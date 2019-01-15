Andy Andrews to host special leadership event in Orange Beach

Sign up for Our Newsletter

Renown author, speaker and Alabama native Andy Andrews is planning to host a leadership conference in Orange Beach this year.

Andrews’ event, The Traveler’s Summit 2019, is set for March 9 and includes several guest speakers.

In addition to being a sought-after speaker and host of the Alabama-based podcast The Professional Noticer, Andrews has written the New York Times bestsellers The Traveler’s Gift and The Noticer. And his thought-provoking How Do You Kill 11 Million People?: Why the Truth Matters More Than You Think is on Yellowhammer News’ list of Alabama-authored books to read in 2019.

The theme of Andrews own speech at the conference is “The Leader’s Secret Weapon.”

A recent email to subscribers outlined the topics he planned to cover:

Have you ever fully considered the difference in a boss and a leader? Have you lately experienced a hint of personal or professional frustration? Do you know how to build upon the success you’ve experienced in your life thus far? Have you marked your map…are you ready to move quickly to the next level?

Do you even have the map…? At The Traveler’s Summit, Andy will explain in simple terms a hidden truth about leadership that will slightly shift your focus…and profoundly change your results.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at AndyAndrews.com.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

If you are Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) right now, you probably know you have almost no chance of being elected to a full term as a United State senator.

This obviously could change. Roy Moore could continue to crave the spotlight and enter a Republican primary field in 2020, but this is obviously a long-shot for him.

Complicating Jones’ life right now is a number of new Democratic members of the House of Representatives. They are outspoken, silly and contrary to the carefully crafted image Jones wants to sell to Alabama. Jones wants to be Mr. Moderate, a conservative-ish Democrat in the mold of former Congressman Bud Cramer (D-Huntsville), but he can’t do that if he is constantly dealing with a 24-hour news cycle where his fellow Democrats are acting nuts.

Jones seems to know this, and the clearest way to distinguish himself from members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is to directly scold her to The Hill.

He said, “I think it skews what’s really there for the Democratic Party.”

Jones seems to want to differentiate himself from Ocasio-Cortez’s brand of non-stop Twitter trolling will endear her to the same media that can’t let a Trump tweet go without an analysis of its impact. But Jones didn’t stop there. He also thinks this style of bomb-throwing is ineffective politics.

“When it gets time to get things done, that’s what people are going to be looking at — they’re going to be looking at the middle-of-the-roaders because it’s the only way to get anything done,” Jones stated.

If recent history is any judge, Ocasio-Cortez will not let these comments slide without a response. The fight for the soul of the Democratic Party is on and Jones will likely find himself out-gunned and without many powerful allies.

In response to similar criticism from former Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman (D-CT), Ocasio-Cortez responded with the following tweet:

Will Jones double-down or will he slink back to his backbench for fear of his party’s base if she hits back?

For now, Jones sounds like he thinks his voters want him to get stuff done, but considering that Jones’ main accomplishment at this point in his Senate career is his vote against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation it is likely most Alabama voters would prefer he enjoys his time in Washington D.C. as a spectator before being sent home in 2020.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Attorney General-nominee William Barr on Tuesday said Jeff Sessions “probably did the right thing” in recusing himself from the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign, according to The Washington Post.

Barr previously served as attorney general from 1991-1993. During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barr was asked by committee chair Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the probe because he was involved in the Trump campaign.

“I am not sure of all of the facts, but I think he probably did the right thing recusing himself,” Barr said.

This came the day after Sessions attended Alabama’s Inaugural Day festivities, including the swearing-in ceremony for all statewide elected officials and reception for state Attorney General Steve Marshall.

During Marshall’s event in the attorney general’s office building, Sessions said, “Do the right thing every day and usually things will work out… [well,] not always.”

After the laughter of the room started to subside, he added, “At least in the United States, when they fire you, they don’t shoot you like they do in some countries.”

Sessions’ relationship with President Donald Trump was eroded by the recusal and the president’s public attacks on both that decision and Sessions personally. He resigned at the request of the president in November.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

On Tuesday afternoon, State Senator Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa), the sponsor of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, criticized Jefferson County Circuit Judge Michael Graffeo’s ruling that the law is unconstitutional.

Graffeo made the ruling Monday.

“Under the Constitution, judges are to be neutral umpires who apply the rule of law fairly,” Allen said in a statement. “A judge’s personal beliefs, whether about politics, sociology, or history, have no bearing on how he is to apply the law.”

