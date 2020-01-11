Butterfly Bridge restores shattered lives of Alabama youths
The streets of downtown Clanton fill with people shopping, getting a bite to eat for lunch and attending to business at City Hall. In the background, children laugh and scream while playing outside at a local day care. For most, the day is peaceful.
Within earshot of all the activity is the Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, a nondescript building with a small sign on the door. Inside, paintings, play areas, bright spaces and friendly, dedicated men and women welcome children who are victims of, or witnesses to, sexual and/or physical abuse. The paintings by area children, some as young as 4, offer a bright, happy welcome.
“We offer a safe, child-friendly environment to children victimized by abuse or neglect,” said Jana Zuelzke, executive director of Butterfly Bridge. “We are a place of healing.”
The highly trained women and men who work within Butterfly Bridge know the laughter heard from the nearby playground can be replaced in an instant with fear, trauma, tears and physical harm. The staff assists law enforcement officials to prevent abuse, to educate about potential signs of abuse and to help heal victims’ emotional scars.
Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center serves children in Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. In 2018, the nonprofit provided 5,354 services to children – 31% to children ages 6 and under; 37% to children ages 7-12; and 32% to children aged 13-16. Reasons for referral primarily involved sexual abuse (70%), although critical services were provided to victims of physical abuse or those who witnessed domestic or sibling abuses.
“Our goal here is rebuild lives, which may be shattered,” Zuelzke said. “Our giving partners, such as the Alabama Power Foundation, help us to provide information to raise abuse awareness, allow us the ability to hire the professionals who are so critical to our mission, and help with the education materials for parents and caregivers and the community. We take very seriously our role in helping children feel safe and loved.”
When the peace of a day is broken, the Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is ever-present to help rebuild lives and futures.
Sessions: ‘We can have a working Republican conservative majority in America for a decade’
VESTAVIA HILLS – Former United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions brought his campaign for the Senate to the Mid-Alabama Republican Club (MARC) meeting at the Vestavia Hills Library on Saturday morning.
The room, designed to seat around 100 people, was filled to capacity with a few dozen people forced to stand in the back.
The energy for Sessions in the room generally appeared positive, and he took the mic to a standing ovation. The crowd appeared unswayed by various printouts of articles about President Donald Trump criticizing Sessions that were dropped throughout the room before the meeting.
Near the beginning of his remarks Sessions knocked the Obama administration for its handling of law enforcement issues. “You don’t know just how bad it was for police officers, particularly in liberal states and big cities… The previous administration was saying things about law enforcement that was stupid — that were guaranteed to undermine their effectiveness on the street.”
“I traveled to 40 states.” Sessions said of his many meetings with law enforcement officers while he was attorney general. “I told them, we have your back, you have our thanks.”
Sessions spoke with a fondness for the conservative Republican party, which the 73-year-old has belonged to for the entirety of his adult life. Apparent too, were the many bonds Sessions has formed with Alabama Republicans over his decades in public office. Alabama Supreme Court Justice Mike Bolin, who was in attendance on Saturday morning, is a former Jeff Sessions campaign chairman. Sessions also spoke fondly of State Representative Jim Carns (R-Mountain Brook) and State Senator Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia), both of whom he described as friends and “great patriots.”
“I believe steadfastly, that if this Republican Party will welcome the new voters Donald Trump identified and brought in, and make them a part of our party enthusiastically, we can have a working Republican conservative majority in America for a decade, maybe two decades,” Sessions advised.
“If we don’t do that,” he warned, “If we don’t welcome them, if we have our nose in the air and spend too much time on Wall Street and on Silicon Valley… then we will make a classic mistake.”
“We will have to push some of our Republican leaders,” Sessions added ruefully.
“I have led the battle three different times, we defeated three different amnesty bills,” Sessions said of his famously aggressive stance against illegal immigration and against forgiving illegal immigrants while he was Alabama’s junior senator from 1997-2017.
“We are for immigration in America but it ought to be lawful,” he noted.
“We’re not telling them we’re going to go into Afghanistan and create a democratic state there,” added Sessions when touching on foreign policy.
“These things require judgment. I’ll never again,” he said before pausing, “I’ll be much more cautious when we have that kind of thing in the future,” he said about conflicts in the Middle East. “We don’t have to take over countries and try to run the world.”
His statements could be interpreted as representing an evolution of opinion on foreign policy for the longtime official. Sessions voted for the Iraq War and spoke favorably of spreading American ideals around the world at a rally in 2005.
Sessions heaped praise on President Trump for ordering the death of Iranian General/recognized terrorist Qassem Soleimani, specifically mentioning the precise, targeted nature of the strike.
“Nancy Pelosi, the constitution says the Senate will conduct the trial, not the House,” Sessions proclaimed to applause when he turned to impeachment.
“The American people are going to say ‘Is that all there is? You don’t have a single crime you’re accusing him of?'” Sessions quipped on what he predicts will happen upon the start of the impeachment trial.
“Many of them are so secular, so modern, they don’t even believe in right and wrong,” Sessions said in his appraisal of modern Democrats.
Around two-thirds of the way through his remarks, Sessions got to one of the key aspects of his campaign: being the first senator to endorse Donald Trump. “Wasn’t I right?” he asked the crowd about his early pick for the presidency in 2016.
“This man is our leader,” Sessions declared with pride.
“We just have to be strong. Not let the globalists, not let certain special interests weaken and undercut his legs so he can’t be firm in negotiations,” Sessions said while touching on trade.
Predictably, Sessions leveled heavy criticism against the current occupant of his old Senate seat: Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).
“He needs to be removed, he is part of the left-wing judiciary crowd, he voted against Kavanaugh, he defended Nancy Pelosi’s decision not to send the impeachment over,” Sessions remarked.
Sessions summed up his thoughts on Jones, “He is not one of us, he is one of them.”
“I’m ready to give it my best, Lord willing we’ll do so,” Sessions said in his conclusion.
REACTIONS
“We had a great crowd here today, and I think it shows the enthusiasm that everyone wants to get behind the nominee, whoever that might be, to beat Doug Jones,” commented outgoing MARC president Paul DeMarco, a former state representative in Alabama House District 46.
Incoming MARC president Steve Ammons added, “All the candidates have the people of Alabama’s interests at heart.”
Longtime Alabama conservative activist Greg Fanin, who is running himself to be Trump delegate to the 2020 RNC, said after the meeting that he planned to vote for Sessions. “As an injured combat veteran hurt in Iraq in 2006 it was Senator Sessions’ office who was instrumental in helping me battle the VA. For that reason, me and my family are going to vote for Senator Sessions.”
Sessions’ speech didn’t sway everyone in the room. One MARC member, Randy Mazer, said he was still “sitting on the fence” when it came to which Senate candidate had his vote. Another citizen, who asked Yellowhammer News not mention his name, said he would be voting for U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (AL-02).
Terry Chapman, an uncommitted voter in the room, said, “I was impressed by how well-spoken,” Sessions had been. “It is interesting how he made such a strong case that we shouldn’t vote for Doug Jones,” Chapman added.
Joe Fuller, one of the longest-tenured members of MARC, praised Sessions, saying with a smile, “He doesn’t give speeches, he just talks about what’s on his mind.”
Sessions, Byrne, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are battling for the GOP Senate nomination on Alabama’s March 3 primary ballot.
Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.
Alabama Power’s work in innovation, technology and economic development is taking it somewhere it’s never been before: CES 2020.
The world’s largest consumer technology event is a logical place for the power company’s economic development and innovation efforts. Not only has CES increasingly included automakers with ties to Alabama showcasing their latest electric vehicles and other innovations, but work in smart home technologies, advanced manufacturing, logistics and more align with Alabama Power initiatives.
“Innovation is a top focus area for Alabama Power as we continue to look at how advanced technology can help improve our customer experience and operations,” said John Smola, director of Business Transformation and Administration. “We are excited to kick off this new year and decade with some of the most cutting-edge companies in the world.”
“It is my great pleasure to announce the global partnership between Mercedes-Benz and the ‘Avatar’ films,” said Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. “I would like to present the first result of this partnership: the Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR – which translates to ‘Advanced Vehicle Transformation.’ A visionary car that points far into the future.
Källenius said the car showcases “new ways of moving people through the environment – sideways, like a crab, for instance. It takes sustainability to new levels through a fully recyclable battery, which is based on an organic cell chemistry and doesn’t need materials like nickel or cobalt.”
The electrification of Mercedes’ fleet of vehicles is of particular importance to Alabama officials as the automaker’s plant in Tuscaloosa County prepares to produce electric versions of the models made there. A battery plant for those vehicles is being built in Bibb County.
Just as electric vehicles are part of the automotive industry’s future, they are also part of Alabama’s economic development.
“Technology is a key part of the electric vehicle evolution, as more automakers roll out models with longer-distance batteries, smarter features and autonomous capabilities,” said Cedric Daniels, Electric Transportation manager for Alabama Power. “CES is the perfect opportunity to go see what is next and how we can continue to educate our customers on the benefits of going electric.”
“We will be connecting with companies and startups who deliver products and services that align with our innovation strategy, which includes smart cities technology, connectivity and electric vehicles,” Smola said.
These companies and startups will be strong candidates for the recently announced Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator that will host its first cohort later this year. The application process for the first cohort began Jan. 6 and will be open through April.
At the heart of it all is economic development. Statewide economic development organizations have identified innovation and technology as key areas for recruitment and expansion.
So has Alabama Power.
“Alabama has the right tools, resources and ecosystems in place to help tech-based businesses thrive, and our mission at CES is to show these companies why they should call the state home,” said Blair King, Economic Development manager for Alabama Power.
Alabama NewsCenter’s Katie Bolton contributed to this report.
Recovering UAB trauma patient with eye toward naval career vows to ‘help others’
On May 24, 2018, Cole Burton stood along a road cut through the heart of Red Mountain in Birmingham. He and his fellow students from an Auburn University geology class were studying formations in the rock exposed when the road was dug.
Burton took a moment to gaze to the north, over the sprawling campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the valley below. His eyes settled on the buildings of UAB Hospital. Little did he know that, in just a few short hours, he would be offloaded from a helicopter on the hospital rooftop, clinging to life.
Following their Red Mountain investigations, the class proceeded to Glencoe, near Gadsden.
“We were walking on the side of the road,” Burton recalled. “My friend Nick Hood and I were both hit by an impaired driver who may have overcorrected and lost control of their vehicle.”
Both were airlifted to the UAB Trauma Center. Burton had a traumatic brain injury (TBI), broken bones, bruised lungs and a tear in his small intestine that required emergency surgery.
“The TBI and the intestinal tear were life-threatening injuries,” said Parker Hu, M.D., the UAB trauma surgeon who spearheaded Burton’s care. “He was comatose upon arrival here and placed on mechanical ventilation.”
Hood, unfortunately, did not survive. UAB physicians were not sure Burton would, either.
“Brain injuries are hard to predict,” Hu said. “Most of the time, people with the kinds of injuries Cole had sustained never wake up, or they wake up different. Some have physical or cognitive impairment, or their personalities change. A large part of his recovery was the question of whether he would wake up or not.”
Hu and the other UAB surgeons from the Department of Neurosurgery who treated Burton were honest with the family, telling them the outlook was not good. Burton’s parents, Charlie and Tina, and his younger sister, Libba, understood. But they also understood Cole’s strength and will to live.
“We believe that, with God, all things are possible,” Charlie Burton said. “We asked the doctors to continue treating Cole as if recovery were likely, and we would continue to pray.”
“Being in intensive care is a roller-coaster ride,” Tina Burton said. “One step forward, then one step back. You get off a ventilator, then have a setback and go back on the vent. We understand that’s part of the process, but it’s difficult.”
The situation took a toll on the family. Charlie and Tina stayed at the ICU virtually nonstop. Libba, a freshman at Troy University, made sure they took care of themselves during the process.
“I was leaning into going into nursing already, and I guess that took over,” she recalled. “In a way, it was easier on me than it was on my parents. I tried to be the strong one, and the UAB nurses who took care of Cole and the rest of us inspired me to really want to be a nurse.”
Slowly, Burton responded. He came out of the coma on June 15, three weeks after the injury.
“While Cole’s prognosis was poor, we know that it’s possible for patients to have a full recovery,” Hu said. “For Cole to wake up and still be Cole was remarkable. We can’t predict which patient might have that kind of recovery; that’s why we do the best we can for every patient in our care.”
Relearning how to live
Coming out of the coma was not the end of Burton’s recovery. He had to relearn how to accomplish even simple tasks such as talking, walking and eating. On discharge from UAB just over a month after the injury, his family moved him to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta for rehabilitation.
Two months of inpatient, six months of outpatient and an additional six months of intense personalized physical therapy later, followed by a return to classes at Auburn, Burton came back to UAB for a visit – a visit that confirmed Hu’s statement that “Cole is still Cole.”
The whole Burton family came to the hospital just before Thanksgiving to reconnect with hospital staff and to say thank you to the physicians, nurses, therapists and all other hospital professionals who played a role in Burton’s recovery.
As Burton toured the emergency department, ICU and the UAB helipad, the casual observer would see no evidence that there had ever been a question of whether he would wake up.
“I set the bar high for myself,” Burton said. “I have long-term goals from before the injury that are still the same and short-term goals to help achieve them. Having a goal is very important for recovery.”
The long-term goal? A career as an officer in the U.S. Navy. Burton was, and still is, active in Navy ROTC at Auburn.
“I’m still actively working on rehab to pass the Navy physical fitness test,” Burton said. “I have to run a mile and a half in 12.5 minutes and do as many pushups and situps as I can in two minutes. I’m up to 60 pushups and 85 situps so far.”
Burton ran in the Peachtree 10K road race this summer. Last year, he watched from a wheelchair.
“The Navy has been patient, waiting on me to recover as completely as I can,” he said. “They will look at my overall fitness – academically, physically and socially – to see if I can serve.”
Burton is still working to regain complete function of his left hand, but is on pace to graduate from Auburn in December with a degree in geology. While a naval career is his first choice, Burton has a plan if that does not work out.
“I will find a way to give back in any way I can,” he said. “Use every breath I have to help others. Whether that’s in the Navy or not.”
“I don’t think there is any limit to his recovery,” Hu said. “He’s met every challenge and continues to surpass expectations. Cole personifies the reason that we work as hard as we can for all our patients. We know that patients can have great outcomes despite what look like insurmountable odds.”
“Throughout rehab, I always thought that I’d get back to where I was before; but now I think that was the wrong mindset,” Burton said. “Now I think that I will always be improving. I want to be better than I was before. If I do my best today, it won’t be my best tomorrow. The growth mindset is really important. And I think the staff at UAB helped make that mindset possible. I’m so thankful for my second chance at life.”
This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.
Doug Jones: ‘I’m not trying to please Chuck Schumer’
In an interview with Fox News’ Brett Baier on Friday evening, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) rejected the notion that his conduct during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will please either Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) or the majority of Jones’ Alabama constituents.
Baier asked, “Is it possible to please both Senator Chuck Schumer and Alabama constituents at the same time during this trial?”
“You know, I’m not trying to please Chuck Schumer,” Jones responded. “I’m not trying to necessarily please anyone.”
“As I said a moment ago, my job is to do my impartial justice as a senator,” he continued. “I’m not out to please the president, I’m not out to please Chuck. I’ve got to look at this as Doug Jones. And I’ve got a fair amount of experience as a prosector, as a defense lawyer in a court room looking at evidence and where things ought to be and how the puzzle ought to come together.”
Jones’ remarks about “not trying to necessarily please anyone” may very well remind Alabamians of his infamous line during the Kavanaugh confirmation process, when Jones declared that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.” Jones ultimately voted against the confirmation.
6 trends fueling Alabama’s economic growth in 2020 and beyond
Alabama’s economy is humming on all cylinders as a new decade begins, with job rolls swelling to record numbers and an ultra-low unemployment rate as major industries expand their operations in the state.While the foundations are firmly in place for more growth, there are some trends unfolding across Alabama that are poised to add an extra economic spark in 2020 and years to come.
“There are dynamic developments taking shape that will elevate Alabama’s growth potential and create exciting new opportunities for citizens throughout the state,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.
Here is a look at six important trends that will accelerate growth in key strategic industries.
