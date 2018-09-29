Subscription Preferences:

Brenda Ladun is an Alabama Bright Light illuminating her journey to defeat breast cancer

In 2001, Brenda Ladun felt a lump.

She went to the doctor, who told her it was stage two breast cancer. Ladun’s first thought was, “I can’t have cancer. I have kids.”

The next few years would prove strength is something she could summon when needed.

“The cancer enhanced my faith and my inner strength,” Ladun said. “I was a lot stronger than I thought I was.”

What followed was surgery to determine whether the cancer had spread to other organs. There would be months of chemotherapy following the surgery.

“The journey I had through cancer was a shock at first, but then I learned so much as a result of the struggle,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

The ABC 33/40 news anchor has made her fight with cancer public through three books, and an event she has held for more than a decade called Conquer Cancer Run. The annual event in the spring raises money for cancer research, education and prevention.

“I decided I had to do everything I could to fight it and get healthy again,” Ladun said. “I didn’t know what the future would hold. It really makes you look back and take account of your life and say, ‘What’s really important here?’ At the end of the day, it’s about the people you care about, the love in your life; it’s about the people you can show love to.”

Ladun has shared her journey through “Behind the Scenes of Breast Cancer: A News Anchor Tells Her Story of Body and Soul Recovery,” “Getting Better, Not Bitter” and “Encouraged: An Inspiring Journey with Real-Life Stories of Hope.”

“From my cancer, I realized that life is too short to be worried about the little things that really don’t matter in the end,” Ladun said.

An excerpt from “Behind the Scenes of Breast Cancer”:

“You may wonder, how can life go on for a cancer survivor after the ravages of surgery and chemotherapy? The answer is: hope. This is why I’ve written this book: to share with you the hope I found at the beginning of my cancer story, a hope that has continued to blossom even through the toughest times of my life. In the five years since I was diagnosed, I’ve had an amazing journey of growing in faith. I want to take you behind the scenes, if you will, to share the miracles I’ve experienced through my life’s storms as well as my encounters with other stories of hope. And I want to share the practical, spiritual lessons I have learned as I have been in recovery – physically and spiritually.”

Alabama Bright Lights captures the stories, through words, pictures and video, of some of our state’s brightest lights who are working to make Alabama an even better place to live, work and play. Award-winning journalist Karim Shamsi-Basha tells their inspiring stories. Email him comments, as well as suggestions on people to profile, at karimshamsibasha@gmail.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Milestone: Toyota Alabama plant produces first next-gen engine

Toyota’s Alabama plant produced its first next-generation 4-cylinder engine after a $106 million investment to prepare the Huntsville facility for advanced production.

The milestone occurred this week, exactly one year after the automaker announced the investment in Alabama to build next-gen engines using a new approach called Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA).

“I could not be prouder to reach this milestone. Launching our new TNGA engine is a true testament to our highly-skilled workforce,” said David Fernandes, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama. “They are leading Toyota Alabama into the future of advanced engine production.”

The project provided a complete replacement of the 4-cylinder engine line at the only Toyota plant in the world to build 4-cylinder, V-6 and V-8 engines under one roof. This week, the Alabama plant built its first advanced, 4-cylinder engine from the new line.

TNGA represents a new approach to the way Toyota designs, engineers, and produces its vehicles. While retaining traditional values such as exceptional quality and safety, the advanced engines produced using TNGA will have increased power performance, efficiencies and fuel economy.

In designing the TNGA platform, engineers have repositioned and lowered the center of gravity of powertrain components. They’ve also focused on reducing the weight of the size of certain components, while at the same time increasing overall body rigidity thanks to stronger materials and new laser welding techniques.

The new powertrain units will go into Toyota RAV4 and Highlander vehicles, providing 10 percent better power performance and 20 percent better fuel economy. This supports the company’s goals to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

6 MILLION ENGINES

“Toyota has had remarkable success in Alabama, and it is a pillar of our booming automotive industry.”

With four expansions since 2003, Toyota Alabama has grown from 300 team members to more than 1,400.

The new production line added 50 jobs and increased total plant investment to nearly $1 billion.

The Huntsville plant is among Toyota’s largest engine facilities globally, producing more than more than 700,000 engines in 2017 for the RAV4, Highlander, Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia. This breaks down to about 3,000 each day.

The Alabama plant built its 6 millionth engine earlier this year.

“Toyota has had remarkable success in Alabama, and it is a pillar of our booming automotive industry,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Alabama’s Southern Research focusing on ALS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s treatments

This is the first in a three-part series on Southern Research’s Change Campaign.

When David Powell’s mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in September 2017, she was relieved.

