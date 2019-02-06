Brooks reappointed to influential space subcommittee
Wednesday, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) announced his reappointment to the important House Science, Space, and Technology Committee’s Space Subcommittee for the 116th Congress.
The reappointment also sees the congressman from north Alabama move up in influence. Brooks’ Republican seniority is now second on the full committee and number one on the space subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over NASA programs.
In a statement, Brooks said, “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Space Subcommittee to advance America’s space interests and protect and promote Marshall Space Flight Center’s role in scientific advancements.”
Brooks’ full statement as follows:
As a result of the GOP moving from majority to minority status, the GOP Space Subcommittee membership was cut from 13 members last year to only five members in the 116th Congress. Competition for the Space Subcommittee was stiff and, as a result of the Democrats’ cut in allowable GOP members, a significant number of GOP members were unfortunately unable to obtain positions on the Space Subcommittee. In the context of these membership cuts and competition, I am pleased to be reappointed to the House Space Subcommittee in the 116th Congress. America is experiencing a renewed sense of excitement and pride in our space programs and human space flight. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Space Subcommittee to advance America’s space interests and protect and promote Marshall Space Flight Center’s role in scientific advancements.
Marshall Space Flight Center is NASA’s lead center for rocket propulsion and has capabilities not found at any other NASA center. Marshall’s committed engineers, scientists, and technology professionals play an essential role in the advancement of space exploration and discovery. Specifically, the Marshall team is leading development of the most powerful rocket ever, the Space Launch System, which will carry astronauts and payloads deeper into space than ever before.
The Tennessee Valley is proud of our historic role in the birth and growth of America’s space program. I will never forget hearing the roar and feeling the rumble of the Saturn V rocket engines tested at Redstone that eventually took America to the moon. I well-remember the pride I felt in America while watching Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon in 1969. America’s space program, and Marshall Space Flight Center in particular, are stellar examples of human potential and American exceptionalism. I look forward to supporting and protecting America’s space program during the 116th Congress in my capacity as a House Space Subcommittee member.
Brooks is also continuing his service on the influential House Armed Services Committee. He is a new member of its Strategic Forces and Readiness subcommittees.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn