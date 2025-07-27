Buy fresh produce at farmers markets and celebrate Sweet Grown Alabama Day July 26

Sweet Grown Alabama Day on Saturday, July 26, celebrates farmers and the state’s freshest fruits, vegetables. and other products.

Many farmers markets across the state will hold special events. Sweet Grown Alabama members will offer giveaways, taste tests and discounts, and will share recipes on their social media to highlight the day. Activities vary based on location.

Celebrating is as easy as supporting an Alabama farmer, said Aisling Walding, assistant director of Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s nonprofit agricultural branding program.

“Whether it’s shopping at your local farmers market, cooking with Alabama-grown ingredients, picking fresh local flowers, dining at restaurants that feature local, or simply buying directly from a nearby farm, there are countless ways to celebrate,” Walding said.

If you’re not near a participating Sweet Grown Alabama market, visit a nearby farmers market and buy from local growers. Walding asks customers to capture moments from their farm-to-table experience and share them online in support of Alabama farmers.

Visit SweetGrownAlabama.org to find farmers and markets near you. Shop for produce at these participating locations:

City of Albertville Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon (314 Sand Mountain Drive East, Albertville).

8 a.m.-noon (314 Sand Mountain Drive East, Albertville). Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (781 Farmers Market Lane, Foley)

9 a.m.-2 p.m. (781 Farmers Market Lane, Foley) Market at Pepper Place: 7 a.m.-noon (2829 Second Avenue South, Birmingham).

7 a.m.-noon (2829 Second Avenue South, Birmingham). Monroeville Market Days Farmers Market: Thursday, July 24, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (31 North Alabama Ave., Monroeville).

Thursday, July 24, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (31 North Alabama Ave., Monroeville). Northport Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-noon (4150 Fifth St., Northport).

6 a.m.-noon (4150 Fifth St., Northport). The Farmers Market at Killen Park: 8 a.m.-noon (Lock 6 Road, Killen).

8 a.m.-noon (Lock 6 Road, Killen). Tuscaloosa River Market: 7 a.m.-noon (1900 Jack Warner Parkway, Tuscaloosa).

7 a.m.-noon (1900 Jack Warner Parkway, Tuscaloosa). Village of Providence Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (7 Town Center NW, Huntsville).

