45 mins ago

Book Review: Crespino’s ‘Atticus Finch’ bio offers a great look at early-20th century small-town Alabama

One of the net benefits of academia’s obsession with Nelle Harper Lee and her classic novel “To Kill A Mockingbird” is the exhaustive research done about her life and how she arrived at creating the idealistic imaginary cult figure in Atticus Finch.

In his recently released book “Atticus Finch: The Biography,” Emory University history professor Joseph Crespino has undertaken the daunting task of doing a deep dive into former Alabama legislator and newspaperman Amasa Coleman Lee, the father of Harper Lee.

The elder Lee was widely believed to be the inspiration for Atticus Finch given the parallels between “To Kill A Mockingbird” protagonist Jean Louise “Scout” Finch and author Harper Lee.

With Crespino’s book, we learn how A.C. Lee arrived in Monroeville from his birthplace in nearby Georgiana and his early life in the Florida panhandle’s Chipley, Fla.

We also learn about Harper Lee’s struggles with the development of “To Kill A Mockingbird” and Atticus Finch. It was years in the making and the Atticus Finch that America knows only came after Harper Lee’s first efforts in the later-published follow-up “Go Set a Watchman.”

Crespino’s effort to try to find the beginnings of Atticus Finch, who takes on an entirely different persona in “Go Set A Watchman,” offer a glimpse of how small-town Monroeville fit in the broader ecosystem of Alabama politics.

During A.C. Lee’s time as part of Monroeville’s political hierarchy, the Black Belt-Big Mule coalition still ruled the roost in state politics. Monroe County was not a part of that coalition.

Monroeville itself was one of those places cut off from the outside world, given the railroad and the Federal Road were off to the east, and the Alabama River was off to the west. It was one of those places to which you had to be going because it wasn’t on the way to anywhere.

The geographical isolation made Monroeville cut off from the rest of the world.

Enter A.C. Lee. For 18 years, Lee served as the editor of the storied Monroe Journal, which coincided with a pivotal time in America. The nation was in the throes of the Great Depression. Some of Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal programs were implemented to target Southern poverty specifically.

Racism was alive and well in Alabama, and often there would be a conflict with any massive federal intervention like the New Deal and the status quo in the South.

What Crespino offers to readers is the importance of a figure like A.C. Lee in a place like Alabama during the first half of the last century. A.C. Lee ran The Monroe Journal before there were television sets in every home, even before radio was a thing in that part of Alabama and long before the Internet.

Therefore, people in places like Monroeville had to rely on newspapers like The Monroe Journal for all of their news. That’s a much different model today where the smaller newspapers have ceded coverage beyond their county lines to larger outlets.

Lee’s role was important because he could take the hard-to-understand state, national and international news of the day and deliver in a way for local readers. Crespino’s thorough review of The Monroe Journal showed A.C. Lee was long on hot takes, but he knew who his audience was.

Readers are also reminded of the friction between Lee and long-time Monroe County probate judge, E.T. “Short” Millsap. Millsap, who has his own place in the Monroe County Courthouse-turned-museum, was one of the many small-town political bosses that were a part of Alabama politics during that era.

The county probate judge was, and remains to this day in Monroe County and a few other Alabama counties, the de facto head of county government. A character resembling Millsaps makes a cameo in “Go Set a Watchman,” as the book’s William Willoughby, which Crespino explains.

Beyond the history of Alabama life at the time, Crespino gives readers details about the progression of “To Kill a Mockingbird” and how the rise of the book and the blockbuster movie fit in with the timing of the Civil Rights era. He shows it as a valuable example of how politics are downstream from culture, to borrow a phrase from the late Andrew Breitbart.

Where Crespino may lose readers is his tedious effort to link Harper Lee to Martin Luther King, Jr.’s civil rights activism and his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” It is true that King references Atticus Finch in his book “Why We Can’t Wait,” but the effort to try to associate the two drags on and in some ways seems forced.

Beyond that, you can learn a lot about Alabama and how the political and media culture in this state arrived where it is today from this 184-page read.

Crespino does Alabamians a service with his thorough look at the writings in The Monroe Journal under A.C. Lee and his “Atticus Finch: The Biography” is the textbook model for anyone considering a deep dive into any other forgotten era and place in Alabama.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

12 mins ago

Prisoner being extradited to Alabama assaults TN officer and escapes

Authorities are searching for a prisoner who they say has escaped from the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s custody.

Franklin police and the highway patrol tell news outlets in tweets and statements that 31-year-old Joseph Perkins was being walked into the Williamson County jail early Friday when he assaulted a trooper outside and ran away.

Perkins had slipped his handcuffs from behind his back to in front of him. The trooper was not injured.

Authorities say Perkins had an extradition warrant from Tuscaloosa County, Alabama for a probation violation and that the original charge was burglary.

He is charged now with felony evading, three counts of felony reckless endangerment, theft over $10,000 and fugitive from justice.

Additional charges are pending.

Authorities say Perkins’ shoes had been found in a nearby rock quarry.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

27 mins ago

Promoting dignity of work to poor: How a South American family influenced my view

Three years ago, I had the privilege of visiting South America for the first time. During my stay, I—along with the rest of my group—met a family whose story broke our hearts.

Led by a single mother, the family lived in an aluminum-roofed and mud-filled house in the middle of a village town square, right between two churches. Her adult children still lived with her in their home: one blind and two deaf, blind, and intellectually disabled. Their abusive father abandoned them long ago.

The government cared little about these rural people. The two churches, within spitting distance, never troubled themselves with the family. They were, by many standards, forgotten.

Thankfully, however, our local partner became aware of this family and determined a way that we, temporary visitors, might make a lasting impact. Through some South American creativity and a lot of bamboo, we were able to make their lives easier, safer, and cleaner. We left feeling tired from work yet restless to know our effectiveness, discouraged by their past yet hopeful for their future.

This June we returned to the family’s home.

Our arrival was met not with the timid greetings of before but with a new and palpable joy. To my surprise, present at the home was not only the family, but a host of other community members. I was eager to see whether our work had been successful, and the locals were eager to show us that it had, in fact, not been in vain.

Just as exciting for me to see was that out of this home now grows a small business. Together with the community, members of the family weave and sell baskets (which we were more than happy to purchase).

A lot has changed since our first visit. I cannot be sure exactly why, but I have some ideas.

First, I trust that being shown God’s love, not only through our initial visit but through the presence of many others over the years, has reminded them of their worth.

Second, I am confident that having certain urgent physical needs met has instilled a hope that their future may be better than their past.

Third, I believe that working, for however long, has provided a sense of dignity.

This transformation in a South American village offers principles that we must remember as we seek community renewal in the United States.

First is the fact that struggling Americans need to be reminded of their value as much as this South American family. We often, intentionally or not, strip people of their God-given worth when we reduce them to whether they receive government support or not. The truth is that, regardless of wealth or status, all people are infinitely valuable. We ought to recognize and exemplify this reality regularly.

Only when our compassion is felt and truly experienced by those facing difficulties, specifically the unemployed, will our oft-heralded advice to pursue the dignity of work—the second principle the South American family’s transformation reveals—be received.

Work has always been part of God’s design for humanity. In the very beginning, even before the curse of sin, God placed Adam “in the garden of Eden to work it and keep it” (Genesis 2:15).

John Piper writes that “God made us to work. He formed our minds to think and our hands to make. He gave us strength—little or great—to be about the business of altering the way things are.”

Therefore, we must promote work not because we’re sick of supporting others, but because we trust that God’s plan for humanity’s good is for us to work, and to work hard.

Witnessing the change of this family is just one of many formative and equally (if not more) incredible experiences from my time in South America. Most of these were, of course, more personal. This family’s transformation, however, demonstrates general and essential truths that we would do well to remember—namely the power of compassion, hope, and work.

Parker Snider is Manager of Policy Relations for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

1 hour ago

GE expanding Alabama appliance plant

General Electric Co. is expanding an appliance plant in north Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Friday the company will enlarge its Decatur factory in a $115 million project that will increase the workforce by 255 full-time positions.

The expansion will bring total employment to almost 1,300 people as GE Appliances increases production of top-mounted freezer refrigerators by about 25 percent.

GE already is the largest employer in Morgan County.

The factory makes appliances that sell under the GE and Hotpoint brand names.

Earlier this week, the company disappeared from the Dow Jones industrial average for the first time in more than a century as it announced it was spinning off its health-care business.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Sen. Richard Shelby on appropriations process: ‘We’re trying to make this more adult behavior’

The Senate Appropriations Committee did on Thursday what no one thought it could do by passing fiscal year 2019 appropriations bills for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Defense, thereby completing the Senate’s regular appropriations process sooner than any year since 1988.

“We’re trying to make this more adult behavior,” Shelby, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, told Yellowhammer News in an interview on Thursday.

In recent years, the appropriations process has been ravaged by the committee’s failure to meet its regular order obligations which requires that regular appropriations bills, funding things like defense and the EPA, be enacted by the fiscal year’s beginning on October 1.

That failure, exacerbated by pushes to insert partisan “poison pills” into spending bills, has repeatedly resulted in continuing resolutions and omnibus spending bills, such as the one passed in March, six months late.

“We’re trying to keep poison pills – you know, legislation and things that will blow up the appropriations process – off,” Shelby said, which is tough to do.

“I’ve put poison pills in appropriations bills, we all have that have been up here a while. To make a statement, to make a stand. What we’re trying to do is stay on point, to stay on appropriations,” he said.

Since Shelby became committee chairman in April, he has been working closely with his Democrat counterpart, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, to return the appropriations process to regular order.

“We’ve tried to say that what’s more important is not getting ahead as a Republican or getting ahead as a Democrat,” Shelby said.

Staying that course requires good, old-fashioned cordiality.

“Tone is important in the process,” Shelby said. “That is, reaching out to each other, and we know each other. There’s just a hundred of us.”

“A lot of us are friends,” he said. “We have our ideological differences, but we get along personally.”

The House and Senate will soon hold a conference committee meeting to reconcile differences in their appropriations bills for Energy and Water Development, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and the Legislative Branch.

At this pace, Congress is set to fund the government by the new fiscal year’s beginning, but Shelby says don’t hold your breath.

“Keep your fingers crossed and let’s see how we do from now ‘til the fall,” he said.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

3 hours ago

Sen. Doug Jones: Democrats don’t have to ‘get down in the gutter’ to fight back

Sen. Doug Jones appeared on CNN this week to respond to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) calling on people to confront members of President Trump’s administration in public.

In the interview, Jones said Democrats should be “focusing on the issues of the day” instead of “name-calling and bullying.”

“I’m not saying don’t fight back,” Jones explained. “You fight back on issues that are important. You don’t have to fight back with name-calling and bullying and trying to yell people down. Fight back on the issues. I still believe that the issues that we have facing this country that Democrats have better solutions — that’s how you fight back. You fight back in the trenches with the issues of the day.”

He continued, saying, “[M]aybe I was raised different than some of these folks, but I just don’t think you have to get down in the gutter and name call and try to bully people.”

Jones faces the decision of voting with the people of Alabama for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee or voting with the Democrats against the pick.

