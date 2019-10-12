Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Blessings in a Bag ensures schoolchildren have food for weekend 1 min ago / Faith and Culture
Wheelchair-bound Stone bags gator at Eufaula 1 hour ago / Outdoors
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 14 hours ago / Sports
Watch: Rick Karle’s ‘The Road Ahead’ (Oct. 11, 2019) 16 hours ago / Sports
Just leave Jeff Sessions alone, Mr. President 16 hours ago / Opinion
Tua Tagovailoa gifts signed ball, jersey for 12-year-old Bama fan to be buried with 17 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Talladega Superspeedway chairman Grant Lynch recalls how inaugural race prize money launched Dale Earnhardt-owner Richard Childress’ race team 17 hours ago / Sports
Alabama’s workforce superhighway 21 hours ago / Sponsored
Marsh: ‘No appetite whatsoever for any kind of Medicaid expansion’ 21 hours ago / News
Ivey completes radiation treatment, expects ‘full recovery’ 22 hours ago / News
Alabama Dep. of Corrections K-9 officer dies in line of duty 22 hours ago / News
7 Things: Giuliani associates with ties to Ukraine arrested, Trump slams Sessions again, Zeigler/Ivey drama and more … 23 hours ago / Analysis
Jasper High students buying janitor new truck give God the credit: ‘He is making all of this possible’ 24 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Over $30 million in Rebuild Alabama Act funds awarded for local road, bridge projects 1 day ago / News
USDA deputy undersecretary delivers speech on climate change at Auburn University 2 days ago / News
This Alabama second-grader honored a true American hero on his school’s ‘Super Hero Day’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Lathan: Zeigler’s claim Ivey qualified to run against him for delegate spot ‘absolutely false’ 2 days ago / Politics
Trump: Sessions ‘an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama’; Sessions: I’m just trying to enjoy this ‘beautiful Alabama October day’ 2 days ago / Politics
The University of Alabama matches a fake problem with a fake solution to placate the children on their campus 2 days ago / Opinion
Mooney to run first TV ad in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race 2 days ago / Analysis
1 min ago

Blessings in a Bag ensures schoolchildren have food for weekend

What started out as a group of friends trying to help a few kids at a nearby school has turned into a neighborhood project that feeds more than 100 children in the Hueytown area.

Debbie Kiker, Ginger Parsons and Charlotte Garrett, members of Hueytown Community Helpers (HCH), started Blessings in a Bag to ensure hungry elementary schoolchildren have well-balanced and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends.

In August, volunteers of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) were among almost 140 people who gathered to pack the first bags of the new school year.

Throughout the school year, volunteers will continue to meet at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Family Life Center every other month to stuff the food bags.

“When we went over the list for the pack-up tonight, we saw that there were 139 people coming,” Kiker said. “This is probably the most we have ever had, and we are thrilled that the Alabama Power Service Organization could be a part of it. We hope to do projects with them in the future.”

Parsons said the volunteers packed 900 bags in 22 minutes. “This makes such a huge difference to the kids and they greatly appreciate everybody that is involved,” she said.

Toni Reed, an Alabama Power Customer Service representative, served as the APSO chair for the Blessings in a Bag project. Reed is no stranger to community service; she has volunteered at shelters for most of her life.

“It’s something that has been instilled in me my whole life. I don’t do it for recognition. I do it because it’s the right thing to do and I am in a position to do so,” Reed said.

“I’m a helper, and I volunteer at different shelters on my own, but when it comes to the babies, it just breaks my heart. It hurts knowing kids are out there struggling and they don’t have enough to eat.”

Reed said she keeps supplies in the back of her car just in case she finds someone who needs help.

This was the first year APSO supported Blessings in a Bag and Reed said she hopes they continue to be involved in the years to come, saying it is not only rewarding, but necessary.

“We do this from the bottom of our hearts, and we just want to continue giving back as much as we can,” Reed said. “The Lord has blessed us where we have enough to give, and that’s the bottom line.”

Currently, the program provides bags to four Jefferson County elementary schools –  HueytownConcordBrighton and North Highland. Each bag costs about $3.50 and provides students with two breakfasts, two lunches and snacks. Last school year, 3,800 bags were packed and delivered to 112 elementary students every Friday.

HCH, a group of community volunteers, plans to expand the food program to middle and high schools, as well as including clothing items, and starting specialized programs for families in crisis and kids with special needs.

“This is just such a wonderful event for our community. My heart is full every time we have a pack the bags night and I see how many people and their families show up,” Parsons said. “We may have to move to a bigger space if this keeps getting bigger, which is a great problem to have.”

The next pack the bags date is Wednesday, Oct. 16, and HCH is always seeking volunteers. For more information, contact Ginger Parsons at 205-533-0778.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

1 hour ago

Wheelchair-bound Stone bags gator at Eufaula

Mandy Stone worked hard as a paramedic in Roanoke, Alabama, which often required a weekend away to decompress. Stone was on one of those getaways when her life changed forever.

“Ten years ago, I went to north Georgia for the weekend,” Stone said. “On the way home I hydroplaned, went down in a ravine and spent the next two-and-a-half months at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. Everything changed in just a split second.”

The accident impact crushed numerous vertebrae in her back. She was left paralyzed from the waist down.

However, the accident did not crush her spirit or her love for the outdoors. Not long after she was discharged from Shepherd, a world-renowned rehabilitation center for people with spinal cord and brain injuries, Stone went to one of her happy places.

1260
Keep reading 1260 WORDS

“Hunting season is my favorite time, and I think it always has been,” she said. “I’ve been able to go hunting ever since I got hurt. I hunt deer and squirrels mostly. I have one of those Action Trackchairs, and I’ll ride around and shoot them from it.”

The shooting houses on her mom and dad’s property as well as shooting houses on property Stone and her sister own nearby were made handicap-accessible.

The first time in a shooting house after her accident was truly special.

“It was great,” she said. “My mom made sure I had plenty of cover, which was good. It was actually awesome. I think I killed one that day. I know I killed three or four that season.”

Not content to allow any barriers to stop her hunting passion, she decided to kick it up a notch and pursue an alligator during Alabama’s late-summer, early-fall season at Lake Eufaula in southeast Alabama.

“I’m all about hunting everything,” she said. “I told my dad, ‘Look Pop, we’ve got to go alligator hunting.’”

Stone had applied for several years for a tag at Eufaula, which has only 20 tags available annually. The points system, which applies points for each year the applicant is unsuccessful, finally paid off for Stone.

After receiving her tag, Stone went to Lake Eufaula to look around because she didn’t know anything about the reservoir that serves as a border between Alabama and Georgia. Stone emailed Chris Nix, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division’s Alligator Program Coordinator. Nix got Stone in touch with WFF Biologist Richard Tharp, who connected her with guide Mike Gifford, otherwise known at Gator Mike.

“I was talking to Mike, and he was telling me about his alligator hunting, and it sounded great,” Stone said. “Then I told him I was in a wheelchair and asked him if he had ever taken anybody in a wheelchair. He said, ‘Oh, I’ve never done that.’ I asked him if he was willing to try, and he said he was and when did I want to go.”

Although Gifford has been guiding alligator hunts since Alabama started its season in the late 2000s, he said this was his first outing with someone in a wheelchair.

“I’m kind of old school and think things happen for a reason, that we’re drawn to people for a reason,” Gifford said. “I felt like, no matter what, I was going to make it happen. It’s not common for somebody in her condition to want to do that, but it inspired me.”

With the obstacles Stone presented, Gifford figures divine assistance helped to make it happen.

“What’s really crazy about this is I’ve only got X amount of space on my boat, and I want her to be up on the bow so she can do everything,” he said. “I didn’t want her just riding along watching somebody else gator hunt.”

Stone gave Gifford the measurements of her wheelchair, and he headed to his boat with a tape measure.

“In a custom-built Ranger bass boat, they have what is called a locker-bar system,” he said. “All the deck lids are aligned. In the locker-bar system, a stainless-steel bar goes across the lids, and you can put padlocks on it so none of the deck lids can be lifted. I put the locker bar in and started measuring. This is why I believe things happen for a reason. When I measured for that wheelchair, I didn’t have a half-inch of extra space. When that locker bar went in there, the back tires backed up to it perfectly. The front of the wheelchair lined up perfectly to be tied off to the front pedestal, so I could lock her in there.”

The boat ramp, which she had used on two previous trips, was the perfect height for Stone’s wheelchair to roll onto the boat’s front deck.

Gifford thought about idling around near the boat ramp to try to bag the first gator they found, but when he got Stone fitted with a life jacket and locked in the boat, he changed his mind.

“I felt like I had her in there good enough, and that she was strong enough that I thought about getting the boat on plane,” he said. “I told her I was going to try and for her to give me a thumbs up or a thumbs down. I got on plane slow and easy. She gave me a thumbs up, and I knew we were in business.”

A large gator was spotted that was estimated at 12 feet, but he gave them the slip.

The gator hunters found smaller animals, but culling is not allowed during alligator season and they would have failed to reach the 8-foot minimum in effect at Lake Eufaula.

After they spotted another gator they felt would surpass the minimum size, Gator Mike got a hook in the animal and handed the rod to Stone.

“I wanted her to feel the full effects of the hunt,” he said.

“He let me do some of the reeling, which was not easy,” Stone said. “We went in a circle for about 30 minutes with this 8½-foot gator. We finally wore him down, and Mike handed me the harpoon to stick him with. That was a huge challenge. But I got the harpoon in him. Mike got him, taped his mouth and got him into the boat.”

Instead of shooting alligators to finish them off, Gator Mike prefers to severe the spine with a knife with the gator’s head immobilized.

He handed the knife to Stone, who applied the coup de grace.

“It was just as quick and simple as shooting one would be,” Stone said. “I’d never taken anything like that, but it was just as quick. It was done. I had been grinning the whole time after the gator was hooked. I was all smiles from there. It was awesome.”

Whooping and hollering and rounds of high-fives went around on both boats after the gator was dispatched.

Gator Mike had lined up a chase boat, which allowed Stone’s mom and dad to join the hunt.

“That was awesome that they got to be there too,” Stone said.

The gator is at the taxidermist for a full-body mount. The meat has been processed, and Stone will make a trip soon to pick it up.

“We hope to get together and have a big alligator cooking celebration,” Stone said.

After time for reflection on the successful hunt, Stone admitted it was harder than she expected.

“Had it not been for Gator Mike, I don’t know if I could have done it,” Stone said. “He makes it look easier. He was so good at slipping up on them. The biggest thing was the harpoon. That was hard for me. I was very ill-prepared for that. It was fun nonetheless, but there were no easy tasks.”

Although Stone achieved her ultimate goal by bagging the gator, it doesn’t mean her love of the hunt is completely satisfied.

“I’m happy with one, but I intend to apply again,” she said. “I’m definitely hooked now.”

Gifford said he has relived that night many times and still wonders why he was fortunate enough to be the guide.

“I just hope this inspires other people with handicaps to want to go and do it,” he said. “You can do it. There’s no doubt. Mandy had a will to do it, and she did it. This was the most gratifying hunt that anybody could have ever done.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less
14 hours ago

This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule

For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.

(Note: All times are Central)

1

Show less
16 hours ago

Watch: Rick Karle’s ‘The Road Ahead’ (Oct. 11, 2019)

If you’re like me, you sometimes get caught up in what lies ahead rather than what’s in the moment — and while I know that I should enjoy today rather than concerning myself with tomorrow, I can’t help myself.

I’m here to tell you that I am almost beside myself with excitement as I think about a college football game that could take place a number of weeks from now.

The Alabama-LSU game? The Auburn-Georgia game? The Iron Bowl?

Oh, I’m excited about seeing those games, but I’m over the moon with excitement about watching another game that could top them all!

56
Keep reading 56 WORDS

I’m getting behind the wheel of my car and thinking of the road ahead, and I want to share my excitement with you.

Watch:

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Show less
16 hours ago

Just leave Jeff Sessions alone, Mr. President

President Donald Trump has quite a lot of things to deal with right now. Going after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions shouldn’t be one of them.

Despite an impeachment inquiry that is growing support nationally, along with foreign policy challenges in the Middle East and China, the president still found time to do just that.

547
Keep reading 547 WORDS

Trump: Sessions ‘an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama’; Sessions: I’m just trying to enjoy this ‘beautiful Alabama October day’

In typical Donald Trump fashion, the comments against Sessions came entirely unprovoked.

When discussing the issue of the deep state with Daily Caller writer Sebastian Gorka, Trump’s tangent took him to voice his approval of Attorney General William Barr and then his disapproval of Sessions, his former AG.

“You look at what’s happening over at the Justice Department, now we have a great attorney general,” he outlined.

He then attacked Sessions, saying, “Whereas before that, with Jeff Sessions, it was a disaster. Just a total disaster.”

The president continued, “He was an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama. And I put him there because he endorsed me, and he wanted it so badly. And I wish he’d never endorsed me.”

Let’s be clear: Sessions is a great man and a great asset to Alabama. He does not deserve this.

Trump later added, “It would have been the greatest non-endorsement I ever had. But it’s too bad. But now we have a great attorney general.”

No. That isn’t true. Sessions gave Trump legitimacy by being the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump, giving him street cred on his main issue of immigration.

Trump was a relative unknown in the political world when he began his presidential bid. Nobody knew whether he was a joke or a legitimate contender.

He stayed with him throughout the entirety of the campaign, and into the presidency.

At the very least, Jeff Sessions helped mold Donald Trump into a legitimate political candidate and helped navigate the path to becoming the president of the United States.

At most, Sessions made Trump who he is today.

Staples of the Trump presidency, such as a border wall, tariffs on China, a need to renegotiate trade deals and a need to restructure how we use our military around the world. All were staples of former Senator Jeff Sessions long before Trump made them his own.

The president knows he owes a lot to Sessions.

Trump is still mad Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, even though it was the right thing to do. And had Trump just let that silly nonsense play out without commenting on it every day, maybe the public outcome would be even better.

Sessions also had the Department of Justice speed up the Hillary Clinton email investigation and look into FISA abuses, both of which will eventually prove there was a built-in bias in the Deep State working against then-candidate Donald Trump.

Trump should thank Sessions. He was the MVP of the Trump administration.

And while Trump continues to rip Sessions, Sessions still refuses to speak ill of the president, seeing what a true statesman looks like and knowing he’ll never be that.

Just last week Sessions praised the president, which shows that Sessions cares more about the country than petty personal beefs and squabbles. There may be a lesson for President Trump there.

Regardless of all the petty nonsense, Trump should be thankful he had the support of Sessions.

And Alabama should be very proud of its former senator.

Without Sessions, there probably would have never have been a President Trump.

The president ought to show his appreciation by leaving Sessions alone.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
17 hours ago

Tua Tagovailoa gifts signed ball, jersey for 12-year-old Bama fan to be buried with

Phenix City’s John Jones, 12, was tragically killed in a shooting that occurred one week ago Friday.

According to what a close family friend told WRBL, Jones’ relatives were immediately in “disbelief,” experiencing “[u]ndescribable pain.”

Jones, they said, had been diagnosed with autism at age-five.

He was described as “a very loving and affectionate young boy who was a die hard Alabama football fan.”

129
Keep reading 129 WORDS

“Every weekend when a game was on he was watching it. He loved his Alabama with his daddy. His daddy and him would sit there and they would watch it and they would have a ball,” another close family friend explained.

Amidst their grief, the family had one final wish for the boy: That he would be buried in a Crimson Tide jersey signed by his favorite player, quarterback Tuanigamanuolepola “Tua” Tagovailoa.

One day ahead of his Saturday funeral, University of Alabama alumnus and WPLG reporter Parker Branton reported that the family’s hope will become reality.

Branton shared pictures of a Bama football and jersey, both signed by Tagovailoa, that will be buried with Jones.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less