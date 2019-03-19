Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Lottery bill filed in Alabama Senate 1 hour ago / News
Ainsworth: Workforce development ‘number one crisis facing our state from the business standpoint’ 2 hours ago / News
Reality TV star ‘Mama June’ arrested in Alabama 4 hours ago / News
Alabama U.S. Senate poll focusing on Miss America ’95 4 hours ago / Politics
7 Things: Lottery looming, Doug Jones won’t say where he is on impeachment, Rebuild Alabama gas tax increase could be headed to court in ‘long-shot’ battle and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
AG Marshall on border security: Sinaloa Cartel responsible for ‘almost all’ imported drugs in Alabama 7 hours ago / News
Rep. Gary Palmer on 2020 U.S. Senate run: ‘We’re praying about it’ 8 hours ago / News
Watch: Doug Jones refuses to answer question on Trump impeachment 20 hours ago / Politics
Marshall focused on ensuring public safety, defending state law in first full term 21 hours ago / News
Join Us: Yellowhammer ‘News Shaper’ series kicks off with its 2019 legislative edition 21 hours ago / News
Groups across US take in dogs, cats after Alabama tornado 22 hours ago / News
Failed state House candidate wants to challenge gas tax in court 23 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne: Supporting state and local government 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Leaders deliver results for a stronger Alabama 1 day ago / Sponsored
Shelby County seeking more workers 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Gas tax calculation hurts big counties, Speaker McCutcheon says there is no deal on Medicaid expansion, New Zealand attack already politicized and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Doug Jones: ‘Doesn’t matter to me who the opponent is,’ ‘I’ll be back here for another term’ 1 day ago / Politics
Four key events leading to passage of ‘Rebuild Alabama’ 2 days ago / Analysis
Taxes, roads and limited government 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Marsh: Even with gas tax hike, Alabama ‘still the lowest cumulative tax state on state and local taxes in the country’ 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

Ainsworth: Workforce development ‘number one crisis facing our state from the business standpoint’

MONTGOMERY — Speaking Tuesday morning to a group of industry leaders assembled at the Business Council of Alabama, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) explained that he is helping lead the charge on workforce development in the state.

Ainsworth identified getting Alabama students qualified and ready to fill good, high-paying jobs as a passion of his and a primary policy priority for his office.

“I think the number one crisis facing our state from the business standpoint is workforce development,” he advised.

The lieutenant governor then outlined why the issue is so important.

“When I talk to businesses all over the state, it doesn’t matter where I was when I was traveling campaigning, the common theme I heard was, ‘Will, the number one factor limiting growth is people.’ And I think that’s such a shame because we have a lot of great people. It didn’t matter whether I was in Scottsboro talking to a car dealer who needed an auto tech there or if I was in Boaz, Alabama, talking to Pinnacle Manufacturing… [who] need more welders and painters,” Ainsworth said.

He reiterated, using the example of Pinnacle, that companies not being able to hire the number of skilled workers they need is prohibiting growth of 20-30 percent in many cases.

Ainsworth and his office are already hard at work doing everything they can to help bridge the skills gap.

“We’re working with the governor and … [the governor’s education policy advisor] Nick Moore, the two-year college system, k-12 and then we need the business community to step up to the plate on this and let’s solve this problem. Because here’s our vision on workforce development: our state should be the workforce development capital of the southeast,” Ainsworth emphasized.

He outlined that the goal can be met with the right initiatives in place, naming “Project Graduation” in Marshall County as something that is working on a smaller scale, because Alabama “has great people.”

“Taking that model, and the premise behind it is this — everyone has a God-given ability and a skillset that they can use. We need to figure out what that is,” Ainsworth said.

The Marshall County program centers on mentoring, but Ainsworth stressed that statewide workforce development efforts also need to efficiently utilize technology.

“One of the things we want to do – and a part of what Nick Moore is working on – is developing an app that will list all the jobs within a 60-mile radius of where a student lives,” he explained. “Because here’s what we found out: the same kids that need pre-k because their parents aren’t doing the job they need to do, guess what? Those same parents aren’t telling them about the job opportunities that are out there. So, kids really do not understand what jobs are out there, the education level needed, the skill set needed and the training needed – what these jobs pay. Part of what we need to do is educate people about what opportunities are out there, [ask] what are you passionate about, what do you want to do with your life and let’s get people ready for the workforce.”

