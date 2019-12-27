Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

‘God’s almighty power’: Ozark PD officer shot three times in head now walking, talking 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama native, former Troy WR John Johnson dies in motorcycle accident 3 hours ago / News
Retired MLB star Jake Peavy visits patients at Univ. of South Alabama Children’s & Women’s Hospital for third straight Christmas season 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Books-A-Million gathers more than $110,000 in books and toys for Children’s of Alabama 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Demopolis celebrates $99 million wood pellet plant announcement; Mayor applauds state government efforts for rural economic development 8 hours ago / News
Auburn’s Derrick Brown beats out Jalen Hurts, named college football’s best student-athlete of 2019 9 hours ago / News
Community rallying to help hospitalized boy whose parents died in Town Creek tornado, as well as three other injured victims 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Palmer says Pelosi wants a rigged process, Trump still mad about impeachment, stolen guns used in killing cops in Alabama and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
Gary Palmer: Pelosi won’t send articles of impeachment to Senate ‘until she is sure there is a rigged process’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama increases checks for Chronic Wasting Disease after multiple instances found in Mississippi, Tennessee 1 day ago / News
Hurts on Saban: ‘We always had a love for each other … our relationship will never die’ 1 day ago / Sports
Report: Former Bama star was ‘bigger than Superman’ to late 11-year-old Northport boy 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
University of Alabama in Huntsville grad among historic graduating class of astronaut candidates 1 day ago / News
Helicopter ambulance pilot dies after Christmas crash 1 day ago / News
How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama police deaths rise; 5 of 6 killed with stolen guns 1 day ago / News
Honda Alabama records production milestone in busy 2019 2 days ago / News
Children and the needy in Alabama Power’s Southern Division get holiday help 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
The joy of Christmas 3 days ago / Guest Opinion
Watch: Gov. Kay Ivey’s 2019 Christmas message — ‘The gift of Jesus is everlasting’ 3 days ago / Faith and Culture
6 hours ago

Books-A-Million gathers more than $110,000 in books and toys for Children’s of Alabama

Books-A-Million announced this week that it had raised more than $110,000 worth of books and toys for the Children’s of Alabama patients through the help of its customers.

The “Grow Your Heart 3 Sizes” campaign, which began on November 8 and concluded on December 16, consisted of generous donations from Books-A-Million customers. The books and toys were used for Sugar Plum Shop, the Children’s of Alabama in-hospital toy store which allows parents and caregivers of hospitalized patients to shop for their child and siblings free of charge.

“Facing hospitalization during the holiday season can be especially trying for young patients and their families,” Emily Bridges, Community Development coordinator at Children’s of Alabama, said in a press release.
“Books-A-Million and its customers are incredibly generous to provide books and toys to help stock our Sugar Plum Shop and ensure every child can experience the magic of the holidays despite challenging circumstances,” Bridges added. “We are grateful for our partnership with BAM and their yearlong support in helping our patients reclaim some childhood normalcy.”

Books-A-Million’s Chief Operating Officer Scott Kappler celebrated the good news by commending the generosity of the book store’s customers.

“Each year, we have the privilege of spreading love to so many families and kids through generous donations from our customers,” Kappler said. “This outpouring of support is what makes this annual holiday drive such a success. It is because of their selflessness and dedication that we are able to positively impact communities and give families something tangible to celebrate the holidays.”

Since the partnership began four years ago, Books-A-Million’s annual Holiday Book & Toy Drive has donated more than $500,000 worth of books and toys to the Sugar Plum Shop.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

3 hours ago

‘God’s almighty power’: Ozark PD officer shot three times in head now walking, talking

After Ozark Police Department Officer Samuel Yoh earlier this month was shot a total of six times in the line of duty, it was said that the officer would need “a miracle.” Now, according to a Thursday release from the department, signs are pointing towards prayers for Yoh being answered.

Yoh was shot in the head three times by a suspect using a rifle. The suspect was then fatally shot by officers.

Ozark PD advised that as of December 26, Yoh has full movement of his hands, arms and legs. He has the ability to stand, sit, walk short distances with assistance, open both eyes (with almost full vision) and feed himself.

Cognitive signs look positive, too. Yoh is reportedly recognizing friends and family, reading and speaking fluently.

96
Keep reading 96 WORDS

The department summarized this as “significant improvement.” This comes after a release earlier in the week had already said Yoh was experiencing “miraculous” improvement.

On Thursday, Ozark PD also requested for members of the public to continue praying for a “complete recovery.”

Yoh still has “a long road ahead of him.”

RELATED: Ozark police officer shot in line of duty needs help with medical bills

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama native, former Troy WR John Johnson dies in motorcycle accident

Former Troy University standout John Johnson, age 24, died on Thursday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

The university’s athletics department announced the sad news on Friday in a press release.

Johnson was a native of Troy and attended Charles Henderson High School. He played at Troy University from 2014-2017, his freshman season representing the final signing class of legendary coach Larry Blakeney. Johnson then played for then-coach Neal Brown from 2015-2017.

The university’s release praised Johnson as not just an outstanding contributor on the field at wide receiver but as a top-notch student-athlete.

491
Keep reading 491 WORDS

Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones stated, “We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of John’s passing. He leaves behind quite a legacy by the impact that he made on Troy Athletics, Troy University and the Troy community. John was everything you could ask for from a student-athlete. He represented the name on the front and back of the jersey with class and dignity in the classroom, on the field and in the countless community service projects he championed. Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to John’s family, friends and teammates as we mourn the loss of a life taken too soon.”

The wide receiver’s leadership in his final two seasons was reportedly critical as the Trojans posted the nation’s best turnaround with a 10-win season and AP Top 25 ranking in 2016 and then followed with 11 wins in 2017.

He was proud to be from Troy and was generous of his time in the community. Johnson was said to have never missed an opportunity to volunteer for Read Across America, Pike County Heart Walk, Salvation Army food drives, Habitat for Humanity and many more community service projects.

Johnson was nominated for both the Wuerffel Trophy and Allstate Good Works Team and was named to the Sun Belt Conference Leadership Team in the spring prior to his senior season. That team was an exclusive honor was for football players who exemplified the highest qualities of being a true student-athlete.

He was also an all-state selection on the football field for Charles Henderson and helped guide them to back-to-back baseball state championships as the starting center fielder.

Blakeney commented, “It tears you up to hear this kind of news. John was a great kid, very giving of his time and just a bona fide young man. We had the pleasure of recruiting him out of Charles Henderson High School, and he was by far the best player we had the chance to sign from across the street. On the field, he stepped right in as a true freshman and contributed to our football team. Off the field, he was mature beyond his years. Janice and I extended our deepest sympathies and condolences to John’s family, friends and teammates.”

Brown said, “I was devastated to learn of the passing of John Johnson yesterday. John was a great representative of his hometown Troy, the Troy football program and Troy University. On the field, I will always remember John’s knack for trick plays and his strong performance in his last game in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl. More importantly, I will remember John’s big smile, how he loved children, and how he led our football team in community service for three years in a row. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates. An immensely talented young man, gone way too soon.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon by Johnson’s family.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Retired MLB star Jake Peavy visits patients at Univ. of South Alabama Children’s & Women’s Hospital for third straight Christmas season

Mobile native Jake Peavy, who officially announced his retirement this spring following a stellar MLB pitching career, visited patients at University of South Alabama (USA) Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital for the third consecutive year.

According to a recent release from the hospital, Peavy, also playing the guitar, and a friend sang songs for young patients and their parents during a holiday party in the days before Christmas. The performance included “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and the classic “Happy Birthday” to a 16-year-old who was celebrating her birthday.

127
Keep reading 127 WORDS

Peavy, who attended St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Mobile, also signed baseballs at the party. When a little boy pointed to one of his World Series rings, Peavy slipped it off and let the patient wear it.

The former baseball star even asked the children what they wanted for Christmas.

According to USA Health’s Kim Thompson-Yates, coordinator of Mapp Family and Child Life services, research has shown that allowing children and youth to continue socialization through parties and celebrations while hospitalized is a great catalyst toward normalizing the hospital environment.

Peavy won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award and won a World Series title each with the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
8 hours ago

Demopolis celebrates $99 million wood pellet plant announcement; Mayor applauds state government efforts for rural economic development

Earlier this week, Marengo County’s economy got a shot in the arm with the announcement Demopolis’ Two Rivers Lumber Company was teaming up with Tuscaloosa-based Westervelt Company and Canada-based Pinnacle Renewable Energy to build a $99 million wood pellet production plant.

The announced facility, first reported by the Demopolis Times and subsequently Tuscaloosa News, will manufacture wood pellets, which are made “from the leftover scraps at lumber mills or branches and other woody material collected from forest floors.”

In an interview with Yellowhammer News, Demopolis Mayor John Laney explained how the project came to be and what it means for his city.

777
Keep reading 777 WORDS

“This is an offshoot Two Rivers Lumber,” Laney said. “As far as their mill here, they had a relationship with Pinnacle. Because of that relationship and us living in the wood basket and having the raw materials a wood pellet mill needed in the way of wood product, they were able to convince them to come locate at their site.”

“The employment for our area – full-time jobs will be somewhere around 65 full-time,” he added.

All told, the project set for completion in mid-2021 could create 200 direct and indirect jobs for the area. In the meantime, Laney says preparations are underway.

“During that time, you’ve also got to train people, which we have a workforce here that’s capable of being trained to be employed in this area,” he added.

He credited efforts of West Alabama Works, which connects employers, job seekers and workforce developers, for preparation.

“One of the things that has already happened, and this is with West Alabama Works – they have already opened up an office here that’s dedicated to training people and helping with the workforce. We’ve got Wallace Community College that’s working in this area. And then when you look at the timing of this new facility with all these new ventures – West Alabama Works, they just opened up their office about three or four weeks ago.”

“There are a lot of positive things going – what I call infrastructure that government provides one way or another through education, or things like West Alabama Works that helps to prepare the workforce, to make sure that we got that workforce ready when that plant is ready to start hiring and training people. I’m sure AIDT [Alabama Industrial Development Training] will be involved. And the state will help as much as they can that way. There’ll be a full-court press to make sure this plant gets the resources that it can to help the people it needs to operate the plant.”

Laney said overall, the state of Alabama had been helpful with his community’s efforts to improve the quality of living, and pointed to infrastructure improvements made possible by the fuel tax increase in the Rebuild Alabama Act passed earlier this year.

“The state has been very helpful,” he said. “The gas tax – we’re starting to receive revenues for that. They told us that Highway 43 – this is through ALDOT, that it’ll make the April letting of next year, which we needed to get that resurfaced. So, they’re doing that. We’ve got a CDB project through ADECA that we’ll be finishing up. We’ve got ATRIP projects where we’re putting sidewalks to prepare for our young people to be able to get back and forth to school, as well as for older people to be able to walk without having to walk out in the street.”

“The state has been very, very supportive, and I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Laney continued. “This new effort that ADECA has on rural development is beginning of recognition that we really need to help the rural counties so that we’re not bringing all the people from the rural counties to the Metropolitan Statistical Areas and to where we do have a healthy environment in our rural counties.”

Laney also boasted of the 4-mill ad valorem tax Marengo County residents approved to benefit the local hospital while many rural areas around the state struggle to meet health care needs.

“This goes a long way to giving our hospital a strong financial footing,” he said.

The Demopolis mayor emphasized his desire to reverse the trend of so-called brain drain, which has residents of the rural areas in Alabama, leaving for the more populated areas. He says the population decrease creates a burden on maintaining public facilities in rural Alabama, which in turn places a strain on the entire state.

“The key is economic development in the way of jobs because you can’t continue to have population depletion and expect to maintain facilities for higher population,” Laney explained. “We need the emphasis on new jobs like Pinnacle, the Two River of the last couple of years. Those types of things give us the population base to support the other things that they need to operate.”

“The more the state can do to help incentivize industries, and I’m not talking about just Marengo County – but the more the state can do to incentivize industries to locate in the rural counties, the stronger they’re going to make the rural counties, and the less of a burden the rural counties will be on the state.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
9 hours ago

Auburn’s Derrick Brown beats out Jalen Hurts, named college football’s best student-athlete of 2019

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown on Friday was named the 2019 winner of the Senior CLASS Award for the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, beating out the likes of Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The prestigious award, chosen by a nationwide vote of Division I FBS football coaches, national football media and fans, is given annually to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in Division I football. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award, an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. Brown is the first student-athlete in history from Auburn to win the Senior CLASS Award.

“I’m a man who finishes what he starts, and returning for my senior season allowed me to complete my business degree and graduate, it allowed me to spend quality time with my infant son at a key point in our family life, and it allowed me to play one more year with my friends and brothers on the Auburn team,” Brown said in a statement.

529
Keep reading 529 WORDS

“This award is just one more testament to my decision to come back. I got everything done and now, I’m just reaping the benefits. At the end of the day, this is what I wanted. I’m excited to be able to live it out,” he added.

Brown was honored as the 2019 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and as a first-team All-American, as well as being named a finalist for the Outland, Nagurski, Bednarik and Wuerffel trophies this season.

He also excels in the classroom. The team captain earned a spot on the SEC academic honor roll and was named an Auburn Academic Top Tiger for his role as a leader within the university. Returning to school to complete his bachelor’s degree in business, which he received earlier this month, Brown currently serves as president of Auburn’s all-sport Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

In addition to winning the Senior CLASS Award, Brown was selected as the 2019 winner of the Lott Impact Trophy, which recognizes the top defensive college football player who demonstrates excellence in the field of athletics and exemplifies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community & Tenacity.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn commented, “He’s a leader and a first-class man; that’s who he is. He’s one of the best football players in all of college football, and one of the best young men I’ve had the opportunity to coach.”

“I truly believe he’s one of the best all-around football players in the country,” Malzahn continued. “He’s one of the best to come through Auburn since I’ve been here. He had a dominant season—not a good season, a dominant season. We played an unbelievable schedule, and every time we played a big game, he played his best ball. And as outstanding as he is on the field, he is an exceptional leader in every aspect, on our campus and with his peers. Now he has won the Lott Trophy and has received his degree, so I know he feels it was a successful senior season.”

Outside of football, Brown has participated in numerous mission trips with Christian organizations and is actively involved in community service. He also volunteers with local children and serves as a leader and role model. When a tornado struck the city of Auburn in March 2019, Brown coordinated a student-led effort to assist with tornado relief.

“Derrick Brown is a prime representative of an excelling student-athlete,” Erik Miner, executive director for the Senior CLASS Award, stated. “Derrick’s ability to thrive on the football field, in the classroom and in his personal life make him a well-respected role model through the Auburn community. His coaches, teammates, fans and family should be proud to have Derrick representing their university through his unwavering leadership. We would like to offer our congratulations to Derrick for winning this prestigious award.”

The 2019 Senior CLASS first and second teams were also announced on Friday. Hurts, the former University of Alabama star who is winding down his senior season in the College Football Playoffs, made the first team along with three other players. The Sooners face off against LSU on Saturday.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less