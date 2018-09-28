Byrne applauds Trump administration grant supporting innovative AL job growth
Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) on Thursday issued a statement applauding the Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarding a $1,531,346 grant to the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce in order to help with the acquisition and renovation of the former Threaded Fasteners Building to house “Innovation PortAL.”
Byrne said, “I appreciate the Trump Administration and the Economic Development Administration for their support of the Innovation PortAL project. This project will spur innovation in Southwest Alabama, bring new jobs to our area, and boost our local economy. I look forward to continuing to work with our local leaders to support the Innovation PortAL project and all economic development efforts in our area.”
Innovation PortAL is a world-class business incubator which will provide access to intense mentoring services, investment capital and network and a highly educated and skilled workforce – all of which will help facilitate new business formation, job growth, increased tax revenue and long-term economic diversification in the region.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn