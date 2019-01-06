Man of service Don Lupo is an Alabama Bright Light

Some of us are made to serve others.

Don Lupo is such a man.

Lupo works with the Birmingham Mayor’s Office of Citizens Assistance, where he helps people daily. For many years, he has been an advocate for the homeless in Birmingham. Lupo coordinates the effort of feeding and housing hundreds of people in need at Boutwell Auditorium when temperatures drop to freezing.



He worked tirelessly to raise the money necessary for a new Firehouse Ministries shelter for the homeless.

“It’s been a journey, and I guess the things that are worth it take a while. We have been praying for this for a long time and the time was right,” Lupo said recently at a ground-breaking ceremony for the new Firehouse Ministries shelter. “The need was so great, and now on the 35th anniversary of the Firehouse Ministries we broke ground, and in 10 months you’ll come back here and there will be a new building.”

Lupo was excited to share the plans with everyone at the news conference, where several people spoke, including the executive director of Firehouse Ministries, Anne Rygiel.

“December 21st, 1983, was the first time the Firehouse Ministries shelter opened. That first night, 15 men were given a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and a warm place to stay for the night,” Rygiel said. “Today, 35 years later, we are breaking ground for the new Firehouse Ministries shelter. This new shelter will double our capacity, allow us to care for the disabled, and do so in a way where our building will finally reflect the quality of services we provide.”

“This new Firehouse Ministries shelter is just a building, that’s all it is, but the people and staff and the board provide so many things,” Lupo said. “If we provide love, hope and dignity, then we’ve done our jobs. We offer so much more, but those things are what we do every day.”

Many turned out at the news conference, including just about every media outlet in the city, as well as numerous people who believe in the mission of the Firehouse Ministries shelter. Lupo himself is at the shelter every day. He also checks on the Brother Bryan Mission, the Salvation Army and other downtown shelters.

“Were something to happen to me and I had no place to go, I could go to the Firehouse Ministries shelter,” Lupo said. “That means something, and it means something to the people we serve. We don’t care what happens, we just love you and we’ll take you in.”

Alabama Bright Lights captures the stories, through words, pictures and video, of some of our state’s brightest lights who are working to make Alabama an even better place to live, work and play. Award-winning journalist Karim Shamsi-Basha tells their inspiring stories. Email him comments, as well as suggestions on people to profile, at karimshamsibasha@gmail.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)