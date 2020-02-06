Business Council of Alabama endorses six candidates in 2020 congressional races
The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) this week announced that it has endorsed a candidate in six of Alabama’s seven U.S. House races.
Incumbent members U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers (AL-03), Robert Aderholt (AL-04), Gary Palmer (AL-06) and Terri Sewell (AL-07) all received the BCA endorsement for reelection.
In the open races in Alabama’s First and Second Congressional Districts, State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman respectively were endorsed by the BCA. Coleman is a former chairman of the BCA.
Unlike state races, BCA federal endorsements are made by the organization’s board of directors rather than ProgressPAC.
“These candidates come from diverse areas of our state but all of them share a true commitment to supporting common sense, pro-jobs policies,” BCA chairman of the board John Mazyck said in a statement.
“Whether through service in the private sector, the state legislature or Congress, these candidates have all clearly demonstrated their dedication to building a better Alabama. We are proud to support their candidacies and look forward to our local networks of job creators rallying around them in each respective district,” he added.
In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Pringle expressed appreciation for the endorsement.
“I’m grateful and humbled by the support of business leaders from the first congressional district and across the state,” he remarked.
“As a realtor, homebuilder, and general contractor, I know firsthand how government can cripple local businesses,” Pringle continued. “That’s why I’ve always been a champion of pro-business policies, which promote job growth, support American workers, and allow our economy to thrive. I’m proud to have the Business Council of Alabama’s endorsement. They know I’ll take that same record of fighting for our businesses to congress.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn