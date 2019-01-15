Andy Andrews to host special leadership event in Orange Beach
Renown author, speaker and Alabama native Andy Andrews is planning to host a leadership conference in Orange Beach this year.
Andrews’ event, The Traveler’s Summit 2019, is set for March 9 and includes several guest speakers.
In addition to being a sought-after speaker and host of the Alabama-based podcast The Professional Noticer, Andrews has written the New York Times bestsellers The Traveler’s Gift and The Noticer. And his thought-provoking How Do You Kill 11 Million People?: Why the Truth Matters More Than You Think is on Yellowhammer News’ list of Alabama-authored books to read in 2019.
The theme of Andrews own speech at the conference is “The Leader’s Secret Weapon.”
A recent email to subscribers outlined the topics he planned to cover:
Have you ever fully considered the difference in a boss and a leader? Have you lately experienced a hint of personal or professional frustration? Do you know how to build upon the success you’ve experienced in your life thus far? Have you marked your map…are you ready to move quickly to the next level?
Do you even have the map…? At The Traveler’s Summit, Andy will explain in simple terms a hidden truth about leadership that will slightly shift your focus…and profoundly change your results.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at AndyAndrews.com.
