Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

When does the Republican primary for U.S. Senate actually start? 18 mins ago / Opinion
Birmingham project management firm seeks to meet challenges presented by workforce shortages 1 hour ago / News
Alabama vs. Tennessee set for nighttime kickoff in Bryant-Denny Stadium 2 hours ago / News
Mondays for Moms: The good kind of contagious 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Mandatory 10-digit dialing within 205 area code begins on Saturday 3 hours ago / News
Alabama high schooler brings clean water to Puerto Rican hurricane victims 4 hours ago / News
Overheard: When Big Al and Aubie did lunch 5 hours ago / Sports
State Rep. Wadsworth offers FQHCs as alternative to Medicaid expansion for rural health care 6 hours ago / News
Greg Shaw says he will file for reelection on Tuesday to Alabama Supreme Court 6 hours ago / Politics
State Sen. Cam Ward to seek post on Alabama Supreme Court 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: More whistleblowers, Tuberville up big in ALFA poll, AL Dems try to move on and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Marsh: ‘More importance’ put on vocational training over sentencing reform in pursuit of prison solution 9 hours ago / News
Greg Reed elected chair of Alabama legislature’s Oil and Gas Study Committee 10 hours ago / News
Attend Birmingham events to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month 22 hours ago / Lifestyle
Rick Karle: Best quote of the football weekend goes to ex-Bama star Jalen Hurts 23 hours ago / Sports
Alabama doctor competes at World Triathlon Championship 23 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Impeachment games, 2020 House and Senate races in Alabama, the sanctuary city of Decatur and more on Guerrilla Politics … 24 hours ago / Analysis
Is Greenland for sale? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama remains No. 1, Auburn falls five spots in AP poll 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s Dauphin Island Sea Lab hosts special-needs children 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
1 hour ago

Birmingham project management firm seeks to meet challenges presented by workforce shortages

With Alabama employers continuing to grapple with the workforce shortages that come with a booming economy, Birmingham-based Hoar Management Program (HPM) announced it had made a series of new hires with that challenge specifically in mind.

HPM announced in a recent release it has made a series of new hires in its Program Development Group with an eye toward increasing its expertise in preconstruction. According to HPM, these hires will allow them to streamline their preconstruction services as the industry continues to adapt to rising construction costs associated with continued labor shortages.

Many of the state’s leaders have highlighted the need to retrain the state’s workforce, as well as develop a new generation of workers, to meet the current economy’s needs.

Governor Kay Ivey recently remarked that Alabama’s economy will require 500,000 new workers in the next five years.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth earlier this year called workforce development the “number one crisis facing our state from the business standpoint.”

At a recent panel discussion hosted by Yellowhammer News, Rosemary Elebash, state director for National Federation of Independent Business, cited workforce development as the most pressing issue for small business. Elebash explained, “We have a significant shortage of qualified workers.”

The city of Birmingham has developed its own workforce development initiative aimed at training its next generation of workers. The Birmingham Promise is a creation of Mayor Randall Woodfin, who described it as a “supercharged” workforce development program. It is a public-private partnership consisting of apprenticeship opportunities with local businesses in addition to scholarships to state two-year and four-year institutions.

Founded in 1997, HPM provides comprehensive guidance to clients on the construction and development process and offers “a one-stop approach to complete program management and owner’s representation.”

To help navigate the conditions of the current economy, the firm named Del Buck as its vice president of Preconstruction. He will be responsible for overseeing project estimates and budget development for all of HPM’s program management assignments. HPM cited Buck’s 30 years of general contracting and executive experience on six continents as contributing to his ability to provide competitive cost certainty.

“Del is making an instant impact at our company and has the ideal background to help lead us into the next chapter of our growth story,” said Mike Lanier, president of HPM. “We all know how difficult of an environment we’re in right now due to the labor shortage and rising costs of materials, but we believe Del’s ability to see through the GC lens combined with the advanced estimating technology and pricing databases at HPM will give us a competitive edge that cannot be replicated elsewhere. He will help us fill a distinct market void for construction professionals who can guide owners through the entire building process and add value through cost certainty and a more predictable schedule.”

Buck noted the need to meet individual budgeting requirements of HPM clients as a priority for him.

“I am honored and excited to join the incredible group of professionals at HPM,” said Buck. “The duties of my position match up remarkably well with the experience I gained throughout my career as a general contractor, and the ability to leverage that with HPM’s vast database of pricing technology will allow us to offer custom-produced services that are tailored for each owner’s budget and scheduling requirements. Together, we will add desirable clients and projects to HPM’s already impressive portfolio.”

HPM also announced the hirings of Michael Eskew as mechanical preconstruction manager and Kyle Talley as electrical preconstruction manager.

“Being able to land two specialists who have the level of experience and expertise that Michael and Kyle possess presented a rare opportunity, and we’re thrilled they’ve agreed to join our team,” said Ryan Austin, chief operations officer at HPM. “Now more than ever, it’s imperative to find leaders who have a keen understanding of where to find cost savings and creative workarounds with subcontractors so we can present competitive solutions for owners and developers who are getting squeezed by construction price hikes. Preconstruction services will continue to be a top priority for HPM moving forward.”

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

18 mins ago

When does the Republican primary for U.S. Senate actually start?

The Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat in the great state of Alabama was supposed to be a heavyweight battle to see who takes on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), but it’s looking more like a pillow fight.

Tommy Tuberville is winning, according to his and his opponents’ polling.

328
Keep reading 328 WORDS

ALFA, who recently endorsed Tuberville, had the former Auburn football coach 21 points ahead of his nearest competitor in a poll.

To make things worse, it turns out that the nearest competitor is Judge Roy Moore, setting up a potential Tuberville-Moore runoff in March.

Even with a former football coach dominating the polls, and a disgraced former politician who handed the Senate seat to a Democrat in second, those aren’t the most shocking things about this race.

The real shocker is that nobody seems to want to do anything to change how the race is going.

Just this past week, Tommy Tuberville told Talk 99.5 in Birmingham that President Trump was putting a noose around farmers’ necks with his tariffs.

The story was picked up nationally by The Hill. But do you know where it received minimal coverage? The state of Alabama.

His opponents did not comment and the local media shrugged for five days.

Do any of the campaigns out there even still care?

Tuberville is at 36% of the vote, and that was before receiving ALFA’s endorsement.

If Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill or former Judge Roy Moore don’t start hitting Tuberville when he fumbles, this race may be over soon.

Tuberville lends himself to criticism. He has no problem saying what he thinks, even when it could hurt him.

If Byrne, Merrill or Moore want to be the next senator from the great state of Alabama, they need to start seriously setting themselves apart from Tuberville.

That means highlighting his stumbles and talking about his deficiencies on policy. A big part of his campaign is that he is “not a politician” and his statements make that clear.

Perception is everything, and right now the perception is that Tuberville is going to win easily and none of the other candidates appear to care.

If there are not some serious moves made soon, this race might already be over.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama vs. Tennessee set for nighttime kickoff in Bryant-Denny Stadium

Finally, a night game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this year.

It might be too late to beat the summer heat, but Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have gotten their wish at long last.

The SEC on Monday announced an 8:00 p.m. CT kickoff for Alabama’s game against Tennessee on Saturday, October 19 — which is next weekend’s game. This “Third Saturday in October” game will be broadcast on ESPN.

147
Keep reading 147 WORDS

Bama has won the last seven meetings between the rivals in Tuscaloosa and won last year’s contest 58-21 in Knoxville. Saban’s team has emerged victorious in the last 12 matchups between the teams total.

Earlier this season, University of Alabama President Stuart Bell and Athletics Director Greg Byrne released a joint statement lamenting the string of early afternoon and late morning kickoff times they had been receiving.