TREND 1: EMERGING HYPERSONICS HUB
Lockheed Martin is making North Alabama its flagship location for work on futuristic hypersonics technologies, which allow weapons to fly at five times the speed of sound or even faster. The company’s plans call for almost 275 new Alabama jobs, including engineers.
Lockheed Martin is adding two new buildings at its Courtland facility for the assembly, integration and testing of hypersonics programs. The company will locate its management and engineering workforce for these programs in Huntsville.
Huntsville-based Dynetics is also working on hypersonics. The U.S. Army has awarded Dynetics Technical Solutions a $352 million contract to produce Common-Hypersonic Glide Body prototypes.
“The decision by the Army to select Dynetics, located right here in Alabama, and Lockheed Martin’s Courtland facility to advance this important national security initiative is a testament to the complex defense work taking place in our state,” U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby said.
Efforts to develop hypersonics are expected to intensify in coming years, positioning Alabama for more gains.
TREND 2: GROWING SUPPLY CHAIN CLUSTER
The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant, now under construction in Huntsville, is already acting as a mothership for suppliers.
So far, a total of five Mazda Toyota suppliers have pinpointed sites in North Alabama for production locations that will create almost 1,700 new auto-sector jobs. Combined, their investment totals $440 million.
The largest of these projects, YKTA, will create 650 jobs at its Limestone County facility. More suppliers are expected to announce Alabama plans.
This $1.6 billion project will not only bring up to 4,000 direct jobs but also a fifth global automaker, Mazda, to Alabama.
“The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA facility will power a new phase of growth for Alabama’s auto industry by acting as a magnet for substantial new investment and job-creation,” Secretary Canfield said.
TREND 3: EXPANDING AEROSPACE CAPABILITIES
Hypersonics is hardly the only exciting development shaping the future of Alabama’s aerospace industry.
At the United Launch Alliance’s sprawling factory in Decatur, Alabama workers have begun assembling the nation’s next-generation launch system — the Vulcan Centaur rocket. In Huntsville, Blue Origin is building a $200 million factory to supply engines for the Alabama-made rocket.
On the ULA campus, Dynetics has opened an advanced rocket-testing complex that will support the Vulcan Centaur program and NASA’s SLS, the space agency’s most powerful rocket.
Boeing, meanwhile, continues to grow in Alabama with a sweeping range of activities in support of NASA and the nation’s missile defense programs. Boeing’s Alabama workforce tops 3,000.
In Auburn, GE Aviation is investing $50 million to expand its additive manufacturing hub, where it now produces two 3-D printed jet engine components. GE has been producing a fuel nozzle tip using additive technologies at the facility since 2015.
In addition, the Legislature approved the “Alabama Incentives Modernization Act,” which increases the number of “Targeted Counties” eligible for enhanced incentives.
TREND 5: EXPANDING PRODUCTION LINEUPS
Alabama automakers are making big investments to add new models to their in-state production lineups.
Today, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Hyundai assemble 11 vehicles at their Alabama plants. By 2021, that figure will jump to 14.
Hyundai plans to add a new vehicle – the Santa Cruz crossover — to its Alabama lineup as part of a $410 million expansion project that will create 200 jobs at its facility in Montgomery. Hyundai now produces the Santa Fe SUV and the Sonata and Elantra sedans there.
Mazda and Toyota will each produce a SUV at their joint venture Alabama plant, beginning in 2021.
Growing production lineups are viewed as a positive because new models often result in additional supplier activity.
TREND 6: STRATEGIC PUSH FOR TECH JOBS
Efforts to expand Alabama’s Innovation Economy are receiving a boost from several positive developments.
For starters, the Alabama Incentives Modernization Act includes specific provisions designed to energize Alabama’s efforts to attract technology companies. It expands incentives available to tech firms while also providing potential tax benefits for tech entrepreneurs who set up operations in the state.
Technology accelerators also benefit under a new incentive incorporated in the Growing Alabama Credit.
In Birmingham, Techstars, a worldwide network that supports entrepreneurs, is launching the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, a startup accelerator focused on innovations in energy technology.
“With a world-class accelerator program, the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator will be an important catalyst for Alabama to continue strengthening its reputation as a growth center for technology and energy innovation,” said Mark Crosswhite, CEO of Alabama Power Co., a partner in the project.