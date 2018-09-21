Byrne: If Kavanaugh accuser declines to testify, Doug Jones should vote to confirm

MONROEVILLE – Thursday at a rally hosted by the Monroe County Republican Party on the lawn of the old Monroe County Courthouse, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) addressed the current controversy Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh is facing in his confirmation process.

Kavanaugh has been accused by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford of improper sexual conduct while a student at Georgetown Prep in Bethesda, Md. in the 1980s.

When asked about how Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) has handled it, Byrne told Yellowhammer News that Ford should be allowed to “have her say.” However, he added that should she decline to have her say before the U.S. Senate, Jones should vote to confirm.

“I’ve tried to be very careful about what I say about it because we should let this lady have her say,” Byrne said. “But if she’s not going to show up and testify after she’s been given this opportunity, then I don’t think there’s any question that [Jones] and every senator up there should vote for Judge Kavanaugh.”

Some political watchers believe that Byrne is setting himself up for a run for U.S. Senate against Doug Jones in 2020. When asked about that possibility, Byrne said he was looking to this year’s midterm elections first. He also criticized Jones for his voting record.

“First of all, we got to get through this November election – not just me, but we got to help all these other candidates,” he said. “Then we can turn around and start talking about 2020. But I just got to say, I’ve looked at the voting record of Doug Jones and some of the things he’s saying, and I don’t think he lines up with the state of Alabama. I just don’t.”

