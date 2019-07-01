Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

6 hours ago

Byrne: Border battle reveals Democratic divisions

For months, Speaker Pelosi and my Democratic friends have denied a crisis on the border exists. Nothing to see here!

But the American people, our border agents, video footage and even the liberal media insisted otherwise and called for action.

The public pressure was immense.

Now, in a development as stunning as it is sudden, Democrats have dramatically shifted gears, speaking out against the housing of illegal immigrants in detention and the need for immediate action to improve conditions.

This comes after Democrats refused for months to give the Administration the funding it needs to provide food, medical care, and temporary shelter to the very people Democrats now claim to be so concerned over.

Over the past several weeks alone, Democrats repeatedly blocked a Republican bill that would have offered aid while also providing border security funds to alleviate this problem going forward.

Last week, to stave off the mounting public pressure, the Democrats rammed through a partisan border bill that catered to the far-left fringe of their party but offered nothing to address the underlying problem. The partisan bill stood no chance of passing the Senate, and the President would not have signed it into law.

On the other hand, across the Capitol, under the leadership of Senator Shelby, the Senate passed a $4.5 billion package with bipartisan support. The deal does not include everything Republicans and President Trump wanted. But, in addition to improving conditions for migrants, it actually offers some funding priorities of our border agents and immigration judges. Remarkably, 84 United States Senators voted for it, including 34 Democrats.

To demonstrate the bipartisan nature of the Senate approach, Senate Republicans brought up the Pelosi bill, too. It was easily defeated, only earning 37 votes. That is only three more votes received from Democrats than the Republican bill!

After gaining such overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate, the Shelby bill placed Pelosi in a difficult position with her Democratic Caucus. She was caught between many of her freshman members, who were feeling the heat from constituents back home, and her radical progressive wing. Those radicals, led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, favor open borders and want to defund and even abolish ICE. They threatened an open rebellion if Pelosi moved a package that included any funds for border security.

After days of tense internal squabbling, Pelosi reluctantly brought forth the Senate bill, which passed and will immediately begin providing for some modest improvements of conditions at our border.

By refusing to bring the Senate bill to a vote, Speaker Pelosi would have turned down $2.88 billion for shelter for children in immigration custody, $1.2 billion for processing and medical care, and $200 million for the Department of Justice to process immigration cases. She would have blocked the very resources we need to address the humanitarian crisis on the southern border. Sadly, many in her caucus preferred that option.

I am glad we were able to send the bill to the president and give much-needed aid to the border, but the men and women patrolling that border are not out of the woods yet. More must be done going forward to solve our immigration crisis, including fixing our asylum laws. I will continue advocating for legislation to help alleviate the problem, including the Fix the Immigration Loopholes Act.

Unfortunately, as we have seen all year in the House, Democrats seem too concerned with impeachment to address the concerns of American citizens. And with the growing power of the Democrat’s radical wing, passing legislation will only get more difficult.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

2 hours ago

Birmingham’s HPM hires industry vet as company focuses on nationwide expansion

As part of its commitment to growing its business in national markets, a Birmingham program management company has hired an industry veteran to a newly-created position. Hoar Program Management (HPM) has hired Derek McSween as the company’s first senior program development manager, according to a release from the company.

Founded in 1997, HPM provides comprehensive guidance to clients on the construction and development process and offers “a one-stop approach to complete program management and owner’s representation.”

McSween brings more than 30 years of program and construction management experience to HPM and has signature projects totaling more than $3 billion globally. His responsibilities will include leadership on new and developing client projects and serving as a conduit between business development and operational phases of an assignment.

Mike Lanier, president of HPM, sees McSween’s experience and skill set as well-suited for the company’s expansion into more national program management markets.

“Derek is a dynamic leader with an impressive combination of industry experience and technical know-how that made him a natural fit for this position,” Lanier said. “We’re thrilled to have him on board. His ability to pick up new skills, anticipate clients’ needs and connect them with our overall strategy and core values will generate meaningful results for HPM. We look forward to watching Derek apply his passion and expertise as he helps drive our company into the next phase of growth.”