That’s because in January 2017, she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. After years of watching her own mother suffer from Alzheimer’s, she welcomed cancer as a preferable way to go.

“My mom told her sister, ‘This is such an answer to prayers, such a blessing that I got cancer.’ And we were all, ‘What?’ And she said it’s because ‘I won’t have to die from Alzheimer’s,’” said Powell, general manager of the service provider unit of LogicMonitor. “When you’re so concerned about one disease that cancer … seems like a blessing” (something needs to be done).

Powell is one of 10 “Change Agents” leading a “Change Campaign” fundraising effort for Southern Research’s “mind” pillar.

Southern Research is seeking to raise funds for three areas of research that show the most promise.

The institution has classified the three pillars as mind, body and earth. The mind pillar focuses on Southern Research’s work in neurosciences seeking to find treatments for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS.

The body pillar focuses on cancer treatments and earth focuses on green chemistry.

“The campaign is centered around an amazing group of community leaders who have agreed to advocate and raise funds for Southern Research in those three scientific areas,” said Brynne McCann, development officer at Southern Research. “These are three areas that are showing a lot of promise.”

Rita Cowell, chair of the neuroscience program at Southern Research, said one area showing promise is neuroprotective compounds that can prevent cell death.

The challenge, she said, is getting the research to a point where it can attract much larger grant dollars.

“There are a lot of different ways we can receive money for this type of work,” Cowell said. “Any little bit of money helps because then we’re able to leverage the existing resources here at Southern Research and UAB to develop some of these new drugs.”

The Change Campaign started Sept. 10 and culminates in an event at Southern Research on Oct. 11.

“Our passion at Southern Research is driven by hope: hope for a cure, for a cleaner, greener Earth and for lives to be changed – and ultimately saved,” said Art Tipton, Southern Research president and CEO. “Donations to the Change Campaign will allow us to continue to explore important scientific breakthroughs within high-risk, high-reward endeavors that are many times difficult to fund through traditional government grants.”

To donate to Southern Research’s Change Campaign or for more information or tickets to the culmination event, visit Swell page.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama trade mission seeks opportunities in southeastern Europe

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield is leading a team of state business leaders on a trade mission this week to Romania and Bulgaria, countries that offer new markets in southeastern Europe and a potential gateway to opportunities in other regions.
The multi-sector trade and business development mission kicked off Monday in Bucharest, the Romanian cultural, industrial and financial center, before moving on to Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital and largest city.

Over five days, the Alabama delegation will meet with public and private sector leaders in the two countries to explore new opportunities for exports, investment and collaboration.

“This trade mission is about helping Alabama companies identify new markets for their goods and services, so they can create jobs and make new investments in their communities back home,” Canfield said.

“We are constantly working to open doors for state business targeting connections in countries such as Romania and Bulgaria because it sparks growth in Alabama’s economy.”

Promising markets

Romania is a market with excellent potential, a strategic location and a favorable business climate, according to Hilda Lockhart, director of the International Trade Division at the Alabama Department of Commerce. Its economy expanded 6.9 percent in 2017, the highest level in a decade, making it one of the European Union’s fastest-growing economies.

Sectors with the best prospects include agricultural products, machinery and equipment, energy, transportation, and information and communications technology.

Bulgaria represents an emerging market providing very good potential for companies new to exporting. Wages are low by European standards, and the labor force is well educated, young and possesses good language skills, Lockhart said.

Bulgaria’s top imports include medical instruments, industry machinery and vehicles.

Alabama companies exported $6.8 million in goods to Bulgaria in 2017, an increase of nearly 1,400 percent from the previous year, according to Alabama Department of Commerce data. Alabama exports to Romania totaled $2.2 million last year, a jump of more than 170 percent.

Trade mission agenda

The trade mission kicked off Monday with a briefing at the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, followed by scheduled one-on-one business appointments in the afternoon and a networking reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador Hans Klemm.

After additional meetings today in Bucharest, the Alabama group will travel to Sofia on Wednesday. Representatives of the Alabama businesses will engage in meetings with Bulgarian counterparts on Thursday, followed by a networking reception led by U.S. Ambassador Eric Rubin.

More company meetings follow on Friday, and the group returns home on Saturday.

“Alabama has never traveled to these markets on a multi-industry trade and business development mission,” Lockhart said. “Many of the businesses on the mission are mature small and medium-sized businesses, and we know these emerging markets can provide excellent potential for partnering opportunities.”

Alabama companies on the mission are:

–Huntsville’s Baron Services, which specializes in advanced weather radars and visualization software.
–Daphne’s Irrigation Components International, which provides parts for irrigation systems to dealers and manufacturers.
–Montgomery’s Knox Kershaw, a maker of railway maintenance equipment used worldwide.
–Warrior’s Mid-America Engine, which provides power generation equipment used on five continents and many of the most remote locations on the planet.
Okra Energy, a developer of advanced small-scale liquified natural gas technologies that has an office in Jackson.
–Huntsville’s R2C Support Services, which provides products and services to the U.S. Department of Defense and other clients.
–Birmingham’s Thompson Tractor, a major sales representative of Caterpillar heavy equipment for the construction and other industries.

Also represented on the mission is the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and the Alabama National Guard.

The mission is coordinated by the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Commercial Services’ Birmingham U.S. Export Assistance Center.

“Going into emerging markets can be daunting for small companies,” Lockhart said. “Having assistance from Alabama’s state, regional and federal partners in putting together the logistics and appointments helps our companies focus on selling their products. Also, we’re able to identify new collaborations and forge long-term partnerships for the future.”

An earlier Alabama trade mission this year traveled to Argentina and Ecuador.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Rep. Gary Palmer strives to lead with moral conviction that represents Alabama’s values

Gary Palmer, unlike so many other members of Congress, has not become part of the problem in Washington, but has lived up to his reputation as someone who came to Washington with solutions.

This week his campaign released a video outlining his main goals as the Congressman representing Alabama’s 6h District. Other focuses of Palmer’s campaign highlight his efforts to reform healthcare, lower taxes and cut back unnecessary regulations that prevent Alabama businesses from thriving. It also focuses on his belief that America needs a strong military and that it is important to respect and honor our veterans.

“I strive to lead with both vision and moral conviction,” said U.S. Representative Gary Palmer. “What I enjoy most about being a Congressman is being a problem solver, and my voting record will continue to reflect Alabama values.”

Over the last four years since Palmer was first elected to Congress, he has won the respect of his colleagues, even those who disagree with him, as a solid conservative, respected leader and limited government thinker.

“One way to avoid becoming part of the Washington culture is to spend your time with your constituents,” said Palmer. “I’m typically on the first flight home after the last vote for the week.”

He continues to be a man of his District, in his yard on Saturday and in the pew on Sunday, hosting monthly mayor’s meetings and constituent town halls while in town.

Palmer is a full spectrum conservative. He is fiscally responsible, strong on traditional family values and national defense. His values are not only reflected in his meetings with constituents, but in his vote. He is currently the Vice Chairman of the Republican Policy Committee and also sits on the House Budget Committee and the Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

We need more members like Gary Palmer; those who believe in limited, not expansive government, who believe that unnecessary and duplicative regulations should be eliminated; who believe that individuals not government should be in charge of healthcare and that Congress has a responsibility to control.

Watch:

Palmer is up for election on Tues., Nov. 6.

Rogers: How East Alabama helps secure our homeland

Recently, I led a group of local leaders in Calhoun County, including Alabama Senate President pro tempore, Del Marsh, to visit and tour the Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP) in Anniston.

While the CDP has a huge local economic impact, it is so much more.

Since 1998, the CDP has trained over a million first responders. Folks come from all over the world to train at this world-class facility. The CDP is funded by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

I have served on the House Committee on Homeland Security since it was formed in 2005. I have long supported the CDP and its mission, and now am working to help spread awareness of their work both locally and globally.

It’s no secret that we live in a dangerous world, and the CDP provides live agent and biochemical training to first responders. The facility also has mock scenes created on-site – from a subway to an earthquake to a hospital – so that different variations of training on different levels can be experienced.

It’s one of a kind and it is right here in our backyard.

Another great national security asset we have right here in our backyard is our canine programs.

I was thrilled this week to see the text of my canine legislation pass the House of Representatives.

H.R. 4577, the Domestic Explosive Detection Canine Capacity Building Act, was included in the FAA reauthorization bill.

My bill would increase the number of working dogs bred and trained in America versus purchasing the majority of our working dogs from Europe. I support American dogs protecting Americans and I support the private sector being a full partner in our security.

The canines used in the transportation sector – from train stations to airports – are not only the most cost-effective, but also the most efficient option to detect explosives. They are more proficient than any machine on the market.

I have always been and will continue to be an advocate for the increased use of canines to protect our homeland.

I was also happy to have my language updating the Screening Partnership Program (SPP) passed the House as well. It will allow airports more flexibility when dealing with TSA and even allow them to choose private screeners with new technology and innovations to better enhance security of passengers.

I want to hear from you on this or any issue. Please sign up for my e-Newsletter by visiting my website. To stay up to date, you can also like me on Facebook at Congressman Mike D. Rogers, follow me on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram at RepMikeRogersAL, on Tumblr and you can also subscribe to my YouTube page at MikeRogersAL03.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks.

