7 hours ago

Brooks, Trump discussed Alabama Senate race at White House on Tuesday

At the White House’s request, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) and 22 other House Freedom Caucus members on Tuesday met with President Donald J. Trump in the White House Cabinet Room to talk about Democrats’ ongoing impeachment efforts.

However, that is not all that was discussed.

Brooks, the only Alabama congressman in the room at the time, told Yellowhammer News on Wednesday that the Yellowhammer State’s 2020 U.S. Senate race became the focus of a lengthy conversation.

Brooks outlined that the president at first for approximately 30 minutes “engaged in a wonderful, entertaining, interesting, witty monologue with” the members in the room.

“When [Trump] finished, he looked at me and he asked me, ‘What is happening in the Alabama Republican primary Senate race?’ And, our conversation on that subject matter lasted four or five, six or seven minutes, some amount of time [like that],” Brooks advised. “I explained to him what the polling data reflected — and that is that Tommy Tuberville has a double-digit lead.”

Brooks detailed, “The president asked me why Tommy Tuberville seemed to have a lead in the polls. And I told him that in my judgement, there are a couple of factors that come into play.”

“One, Tommy Tuberville has high name recognition and a good favorability rating based on his service as Auburn University’s football coach,” he continued. “And second, he’s using to maximum effect the argument that Alabama voters are much more likely to trust an Auburn or [University of] Alabama football coach than a career politician. And that argument does favorably impact some number of Alabama voters.”

Tuberville is the only competitive candidate in the race who has never before held or ran for public office.

Brooks also told Trump, “It appears that at least of this moment, Bradley Byrne is in second.”

Brooks, while at the White House, further explained that Byrne currently has the biggest war chest at his disposal in the GOP field.

RELATED: Dick, Liz Cheney to headline Bradley Byrne Senate fundraiser

The North Alabama congressman expressed that ultimately “there is significant uncertainty as to who will be our ultimate nominee.”

Other candidates include Secretary of State John Merrill, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Brooks said that Trump particularly asked about Moore’s standing in the race. Brooks then stated that all of these competitive GOP candidates were at some point discussed, with Trump himself giving no opinions, only making inquiries.

The president reportedly asked Brooks how the eventual nominee will fare against the incumbent, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

“I explained to him, that in my opinion, our nominee, no matter who it is, will easily win the general election against Doug Jones,” Brooks told Yellowhammer News. “And quite candidly, I stated to him that the primary reason [for that] is that Donald Trump’s going to be on the top of the ticket — and that’s going to turn out a huge number of our voters, and our voters are going to be voting as a team, which means that other people on the ticket with President Trump are going to prevail.”

Brooks added that in the middle of this conversation, Vice President Mike Pence entered the room to brief the members on the situation in Syria and Turkey.

The Alabama Senate race was reportedly such a point of interest that, “Immediately upon that briefing ending, Donald Trump went back to the Alabama Republican primary Senate race.”

Brooks explained why this was.

“Everyone [who was] in that room knows how important winning that seat is to the success of a second Donald Trump term,” he stressed. “And in particular, to the success of confirmations of honest, conservative Supreme Court justices.”

Brooks has actually endorsed Mooney in the primary. Brooks stressed to Yellowhammer News that he continues to support him and plans on voting for him still, however that endorsement is not meant as a slight to other candidates in the race.

“I’m mindful of the fact that we have a lot of really good candidates in this race,” Brooks concluded. “Arnold Mooney is my personal favorite, other people have different personal favorites — that’s fine. As long as we rally around behind our nominee, whoever it may be.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Alabama Association for Justice leader: ‘The right to trial by jury is part of who we are as Americans’

The Alabama Association for Justice (ALAJ) this week held the latest in its series of events celebrating the Seventh Amendment to the Constitution.

The ALAJ, one of the state’s largest legal organizations, hosted events in Montgomery and Lee Counties to celebrate the anniversary of the Bill of Rights and to honor judges, lawyers and judicial staff who work throughout Alabama’s court system.

Josh Hayes, ALAJ president, conveyed to WSFA the importance of the Seventh Amendment for the court system and the maintenance of our civil society.

“The right to trial by jury is part of who we are as Americans so we’re judged by people just like you and I — our peers,” Hayes remarked. “Whether you represent a large corporation or whether you are an injured person on your own, in a jury room that is the one room where everybody is equal — the American courtroom.”

ALAJ is holding several events throughout the state this fall, a series it has billed as its Courthouse Appreciation Tour. The events commemorate the 230th anniversary of the introduction of the Seventh Amendment. The group gathered with members and honored guests at the Alabama Judicial Building and the Montgomery County Courthouse, as well as the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika. These were just three of 12 events highlighting the history and role of the Seventh Amendment in the country’s civil justice system.

ALAJ president Josh Hayes, State Sen. Tom Whatley and State Rep. Jeremy Gray present a resolution in Lee County (YH)

Hayes previously told Yellowhammer News ALAJ sought to “celebrate the Seventh Amendment and the judges, clerks, officers, judicial assistants and courthouse personnel who work tirelessly each day to make sure the right to trial by jury is protected. ALAJ honors these dedicated civil servants and the job they do on behalf of all Alabamians.”

RELATED: Alabama Association for Justice kicks off 230-year anniversary celebration of the Seventh Amendment

The 7th Amendment was proposed to the states on September 28, 1789 and ratified on December 15, 1791.

ALAJ’s next planned events are set for November 18 in Baldwin and Mobile Counties.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

9 hours ago

Episode 31: Referee calls to the booth during the Alabama-Tennessee game, LSU week

DrunkAubie returns to talk the Arkansas win, the big games from the weekend and previews the LSU game. The show opens with the a reenactment from the Alabama-Tennessee game that sheds some light on the shady officiating. RIP the Sooner Schooner, Alabama fans really love lights, Joe Burrow shows his butt on national television and more from the week of college football.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

9 hours ago

Dynetics leading the way on developing high-tech solutions for space operations

Dynetics, which has been headquartered in Huntsville since the company’s founding in 1974, continues to emerge as an international leader in the space industry.

A high-technology solutions company with impressive portfolios in the aerospace and defense sector, Dynetics on Wednesday announced a partnership with Hypergiant, an artificial intelligence (AI) products and solutions company.

According to a release, the partnership will deliver modern, agile and efficient space mission solutions for government and commercial customers using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As Amazon Partner Network (APN) members, the Hypergiant and Dynetics teams are leveraging the AWS cloud in the areas of AI, machine learning, analytics, Internet of Things and AWS Ground Station to deliver mission and payload on-demand services.

These services will support current space ecosystem customers and also open up opportunities for new participants in the soaring space economy.

The first evolution of this partnership between Dynetics and the Texas-based company will involve the development of an integrated set of services that will support Hypergiant’s planned missions utilizing their Slingshot deployment system and NASA’s International Space Station infrastructure.

In a statement, Hypergiant founder and chief executive officer Ben Lamm advised, “Now that space-mission hardware costs are being reduced, our ability to get more data, more often, is rapidly increasing.”

“People need a way to get that data more efficiently and to interpret it more effectively. That’s why we entered into this partnership with Dynetics: smarter, more cost-effective solutions for space data to all companies,” he concluded.

Dynetics brings over a decade of human spaceflight experience, as well as significant satellite development and deployment experience, to the partnership. The Alabama company also benefits from 45 years of exemplary work in systems engineering, analytics and hardware and software development.

Jonathan Pettus, Dynetics vice president of Strategic Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology, explained, “Demand for these solutions continues to increase from civil space, defense, and national intelligence agencies.”

“Our rich experience with US DoD, NASA, and various commercial aerospace companies provides a unique value proposition with Hypergiant while also utilizing AWS to deliver flexible, cost-effective, and secure solutions in-line with the customers’ needs,” Pettus added.

Additionally, the Hypergiant and Dynetics partnership allows for significant cost-savings to organizations that have requirements to operate in space while avoiding using their own significant capital investments in mission and payload operations services. Companies will be able to focus on the core business purposes of their important mission.

RELATED: Defense expertise helping Huntsville’s Dynetics become space juggernaut

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

12 hours ago

Report: Closed-door impeachment hearing postponed after Byrne confronts Schiff

Congressmen Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and Mo Brooks (AL-05) were among a group of over 20 Republican representatives who on Wednesday charged a secure Capitol room — known as a SCIF — in order to protest and disrupt a closed-door impeachment hearing that was underway.

