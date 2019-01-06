Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Student by day, pop star by night: Alabama’s Bailey Coats is real-life Hannah Montana 31 mins ago / News
Historic Auburn restaurant delights customers with Gulf Coast cuisine 4 hours ago / News
Man of service Don Lupo is an Alabama Bright Light 5 hours ago / News
Roby: Reflecting on 2018 and looking ahead to the 116th Congress 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
While the Supreme Court deliberates, Alabama should shine the light on asset forfeiture 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Judge orders delayed release of prison staffing numbers 20 hours ago / News
State Sen. McClendon proposed bill would levy fines of up to $200 for holding cell phone while driving 22 hours ago / News
GadRock brings indoor rock climbing to banks of Coosa River 1 day ago / News
Lake Martin Resource Association works to put lights on hazard markers 1 day ago / News
Birmingham Iron promises to feed Alabama’s appetite for football into the spring 1 day ago / News
Byrne introduces balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution 2 days ago / News
Alabama’s Western Market to discontinue operations, Publix to acquire two locations 2 days ago / News
Shelby announces future navy destroyer named for Alabama’s Jeremiah Denton 2 days ago / News
Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to not filing tax return 2 days ago / News
Judge upholds charges against former Auburn Coach Chuck Person 2 days ago / News
Shelby applauds Alabama’s Casey Wardynski being confirmed as assistant secretary of the army 2 days ago / News
7 Things: New speaker but the same game, Alabama’s AG blasts Democrats, RSA invests in the newspaper biz and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
Palmer on illegal immigration: ‘Failure to secure the border and enforce the law is having horrible consequences’ 2 days ago / News
Jeana Ross explains why Alabama’s early childhood education is the envy of the nation 2 days ago / News
Martha Roby pledges to ‘continue to fight for the issues that impact Alabamians’ in 116th Congress 3 days ago / News
5 hours ago

Man of service Don Lupo is an Alabama Bright Light

Some of us are made to serve others.

Don Lupo is such a man.

Lupo works with the Birmingham Mayor’s Office of Citizens Assistance, where he helps people daily. For many years, he has been an advocate for the homeless in Birmingham. Lupo coordinates the effort of feeding and housing hundreds of people in need at Boutwell Auditorium when temperatures drop to freezing.

He worked tirelessly to raise the money necessary for a new Firehouse Ministries shelter for the homeless.

“It’s been a journey, and I guess the things that are worth it take a while. We have been praying for this for a long time and the time was right,” Lupo said recently at a ground-breaking ceremony for the new Firehouse Ministries shelter. “The need was so great, and now on the 35th anniversary of the Firehouse Ministries we broke ground, and in 10 months you’ll come back here and there will be a new building.”

Lupo was excited to share the plans with everyone at the news conference, where several people spoke, including the executive director of Firehouse Ministries, Anne Rygiel.

“December 21st, 1983, was the first time the Firehouse Ministries shelter opened. That first night, 15 men were given a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and a warm place to stay for the night,” Rygiel said. “Today, 35 years later, we are breaking ground for the new Firehouse Ministries shelter. This new shelter will double our capacity, allow us to care for the disabled, and do so in a way where our building will finally reflect the quality of services we provide.”

“This new Firehouse Ministries shelter is just a building, that’s all it is, but the people and staff and the board provide so many things,” Lupo said. “If we provide love, hope and dignity, then we’ve done our jobs. We offer so much more, but those things are what we do every day.”

Many turned out at the news conference, including just about every media outlet in the city, as well as numerous people who believe in the mission of the Firehouse Ministries shelter. Lupo himself is at the shelter every day. He also checks on the Brother Bryan Mission, the Salvation Army and other downtown shelters.

“Were something to happen to me and I had no place to go, I could go to the Firehouse Ministries shelter,” Lupo said. “That means something, and it means something to the people we serve. We don’t care what happens, we just love you and we’ll take you in.”

Alabama Bright Lights captures the stories, through words, pictures and video, of some of our state’s brightest lights who are working to make Alabama an even better place to live, work and play. Award-winning journalist Karim Shamsi-Basha tells their inspiring stories. Email him comments, as well as suggestions on people to profile, at karimshamsibasha@gmail.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

31 mins ago

Student by day, pop star by night: Alabama’s Bailey Coats is real-life Hannah Montana

From the outside, Bailey Coats looks like your typical college student.

A senior in marketing at the University of Alabama, the 21-year-old is on full academic scholarship and planning to graduate in May.

428
Keep reading 428 WORDS

But while other students might be waiting tables or playing video games in their spare time, you’ll often find Coats behind the microphone – recording the music she’s been writing since an early age.

“It’s something my parents said has always been in my blood,” says Coats, who graduated from Mountain Brook High School. “At the age of 2, I had memorized the lyrics to Faith Hill’s song ‘Breathe.’”

It would be another 10 years or so, though, before Coats would begin to think of music as a career option. At age 13, she performed in a showcase for young performers, landed a development deal and produced her first EP, “American Girl.”

Since then, she has continued honing her craft and writing music, performing on stages throughout the Southeast and developing a following on YouTube. Videos for “American Girl” and the song “Deep Within” have more than 100,000 views each, and “Deep Within” recently reached the top 10 on KIX 95.9, a popular radio station in Nashville.

“’Deep Within’ was never intentionally labeled a country song, but it’s so humbling to be picked up by the country audience,” Coats says.

Her music is hard to pigeon-hole, as evidenced by the artists Coats mentions as her inspirations – Amy Winehouse, Michael Buble, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift. The latter is on the list for more than her musical abilities. “I admire her incredible marketing skills as well as her relatability with her fans,” Coats says. “I’m a big fan of just basic Top 40 pop hits right now. I think it’s important to be aware of the music you’re trying to create.”

Coats is working with vocal coach Rob Stevenson, whose clients have included Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson and Rihanna. She and her team are continuing to build on the success she has already found.

“We’re anticipating more singles and an EP as well,” Coats says. “We’re going with the flow and looking for what the demand is in the market right now. I’ve been able to develop and write and grow on top of preparing new music that I’m preparing to release in the coming months.”

Until then, she’ll continue to balance the life of a student with that of a musician.

“It has definitely been a challenge to balance to completely different mindsets,” Coats says. “I’m surrounded by people trying to get their degree and A’s like I am, but I’m also thinking about how my songs are doing on Spotify and iTunes. It’s like ‘Hannah Montana’ in real life, just minus the secret-identity card. Everyone knows it’s me.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
4 hours ago

Historic Auburn restaurant delights customers with Gulf Coast cuisine

The trains no longer stop at the historic Auburn depot, but they continue to charge down the tracks outside the landmark, lending a charm of times gone by to the upscale restaurant that now occupies the beautifully restored space.

While The Depot is rooted in history, it is pushing the boundaries of Alabama’s culinary scene, bringing globally inspired cuisine to the heart of the South with ingredients sourced locally and from both U.S. coasts and the Gulf of Mexico.

754
Keep reading 754 WORDS

Executive chef and co-owner Scott Simpson is a California native, but has extensive experience working abroad and studying under some of the world’s finest chefs. That international background – he’s worked as a chef in South America, the Caribbean and southeast Asia – is evident in the menu.

“My idea was to bring Gulf coastal cuisine with a worldly flair to Auburn,” Simpson says, taking a break after a busy lunch service. “The idea is to either bring international or exotic products and put a Gulf coastal flavor to it, or take local Gulf catch and seafood and try out other items available locally, and present it with a more international, ethnic, cultural preparation.”

As an example, he notes on the menu a fish that he has flown in overnight from Hawaii, which he serves with a kimchi fried rice and Korean pear glaze. Even with exotic preparations, Alabama diners will find entrees that are familiar and non-intimidating: Carolina Mountain Rainbow Trout, Gulf Amberjack and Blackened Blue Crab Cakes, to name a few. And the rotating daily specials always feature at least six kinds of oysters, sourced from the Gulf and both coasts.

New life for old landmark

Simpson came to Auburn in 2014 to become executive chef and culinary educator at The Hotel at Auburn University and a culinary instructor in the school’s hospitality program. Matt and Jana Poirier, who own The Hound in Auburn, wanted to expand and create another concept restaurant; they reached out to Simpson for ideas and to gauge his interest.

Simpson felt the area lacked a high-quality seafood-focused restaurant. The Poiriers found the depot location, which had fallen into disrepair over the years (the last passenger train pulled into the depot on Jan. 7, 1970.) They worked with the city of Auburn to restore the landmark and make it suitable for a restaurant, while maintaining the integrity of the historic structure. The Depot restaurant opened in September 2015.

The result of the renovation is an inviting, spacious atmosphere – a classic look with industrial, 19th-century touches. Pieces of its past have been retained: The heartwood pine that was once the trail platform is repurposed into the chef’s table, bar and hostess stand. Original doors were restored. The black and white floor tiles harken to another era.

The Depot is one of several establishments that has helped boost the culinary scene in Auburn and Opelika. Simpson says professors and business people have been exposed to nice meals in other places, so the demand is there. The area pulls diners from Columbus, Georgia, and Montgomery, so there’s obviously a desire for more options and upscale dining.

Its clientele is not the younger college crowd that’s constantly on social media. “What gets the social media exposure is not really representative of what’s coming up in our community,” Simpson says.

Exceeding expectations

The Depot started out with dinner service, but soon branched into lunches – designed to be fast and affordable, but still well-prepared – as well as brunch on weekends.

“For lunch, I tried to grab iconic dishes from all over the world,” Simpson says. “With lobster, what’s the most famous worldwide lobster dish I could do? I went with a Maine lobster roll. I tried to pick some great fish tacos from Mexico, and do them as authentic as possible.”

The same attention is put into the dishes that originated a little closer to home. The Gourmet Gumbo, for example – with Cajun andouille, poblano rice, crawfish and Gulf shrimp – gets comments from diners who say it’s better than any gumbo they’ve had in New Orleans.

In addition to the regular menu, there are happy hour specials – like all-you-can-eat mussel night, or dollar oyster night – each one paired with cocktail specials. The seats are always full, Simpson says. The occasional wine dinners sell out with little promotion.

The seafood may be the star, but the meat and poultry entrees receive just as much praise. A diner told Simpson recently that The Depot’s New York strip was the best he’d ever had, and that he’d eaten at steakhouses all over the country.

“We want people to be blown away, to exceed their expectations,” Simpson says, “and make sure that eating here is a noteworthy, lingering memory.”

This article originally appeared in Alabama Living.

The Depot
124 Mitcham Ave. Auburn, AL 36830
334-521-5177 Online: allaboardauburn.com
(reservations recommended but not required, and can be made through the website)

Hours:

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday;
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday;
Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
5 hours ago

Roby: Reflecting on 2018 and looking ahead to the 116th Congress

2018 was a fantastic year in many ways for our district, state, and country. From outstanding economic news here in Alabama’s Second District to a strong new farm bill and proper defense funding, there was a lot to celebrate last year and much work to continue as we welcome 2019. The 116th Congress was recently sworn-in, and I am honored to represent our district in the House for another two years.

556
Keep reading 556 WORDS

For starters, in 2018, we began to see the results of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, our historic tax reform overhaul that fosters economic growth, creates jobs here in the United States, and allows hardworking Americans to keep more of the money they earn. As a direct result of tax reform, here in Alabama’s Second District, we saw several businesses open facilities in our communities, expand existing operations, offer pay increases to employees, hire additional workers, and more. I am looking forward to seeing this positive momentum continue in 2019 – Alabama is open for business!

2018 also marked the first year in a decade that we were able to fully fund our military on time. This measure included funding for Army Aviation programs important to Fort Rucker. The legislation also allocates funding for F-35 aircraft, some of which will soon be flown by the 187th Fighter Wing at Dannelly Field in Montgomery. Throughout my time in Congress, I have said time and time again that we must ensure our military remains the tip of the spear. I am proud of our efforts in 2018 to make good on that responsibility, and I’ll continue this important work through the 116th Congress.

This past year, we also received the exciting news that Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base will receive funding from the Air Force’s Fiscal Year 2019 military construction account for a new air traffic control (ATC) tower. I have personally climbed up the ATC at Maxwell and can attest to how dangerous it is and how badly it needs to be replaced. I’ve advocated for this project for several years, and I am thrilled it is finally becoming reality and that Alabamians will see some of their tax dollars at work in this tangible way.

In still more positive news for 2018, Congress passed and the President signed into law historic reforms at the Department of Veterans Affairs, including the VA MISSION Act, which funds the Choice Program that countless veterans depend on to receive care. I believe this important measure will make it easier for veterans to secure private care when they need it. While I am proud of this step, much work remains to ensure that our veterans receive proper treatment, and I will continue to fight for improvements at the VA in the year ahead.

Most recently, Congress passed and the President signed into law the 2018 farm bill to provide certainty to the American families who work every day to provide the food and fiber we depend on. In Alabama’s Second District, agriculture is the largest employer, so I know how important it is that Congress honor our commitments to the farmers and producers all over our country. I am very proud of our efforts to do just that, and I will continue to advocate for smart agriculture policy in the new Congress.

There are many more noteworthy accomplishments that our unified Republican government was able to deliver for the American people in 2018, and while the 116th Congress will bring some changes and challenges with a Democrat majority in the House, I will continue to fight for the commonsense conservative priorities I share with the people I represent. From my family to yours, Happy New Year. May God bless you, and may he continue to bless our country.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Show less
19 hours ago

While the Supreme Court deliberates, Alabama should shine the light on asset forfeiture

The U.S. Supreme Court recently signaled that it’s ready to limit the government’s power to confiscate things like cars, houses, and cash that prosecutors have proven, or maybe just reasonably suspect, were involved in crimes.

The court heard oral arguments related to Indiana’s use of the power, known as asset forfeiture, to confiscate a $42,000 vehicle — a value nearly four times the maximum fine for the underlying crime. Specifically, the court is looking at whether the state is subject to the Eighth Amendment’s ban on imposing excessive fines.

666
Keep reading 666 WORDS

But because the justices seemed so skeptical of asset forfeiture overall, some court watchers predict that while the impending ruling may not abolish the practice completely, it could have deep and wide-ranging impacts.

Including here in Alabama.

Our state’s asset forfeiture law has become increasingly controversial because it allows something called civil asset forfeiture, a maneuver in which law enforcement agencies legally seize assets based upon the mere suspicion of a crime.

Yes, you read that right.

Under state law, you don’t have to be charged or even convicted of a crime to have your property seized.

Originally intended to cut off the cash flow of drug cartels, civil asset forfeiture is a practice that is independent of personal guilt or innocence. Instead, police charge or suspect your assets of being involved in a crime, and then take them.

Civil asset forfeiture flips the innocent-until-proven-guilty mantra of the American judicial system because defendants must prove their innocence to get their property back. In the case that defendants decide to hire an attorney, the legal costs can rival the worth of the assets, making such attempts both prohibitively expensive and, at times, pointless.

A coalition including the Alabama Policy Institute, the Heritage Foundation, and the Institute for Justice supported efforts to reform the law during the last legislative session. But as negotiations in Montgomery waded into the details and potential unintended consequences arose, time ran out and the bill failed.

Why?

“It’s a complicated issue,” explained the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, in an AL.com postmortem of the effort.

Part of that complication lies in the delicate balance between liberty and order, and how much we’re willing to cede one for the other. That’s an age-old question and one that’s not easily resolved.

Proponents of asset forfeiture contend it’s an effective tool for law enforcement and helps keep drug dealers off the streets. Critics believe it goes too far and might even create a perverse financial incentive for police departments to take property from those who cannot defend themselves in court.

Both sides have valid points.

Another complication lies in the inability to know exactly how asset forfeiture is being conducted in Alabama. Law enforcement officials say they process forfeitures ethically, while some critics believe it’s a shadowy and unaccountable practice.

That, however, should be the simplest complication to settle.

The recent reform bill called for the creation and maintenance of a publicly accessible database containing relevant asset forfeiture information – what agencies were involved, what assets were seized, their value, the existence of any underlying crimes, etc.

Such transparency would not only build trust in the process, it would give both sides a common set of facts to discuss rather than rumors and disputed anecdotes.

Still, opponents of a database point to the fact that asset forfeiture cases are already public record since they’re all handled in one of Alabama’s 41 circuit courts.

That’s true, but that’s like telling concerned citizens to look for a needle in a haystack … or 41 haystacks, actually. We should expect more from our government when private property is being seized.

Another objection is, of course, the cost of maintaining such a database.

But if the purpose of seizing assets is to deprive criminals, or suspected criminals, of property used in the commission of crimes, and not as a method to fund their agencies, then shouldn’t they be okay with a portion of whatever is seized going to fund a database that would build trust in the system?

Meanwhile, supporters and opponents of asset forfeiture are eagerly anticipating the court’s ruling in June. Regardless of the decision, Alabama’s asset forfeiture law should take a step in the right direction … and into the light.

Pepper Bryars, author of American Warfighter, is a senior fellow at the Alabama Policy Institute. Follow him on Twitter at @jpepperbryars.

Show less
20 hours ago

Judge orders delayed release of prison staffing numbers

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the Alabama Department of Corrections to publicly disclose the number of correctional officers at each Alabama prison, but with a time delay because of security concerns.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled that quarterly staffing reports submitted to the court should be unsealed.

315
Keep reading 315 WORDS

However, Thompson said the release of prison-specific information would be delayed for five months because of security concerns.

The ruling came in an ongoing lawsuit over mental health care in Alabama prisons.

Attorneys for inmates sought to have the reports unsealed.

Thompson wrote that the prison system agreed to release the information but wanted a 12-month delay in releasing staffing data for individual prisons because of security concerns.

Thompson wrote that there is some degree of risk in publishing correctional officer numbers for each prison but it “is not significant enough to overcome the strong interest in public disclosure of the information.”

“To hide the details of understaffing is to hinder public oversight of ADOC,” Thompson wrote.

Thompson in 2017 ruled that mental health care in state prison was “horrendously inadequate” and said that understaffing is an overarching issue behind the unconstitutional conditions.

Prior to the 2017 ruling, the state published staffing numbers on the prison system’s website, but officials told the court they stopped because of concerns the information was not accurate.

Thompson wrote that the prison system should file the facility-specific correctional data under seal and then refile the information publicly five months after the last day of the quarter covered by the report.

Prison system officials have acknowledged they need to add correctional staff, and have stepped up recruiting and other efforts.

Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn told The Associated Press last year that estimates filed with the court show the state needs to add between 1,800 and 2,000 officers — almost doubling current staffing levels.

Last year the department authorized a five and 10 percent pay increase for officers at minimum – and maximum – security prisons.

The raise will boost the starting salary for entry-level correctional officers from $28,516 to $31,368 at maximum-security prisons and $29,942 at medium-security facilities.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less