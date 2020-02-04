Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Byrne: Fighting to keep the state of the Union strong

This week is one for the history books as President Trump gives his State of the Union address only hours before he is acquitted of impeachment in the Senate. There could hardly be a greater contrast between work being done for the American people and a sham scheme to prevent it.

The president can tout remarkable achievements over the last year despite unprecedented obstruction from Democrats afraid of his success. Facing a gridlocked legislature, President Trump has used his deal-making shrewdness to negotiate deals abroad and fight for his America First agenda at home.

With the Trump tax cuts in full swing and his success rolling back unnecessary regulations, the economy is at full throttle. The blue-collar boom we are experiencing has led to record low unemployment even while Americans are keeping more of their hard-earned money. His tough stance on trading partners like China who have a history of cheating us is paying off. Just weeks ago, he signed a new Phase One trade deal with China.

In December, with polling showing overwhelming disapproval for their unpopular impeachment focus, Democrats gave in to public pressure and passed the bipartisan U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). President Trump’s deal had been waiting for House action for a year. USMCA will have major benefits for American workers, and Alabama is poised to benefit more than most states. Ironically, many Democrats now taking the credit for USMCA are the same ones who said that a new deal replacing NAFTA couldn’t get done.

The president has also prioritized lowering healthcare costs. His vision is in stark contrast to the socialist proposals offered by the left. Remember, in last year’s State of the Union, when President Trump proclaimed that we would never be a socialist nation, Democrats sat on their hands while Republicans cheered.

President Trump ran on the promise of restoring our national security after years of neglecting our servicemen and women. His America First policies are doing just that. Defense spending has increased, and we are honoring our commitments to our warfighters. While President Trump rightly has questioned our involvement in the Middle East, he has taken firm action when needed. He recently took out Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the most dangerous terrorist in the region. And he has proposed a historic Middle East peace deal.

For all the Democrats’ foolish talk about the Senate being a legislative graveyard, Mitch McConnell and his Republican majority have continued confirming President Trump’s judicial nominees at an extraordinary clip. That itself is an amazing accomplishment! Meanwhile, the House has rejected any meaningful legislation and instead continued its impeachment focus. Pushing through partisan messaging bills that won’t become law might please their liberal base, but it does nothing for the American people.

Don’t forget border security, one of President Trump’s key issues. His commonsense policies have lowered the number of illegal border crossings and contributed to American safety not just at the border but in all 50 states. I visited the border last year and know firsthand the challenges there. I will continue fighting with him against sanctuary cities and open borders.

I am pleased that one of President Trump’s priorities for 2020 is school choice. I am honored to lead his school choice legislation in the House and excited to have over 100 cosponsors of my bill. When I met with President Trump at the White House in December to discuss his education priorities, he made clear he will push for action on this initiative this year.

While Democrats will continue seeking their only goal to undermine President Trump, I will continue fighting to keep the state of our union strong, this year and always.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Watch live: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers 2020 State of the State Address

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday evening will deliver her 2020 State of the State Address, and you can watch it live online here.

The address is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. CST in the Old House Chamber of the Alabama State Capitol.

As previewed by Ivey recently, major topics of the address are expected to be the 2020 Census; criminal justice and corrections reform; healthcare in general; mental healthcare; and education reform.

Ivey will have five special guests attend the address:

  • Brandie McCain was previously incarcerated and was among the first group of J.F. Ingram State Technical College students to earn the nationally recognized Certified Logistics Associate credential from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council.
  • John Carroll is a retired Army Veteran that was struggling to find gainful employment until he was assisted by the Alabama Department of Labor and the Decatur Career Center.
  • Carl Flemons is a veteran’s representative at the Department of Labor and helped Carroll find a place of employment.
  • Joanne and Shanice Williams are the wife and daughter of the late Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty in November 2019.

The State of the State Address will conclude the opening day of the Alabama Legislature’s 2020 regular session.

The live stream will begin at 6:00 p.m. CST below.

WATCH:

Illegal alien charged with enticing, raping 13-year-old girl in Madison County

An illegal alien has been charged with enticing and raping a 13-year-old girl in Madison County, Alabama, through the use of social media.

Rodrigo Ortega, a 24-year-old illegal alien, has been accused of being responsible for the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl he lied to and told he was 19-years-old, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Two days after the young girl went missing, Ortega and the victim were found. Ortega was taken into custody and charged with second-degree rape, enticing a child and interference with child custody.

“We are happy that the victim can be reunited with her family, and that the man responsible has been brought to justice,” Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a statement on the office’s Facebook page. “The tireless work by the FBI and the Sheriff’s Office Investigators help bring this case to a close.”

Turner added, “This is a warning for every one of us. We encourage parents to be mindful of what your kids are doing online and who they are talking to. These threats are real and do exist.”

Ortega is currently being held on a $30,000 bond. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Ortega so he will be immediately turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation, should he be released by local authorities.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

FBI, Auburn partnering to expand presence in Alabama

David Bowdich, second in charge of the FBI, visited Auburn University last week to give public remarks and sign a memorandum of understanding.

During his visit, Bowdich made reference to the FBI’s ongoing expansion of its presence in Huntsville — an expansion that is not yet complete but will soon total $1 billion invested with over 4,000 FBI employees brought to the Rocket City.

The memorandum of understanding Bowdich signed aims to address the lack of students graduating in STEM fields and the dearth of students fluent in foreign languages.

“This profession is rapidly changing,” Bowdich said. “We can’t recruit like we used to.”

According to Auburn, the agreement means the FBI and the university will share “mutually beneficial information, research and technology that advances criminal justice and student and faculty opportunities.”

“The FBI making a significant presence in Huntsville enables Auburn to take on a leadership role to work jointly on threats targeting critical infrastructure sectors such as power and telecommunications,” said Rodney Robertson, executive director of the Auburn University Huntsville Research Center.

Bowdich mentioned specifically his interest in Auburn’s work on artificial intelligence, 5g wireless technology and cybersecurity.

Bowdich also seemed determined to pique students’ interest in working at the FBI during his visit to campus through appeals to their patriotism.

In pitching a career with the FBI, he said, “It won’t relieve tension like that big check will, but I promise you at the end of the day you will go home feeling good about what you just did or about what you are doing, and that’s something that money cannot buy.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Ivey announces initiative for schools to apply for a free fitness center

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) has selected Alabama for its 2020 “DON’T QUIT!” initiative.

As such, three Alabama elementary or middle schools will be gifted a $100,000 fitness center. Any citizen who wants to can fill out the application to nominate the school they believe should receive one of the fitness centers.

The organization aims to prevent childhood obesity by awarding fitness centers to schools across America.

“I’m a strong proponent of doing everything you can to live a healthy lifestyle,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed.

“Jake Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils DON’T QUIT! Campaign is a brilliant idea that puts our children on the path to good health. I hope every elementary and middle school in Alabama takes a few minutes to fill out the application,” she added.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Kay Ivey immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state of Alabama. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.

According to the NFGFC, “Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States.”

Those interested in applying on behalf of an Alabama elementary or middle school can go here.

The application period will remain open until March 20, 2020.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Eight Alabamians win award for supporting state parks

Eight Alabama citizens were honored last week with an “Eagle Award” given by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to those who went above and beyond supporting Alabama’s state parks.

Alabama’s state parks encompass 48,000 acres across 21 separate parks. They are managed by the Alabama State Parks Division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. This is the division’s fourth year handing out the “Eagle Awards.”

“It is always wonderful to recognize the great friends that our Alabama state parks have and to celebrate the work they do to help keep our parks first-rate,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The winners, and the category in which they won, are as follows:

  • Elected Official – Rep. Lynn Greer of Rogersville
  • Community Partner – The Marshall County Convention & Visitors Bureau, represented by president Katy Norton
  • Community Partner – The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association, represented by director Pam Swanner
  • Park Partner – Will Rodgers of Huntsville’s RunningLane
  • Volunteer in Parks – Ted Dunham, Al LaPierre and Jim Urke
  • Youth – Bennett Reetz

Greer was highlighted for his support of Joe Wheeler State Park, especially after a tornado struck there in December.

Norton was highlighted for promoting, marketing and volunteering on the weekends to help support Lake Guntersville State Park.

Swanner was honored for her work promoting the outdoors across 23 counties in the Black Belt region of Alabama. More specifically, she is cited as improving with grant funding Roland Cooper and Lakepoint State Parks.

Rodgers has organized running events at several Alabama state parks. The management division credits him with generating additional revenue and exposing many to the parks for the first time.

Volunteers Dunham, LaPierre and Urke were praised for having undertaken dozens of projects to improve Gulf State Park, including building bridges, doing electrical work and constructing a large bird enclosure at the nature center.

Sixteen-year-old Bennett Reetz is an Eagle Scout who constructed a 24-foot observation deck at Gulf State Park as his Eagle Scout project. He undertook all stages of the project including the raising of $5,400 to pay for the materials. The deck will be a tool for educators and the public for many years to come.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

7 Things: Iowa caucus snafu, legislative session to begin, Doug Jones uses his son to continue the moderate performance art over impeachment and more …

7. Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer

  • Talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh announced that he has stage 4 lung cancer at the end of his program, saying, “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”
  • Limbaugh’s show, which is carried on 600+ radio stations and can be heard in every part of Alabama, will miss his radio program for treatment at least until Thursday and sporadically for the foreseeable future as he receives treatment.

6. Tuberville releases his first TV ad

  • Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has released his first U.S. Senate campaign ad on television, and it is similar to his radio ad. He said the ad tells people that he’s “a committed Christian who fights hard for the conservative principles I believe in.”
  • Similar lines from his radio ad and campaign trail appear in the ad, such as “God sent us Donald Trump,” adding, “because God knew we were in trouble.” Tuberville reiterates that he’s “a politician’s worst nightmare,” and stated, “We’ve got to get the swamp cleaned out.”

5. Byrne takes on more celebrities for disrespecting the nation

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) has taken issue with Beyoncé and Jay-Z over their decision to stay seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowl, saying that the act showed “our nation’s cultural divide.”
  • Byrne compared them to the Tuskegee Airmen from World War II who were honored at the coin toss. He noted how the “entitled celebrities … use the Super Bowl to dishonor our country and all those who served by refusing to stand during our National Anthem.”

4. FBI will now partner with Auburn

  • A new FBI facility in Huntsville is paying off for the state as FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich agreed to partner with Auburn to “provide the next generation of specialists needed to take on critical roles across the agency.”
  • The FBI is building a $1 billion facility at Redstone Arsenal where they’ll need to fill more than 4,000 jobs. With the partnership, the FBI “will also share mutually beneficial information, research and technology that advances criminal justice and student and faculty opportunities.”

3. Doug Jones’ campaign is really trying to sell that he has been undecided on impeachment

  • According to U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) 22-year-old son, Carson, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate has weighed heavily on the senator, with Carson saying for Jones, “[I]t’s not an easy burden to bear.”
  • Carson also wrote in a blog post that due to the trial, Jones’ eating and sleeping have been affected, adding he “can tell his mind can’t turn off.” Jones shared his son’s blog post on Twitter, saying, “Leave it to our children to capture our true nature and approach better than we can ever articulate.”

2. The State of the State

  • Governor Kay Ivey will deliver her State of the State Address after the 2020 legislative sessions start in Montgomery with a focus on prison reform that could include executive actions, healthcare and a doomed amendment to remake the state board of education. She also plans to highlight the importance of the next census.
  • The legislative session could be contentious with a focus on criminal justice reform, gambling and the lottery, attempts to expand Medicaid and multiple economic development programs must be extended.

1. Iowa caucus results

  • With the nation’s weary eyes trained on the small Midwestern state, the results never came as the state experienced a reporting glitch that meant that with zero percent of the vote reported, there was no clear winner and no way for the losers to explain away their losses.
  • Regardless of the clear snafu, both U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg declared they are leading the field while former Vice President Joe Biden wants to see the results before they are released so they can formulate a response.

