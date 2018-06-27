Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

U.S. Rep. Byrne: Supporting Alabama’s number one industry 1 hour ago / Guest Opinion
BREAKING: Alabama AG speaks about Bridgette Marshall’s suicide 3 hours ago / News
Is Alabama-founded PCA church encouraging gay people to identify by sin? 3 hours ago / Opinion
Tennessee pair arrested in fatal shooting of Alabama man 4 hours ago / News
Man charged in shooting at barbershop in Tuscaloosa 5 hours ago / News
Attorney for former Tide football player says don’t rush to judge his client 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump wins on travel ban — Alabama Governor Ivey warns tariffs could cost 4,000 jobs — Rep. Byrne doesn’t want refugee center in Baldwin County — and more 7 hours ago / Analysis
A west Alabama county school board seeks to stop charter school opening 7 hours ago / News
Trump is getting clobbered on the tariff public relations front in Alabama 8 hours ago / Opinion
Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor 9 hours ago / Sponsored
Why conservatives need a (partially) viable Democratic Party in Alabama 22 hours ago / Opinion
Laura Ingalls Wilder stripped of honor; why not feminist hero Betty Friedan? 23 hours ago / Opinion
Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here’s how to fix that 23 hours ago / Newsletters
Attorney General Jeff Sessions returns to the issue of school safety with new DOJ grants 1 day ago / News
Alabama native, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the hero in the Trump ‘travel ban’ saga 1 day ago / Opinion
Alabama man accused of sexually abusing teen girl for a year 1 day ago / News
Alabama pastor to the suicidal: ‘Banish the thought of destruction. It’s not the answer’, ‘Many’ of us want to help 1 day ago / Opinion
3 years after Obergefell same-sex marriage decision — Look to Europe for our future 1 day ago / Opinion
Wow: Montgomery volunteers build a brand new playground in how long?? 1 day ago / News
Man charged with kidnapping, robbery after police chase in Alabama 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Is Alabama-founded PCA church encouraging gay people to identify by sin?


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

NEW PCA CONFERENCE EMPOWERS LGBTQ PEOPLE

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, there’s a conference coming up in a PCA church, Presbyterian Church in America, in St. Louis from July 26th through the 28th. The name of the conference is “Revoice”. Todd Pruitt wrote in an article, “The stated purpose of Revoice is supporting, encouraging and empowering gay, lesbian, same-sex attracted and other LGBT Christians so they can experience the life-giving character of the historic Christian tradition.” Harry, anybody who knows anything about the Scriptures would have a large question mark hovering over the top of their head wondering, “Is this right?”

DR. REEDER: Hardly a day goes by without people asking me because I am a minister in a PCA church. When I am asked about it, I say, “Well, I have three issues with this conference.” Let me tell you what one of my issues is not. I do not have a problem with a church hosting a conference to define and discuss and propagate how you call sin “sin” and how do you minister effectively to sinners who are entangled in that sin. I find that commendable if that’s what’s being done.

However, if you frame the conference from a secular world and life view instead of a Biblical world and life view, then I have a problem. Now, let me also say this: I will suspend judgments on the speakers in the conference until I hear what they’ve got to say. I have spoken in situations where you had a rainbow behind my head promoting the LGBTQ, but I came there to speak the truth in love.

And so, I’ll suspend judgment on what people say who participate until I hear what they say but I can and should apply some analysis to the framing of the conference by what has already been said.

What has already been said about Revoice? Well, first of all, it is set up to minister to those — and I quote now from what you have said, which is a quote from the website — “This is a conference established to help LGBTQ Christians” — gay Christians and bisexual Christians — “and to accept and navigate the historic Christian ethic.”

WE DO NOT IDENTIFY OURSELVES BY OUR SIN

It is absolutely unacceptable, untenable and unbiblical to identify any Christian by sin, in general, or by one’s embedded sin or entangling sin. In other words, I minister to people who deal with the issue of sexual promiscuity but I do not identify them, nor do I encourage them to identify themselves as “fornicating Christians” or “promiscuous Christians” or “pornographic Christians.”

We do not take entangling and embedded sins in our life that we are fighting and dealing with as the adjectival modifier of our Christianity. In other words, we don’t modify ourselves as any kind of Christian other than Christ-trusting, Gospel-driven, Spirit-filled … Biblical adjectives can describe us.

Do Christians have entangling sins? Yes. Do Christians have embedded sins? Yes, but one of the great hopes of the Gospel is you are not only forgiven from the penalty and shame of those sins, but you are also liberated from the power of those sins. You may have sin living in you, but you do not live under its dominion and you will be and can be liberated from the practice and eradication of those sins in your life.

WE WILL NOT ATTAIN THE KINGDOM WHILE EMBROILED IN THESE SINS

The Bible says in 1 Corinthians 6 that, “No fornicator, no adulterer, no effeminate, no glutton, no murderer, no drunkard, no homosexual shalt enter the kingdom of God.” Anyone who has surrendered to the idolatry of sin in those listed and there’s nine of them. And, by the way, seven of them were active with great horror in my life prior to my conversion. Some of them, God allowed me to walk away from the day of my conversion and some of them I’ve had to fight my whole life.

However, that’s the point: I don’t surrender to that as my identity in my life because the text goes on to say, “And such were some of you but you’ve been washed.” You’re not only washed with the blood of Jesus, but you’re washed with the power of the Spirit and the Word of God so that you are free from its shame and guilt and condemnation and you are free from its power and increasingly free from its practice.

And to identify any Christian with any sin is absolutely untenable and unbiblical. They may be well-motivated in what they’re doing, but it is counterproductive, unbiblical and untenable to call anyone a “gay Christian” and also to declare that the church is made up of sexual minorities as if there are categories of sexual sin that are embraced as a status within the church. No. Do we minister to sinners saved by grace fighting sexual sins? Yes, but we do not categorize them as minority groups within the church.

SIN IS INTERNAL AND MUST NOT BE PRESENTED TO OUTSIDE TEMPTATION, BUT FLEE

Thirdly, here’s what the Bible says in the Book of James: “Sin is the product of temptation and sinful desires.” Internally, I have a sinful desire — I lust — which is rooted in the idolatry of self. All sin is rooted in the idolatry of self. I am born with sinful desires.

Sin is not a created reality; it is a reality of our fallen nature and, therefore, the sinful desire is internal, whether it’s manifested in thievery, or gluttony, or drunkenness, or sexual promiscuity or sexual perversion, that is the product of my sin nature and, the remnant of it that still resides in me, the Bible calls it “the old man.”

Then there is temptation outside. Now, when temptation outside gets married to sinful desires, its product is sin — that’s its child — so how do I not have the child “sin” in my life? I get rid of sin by fleeing temptation and killing “the old man.” Sinful desires are not syndromes to be managed; they are sins to be mortified — to be killed — every single day. Some of these are very powerful, addictive, entangling sins such as sexual perversion and such as sexual promiscuity, but we don’t manage them — we kill them.

THIS IS NOT A NEW PATH; IT IS UNCHANGEABLE BIBLICAL ETHICS

Finally, we are not trying to help people “navigate a historic Christian tradition.” These are Biblical ethics. Biblical ethics is that sex is a gift from God within marriage and marriage is one man and one woman. That is a Biblical ethic, not a Christian tradition to manage, to tolerate, to conform to. It is a Biblical ethic to embrace in our life because we love the Lord and we love His Law and His Law is a gift to us of love. We don’t love His Law to obey it to be saved, but we love His Law because the one who saved us from our sins has told us this is the way we love Him and we love our neighbor.

Instead of embracing the sinful desires, we kill them. Instead of resisting temptation, we flee it. And that is what is missing in the framing of this conference. Hopefully, some participant is going to raise the clarion call of the Gospel: You can be forgiven of these sins, and you can be liberated from these sins and we are here to help you kill the desires and flee temptation by fixing your eyes on Jesus.

The Christian life is an ethic to embrace out of love to Christ — not simply a ritual or tradition to conform to with a managed life, but with a transformed life — and that’s why the Bible says, “And such were some of you.”

STAY STRONG IN LOVING THE SINNER, BUT HATING THE SIN

I love what Dr. Schaffer said: “I need to identify drunkenness as a sin, I need to identify prostitution and sexual immorality as sin, but I always need to be willing to clean the vomit off up the floor of the drunk and to provide a bed for the prostitute that leads the prostitute to freedom in Christ.”

You do not have to accept the behavior of a sinner in order to love the sinner — that’s a myth that must be dispelled. Nor is it loving the sinner by helping them manage sin. Loving sinners is to send them to the Savior, Who will set them free from its shame, its guilt and its power.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

print
1 hour ago

U.S. Rep. Byrne: Supporting Alabama’s number one industry

Agriculture is our country’s oldest industry. Since the beginning, America’s farmers have worked the land and sustained our communities. Today, agriculture is the top industry in rural America, and it remains the number one industry in Alabama.

As our manufacturing industry continues to grow, I have made a commitment to never forget about the backbone of Alabama’s economy: our hardworking farmers who help feed America. Farming, forestry, livestock and crop production represent more than $70 billion in annual economic output, so it remains imperative that we reinforce programs that sustain and support the agriculture industry.

500
Keep reading 500 WORDS

Since being elected to Congress, I have always worked to be a steadfast advocate for agriculture and forestry. In fact, one of the first major votes I took in office was in favor of the 2014 Farm Bill.

Four years later, I am proud that we could pass H.R. 2, the Agriculture and Nutrition Act, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. The Farm Bill supports our nation’s farmers and foresters by reauthorizing farm programs and directing the nation’s agricultural policy for the next five years.

Among the many important provisions, the bill includes support for Alabama’s cotton and peanut farmers and maintains access to crop insurance. This legislation also improves existing programs to maximize efficiency, reduces waste, and maintains fiscally responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

Very important to me, the Farm Bill establishes substantive work requirements for work-capable adults in order to receive SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps. It is important to note that the 2018 Farm Bill does not cut SNAP benefits. Rather, this provision puts more resources toward helping able-bodied adults find jobs and get back to work.

In this economy, there is no excuse for capable Americans to not seek out employment. By encouraging Americans to find and retain jobs, we ultimately lift people out of poverty, strengthen the overall economy, and help save taxpayer money.

Another significant issue facing our rural communities is a lack of broadband access. The Farm Bill authorizes substantial annual funding for rural broadband and requires the Department of Agriculture to establish forward-looking broadband standards.

Finally, this bill helps equip and train the next generation of farmers. The bill enhances access to crop insurance and establishes a scholarship program at 1890 Land Grant Institutions designed to assist students interested in agriculture careers. Many family farms transcend generations, and it is critical that we provide support for up-and-coming farmers to ensure they have the resources they need.

Each year, I travel across Southwest Alabama on my annual “Ag Matters” tour. This tour gives me the chance to visit family farms and forest land throughout Southwest Alabama and learn more about our state’s top industry.

Ultimately, the “Ag Matters” Tour helps me better understand and appreciate the unique challenges facing our local farmers and foresters. Farming is unlike most other industries and dependent on so many external factors, like weather, that are outside the control of the farmers. It is important farmers have the certainty they need to provide the American people with a safe and reliable food source.

As I travel to these family farms and speak with those who work the land, it never fails that the Farm Bill is one of the most talked about issues. This legislation truly has a huge impact on our family farms.

Our farmers and foresters are good stewards of the land, and I am pleased the House could pass this important legislation to ensure that our family farms and rural communities have the resources they need to keep up with the challenges of today.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Show less
3 hours ago

BREAKING: Alabama AG speaks about Bridgette Marshall’s suicide

This story has been updated. 

Slamming what he called “irresponsible” reporting and rumors that required his response, Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed to reporters and community members Wednesday morning that his wife Bridgette Marshall died in Tennessee on Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that he was on the phone with her moments before she shot herself.

Marshall tearfully shared the circumstances he said he believes led to Bridgette’s suicide, including opioid addiction, mental illness, chronic pain and a fear that she was a burden to others.

“I got on the phone with her, and I just talked to a person that had no hope,” Marshall said to those gathered at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Albertville.

“She said, ‘I don’t have a purpose, and I’m tired. My body is failing me and I don’t know why. I’ve had pain for a long time and I don’t want to endure it anymore, and I’m just a burden,'” he said.

“And as a guy who, professionally, is supposed to be able to convince people with words to do something, I couldn’t reach her,” he said, adding that his wife asked him on the phone if he wanted to hear her commit suicide, to which he said he responded no.

WATCH Marshall share the entire story:

202
Keep reading 202 WORDS

His wife’s addiction to opioids, Marshall said, began when she was given prescriptions to help ease the pain of her migraine headaches, which she had suffered from since childhood.

Marshall also detailed his wife’s struggle with anxiety, which he said was made worse by fears of being in the public eye.

She told him and her parents earlier this year, “‘I can’t take this, I can’t take this,'” Marshall said, “because she felt like, at that point, she was being followed, that folks were watching where she went and where she was going.”

Marshall said he will forever be haunted by whether or not his position as Attorney General contributed to her suicide.

Mrs. Marshall’s funeral will be held at McRae Funeral Home Chapel in Boaz this Friday at 10 a.m. with visitation at the same location Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

The Marshall family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951 where Bridgette was a volunteer.

Marshall did not take questions and did not say anything about whether his wife’s death will or will not affect his run-off campaign for Attorney General.

Rachel Blackmon Bryars is managing editor of Yellowhammer News.

Jeremy Beaman contributed to this report.

Show less
4 hours ago

Tennessee pair arrested in fatal shooting of Alabama man

Two Tennesseans are awaiting extradition to Alabama for the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month.

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said Tuesday that 18-year-old Hannah Burrows and 31-year-old Jessie Parker have been arrested in the death of 23-year-old Christopher “Devan” Cobb.

103
Keep reading 103 WORDS

Al.com quotes Tyler as saying they’re being held on murder charges.

Police found Cobb dead with multiple gunshot wounds Friday after he was reported missing.

Florence Police Capt. Brad Holmes says detectives learned Monday that Burrows and Parker may have been involved and traveled to Memphis, where the pair was arrested.

Holmes says the relationship between Cobb and the two Tennesseans is unclear. Police still are searching for Cobb’s car, which was also reported missing.

Al.com doesn’t say if Burrows and Parker have lawyers.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
5 hours ago

Man charged in shooting at barbershop in Tuscaloosa

Authorities say a man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at an Alabama barbershop.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 35-year-old Kevin Frankas Riley, also known as “ChiTown,” was arrested Monday in the shooting that happened in Tuscaloosa on Friday.

110
Keep reading 110 WORDS

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Commander Capt. Gary Hood says the victim told investigators that a man he knows as “ChiTown” began fighting him in a parking lot.

Hood says ChiTown began shooting at the victim outside before following him into the business that had between 10 and 15 customers inside at that time.

The victim said ChiTown continued to fire as he ran out of the store and across the street.

Hood says the victim has been treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
6 hours ago

Attorney for former Tide football player says don’t rush to judge his client

The attorney for a former Tampa Bay and University of Alabama defensive end arrested in Florida on drug charges says the public should withhold judgment until a proper investigation is complete.

116
Keep reading 116 WORDS

Andrew Mallory, representing 50-year-old Keith McCants, said in a statement Tuesday that innocent people are too often tried and convicted in the court of public opinion based on limited or inaccurate information.

Pinellas County Jail records show McCants was arrested early Monday near St. Petersburg.

He’s charged with a felony count of possession of crack cocaine and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

McCants made the All-America Team at Alabama and was selected fourth overall by the Buccaneers in the 1990 NFL Draft.

His career ended in 1995. He also played for the Oilers and Cardinals.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less