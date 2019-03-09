Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Birmingham’s first professional soccer franchise set to launch Sunday 31 mins ago / Sports
Speaker McCutcheon: Rebuild Alabama passed House despite misinformation, lies from opponents 2 hours ago / News
Mobile’s Three Mile Creek undergoing dramatic renovation 3 hours ago / Outdoors
Must-watch response to racist viral video: ‘That’s not the same Alabama I know and love’ 13 hours ago / News
House overwhelmingly passes Rebuild Alabama Act 16 hours ago / News
No, Mo Brooks didn’t vote ‘no’ on a resolution condemning hate 17 hours ago / Opinion
Judge OKs wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of aborted embryo 19 hours ago / News
Forecasters heighten risk of storms and twisters in South 20 hours ago / News
Save the Date: 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards and Reception 22 hours ago / News
A Story Worth Sharing: Birmingham athletic partnership changes the game for Birmingham City Schools 22 hours ago / Sponsored
Shelby given nation’s top award for support of farmers 22 hours ago / Politics
Poarch Band of Creek Indians to cover funerals of all Lee Co. tornado victims after other company pulls out 23 hours ago / News
7 Things: Gas tax vote to take place in the House today, former Gov. Bentley tries to rebrand himself as anti-tax, Doug Jones finds more donations in Europe than in Alabama and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Doug Jones raised more from Europe, Asia than Alabama last reporting period 1 day ago / Politics
What to expect at the Alabama State House Friday 1 day ago / News
Regions, AT&T, Verizon donate combined $175k to aid east Alabama tornado victims 2 days ago / News
Rebuild Alabama bill puts state on cutting edge of electric vehicle infrastructure 2 days ago / Analysis
Former Gov. Bentley claims credit for federal and local road funding 2 days ago / Politics
Rebuild Alabama bill unanimously advanced by House committee 2 days ago / News
AG Marshall on religious liberty case: ‘Colorado would do well to read and understand the Bill of Rights’ 2 days ago / News
Birmingham’s first professional soccer franchise set to launch Sunday

Chandler Hoffman has played soccer since he was 5 years old and has experienced the opening of soccer seasons for more than two decades.

But Sunday’s beginning is so much more for the Oak Mountain High product. It is the first United Soccer League game ever for the new Birmingham Legion, which hosts the Bethlehem Steel FC at 4 p.m. on BBVA Compass Field at UAB in a game that can be seen locally on My68. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed because of a forecast of bad weather.

“This one means the most to me because it’s an opportunity to play professionally in the place that I grew up,” said Hoffman, the first player selected for the team. “It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often. This will be the only chance to play the first game for the Birmingham Legion and to be a part of that history and to hopefully make my mark on the game and create a memory that the club can continue to build on.”

Legion President and General Manager Jay Heaps has been involved in tennis most of his life. His father played the sport in college and he has embraced the sport since he could walk.

The 42-year-old played soccer collegiately and professionally before being head coach of Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution and then taking the reins of Birmingham’s USL expansion club.

“It is a bigger undertaking than I had imagined, more fulfilling than I imagined, but also pretty exciting because everyone here has kind of a startup feel,” Heaps said. “Everyone that’s been hired from Day One and then as we add (staffers) has a real impact on what we’re doing. That’s a unique culture to have. Everyone in the office is impacting what the team is doing in the stadium and on the field.”

The plan is for gates to open about 2½ hours before the game begins. The plaza behind the grandstand will feature a festival environment with beverages, food and music.

“The game is what we want everyone to really fall in love with,” the GM said. “Every roll of the ball matters and I think that’s what’s great about soccer. I’m really excited that these fans walk in, experience the pregame plaza. And hopefully will be inspired by our team.”

Heaps said several teams in Major League Soccer, especially reigning MLS champion Atlanta United, reached out to the Legion, wanting to affiliate with the new club. While the offer was flattering, club owners opted to decline.

“We would rather build our own independent team (so) that when we sign players, we know they’re coming to Birmingham because they want to be in Birmingham, not on loan,” Heaps said. “All the players on loan from Atlanta United (would be) coming here and their real job is to get back to Atlanta.

“We want players that live in your communities, are in your schools, their kids are in your schools, their wives are working in your churches,” he continued. “We want to be a fabric of the community, not just in and out during our season.”

Hoffman, 28, was inspired by the notion of coming back home. That was a huge goal of his, he said, to not only be successful on the field but to continue to push soccer forward in the communities of Birmingham.

“Whether it be camps or clinics or working with local clubs, (I want to) help kind of build the next generation of talent and players in Birmingham,” he said, “and give kids something. They can go downtown and see a game and aspire to play at that level one day and to see it’s tangible and to see someone from their area or from their local school that has gone on to do it.”

Hoffman admits it’s a huge responsibility to be the face of a new pro sports operation. He wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’ve always been the type of person and player that enjoys the pressure,” he said. “Whenever there’s a penalty kick or there’s a big moment, I’ve always been the one that wants to step up. And whether I make it or not, I’ve always been the one that wants to deal with the repercussions and the consequences, or the glory, that comes with that. For me, (Sunday) is a huge opportunity. It’s a home opener and a first in the club’s history. And for me, there’s a lot of excitement about having the ability to score a goal and to give people a reason to come back and to enjoy seeing the Birmingham Legion arrive.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Speaker McCutcheon: Rebuild Alabama passed House despite misinformation, lies from opponents

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey held a press conference with leaders from the Alabama House of Representatives after the Rebuild Alabama Act passed the chamber Friday afternoon, with the governor hailing the 84-20 vote and proclaiming, “[Y]ou’re going to see for the first time in a long, long time what a bipartisan effort can do to bring success for the people of Alabama.”

Ivey praised Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) for the statesmanlike way he presided over the House during the special session. She also had extensive praise for State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), the sponsor of the legislative package in the House who was given a standing ovation after its passage.

The governor called the Rebuild Alabama Act a “reasonable increase in our infrastructure funding [that] also has strong accountability so that all the monies raised will indeed go straight to infrastructure.”

“Y’all, this is a great day,” Ivey said.

She added, “I especially want to ask you to salute to Minority Leader Anthony Daniels. His leadership with the minority caucus is phenomenal.”

HB 1, HB 2 and HB 3 received their first readings in the Senate after passage in the House Friday. The bills are in line for a public hearing at 1:00 p.m. Monday, which would likely be followed by a committee vote and second reading the same day, with a possible third reading and final vote before the full Senate to come Tuesday.

“My goal and hope is [sic] we take this momentum that the House of Representatives has given us today, take it to the Senate and let’s finish this job for the people of Alabama,” Ivey emphasized. “Because this is a job well done in a class-act way as a result of team effort, [along] with facts and passion and commitment. This is leadership for the people of Alabama.”

Overcoming ‘[lies] by the groups that were trying to destroy this effort’

The speaker was up next to speak, first thanking the governor for her leadership before the many other supporters of the legislation.

“[A]ll across this state, people stepped up because they saw the need,” McCutcheon said. “They saw the need. I told the members in the House today as we were getting ready to go into session: 27 years. 27 years since this issue’s been addressed. I said, ‘We will make history today. And our children will see the benefits of what we’ve done today.'”

“[I]t did not come easy,” the speaker advised. “Because there was a lot of pressure involved in this.”

“I hope, I really hope, that as the debate went on today on the floor of the House, I hope that the people of Alabama were listening. Because many of the facts, many of the things in this bill that had been disputed and had been lied about by the groups that were trying to destroy this effort, those things were refuted. The facts came out and people could understand what we were truly, really trying to do,” McCutcheon stressed.

The speaker praised Ways and Means General Fund Committee Chairman Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) for his leadership in helping solidify support for the legislation

McCutcheon then moved onto lauding Poole, reiterating that Poole’s opening statement to the House the Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee Thursday was the best he had ever heard.

“And I want to say, too, when the move came down today, as we have spent all week working with Leader Daniels and the minority caucus, Chairman Poole and myself, we’ve been meeting with the minority caucus, making sure that everybody was onboard, every legislator. It was not a Democrat or Republican, they were a legislator and a member of the House of Representatives. That’s the way we approached things,” McCutcheon outlined.

He concluded, “This was a group effort, this was a group effort. And, I think being Speaker of the House of Representatives, I think this is one of the proudest moments that I’ve had… It’s a great day, a great day for Alabama.”

‘This is just the beginning’

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) spoke after the speaker, beginning by echoing the gracious sentiments of Ivey and McCutcheon and thanking the people who made overwhelming passage come to fruition.

“We started out in one place and we ended up where we all needed to go,” Daniels said.

He singled out Poole for accepting constructive feedback from all members of the body into the Rebuild Alabama Act.

“Thank you for your leadership, and for moving forward and being transparent and open from the very beginning, bringing us to the table to have input. Thank you for accepting the amendment that we agreed upon beforehand, that provided an additional layer of oversight and transparency, which is what is needed,” the minority leader told Poole. “You really worked with our caucus on making certain that there was language in there to open opportunities up and to make certain that the small businesses in Alabama … have an opportunity to be able to compete for the work [funded by the infrastructure revenue].”

“This was truly a group effort,” Daniels advised.

He added, “This is just the beginning of what’s going to be an extremely exciting four years of bipartisanship. We’ve dealt with infrastructure today, we’ll be dealing with human infrastructure tomorrow.”

Clouse, next up, quickly thanked Ivey, McCutcheon, Daniels and Poole for their leadership.

Clouse specifically highlighted Poole’s “cool, calm demeanor” that helped him work with all the members to reach an 84-20 final margin.

‘I am proud to be an Alabamian’

Poole then took to the podium, commenting, “I’m excited about today.”

After a heartfelt show of appreciation for the previous speakers and “all of the legislators in the body,” Poole said, “This was an important day and a difficult issue that brought a lot of passion. But there’s a lot of support around the state.”

“Our citizens know that we have to do something to address our infrastructure in Alabama. We have to build that infrastructure out for our future, for our children, for our prosperity and our opportunity to compete across the southeast, across the United States and across the entire world,” he emphasized. “And today we’ve moved forward with a plan that I think is effective, it’s fair, it’s transparent, it assures accountability, and I’m very pleased.”

“I’m excited about this day, I’m excited that the body stood together, firmly committed on this issue, showed leadership on the issue. And I think it demonstrates that when Alabamians – and I’m just proud to be an Alabamian,” Poole concluded. “I am proud to be an Alabamian. I always have been, I always am every day. But I am certainly proud today as we commit ourselves to invest in our future… I look forward to the days ahead for Alabama.”

Ivey took to the podium once more to conclude the statements.

“Remember, this is [a] historic day – a great day – and [a] historic act that has shown today that we can work together as a bipartisan group to put the people’s needs and the people’s benefit ahead of self,” the governor emphasized. “Y’all, this is monumental. And I am so proud to be a part of it.”

You can watch the full press conference here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mobile’s Three Mile Creek undergoing dramatic renovation

Once upon a time, a beautiful creek ran through the middle of the city of Mobile. Unfortunately, that creek was neglected during urbanization and the important waterway became an eyesore, not to mention a source of water-quality degradation.

Fortunately, the tide has turned, and the revitalization of the Three Mile Creek watershed has become a priority for a wide variety of citizens, environmental organizations, governmental organizations, the University of South Alabama and the City of Mobile.

Roberta Swann of the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program (MBNEP) met recently with project partners, including the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), to determine how best to spread the word about the lofty goals of the Three Mile Creek watershed improvement plan.

Those goals include:

Develop 10 miles of continuous greenway and restore natural channels and establish riparian buffers where possible

Determine Total Maximum Daily Loads, which is the maximum amount of a pollutant allowed in a body of water during water quality restoration

Improve the watershed’s water quality standards to “warm water fisheries” status. The current water quality is suitable for agriculture and industry only

Eliminate all known illicit sources of sewage

Reduce the amount of trash in the waterways by 75 percentMaintain flood protection

Install environmental education signage at current parks and proposed parks along the waterway

Control or eradicate invasive flora and fauna where possible

The event that gave all the project partners the impetus to continue occurred in 2011, according to Swann, with the “Clean Up the Bottom” event that invited citizens to help reduce the trash in the watershed.

“We had almost 400 people come out on a cold Saturday morning to help,” Swann said. “Some of the people had historical ties to the area, and about 80 percent of the people who showed up were African Americans.

“There was a lot of excitement. We got into kayaks to clean up One Mile Creek, and we got out into the neighborhoods. People came out onto their porches and asked for bags to help us clean up. It was a great experience frankly.”

With the enthusiasm from the community, MBNEP raised funds to perform a comprehensive watershed management plan. A successful project with the d’Olive Creek watershed in Baldwin County served as a template for the Three Mile Creek plan.

“When we do our watershed planning, it really is community involvement at the local level,” Swann said. “We have 16 community meetings throughout the watershed to find out what was good and bad about the watershed and its biggest challenges.”

The Three Mile Creek watershed plan was published in 2014 with the goal of establishing a trail along the creek from the University of South Alabama to the Mobile River as a key component to reconnect the communities along the waterway.

“What we found out during planning was that people just treated it like a stormwater ditch,” Swann said. “Very few people had any interest in engaging with the creek itself. We felt that was a calling for us to go out into the community and use our watershed plan to educate people on how a watershed functions, first of all, and how the trash aggregates at the bottom of the watershed. I think a key point of education was the trash came from all points along the watershed.”

Swann said the bottom third of the watershed is at sea level and inhabited by mostly low-income residents.

MBNEP enlisted the help of the MLK Redevelopment Corporation to conduct a leadership academy as well as hire a conservation corps of mostly young adults from the area to perform clean-up tasks.

“These were truly urban heroes,” Swann said. “They worked tirelessly. These were people who had never been on a kayak before who were kayaking a mile into the lower reaches of the creek to do invasive species management and trash clean-up. While that was going on, RESTORE grants were being made available. We worked with the City of Mobile to get a grant for the trail.”

Swann said the plan is so much more than the trail. It includes water quality restoration with drainage improvements all along Toulmin Springs Branch, the City of Mobile doing stormwater mapping, and addressing sediment issues in the upper watershed. It also includes opening the historic creek channel for a kayaking loop as well as the acquisition of the wetlands in the area where the creek flows into Mobile River.

“Three Mile Creek runs through the heart of Mobile,” said DCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “It touches so many neighborhoods and a large percentage of the population. Providing outdoor recreational access to all these people right where they live is so important to their quality of life. DCNR is proud to partner with many others to facilitate this restorative effort.”

During a short tour of access points and trail greenways last week, Rick Frederick, MBNEP Community Relations Manager, said the watershed improvements could have a significant impact on Mobile County.

“We want to get people out and show them how this project could revitalize Mobile’s ecotourism,” Frederick said. “This will provide a beautiful urban walkway, hiking, biking trail and canoe/kayak route right through the middle of the city. Once people start using it, they are going to want to take care of it.”

RESTORE funds from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement will be used to finish the greenway and trail, to restore Twelve Mile Creek for sediment load reduction, and to dredge Langan Park Lake. National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grants will be used to restore the historic Three Mile Creek channel.

“MAWSS (Mobile Area Water and Sewer System) has been a fantastic partner,” Swann said. “They have improved the sanitary sewers in the watershed with increased-size trunk lines and constructing a new storage tank. Also, the University of South Alabama has recently completed stormwater mitigation projects in the parking lots and has adopted low environmental impact development throughout the campus.”

Although $10 million has been approved for construction of the trail, Swann said the challenge has been to wait for the RESTORE money to actually materialize.

A kayak launch has been constructed at Tricentennial Park, where the 2019 Creek Fest celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11. Creek Fest is a family-oriented event with live music, food and kayak rides at the park near Mobile Infirmary Hospital.

The City of Mobile will begin its next segment of trail construction in a few months to go with the mile of track that is already in use. Other projects that will be underway this year include construction on the headwaters of Twelve Mile Creek to Langan Park Lake and Alabama Power working with MBNEP to install rain barrels in the Prichard area to mitigate stormwater runoff.

Swann said when the work is completed, the Mobile area will have a “transformational greenway along Three Mile Creek with a corridor that extends a mile on either side of the creek that brings community together around this environmental gem.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama's great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Must-watch response to racist viral video: ‘That’s not the same Alabama I know and love’

The man who called moving to Alabama “the single greatest decision” of his life offered up some advice for the teenagers seen in the recent viral video of high school students from the Hoover area making racist remarks, as well as the rest of Alabama.

Hoover lawyer Ron Brown, who moved to Alabama from Chicago, said what he saw in the video is “not the same Alabama” he has come to know.

