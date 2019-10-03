Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Boeing supports test of Huntsville-built ICBM, secures more critical national defense work for Alabama

The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday announced the successful flight test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which are built by Boeing in North Alabama.

The test was conducted early that morning at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The ICBM was equipped with a test reentry vehicle. The Minuteman III is the land-based prong of the nuclear triad.

According to the Air Force, “The test demonstrates that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is robust, flexible, ready and appropriately tailored to deter twenty-first century threats and reassure our allies. Test launches are not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions.”

Boeing has supported every Minuteman flight test in the last 58 years. The program is based in Huntsville, with Boeing working diligently to keep it safe, secure and reliable.

The Minuteman III is as fast as a seismic wave, traveling up to four miles per second and up to 15,000 miles per hour.

You can view video from Wednesday’s test here.

Additionally, Boeing the same day announced that the company and the U.S. Air Force have definitized a $122.9 million contract to upgrade the Minuteman III coding system, bringing even more work to Huntsville.

This upgrade will provide remote, over-the-air rekey and code change capability for the important missile system.

Boeing outlined that some development and assembly work will be performed in Huntsville at Boeing’s Electronics Center of Excellence, which recently underwent a 28,000 square-foot expansion. The contract will provide the government with the components needed to support the deployment of the ICU II hardware through 2022 — sustaining the Minuteman III weapon system until 2036.

RELATED: Boeing ‘increasingly concerned’ about ICBM replacement program; Alabama jobs at stake

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

‘Relief and gratitude’: Mobile’s Airbus facility spared from potentially devastating tariffs

The Trump administration has announced a decision hugely beneficial to coastal Alabama’s aerospace industry.

While a World Trade Organization decision on Wednesday paved the way for the United States to impose sanctions on many goods made in the European Union, including a 10% tariff on Airbus aircraft built in the EU, critical component parts imported to Airbus’ Mobile manufacturing operations were exempted.

The exempted parts include semi-finished fuselages and wings, which arrive from Europe at the Port of Mobile to be used in final assembly of aircraft in the city.

In a statement, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) celebrated the news as “a massive win for the thousands of Alabama workers connected to Airbus Mobile.”

“I thank President Trump for joining me in always fighting for America first,” Byrne added. “Today’s decision is a major win for the citizens of Alabama and our country, and I thank Senator Shelby, Governor Ivey, Mayor Stimpson and others who joined me in working with the Administration on this issue.”

According to Reuters, the City of Mobile’s spokesman, George Talbot, has also commented on the news.

“Earlier today, we received confirmation from Airbus of very positive news that parts and components used at the final assembly plant in Mobile will not be subject to tariffs,” Talbot said.

“There is a great sense of relief and gratitude about the outcome,” he concluded.

Approximately 1,000 jobs in Alabama were reportedly at risk due to the threat of tariffs on the Airbus parts.

Airbus in recent months began manufacturing A220 aircraft at its Mobile facility, which was a key milestone in growth plans that will see the company add a second assembly line and hire more than 400 new workers at the site.

The company began producing A320 aircraft at its $600 million south Alabama manufacturing plant in late 2015. As of two months ago, the company had delivered more than 130 aircraft to eight different airlines, with Delta claiming the most, with 52 deliveries.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Trump snags highest approval of the year, another group targets Alabama’s census lawsuit, Tuberville says Trump has a noose around farmers’ necks and more …

7. First vaping death in Alabama

  • A vaping related illness has spread across the country with more than 800 cases and 12 deaths confirmed, including 19 cases of the disease in Alabama; now the state has its first confirmed death.
  • The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to say that everyone using e-cigarettes or vape products should stop, but especially not to use products bought off the street if you do continue using.

6. Tougher reading standards could cause thousands to be held back

  • Most Alabama 3rd graders aren’t reading very well, but some educators want to move them forward regardless, which could affect 52% of all students.
  • The actual standard for the pass/fail metric has not been set yet. It will be set once the 2020 testing is complete, but educators are already sounding the alarm on this issue and some superintendents are concerned the standard could be set really low to limit the number of students who are held back.

5. Birmingham could be a different type of sanctuary city

  • While Decatur has been in the news over the past few days for their quasi-0sanctuary policies, pastors in Birmingham want that city to be considered “a sanctuary for preborn children” and they have now announced their opposition to a new Planned Parenthood facility.
  • Reverend Harry Reeder III, pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church, says the closing of all abortion clinics in Birmingham over the last 20 years has been a huge positive development in the city and they want to keep it that way, but it still appears the Planned Parenthood facility will be finished by the end of this year.

4. Trump’s opponents are his biggest asset

  • According to the New York Times’ reporting, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), has been less than truthful about his interactions with the whistleblower Democrats have used to escalate the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
  • Apparently, officials in the intelligence community wondered why Schiff was so eager to jump in front of cameras instead of holding closed-door conversations before he could have known the details of the complaint, but it turns out he knew all along and was just being dishonest because, like with the complaints against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, key Democrats had early warning and gamed the system to their advantage.

3. Tuberville’s hits Trump on the trade war

  • While discussing tariffs and the ongoing trade war with China, former Auburn football head coach and candidate in the GOP U.S. Senate primary Tommy Tuberville said President Donald Trump is “putting a noose around their neck a little bit in terms of choking them out and keeping that price down.”
  • Tuberville has heaped an incredible amount of praise on President Trump during his campaign and he has made his support of Trump his core issue to voters.

2. Another group has joined the fight against Alabama’s census lawsuit

  • The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF) has filed a lawsuit against Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, the Commerce Department and the Census Bureau asking that it be declared that apportionment is only decided by the entire population, therefore excluding the citizenship question on the 2020 Census.
  • Previously, Alabama has filed a lawsuit against the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, arguing that not including the citizenship question on the 2020 Census grants an unfair advantage to those in the country illegally. MALDEF president and general counsel Thomas Saenz said that their lawsuit is meant to “prevent the federal government from voluntarily doing what Alabama seeks to compel.”

1. Trump’s approval rating is up following impeachment talks

  • A new poll by Hill-HarrisX released on Wednesday has the president’s approval rating higher than it has been in a year, which is noteworthy as it comes from polling done during an impeachment firestorm and the non-stop negative media coverage surrounding it.
  • The political nature of this impeachment, the already low approval numbers, the baked-in tribal polarization and the continuous drumbeat of impeachment talk from Democrats over the last 2+ years will probably limit the political fallout from this month’s political drama, barring some major actual crime being committed by President Trump being exposed.

Yellowhammer News to feature Rick Karle as special sports contributor

Yellowhammer Multimedia on Thursday announced that 24-time Emmy Award winning television anchor Rick Karle will be a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News for the remainder of the 2019 college football season.

Many Alabamians will recognize Karle as the iconic sports director at WBRC FOX6 from 1989 to December 2018.

Yellowhammer is excited to bring Karle back in front of audiences across our state this fall.

He will publish multiple regular pieces of sports content that will be viewable on YellowhammerNews.com. This will include exclusive analysis, news reporting and marque interviews, told through video and written articles. Karle will not just bring you the latest on-the-field insight, but he will help give you a window into our favorite athletic personalities outside the game itself.

Karle has also served on the selection boards for the Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall Of Fame, and the Blue-Gray Hall Of Fame.

For years, he has been a voter for the annual Heisman Trophy, and actively serves as a guest speaker and emcee at numerous charitable events.

Besides his highly celebrated work on FOX6 for nearly 30 years, Karle has been a frequent guest on numerous popular radio programs, including the Paul Finebaum Radio Network. He has also appeared on Fox News programs such as Greta Van Susteren and national sports TV programs.

His 24 Emmys cover everything from best “Sports Anchor” to “Sports Performer” to “Sports Host” to “Sports Feature,” with Karle’s most recent win coming in June of 2018 for “Best Sports Anchor” in the southeast.

In total, he has garnered over 50 Emmy nominations and has won more than 50 Associated Press awards, including the 2017 Alabama AP “Best Sports Anchor” award, the 2010 and 2013 “Best Sports Anchor” award from ABBY and the AP “Best Sports Program” for “Sideline.”

If none of that is impressive enough, Karle also has won six Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards for sports reporting, along with one Edward R. Murrow National Award (Dateline NBC being the other sports winner that year).

Karle is currently the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast, which you can subscribe to here.

Be on the lookout for Karle’s first Yellowhammer contributions this week and follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

Yellowhammer set to honor Horace Horn with 2019 Power of Service Award

Yellowhammer Multimedia on Thursday announced it will present this year’s Power of Service Award to Horace Horn of PowerSouth Energy Cooperative. Yellowhammer will present the award at its annual Power of Service event set to take place on October 17 in Montgomery.

Horn currently serves as vice president for external affairs at PowerSouth. Yellowhammer is honoring Horn in recognition of his years of exemplary service to the state of Alabama.

“Horace Horn has an incredible record of economic development success stories, and he has been a champion for rural Alabama throughout his entire career,” said Tim Howe, owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to recognize Horace for the work he has done to improve our communities across the state.”

This is the fifth year that Yellowhammer has presented the Power of Service Award. Past recipients include Johnny Johns, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, Jimmy Rane, Sen. Jabo Waggoner, Congressman Gary Palmer, Mark Crosswhite, Swaid Swaid and Speaker Mac McCutcheon.

Horn began his career in poultry farming and commercial construction before his service at USDA Rural Development. He joined PowerSouth in 2000.

Among the organizations on which Horn has served are the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority, Alabama World Trade Association, Coosa Alabama River Improvement Association, Alabama Rural Rehabilitation Corporation, the Southeastern Federal Power Customers, Alabama Wildlife Federation, Business Council of Alabama, Alabama World Affairs Council and the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

He served as the fourth chairman of the Alabama State Port Authority and has testified in front of the Board of Governors for the Federal Reserve System regarding the effect of Fed policy on production agriculture.

For Power of Service ticket registration, detailed celebration information and sponsorship opportunities, click here.

State Sen. Tom Whatley endorses Tommy Tuberville for U.S. Senate

Wednesday, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s 2020 U.S. Senate effort got a shot in the arm with its first major endorsement from a prominent elected official.

State Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) formally announced his endorsement of Tuberville’s candidacy. Whatley’s announcement is the second of such in recent weeks as the Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA) gave its endorsement to Tuberville as well.

In a statement provided by the Tuberville campaign, Whatley applauded Tuberville as an “outspoken supporter” of military veterans and cited him as someone that would be strong on immigration issues.

“I am proud to endorse my friend, Tommy Tuberville, for the United States Senate,” Whatley said. “I have known Coach Tuberville for years and am confident he’s the strong, Christian conservative leader we need to defeat Doug Jones and make Alabama red again. As a Colonel in the Alabama Army National Guard and the United States Army Reserves, I want a Senator who is an outspoken supporter of our military veterans and backs it up with action.”

“In the U.S. Senate, Coach Tuberville will make veterans’ health care a top priority,” he continued. “Coach Tuberville will also stand with President Trump to stop illegal immigration and secure our borders. He knows we need to build the wall, ban sanctuary cities, and crack down on violent gangs.”

The Lee County Republican lawmaker praised Tuberville’s outsider qualities and noted his support from ALFA, which Whatley explained was a sign Tuberville would be a strong advocate for agriculture.

“Just like President Trump, Coach Tuberville is not a politician,” Whatley explained. “He will help drain the swamp in Washington, D.C. and pass a new law that says if Members of Congress don’t pass a balanced budget, then they don’t get paid! In Alabama, we have to balance our budget every year, and there’s no reason Washington shouldn’t have to as well. As Chairman of the State Senate Agriculture Committee, I know first-hand how important farming is in Alabama. Agriculture is still the number one industry in our state. I am proud that the Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA), Alabama’s largest and most influential grassroots organization, endorsed Coach Tuberville for the United States Senate.”

“Like ALFA, I recognize that our family farms need a strong advocate in Washington to fight for our farming communities, and that’s exactly what Coach Tuberville will do,” he added. “We need Tommy Tuberville in the United States Senate standing up for Alabama in 2020, and I will do all I can to help ensure his victory.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