According to reporting by CNN and other outlets, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was sitting down to testify in the SCIF when “the roughly couple dozen Republicans stormed through… three different doors.”

“Rep. Bradley Byrne yelled in committee Chair Adam Schiff’s face, but Schiff didn’t engage. Other Democrats, including Val Demings, screamed back at both Byrne and Rep. Louie Gohmert, who were yelling about the process,” CNN reported.

Cooper left the room and the hearing was postponed after the Republicans refused to budge.

One anonymous member of Congress reportedly told CNN, “It was closest thing I’ve seen around here to mass civil unrest.”

Brooks’ office sent out a press release explaining what happened which stated as follows:

Congressman Brooks and his GOP colleagues proceeded to the secret, Capitol basement hearing room and chanted for Socialist Democrats to “Let Us In!” When a staffer opened the door to tell congressmen they could not enter, the GOP congressmen brushed past the staffer and rushed into the Intelligence Committee’s secret impeachment proceedings. “Star Chamber” Chairman Adam Schiff (D,CA) then halted the proceedings rather than making them public to congressmen or other American citizens. Immediately thereafter, heated words erupted between Socialist Democrats and the GOP congressmen who sought to make public the sordid process by which Socialist Democrats seek to repudiate and trash the 60+ million American citizens who voted Donald Trump for President. (Note: In accord with Intelligence Committee rules, Congressman Brooks did not take his iPad or cell phone into the committee chamber.)

Byrne posted a video to his Twitter account after the event had unfolded.

Additionally, before they stormed the room, Republicans held a press conference explaining their position. Brooks spoke during this prelude, saying, “The American people deserve a public and open process.”

“Bear in mind the significance of what we are talking about here today,” Brooks outlined. “We are a republic. Close to a million Americans have fought in wars— beginning with the Revolutionary War— to give us the rights to control our own destiny, and what the Socialist Democrats seek to do today is to thwart, to disregard, to repudiate the votes of 60 million Americans in the 2016 elections.”

“By golly, if they are going to do it, do it in public. Don’t hide it from the American people. Show your face so we can all see the travesty that you are trying to foist on America and the degradation of our republic that you are engaged in. We demand open proceedings, the American people deserve nothing less, their representatives in congress deserve nothing less,” he concluded.

RELATED: Mo Brooks shuts down CNN reporter, hammers impeachment process in fiery interview

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

13 hours ago

Mo Brooks shuts down CNN reporter, hammers impeachment process in fiery interview

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) was one of the conservative congressmen who attempted to see the transcripts from the latest impeachment inquiry hearings involving acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

The media and their Democrats are asking the public and even members of Congress to trust them and let the process play out in secrecy while they leak the information that is favorable to their case to the media.

But Brooks was having none of this on Wednesday.

302
Keep reading 302 WORDS

When confronted by CNN’s Manu Raju, Brooks expressed the frustration that he, President Donald Trump and his supporters have been feeling for quite some time, and visibly rattled Raju.

Brooks told Raju that his reliance on the opening statement to make his case is irrelevant as it ignores the questions asked by other lawmakers about the statement, arguing, “If you were in a court of law would you rely on the opening statement of an attorney or the first witness called?”

Raju attempted to interrupt the congressman but Brooks would not allow it, pointing out that there were questions asked in the hearing that would paint a fuller picture. However, Raju was persistent in only wanting comments on the opening statement with no further scrutiny.

Brooks retorted, “We don’t know whether what he said is true or not because of the sham process being used.”

When the clip ends, Raju repeated that he is only interested in discussing the opening statement, which ignores the point Brooks and others have made about the process the entire time.

My takeaway:

Everyone should want to see what is happening in that room. At minimum, members of Congress should be privy to it after the fact. The media is oddly taking the position that we only need to know what those running the hearing want us to know and what they are handing to them.

By continuing to repeat Democratic talking points without question, the media is helping push a narrative they can’t possibly know is true — and they don’t seem to care.

Again, the media should want as much transparency as possible unless they are pushing for the desired outcome, which is the impeachment of Donald Trump regardless of the facts at hand.

Watch:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

