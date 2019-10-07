Byrne campaign announces 67-county leadership team

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01) has announced the launch of his U.S. Senate campaign’s grassroots leadership team, which covers all 67 counties and includes “200 key community leaders,” according to a Monday press release.

“It is an honor to have so many people from every corner of the state joining us in the fight to bring our Alabama values to the U.S. Senate,” Byrne said in a statement. “We are going to win this primary and defeat Doug Jones thanks to this team of homegrown supporters.”

“Bradley was the first candidate to announce financial contributions from all 67 counties and is now the first candidate to announce a full 67 county leadership team. The people of Alabama are ready for a Christian, conservative fighter, and they know Bradley is the man for the job,” added Byrne’s campaign manager, Seth Morrow.

Morrow further noted, “We are committed to an Alabama grassroots campaign that is built to last, and the Grassroots Leadership Team marks yet another milestone for our campaign.”

The announcement said members of the grassroots leadership team will “serve as coordinators in their community and help with an assortment of tasks ranging from hosting meet and greets to distributing yard signs.”

🚨 Alabama Grassroots Alert 🚨 Thrilled to have over 200 folks from #All67 counties uniting behind our fight for conservative values. This campaign is all about fighting for Alabama, & our Grassroots Leadership Team marks yet another milestone of that homegrown momentum. #ALSen — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) October 7, 2019

Members of the grassroots leadership team as follows:

Senator Greg Albritton – Escambia County

Francis Andrews – Limestone County

Harold Appling – Tuscaloosa County

Greg Atkinson – Talladega County

JoAnn Averett – Chilton County

Loretta Bach – Montgomery County

Richard Baker – Marshall County

Donna Baker – Walker County

Representative Mike Ball – Madison County

Peggy Bamberg – Montgomery County

Mayor Ed Beasley – Crenshaw County

Bradley Bedwell – Houston County

Ann Priester Bennett – Lee County

Curt Bigbee – Franklin County

John Blue – Madison County

Ron Bolton – Tuscaloosa County

Traci Bowden – Marshall County

Billy Bowden – Marshall County

Jen Boyles – Russell County

Will Boyles – Russell County

Mayor David Bradford – Colbert County

Duwayne Bridges – Chambers County

Trey Brinkley – Etowah County

Representative Chip Brown – Mobile County

Dicksie Bush – Calhoun County

Emily Butler – Colbert County

Senator Tom Butler – Madison County

Kirkland Byars – Tuscaloosa County

David Byers – Jefferson County

Tom Cain – Randolph County

Sharon Cain – Randolph County

Jim Cary – Marshall County

Bill Castlen – Houston County

Frances Castlen – Houston County

Kenny Childree – Bullock County

Sheriff Sam Cochran – Mobile County

Bo Colley – Chambers County

Representative Terri Collins – Morgan County

Bruce Cooke – Sumter County

Mayor Jenny Countryman – Monroe County

Dylan Cox – Mobile County

Bill Crain – Madison County

Daniel Craven – Baldwin County

Ashton Crihfield – Lauderdale County

Belinda Crouch – Washington County

Donna Cude – Jefferson County

Rex Davis – Limestone County

John Dawson – Etowah County

Bart Dawson – St. Clair County

Mayor Sheldon Day – Clarke County

Mary Martha Defoor – Montgomery County

Grant DeMuth – Marshall County

Celia Dixon – Elmore County

Charla Doucet – Chilton County

Emily Durden – Montgomery County

Mason Dyess – Tuscaloosa County

Representative Brett Easterbrook- Washington County

Steve Edwards – Colbert County

Tracey Edwards – Elmore County

Gary Edwards – Elmore County

Don Edwards – Lee County

Gayle Edwards – Lee County

Senator Chris Elliott – Baldwin County

Bo Evans – Autauga County

Punkin Evans – Autauga County

Kathy Evans – Autauga County

Bradfield Evans – Lowndes County

Representative David Faulkner – Jefferson County

Representative Joe Faust – Baldwin County

Troy Fillingim – Henry County

Don Fisher – Montgomery County

Karen Fisher – Montgomery County

Katie Foster – Colbert County

Judy Fraser – Shelby County

Joe Fuller – Jefferson County

Vickie Fuller – Jefferson County

Representative Victor Gaston – Mobile County

Greg Gagliano – Shelby County

Kim Gagliano – Shelby County

Darren Garner – Macon County

James Gilliland Sr. – Coosa County

Joe Glass – Calhoun County

Kim Glass – Calhoun County

Logan Glass – Etowah County

Marvin Gregory – Tuscaloosa County

Art Hahn – Tallapoosa County

Commissioner Robert Ham – Lee County

Mayor Johnny Hammock – Tallapoosa County

Charles Hardage – Chambers County

Don Harris – Montgomery County

Howard Harrison – Coffee County

Grady Hartzog – Barbour County

Wesley Helton – Shelby County

Davis Henry – Dallas County

Rod Herring – Lee County

Karen Herring – Lee County

Steve Hicks – Cherokee County

Steve Hicks – Lauderdale County

David Hogan – Jefferson County

Kevin Holland – Escambia County

Leslie Hollingsworth – Shelby County

Webb Holmes – Perry County

Mayor Steve Holt – Lauderdale County

Cheryl Holt – Shelby County

Gene Howard – Calhoun County

Virginia Howard – Dale County

Kent Howard – Jefferson County

Carlton Hunley – Lee County

Will Hurts – Lawrence County

Sheriff Heath Jackson – Escambia County

Senator Andrew Jones – Cherokee County

Lisa Jones – Marshall County

Meador Jones – Hale County

Laura Joseph – Shelby County

Mark Kaiser – Baldwin County

Michael Keller – Winston County

Cody Kruse – Montgomery County

Steve Langley – Marion County

Bubba Lee – Baldwin County

Nick Lee – St. Clair County

Shag LaPrade – Coffee County

Senator Steve Livingston – Jackson County

Chris Live – Houston County

Mark Long – DeKalb County

Barney Lovelace – Morgan County

Jack Lovelady – Jackson County

Nikki Lovelady – Lawrence County

Margarett Lovett – Colbert County

Sheriff Hoss Mack – Baldwin County

Grady Martin – Choctaw County

Kirk Mattei – Mobile County

Ray McCarty – Pickens County

Mary Sue McClurkin – Shelby County

Van McClurkin – Shelby County

Colin McGuire – Butler County

Suzanne McKee – Marengo County

Robert McKee – Marengo County

Representative Steve McMillan – Baldwin County

Tom McMillan – Escambia County

Stephen McNair – Mobile County

Austin Monk – Cullman County

Pam Segars-Morris – Jefferson County

Will Morris – St. Clair County

Mayor Charles Murphy – Baldwin County

Jim Murphy – Blount County

Jason Neff – Tuscaloosa County

Sue Neuwien – Coffee County

Brown Nolen – Lauderdale County

Baylie Norton – Cleburne County

Jeff Overstreet – Etowah County

Summer Overstreet – Etowah County

Mike Parsons – Madison County

Brooks Payne – Tuscaloosa County

Captain Hal Pierce – Mobile County

Renee Powers – Chilton County

Tom Powers – Chilton County

Barbara L. Priester – Lee County

Cathy Quin – Tuscaloosa County

Charlie Ramsey – Monroe County

Rhonda Reynolds – Chilton County

Representative Kerry Rich – Marshall County

Elaine Ridenour – Dale County

Pete Riehm – Mobile County

Glenda Reitzell – Madison County

Colonel John Rietzell – Madison County

John Roberts – Madison County

Salem Saloom – Conecuh County

Daniel Sawyer – Monroe County

Deb Sellers – Jefferson County

John Sellers – Jefferson County

Art Sessions – Mobile County

Senator David Sessions – Mobile County

Greg Shirley – Talladega County

Representative Harry Shriver – Baldwin County

Kara Silvers – Lee County

Representative Matt Simpson – Baldwin County

Sheriff Rick Singleton – Lauderdale County

Stephanie Smith – Jefferson County

Eddie Smith – Lee County

Mike Sparks – Clay County

Alyce Spruell – Tuscaloosa County

Zach Stanton – Tuscaloosa County

David Steele – Mobile County

Jack Steele – Wilcox County

Kermit Marcus Stephens III – Bibb County

Karen Stewart – Elmore County

Sally French Stewart – Jefferson County

Representative Shane Stringer – Mobile County

Sam Stroud – Pike County

Mayor Bernie Sullivan – Crenshaw County

Sam Taylor – Lamar County

Lt. Col. Jim Terrell – Madison County

Jeff Thagard – Dale County

Robin Thagard – Dale County

Charlie Thompson – Lauderdale County

Steven Thornton – Madison County

Don Waldon – Fayette County

James Walker – Lauderdale County

Tim Walker – Marshall County

Jessie Weeks – Geneva County

Mikel Weeks – Geneva County

Honorable Tracie West — Lee County

Hugh Wheeless – Houston County

Chairman Greg White – Covington County

Representative Andy Whitt – Madison County

Representative Margie Wilcox – Mobile County

Senator Jack Williams – Mobile County

John Willis – Franklin County

Mayor Bob Wills – Baldwin County

Joann Wilmore – Autauga County

Don Woods – Greene County

Honorable David Yarber – Colbert County

