Politics
Heavy rains causing flooding problems in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Ivey touts importance of early childhood education 1 day ago / News
ALGOP chair Lathan reacts to news of illegal immigrant charged with rape of Alabama girl – ‘Heartbreaking,’ ‘infuriating’ 1 day ago / National Politics
AG Steve Marshall calls on new Congress to support border wall funding — ‘Shame on Speaker Pelosi’ 1 day ago / National Politics
Corps’ announcement good for Dauphin Island, all of coastal Alabama 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
3 hours ago

Byrne introduces balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution

On Thursday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) introduced House Joint Resolution 6, a balanced budget amendment to the United States Constitution.

The bill was introduced on the first day of the 116th Congress and marked the first piece of legislation introduced by Byrne in the new Congress, which sees the Democrats back in the majority. Byrne’s bill was immediately referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

In a press release, Byrne said, “We must balance the budget, and the time to do that is now. We must stop passing debt down to the next generation.”

The Republican congressman continued, “Families, businesses, states, counties, and cities must have a balanced budget. Why should the federal government of the most powerful nation in the world not have to play by the same rules?”

Byrne introduced a similar bill at the start of the 115th Congress in 2017 and the 114th Congress in 2015. Neither of these previous bills received a vote in committee or on the House floor.

“I feel very strongly about this, and that is why I have introduced a Balanced Budget Amendment at the start of every Congress since I was elected,” Byrne emphasized. “It is time to balance our budget.”

If adopted by Congress and passed by three-fourths of state legislatures, Byrne’s constitutional amendment would force the federal government to live within its means.

The major provisions of the proposed amendment require the following:

  • total outlays for any fiscal year do not exceed total receipts for that fiscal year,
  • total outlays for any fiscal year do not exceed one-fifth of economic output of the United States and
  • the President submits a balanced budget proposal to Congress each year.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Alabama’s Western Market to discontinue operations, Publix to acquire two locations

Publix Super Markets is acquiring the leases for two Western Market locations in the Birmingham area as the longtime owner of Western prepares to exit the business and discontinue operations, per a report by the Birmingham Business Journal.

Publix will acquire leases for the Western located in Mountain Brook and the location in Vestavia Hills on Rocky Ridge Road. The acquisition will close in March. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Mountain Brook grocery store will become a GreenWise Market by the third quarter of 2019, making it the first of Publix’s new GreenWise Market concept stores in Alabama.

290
Keep reading 290 WORDS

The Vestavia Hills market will be torn down and rebuilt as a 35,000-square-foot traditional Publix. The opening date for that location has not been determined.

However, the Highland Avenue location does not have a long-term lease and is expected to close in the weeks to come. Daniel Corp. recently purchased the shopping center and accompanying property but has not disclosed its specific redevelopment plans for the site.

The Village Market in East Lake, also owned by Western, is up for sale.

Western’s owner, Ken Hubbard, told the Birmingham Business Journal that he was proud of the local grocery chain’s service to the people of Alabama.

“When I became involved in ownership in 1987, our goal was to maintain Western as Birmingham’s leading independent grocer,” Hubbard advised. “With the help of the loyal and talented people on the Western team, we’ve achieved that goal. We’ve taken Western as far as we can. It’s time to exit the business that has been my life’s work.”

The transaction with Publix will continue its recent growth in the market, which has provided a boost for the local commercial real estate scene.

“Western Market has been serving Alabama for 70 years. I am happy to know our spirit of service, dedication to our people and community involvement will continue through Publix. I believe this is the best grocer to serve our loyal customers into the future,” Hubbard said.

Now, more than 200 Western Market employees are being encouraged to seek employment with Publix.

Hubbard explained, “Many of our employees have worked at Western their entire careers. Treating them fairly, giving them plenty of notice, and helping them find employment is now our mission. I am committed to that.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Shelby announces future navy destroyer named for Alabama’s Jeremiah Denton

On Friday, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) praised Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer’s decision to name a future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer in honor of former Senator Jeremiah Denton of Alabama.

The late Denton was a prominent U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran and Navy Cross recipient.

The destroyer will be constructed at Ingalls Shipbuilding shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi – roughly 40 miles from Denton’s hometown of Mobile. More than 2,000 Ingalls employees live in Alabama.

“Secretary Spencer’s decision to honor Admiral Jeremiah Denton embodies the significant impact of his courageous actions during the Vietnam War,” Shelby said in a release. “Admiral Denton’s patriotism, sacrifice, and noble service to Alabama and our great nation will never be forgotten. He is very worthy of this honor, as his legacy merits this level of recognition.”

316
Keep reading 316 WORDS

Secretary Spencer also added his praise of Denton’s service to our nation.

“Admiral Denton’s legacy is an inspiration to all who wear our nation’s uniform,” Spencer outlined.

“His heroic actions during a defining period in our history have left an indelible mark on our Navy and Marine Corps team and our nation. His service is a shining example for our Sailors and Marines and this ship will continue his legacy for decades to come,” he continued.