“There have been a number of conversations with our conference office, and they also recognize the challenges these kick times present for our student-athletes and fans,” the statement concluded.

UA plays at Texas A&M this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Mondays for Moms: The good kind of contagious

My babies have only been back in school for a few weeks and we’ve already had a few brushes with some sick bugs.

I’m guessing any mommas out there reading this have dealt with these typical school bugs, frequent colds and maybe even the dreaded pink eye …dun dun dun…

Kids tend to pick up sicknesses fairly easily, especially when they are little.

But what if I told you that there is also something else that is highly contagious?!

1392
Keep reading 1392 WORDS

Turns out our children are watching. Every. Single. Move. We. Make.

Sure, they’re busting down the walls of institutional privacy as they watch us shower and potty, but, more significantly, they are watching how we handle grown-up conversations. How we greet strangers. How we forgive those who hurt us. How we discuss serious issues. How we comfort those who are hurting. How we address disappointing behavior. How we acknowledge successes.

And what they see can either be contagious in a good way or contagious in a bad way.

I started thinking about our “Contagious Character” and how we can be sure we are only passin’ along the “good” character bugs.

When I pull up to a green light and get behind that precious old soul who somehow missed the fact that the light turned green a minute and a half ago I have a choice. I can either lay on the horn and get frustrated, or I can choose to breathe a little deeper and count to 10 until she finally decides to press on the gas.

When someone cuts in front of me in line, I can throw a fit or I can acknowledge that moment as an opportunity to give a little grace.

When a friend disappoints me, I can gossip about the situation to my hubby over dinner, or I can choose to speak with encouraging words.

When my babies cover their faces in my lipstick again as if they are tardy for their circus clown audition, I can jump to judgment and scream in angst, or I can encourage their artistic prowess and gently suggest better contouring next go around.

The moral of the story is we have little eyes staring at us 24/7 whether we like it or not. As moms, we will all stumble at times and provide a not-so-great example.

But, if we keep our little “mini-me’s” in mind, it will begin to transform our character into the “good” kind of contagious rather than the “bad.”

Our pastor, Dr. Gary Fenton, performs the most beautiful and meaningful baby dedications. He personalizes them to each family, but more importantly, he utilizes those moments in time to truly speak to the parents and the church about their responsibilities in the child’s life.

As he gazes into the child’s eyes, he suddenly shifts his focus to the parents and softly speaks these words: “This child will occasionally listen to you, but she will always be watching you.”

Wow. What a powerful reminder!

As moms, we can spend our entire lives reading every baby book, attending every momma class and relentlessly searching the Internet for the answers to being the “Best Mom.” The truth is actually much simpler to discover than all the hassle we exert.

If we wish for our children to be kind, we must be kind to others. Even when we’re tired. Even when the cashier is making us angry. Even when someone slams on their brakes in front of us causing us to veer off the road. We can strive to teach our children that we cannot control others’ actions, we can only work on our own actions and our own reactions. It’s a great reminder for them, too, that our smiles are our greatest free gift to the world. Something as simple as a smile may be the act of kindness that makes someone else’s day.

If we wish for our children to be grateful, we must express gratitude in front of them. We can make it a habit to thank them when they clean their rooms, wash their hands and share with others. We can model for them how to thank God for their food, their clothes and their health. And we can show gratitude to daddy in front of them for all the ways he provides – even when his shoes are strewn about on the floor, the bathroom’s a mess and he was late for dinner.

If we wish for our children to be patient, we should make every effort not to rush them through life. We can give them the extra five minutes to tie their shoes properly (even when we need to be out the door). We can take a few minutes to examine the best way to respond. We should offer them the grace (even in the moments that send us straight to the insane asylum) because God has offered each of us undeserved, indescribable amounts of grace even before our children entered this world and continues to do so on a daily basis.