Watch:

House overwhelmingly passes Rebuild Alabama Act

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives passed HB 2, the Rebuild Alabama Act, by a margin of 83-20 Friday afternoon.

You can view the roll call vote here.

HB 1 and HB 3 were both passed by the chamber the same day. HB 1 was unanimous and HB 3 was 100-3.

The bills will now go to the Senate, which is expected to convene Monday. Companion legislation to HB 1, SB 2, was passed by the Senate 30-0 Friday.

SB 2 will head to the House for a possible first reading in that chamber Monday. Slight differences between HB 1 and SB 2 will need to be reconciled before one of them heads to the governor’s desk for signature. Discussions are ongoing on whether the Senate will take up HB 1 or if the House will take up SB 2. This is the legislation that overhauls the Joint Transportation Committee, increasing oversight, accountability and transparency.

You can find a live-tweet thread of Friday’s House proceedings here.

Senate leaders comment on SB 2 passing

“Governor Ivey has put forward her Rebuild Alabama plan to modernize our state’s infrastructure system – I support Governor Ivey’s proposal, but the Legislature is determined to increase oversight and accountability for ALDOT,” Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), the sponsor of SB 2, said in a statement. “Each member of the Senate represents nearly 150,000 Alabamians, and we are going to make sure that ALDOT is open and transparent with the Legislature and the public about where each taxpayer dollar is going.”

Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) released the following statement:

Ultimately we must answer to the taxpayers on how their money is spent. Since I have served as Pro Tem of the Senate it has always been a top goal to make sure that state government is open, accountable and efficient. I believe this bill accomplishes that goal.

If we are going to ask taxpayers to send more money to Montgomery, we owe it to them to ensure that their money is spent wisely and used appropriately. This bill guarantees that money marked for infrastructure, will be used for infrastructure and that the Legislature will have full oversight on how the Department of Transportation uses that money.

As a fiscal conservative, it would be impossible to support any type of revenue measure in the infrastructure package without the oversight and accountability laid out in this bill.

I want to thank Senator Chambliss for all of his hard work on this piece of legislation. I want to thank the Senate body for their support of this bill. We had an excellent discussion on the floor and came away with a piece of Legislation that received overwhelming support. I look forward to working with members of the House as this bill continues to move through the legislative process.

There was broad, bi-partisan support for SB 2 in the Senate.

“I support the Joint Transportation Committee bill that will give oversight to all of the road projects,” Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) stated. “I applaud Senator Chambliss for bringing this proposal; and, hopefully, we can get it passed into law so that it will give the Legislature a lot more hands-on access to develop plans for where the money is being spent.”

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Update 5:10 p.m.:

Update 5:10 p.m.:

The Senate gave HB 1, HB 2 and HB 3 their first reading Friday. This means the bills are in line for a public hearing, committee vote and second reading Monday, with a possible third reading and final vote before the full Senate to come Tuesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

No, Mo Brooks didn’t vote ‘no’ on a resolution condemning hate

As with most issues that make Democrats look bad, the media slow walks the issue hoping the blackface governor of Virginia can keep his job, Democratic legislatures can vote to kill infants born alive, presidential candidates can walk back their plans to eliminate private insurance and a Democratic congresswoman’s multiple anti-Semitic remarks will be defended.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) rebuke came in the form of a resolution so weak that even she voted for it. It was such a watered-down mess that other Democrats will call it the “kitchen sink resolution.”

Because of that, 23 Republicans voted “no.”

Here is how the American media is handling that:

They are taking cues from the defacto leader of the Democratic Party, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

This is obviously absurd, but other Democrats and members of the media have since followed her lead.

Alabama media jumped in, too:

But all of this ignores why the congressmen actually voted “no.”

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) appeared on WVNN Friday morning and explained his vote.

He said he voted “no” because it did not go far enough,

He argued on “The Dale Jackson Show” that “there are three major problems with this resolution,” citing the deviation from the original intent and pointing out that there is “no punishment, no stripping of committees, nothing, and so that was a major problem.”

My takeaway:

This is an odd move for an alleged “racist.”

The American media is a front group for Democratic causes and nothing more at this point.

Most of the Alabama media is exactly the same.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