Denton graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946 and went on to serve in the Navy for 34 years as a test pilot, flight instructor and squadron leader. Following decades of military service, he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980, where he honorably served the state of Alabama for six years.

In July of 1965, then-Commander Denton’s A-6 Intruder jet was shot down over North Vietnam. He spent the following eight years as a prisoner of war – many of those years in isolation. During an interview with a Japanese media outlet, Denton used Morse code to blink “torture,” signaling for the first time to U.S. Naval Intelligence that American troops were being tortured. Despite attempts to force military information out of Denton with torturous methods, he remained loyal to the United States. He was released from captivity in 1973 and finally retired from the Navy as a rear admiral in 1977.

His heroic actions earned him the Navy Cross – the U.S. military’s second-highest decoration awarded for valor in combat.

The future USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) will be capable of fighting air, surface and subsurface battles simultaneously. The advanced Navy vessel will contain a combination of offensive and defensive weapon systems designed to support maritime warfare, including integrated air and missile defense and vertical launch capabilities.

RELATED: The legacy of Alabama hero Jeremiah Denton lives on

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
8 hours ago

Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to not filing tax return

An Alabama sheriff who leaves office this month has pleaded guilty to failing to file a tax return.

AL.com reports 54-year-old Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin pleaded guilty Thursday to not filing a 2015 tax return by its April 2016 deadline.

110
Keep reading 110 WORDS

She is set to be sentenced in May.

Franklin has been accused of bribery, intimidation and other offenses including conducting an illegal search on a person critical of her during her time as sheriff.

Court records say she was held in contempt in 2017 and fined $1,000 for taking $160,000 from a jail food account and investing part of it into a car lot.

Hartselle Police Chief Ron Puckett will take over as the county sheriff on Jan. 15. Franklin did not seek a third term in the recent election.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
9 hours ago

Judge upholds charges against former Auburn Coach Chuck Person

A New York judge gave the go-ahead Thursday to a trial next month over charges that former Auburn basketball assistant coach Chuck Person accepted bribes from a financial adviser working for the FBI to steer athletes his way.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said there was enough evidence to let the case against Person and Atlanta clothier Rashan Michel proceed.

330
Keep reading 330 WORDS

She said federal bribery, wire fraud charges and Travel Act conspiracy charges against Person were supported by detailed descriptions and enough supporting evidence to let a jury decide the case.

Michel was not charged with wire fraud, but Preska declined to toss out the other charges he faces.

A trial is set to start in Manhattan on Feb. 4. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Preska’s ruling.

Prosecutors allege that Person — a onetime NBA star known as the Rifleman for his long-range shooting skills — solicited and accepted over $91,000 in bribes to steer Auburn players and their families to a federal cooperating witness, a former financial adviser.

They also said Person encouraged at least one Auburn player to use Michel’s clothing company.

Defense lawyers had asked Preska to reject the charges, citing insufficient evidence and flaws in the legal reasoning used to bring them 16 months ago.

They said he did not commit wire fraud with any of his actions because any harm to the school was inadvertent.

They also said failure to report NCAA violations is not a crime.

Among their challenges were claims that a recent Supreme Court ruling changed definitions of what constitutes public corruption, which should negate some of the charges.

But Preska disagreed, saying that the alleged behavior in the basketball-related case violates a contract while a high-court ruling that reversed the conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell concerned conduct protected by the First Amendment.

Defense lawyers did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Person became the associate head coach at Auburn after a professional career that included playing for five NBA teams over 13 seasons.

He was drafted by the Indian Pacers in 1986. In 2010, he earned a championship ring as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Auburn, Person’s alma mater, fired him within weeks of his September 2017 arrest.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
10 hours ago

Shelby applauds Alabama’s Casey Wardynski being confirmed as assistant secretary of the army

Casey Wardynski was confirmed as assistant secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs on Wednesday, with Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) applauding the former Huntsville City Schools superintendent’s accomplishment.

Wardynski was nominated by President Donald Trump in June. He was confirmed by the Senate on a voice vote in one of the 115th Congress’ final acts.

In his new role, Wardynski will be charged with overseeing the civilian and military manpower, human resources, soldier records and reserve and active component force structure.

Prior to careers in education administration and the private sector, he spent more than 30 years as an Army officer, serving as director of the Army’s office of economic and manpower analysis along the way. When nominated, Wardynski was CEO of a leading national events technology and analytics firm.

Senator Shelby lauded the confirmation as “[e]xcellent news.”

146
Keep reading 146 WORDS

“His 30 years of experience in the Army make him highly qualified to serve in this new capacity. Looking forward to working with him to best protect our nation,” Shelby said in a tweet.

The new assistant secretary’s past leadership in the Army also included leading award-winning marketing and recruiting programs.

Wardynski received his bachelor’s degree at West Point and later earned a master’s degree from Harvard University’s JFK School of Government and a doctorate in policy analysis from the Frederick S. Pardee RAND Graduate School.

In a statement to the Senate Armed Services Committee during his hearing in August, Wardynski pledged, “If confirmed, I will bring to my duties, a heart for military service, Soldiers, and their families, tempered by my experiences and the inspiration and encouragement of loved ones.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less