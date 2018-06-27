BREAKING: Alabama AG speaks about Bridgette Marshall’s suicide
This story has been updated.
Slamming what he called “irresponsible” reporting and rumors that required his response, Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed to reporters and community members Wednesday morning that his wife Bridgette Marshall died in Tennessee on Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that he was on the phone with her moments before she shot herself.
Marshall tearfully shared the circumstances he said he believes led to Bridgette’s suicide, including opioid addiction, mental illness, chronic pain and a fear that she was a burden to others.
“I got on the phone with her, and I just talked to a person that had no hope,” Marshall said to those gathered at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Albertville.
“She said, ‘I don’t have a purpose, and I’m tired. My body is failing me and I don’t know why. I’ve had pain for a long time and I don’t want to endure it anymore, and I’m just a burden,'” he said.
“And as a guy who, professionally, is supposed to be able to convince people with words to do something, I couldn’t reach her,” he said, adding that his wife asked him on the phone if he wanted to hear her commit suicide, to which he said he responded no.
WATCH Marshall share the entire story:
His wife’s addiction to opioids, Marshall said, began when she was given prescriptions to help ease the pain of her migraine headaches, which she had suffered from since childhood.
Marshall also detailed his wife’s struggle with anxiety, which he said was made worse by fears of being in the public eye.
She told him and her parents earlier this year, “‘I can’t take this, I can’t take this,'” Marshall said, “because she felt like, at that point, she was being followed, that folks were watching where she went and where she was going.”
Marshall said he will forever be haunted by whether or not his position as Attorney General contributed to her suicide.
Mrs. Marshall’s funeral will be held at McRae Funeral Home Chapel in Boaz this Friday at 10 a.m. with visitation at the same location Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
The Marshall family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951 where Bridgette was a volunteer.
Marshall did not take questions and did not say anything about whether his wife’s death will or will not affect his run-off campaign for Attorney General.
Rachel Blackmon Bryars is managing editor of Yellowhammer News.
Jeremy Beaman contributed to this report.