If we wish for our children to be truthful, we must be cautious to always tell the truth. Even little white lies are easily exposed by our super-sleuth kiddos. If we say we will take them to a friend’s house for a playdate, we can make every effort to make good on that promise. Promises to children are life-and-death. When we utter the words “I will,” “We will” or any version of “I promise,” we must remind ourselves that we have entered into a binding oral contract with our little ones.

If we wish for our children to be giving, we must be charitable with the many blessings God has given us. We can take opportunities to expose our children to the power of giving to another by taking them along for serve days in the community, making Christmas gifts for those in need or baking cookies to gift to the sweet ones in the local nursing home. Consider taking a Saturday to clean out your closets and take the clothing to a women’s shelter or church. Be part of a toy or school supply collection that benefits local children in need. Let’s teach our kids to be the change they wish to see in this world.

If we wish for our children to be responsible, we must follow through with our own commitments. If we take on a role at work, school or church, we should strive to commit ourselves to serving in the best capacity possible. This may require making sacrifices. The example we will be exhibiting in front of our children is by far worth the extra effort.

If we wish for our children to be forgiving, we must give them grace when they make mistakes. No child is perfect, no matter how much we feebly hope they might be. They will disappoint us. They will cause us to lose our patience. And they will even enrage us at times. But, if we wish for them to have the ability to forgive, we must remember to forgive even in their darkest moments, too. When we make mistakes, we can pause for a moment and apologize. By asking them for their forgiveness, we are exemplifying a humble heart.

We could go on and on – the list of cause-and-effect parenting rules is endless. But we get the idea. “The proof is in the pudding,” as we’ve heard it said so many times before. Sometimes it’s easy to let ourselves slack in terms of being kind, grateful, patient, truthful, giving, responsible and forgiving when we are only exercising those traits for ourselves. And truth be told, there is no way for any of us to be perfect all the time. Perfection is a losing game, my friends. (Thank goodness, am I right?)

Children will emulate celebrities, musicians and even Olympians popular today.  But, the humbling fact remains that the people they should be looking up to most is their very own mom and dad.

The truth is this: We can tell our children all the right things and we can teach them all the proper “rules” of life. But if they don’t see us living out what we say, we may be missing out on our greatest opportunities to groom our children for greatness.

Praying for all of us to strive to be our best selves each and every day!

“Be very careful, then, how you live – not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity…”

Ephesians 5:15-16a

To receive encouragement and read more about thriving rather than simply surviving in motherhood, check out Erin’s book, Cheers the Diaper Years: 10 Truths for Thriving While Barely Surviving here.

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

Show less
3 hours ago

Mandatory 10-digit dialing within 205 area code begins on Saturday

Effective Saturday, October 12, local calls will not be completed within the 205 area code’s geographic region unless both the area code and the subsequent seven-digit telephone number are dialed.

This comes after the Alabama Public Service Commission on August 7, 2018 approved a proposal by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator to add an additional code to the area now served by 205.

The new area code was needed because insufficient numbers are remaining in the area code 205 to satisfy customer demand.

130
Keep reading 130 WORDS

Ten-digit dialing is already required for long distance calls but adding a second area code to a geographic region requires the area code plus the seven-digit phone number be dialed to complete all calls.

A grace period has been in effect since April 13 for the new mandatory 10-digit dialing for local calls within the 205 geographic area.

Starting Saturday, if a seven-digit phone number is dialed without preceding it with the area code, the caller will receive a recorded message advising them to dial the area code first.

The change will have no effect on whether calls are billed as local or long-distance by your service provider. Calls that are currently local calls will remain local calls.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama high schooler brings clean water to Puerto Rican hurricane victims

When Shawn Goyal learned two years ago of the desperate need for drinkable water in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, he knew he had to help.

“We were studying Puerto Rico and the Caribbean in Spanish class the fall that Hurricane Maria hit,” said Goyal, now a senior at Altamont School in Birmingham. “As I researched Puerto Rico and dug deeper, I realized how bad the need was and I wanted to do what I could for the people there.”

At the same time, Goyal was looking for a community service effort that could serve as his Eagle Scout project. That’s when he thought, “Why not make it a global project?”

Goyal decided to partner with local nonprofits that were sending disaster relief to Puerto Rico and other hard-hit areas. The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham told him of the scarcity of fresh water and linked him with Uzima, a company that manufactures inexpensive, easy-to-use water filtration systems.

734
Keep reading 734 WORDS

The beauty of the water filters, Goyal said, is they are designed to last for 10 years, require no chemicals and can filter 5 gallons of water at a time.

“The filters are awesome for families who can’t use their tap water and don’t have enough money to buy water. They have to choose between buying water or buying other necessities like food,” Goyal said. “Because the filters last for 10 years, they also offer a long-term, affordable solution for these families, and not just a short-term fix.”

Through Uzima, Goyal was placed in touch with Ricardo Ufret, who was on the ground providing aid in Puerto Rico and could distribute the filters to those who most needed them. Uzima provided Goyal with filters at a reduced price.

During the summer of 2018, Goyal sent more than 200 letters to friends and family outlining his Eagle Scout project and requesting donations. He raised $5,000, allowing him to purchase 175 water filtration units.

“The response was very heartwarming,” said Goyal. “There are a lot of good people out there. I think all people needed was to realize what was happening and what the need was, and they were more than willing to help.”

After assembling the units, Goyal shipped them to Ufret, who, with help from members of his church in Puerto Rico, distributed water filters throughout the country. Ufret has continued sending Goyal photos and videos of people using the filters.

“Mr. Ufret told me that even two years after the hurricane, he is still receiving requests from pastors across Puerto Rico, Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti,” Goyal said. “They want the filters for long-term use. They said they haven’t had clean water for over a generation. It made me see the need is still there and inspired me to do more.”

Goyal set up a GoFundMe webpage and raised enough money to buy 60 additional filters. In mid-August, just before school started, Goyal and his mom flew to San Juan for a four-day, whirlwind trip to deliver the filters.

The afternoon of their arrival, Goyal met with two Scout troops. Speaking in Spanish, he led a workshop to teach them how to assemble the filters. Then the group, in assembly-line fashion, went to work, putting all 60 filters together in less than two hours.

The next day, Goyal and some of the Scouts headed into the streets to hand out the filters.

“Some of the people were living out of their cars or camping out in the rubble,” Goyal said. “There was trash all around and mosquitoes everywhere. It was clear that they haven’t recovered from Hurricane Maria and that there was a need for water and other necessities. It was amazing to me because just 15 minutes from there was metropolitan San Juan with all its shops, high rises and hotels. If you drive just 15 minutes, it’s completely different.”

These street sessions gave Goyal the chance once again to perfect his Spanish.

“I remember when we showed up in one community, only two or three families came out at first to get the filters. And suddenly I looked up, and there was a crowd of 30 people listening to me explain how to use them,” Goyal said. “It made me sad and disappointed in myself that I never knew that people lived in these kinds of conditions in a U.S. territory like Puerto Rico.”

Goyal said he is “amazed” that as one person he could have an impact on so many lives.

“Clean water is a problem, not just in Puerto Rico. It’s a monumental problem across the world,” Goyal said. “If you look at the problem as a whole, I never would have tried to solve it. It’s too daunting. It was only after I looked back that I could appreciate what I was able to do. Even if I can’t raise enough money to send 175 filtration systems again, I can still chip away at the problem by sending just one filter at a time if I have to.”

Goyal knows his work is far from finished. He has once again set up a GoFundMe page – this time to raise money to provide water filters to the victims of Hurricane Dorian, the Category 5 storm that left devastation across the Bahamas in early September. Anyone interested in helping Goyal meet this need can contribute by visiting his Bahamas Clean Water Relief page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bahamas-clean-water-relief.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less