He continued, “Judge Graffeo has taken it upon himself to know and declare that it is ‘undisputed’ that the majority of residents of Birmingham are ‘repulsed’ by the Linn Park monument, and has thus ruled the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act void. But judges are not kings, and judicial activism is no substitute for the democratic process.”

“The Memorial Preservation Act is meant to thoughtfully preserve the entire story of Alabama’s history for future generations. The law was vigorously debated for months by the people of Alabama’s duly-elected representatives in the State Legislature, and passed with overwhelming majorities in both the House and Senate,” Allen advised.

He concluded, “The Attorney General’s Office is confident that the Memorial Preservation Act is constitutional, and I look forward to the Attorney General’s appeal of Judge Graffeo’s ruling.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

A judge has overturned an Alabama law meant to prevent the removal of Confederate monuments from public property, ruling the act infringed on the rights of citizens in a mostly black city who are “repulsed” by the memorial.

The 10-page ruling issued late Monday by Jefferson County Circuit Judge Michael Graffeo said a 2017 state law barring the removal or alteration of historical monuments wrongly violated the free speech rights of local communities.

The law cannot be enforced, Graffeo ruled, but the state could still appeal.

The attorney general’s comment had no immediate response to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

The state sued the city of Birmingham after officials tried to remove a 52-foot-tall (16-meter)-tall obelisk that was erected to honor Confederate veterans in a downtown park in 1905.

Rather than toppling the stone marker, the city built a 12-foot (3.6-meter)-tall wooden box around it.

Birmingham’s population of 210,000 is more than 70 percent black, and the judge said it was indisputable that most citizens are “repulsed” by the memorial.

He rejected the state’s claims that lawmakers had the power to protect historical monuments statewide.

The law includes a $25,000 penalty for removing or altering a historical monument, but the judge said the penalty was unconstitutional.

The city has not had to pay while the lawsuit worked its way through court.

The ruling came hours after the inauguration of Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed the law and opened her campaign last year with a commercial that prominently showed Confederate monuments.

“We can’t change or erase our history, but here in Alabama we know something that Washington doesn’t. To get where we are going means understanding where we have been,” Ivey said in the ad.

Supporters of the law contend it protects not just Confederate memorials but historical markers of any kind, but rebel memorials have been an issue nationwide since a white supremacist gunman killed nine worshippers in a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

MONTGOMERY — While the pomp and circumstance of Alabama’s Inauguration Day gets most of the focus, Governor Kay Ivey – with an assist from partners like the Alabama Farmers Federation – used the festive period to support children’s literacy.

As part of this effort, the governor’s inaugural committee hosted a book drive at the Gulf Coast Inaugural Celebration on Saturday, collecting nearly 2,000 books to be donated to the Alabama Literacy Alliance.

However, this impactful initiative did not stop there. The Inaugural Gala on Monday evening was the official conclusion of the book drive, with more donations coming in during this celebration of Ivey’s first full term.

Additionally, earlier that day amidst the inaugural festivities, a major book donation funded by the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation (AFAF) helped put a bow on top of a successful effort.

“Covering strawberry plants. Planting oats and rye. Cutting and stacking wood. Those are just a few of the winter farm chores children will learn about when reading one of the 100 copies of ‘Sleep Tight Farm’ donated to the Alabama Literacy Alliance,” a release from the Alabama Farmers Federation explained.

The donation was announced during “Coffee with the Commissioner,” a pre-inauguration event held Monday morning at the RSA Activity Center honoring new Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate. The stack of books was even displayed during the reception, with agricultural leaders highlighting the literacy initiative.

“While supporting the governor’s inaugural philanthropic focus, this book donation also fulfills the need to teach students about agriculture and where their food really comes from,” Alabama Farmers Federation and AFAF President Jimmy Parnell said. “This is an exciting time for our state, and we’re proud to participate in such a worthwhile cause.”

“Sleep Tight Farm” by Eugenie Doyle and illustrated by Becca Stadtlander was named Book of the Year by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for agriculture in 2017. In it, a family prepares their land for winter while reminiscing about everything the farm produced throughout the year.

The book donation is in line with the Alabama Farmers Federation and AFAF’s strong commitment to supporting education in the  Yellowhammer State, awarding over $130,000 in college scholarships annually. In September 2018, AFAF worked with Alabama Ag in the Classroom to provide over 900 copies of “John Deere, That’s Who!” to Alabama’s elementary school libraries.

AFAF was created by the Alabama Farmers Federation to support and advance agriculture in the state of Alabama.

Teachers can find numerous resources for incorporating agricultural lessons into their curriculum here or here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