McSween hopes to build on his extensive relationships to the advantage of HPM’s position in those markets.

“There is a unique opportunity to cultivate new partnerships through my prior connections and experience in the industry, and also utilize my skills as a professional trainer to help grow the next generation of leaders within,” he remarked. “I look forward to playing an active role at the company as we tackle new challenges and build upon an already strong foundation.”

And all of this with an eye toward the company’s future, according to Greg Ellis, vice president of program development for HPM.

“Derek’s ability to manage high-impact teams and effectively deliver projects will be a valuable asset as we plan and prepare for the next decade ahead,” said Ellis. “His experience in the field and as an owner’s rep will be invaluable in developing new strategies that are necessary for HPM to cross the next threshold as a company.”

Prior to joining HPM, McSween served as a managing director, director of diversity and community development and senior program manager for Bovis Lendlease where he provided oversight for the design and implementation of a K-12 bond program. He led the growth of the school system’s bond program from $130 million to its present-day total that exceeds $2 billion.

A former recipient of the Charlotte Business Journal’s Catalyst of Diversity Award, McSween will also oversee the company’s diversity programming and offer professional development opportunities for HPM team members.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

3 hours ago

Teen charged with two manslaughter counts in death of Rod, Paula Bramblett; Excessive speed, marijuana use cited

A 16-year-old on Monday was charged with two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, who were killed in an automobile accident in late May.

WRBL reported that Johnston Edward Taylor from Auburn was arrested Monday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. Police say that he was traveling well above the 55-mph speed limit when his Jeep crashed into the rear of the Bramblett’s stopped vehicle at a traffic light.

Additionally, a toxicology report delivered to the Auburn Police Department on Monday from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences concluded the Taylor was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the accident.

Taylor previously told police officers that he fell asleep at the wheel and had no memory of the accident.

Per Alabama Criminal Code 12-15-204, Taylor has been charged as an adult in the death of the “Voice of the Auburn Tigers” and his wife, who was also an employee at Auburn University. A mugshot was not immediately available.

High school sweethearts, the Brambletts both graduated from Auburn. They are survived by their two children, a 20-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

A GoFundMe set up for the Bramblett children in the wake of their parents’ deaths has raised over $330,000 to date.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Mobile’s Austal USA celebrates two milestones — ‘The shipbuilding momentum here is second to none’

Mobile-based Austal USA celebrated two major milestones last week, with the company’s leader expressing optimism for continued success.

First, Austal USA on Tuesday delivered its 10th Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to the U.S. Navy.

This LCS, which will be the USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), will be the 18th LCS to enter the American fleet.

“It’s so exciting to deliver another great warship to the U.S. Navy,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said in a statement. “I’m so proud of our incredible team here at Austal USA, our industry and Navy partners for achieving this major milestone for the future USS Cincinnati.”

“With two of our small surface combatants deploying again this year, I’m looking forward to hearing more great things about our ships while they are out in the Pacific Fleet protecting our Nation’s interests,” he continued.

Five small surface combatants are presently under various stages of construction at Austal’s south Alabama shipyard.

The future USS Kansas City (LCS 22) is preparing for sea trials. Then, assembly is underway on the future USS Oakland (LCS 24) and the future USS Mobile (LCS 26), and modules are under construction for the future USS Savannah (LCS 28) and the future USS Canberra (LCS 30), with four more under contract through LCS 38.

“The shipbuilding momentum here is second to none, led by the most talented shipbuilding professionals I’ve ever worked with,” Perciavalle concluded. “This momentum and efficiency continues to result in incredible cost savings ship over ship, enabling us to provide highly capable but very cost-effective solutions to our Navy.”

Additionally, Austal USA on Saturday held the christening for one of those under-assembly ships, the USS Oakland.

This is the first of three Navy ships to be christened at Austal’s state-of-the-art ship manufacturing facility in 2019 alone.

The USS Oakland’s sponsor is Kate Brandt, a recipient of the Distinguished Public Service Award, the highest award the U.S. Navy can give to a civilian.

Brandt is currently Google’s sustainability officer. Previously, she served as the nation’s first chief sustainability officer where she was responsible for promoting sustainability across federal government operations including 360,000 buildings, 650,000 vehicles and $445 billion annually in purchased goods and services. Brandt’s prior government service also includes being senior advisor at the Department of Energy, director for Energy and Environment in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and energy advisor to the Secretary of the Navy.

In addition to being in full-rate production for the LCS program, Austal USA is also the Navy’s prime contractor for the Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) program. Austal has delivered 10 EPF, with a total of 14 under contract.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Those who support abortion on demand cannot allow Marshae Jones to be held accountable

For the media and their Democrats, abortion is the Holy Grail — it must be defended at all cost.

No matter how ridiculous or unpopular the position, it must be treated as if it is completely reasonable.

Abortion after 13 weeks? Fine.

Abortion after 22 weeks? Fine.

Abortion after viability? Fine.

Abortion after and up until birth? Fine.

As if that wasn’t ghoulish enough, the case involving a shooting in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a five-month-old fetus is the latest battleground for abortion rights.

A grand jury met and decided to charge the mother of the fetus in this case. That same jury chose not to charge the shooter as she was acting in self-defense.

Now, the media is advocating for the mother and tying the story to Alabama’s recent abortion ban.

From CNN:

“The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby,” Reid said.
But that characterization incensed critics who say Alabama keeps prioritizing fetuses over women.

It has nothing to do with that ban, but they cannot help themselves.

Alabama’s own AL.com has been notoriously on the side of women who harm their own children for years.

They are doing it here as well.

Why? It doesn’t involve abortion, but it does involve acknowledgment that a fetus that far along is a viable living thing.

Accepting that fact would destroy their entire worldview and give those who despise abortion on demand ammunition for their fight.

For that reason, fetuses harmed by their mother and their actions must be ignored and dismissed.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

5 hours ago

Northeast Alabama cotton crops destroyed by hail — ‘Know God will provide for us’

Cotton crops in parts of Alabama were destroyed by hail on Thursday, however one Cherokee County farmer says faith will help local farmers move forward undeterred.

ABC 33/40 reported that “golf ball sized hail” devastated some cotton crops in the northeast portion of the Yellowhammer State, and the totality of the damage is still being assessed. Insurance adjusters will reportedly be out surveying the damage on Monday.

Nick McMichen, an active member of the Alabama Farmers Federation, is a sixth generation farmer in Cherokee County. He told ABC 33/40 that he had never seen this kind of extensive hail in his community before Thursday.

While McMichen also has more assessment to do, he said that 250 acres of his cotton crop were a complete loss. Apparently significant damage to an additional thousand acres will be evaluated further, but he is estimating $250,000 in losses at the moment.

The loss came exactly a week ahead of July 4, which normally marks the half way point for the cotton crop, as harvest occurs in October and November.

This type of uncontrollable loss, for farmers, is just part of the hard work of providing for America — and the world.

“It’s farming, anything can happen. We prepare for the worst,” McMichen remarked.

He explained that other farmers in the area are facing the same cotton losses. However, they all are aware that it is part of the business, and the lifestyle, that they selflessly dedicated themselves to.

“The farmer is the eternal optimist,” McMichen emphasized. “We take an event like this and know God will provide for us. We won’t let this get us down.”

One option for northeast Alabama farmers is to plant soybeans to replace the lost cotton crop in an attempt to recoup some of their financial losses.

The McMichen family made headlines in recent years for breaking the state soybean yield record. He has also won honors from regional and national trade groups, including being recognized with the 2018 Farm Press/Cotton Foundation High Cotton Award for the Southeast states.

Watch ABC 33/40’s report here or below:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