“Our office is going to take a big lead on that… but we need the entire business community united to make sure we solve this problem for our state,” Ainsworth added.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Lottery bill filed in Alabama Senate

MONTGOMERY — State Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville) Tuesday filed legislation that would implement a lottery in Alabama.

With the regular session of the state legislature back underway for the first time since the special session focused on the Rebuild Alabama Act adjourned, legislators were back on Goat Hill with a bevy of issues to address.

One of the most talked about topics around the state, and in the capital city, has been the lottery. In a press conference, McClendon explained that he is proposing a constitutional amendment that would legalize a lottery. He is simultaneously bringing a regular bill that would allocate the lottery revenue. The constitutional amendment would go straight to a referendum of the people if passed by the legislature, while the bill would go to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.

While McClendon called the lottery plan his bill proposes “clean,” there will be debate over the very definition of what constitutes a “clean lottery.”

640
Keep reading 640 WORDS

McClendon’s legislation would establish the Alabama Lottery Commission, with members appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor, Senate president pro tem and speaker of the House. The commission would issue a request for proposal, and a private company would then be chosen to manage the lottery, with oversight from the commission. The lottery management company would not be allowed to contribute money to political PACs or candidates.

The legislation would mandate that a person must be 18 years or older to purchase a lottery ticket. McClendon emphasized that he was not bringing the legislation to solve financial problems in Alabama, but that he did not want Yellowhammer State residents to have to travel and spend their money out-of-state if they want to participate in a lottery.

“For too long, the people of Alabama have been forced to drive to Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia to buy lottery tickets,” he explained in a statement. “Alabama dollars are being spent in neighboring states, funding their schools and their infrastructure projects. It is overwhelmingly clear that the people of Alabama want to vote on a lottery.”

During the press conference, McClendon said his proposal would explicitly maintain that casinos and card or table games of any kind are still illegal in the state.

He added that his legislation would mean increased job security for employees at GreeneTrack and similar existing facilities in the state that have been known to conduct pari-mutuel betting. The commission would license these facilities, which would have exclusive rights to video lottery terminals after a one-year transition away from electronic bingo.

As proposed, the lottery’s proceeds would go evenly to the Education Trust Fund and the General Fund. That is expected to be a major point of discussion and debate in the legislature, as members haggle over where the funds should go and how much of it should be earmarked.

McClendon welcomed this inevitable discussion and stressed that he wants the process to play out in public. Not handling the revenue allocation side of the equation in a constitutional amendment will allow the flexibility in future years for legislators to make changes as warranted.

The legislation would also offer new programming through the Alabama Department of Public Health to help gambling addicts. This would be funded from unclaimed lottery winnings, according to the state senator.

McClendon acknowledged that “it’s a fact” that lottery revenues decrease over time, but once his proposed lottery would get up and running, the initial annual revenue he estimates is $250 million. This is contingent on the commission allowing a flexible range of lottery games, including multi-state games like Mega Millions and Powerball and scratch-offs. His bills have not been given fiscal notes yet, meaning the state’s legislative services office has yet to confirm or rebut that revenue estimate or what expenses would be incurred by the state.

McClendon noted that since the commission would contract with a private company to administer the lottery, new state employees would not be needed.

He expressed confidence that the makeup and attitude of the legislature have changed now to benefit the chances of a lottery passing out of both chambers. If this happens, he wants the referendum by the people of Alabama to occur when turnout will be at its highest.

“It’s time we let the people vote,” McClendon said.

He identified the 2020 primary date of March 3 as his ideal date for that referendum to occur. This could have the added benefit of driving turnout up in the Republican contest to face Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

Copies of McClendon’s bills were not immediately available on the legislature’s website. This article will be updated when they are posted.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Reality TV star ‘Mama June’ arrested in Alabama

Reality television star June “Mama June” Shannon has been arrested on drug charges in Alabama.

News outlets report that Shannon and a friend, Eugene Doak, were arrested March 13 at a gas station in Macon County where he was heard threatening her.

105
Keep reading 105 WORDS

The reports say that in the course of the investigation authorities found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

AL.com says the criminal complaint states the two had crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

Both are charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 39-year-old Shannon is the mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who starred in a reality TV show on TLC.

Shannon later starred in her own show documenting her weight loss.

The reports did not say whether she had a lawyer.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama U.S. Senate poll focusing on Miss America ’95

Add former Miss Alabama and Miss America Heather Whitestone McCallum to the list of potential Republican U.S. Senate candidates hoping to challenge incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020.

A poll currently being conducted, which was provided Monday to Yellowhammer News by members of the public, tests name identification and multiple biography questions on Whitestone, as well as various head-to-head matchups (with the lone constant being her in each one).

The poll is reportedly being conducted by RPM Research, who only describe themselves as “a national research firm.” It is not clear if this is a private company or a polling apparatus connected to a political organization.

Whitestone, a Dothan native, was selected as the 1995 Miss America on September 17, 1994. She made history as the first deaf Miss America, having fully lost her hearing when she was 18-months old. Whitestone underwent a cochlear implant surgery to partially restore her hearing in 2002.

416
Keep reading 416 WORDS

The poll conducts ballot tests in several scenarios: 1). Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-6), Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2), Whitestone, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1), Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) and Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5); 2). Byrne, Whitestone and Brooks; 3). Whitestone, former Chief Justice Roy Moore and Byrne; 4). The same as the first poll but given after pushing Whitestone’s biography.

The biography questions on Whitestone are as follows:

If you knew Heather Whitestone McCallum had overcome physical disabilities, including losing her ability to hear when she was 18 months old, to become a published author, philanthropist, and advocate for conservative causes, would you be more or less likely to vote for her?

If you knew Heather Whitestone McCallum moved from Georgia back to her home state of Alabama just so she could run for elected office, would you be more or less likely to vote for her?

If you knew Heather Whitestone McCallum was endorsed by former US Speaker Newt Gingrich and former US Senator Bob Dole, would you be more or less likely to vote for her?

If you knew Heather Whitestone McCallum had served as an advisor to the National Council on Disability, National Institutes of Health, and the Helen Keller Foundation for Research and Education, would you be more or less likely to vote for her?

Whitestone did not immediately return a request for comment.

She has authored multiple faith-centric books, including “Listening With My Heart,” “Believing The Promise,” “Let God Surprise You” and “Heavenly Crowns.” She is a graduate of Berry High School (now Hoover High School) and Jacksonville State University.

Whitestone, age 46, has lived in Georgia for over two decades, having moved there after marrying her husband, John McCallum. She and John met when they were both serving as aides to then-U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA). John ran unsuccessfully for Congress himself in 2014. She and her husband have three children.

The former Miss Alabama starred in one of his campaign ads that cycle, which can be viewed below.

Whitestone was also one of the former Miss America winners to vocally campaign for change in the organization in recent years.

Read more about her here.

Byrne is currently the only declared Republican candidate in the 2020 U.S. Senate race. He has announced public campaign stops in Chilton and Elmore Counties on Tuesday and Walker County on Thursday this week.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

7 Things: Lottery looming, Doug Jones won’t say where he is on impeachment, Rebuild Alabama gas tax increase could be headed to court in ‘long-shot’ battle and more …

7. Companies in New Zealand are thinking of pulling ads from Facebook because the killer posted his attack to the service

—  Over 50 companies could pull their ads from Facebook after the site “allowed” the attacks on the two mosques in Christchurch to be streamed on its platform. Some have already chosen to do so, and the Association of New Zealand Advertisers say that dozens of others may as well. Facebook noted, “In the first 24 hours we removed 1.5 million videos of the attack globally, of which over 1.2 million were blocked at upload,” highlighting what an arduous task it is to block this kind of content. Furthermore, no one who watched the original video reported it.

6. The Trump administration has a plan to make college more affordable, limit the amount of money the federal government will guarantee in loans

741
Keep reading 741 WORDS

— In a move that is sure to have detractors, the White House suggested new limits on federal student loans taken out by parents and students. The idea is to cut the cost of college by making less money available to the students and therefore able to be targeted by the institutions, which the White House blames for driving up prices. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) says the plan misses the mark and other Democrats have called for more state funding of colleges, free tuition and increased Pell grants.

5. The media’s latest leftist darling not named Beto O’Rourke is not doing too well in her home state with polling numbers upside-down statewide

— While Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is #1 with the media and in the minds of Republicans who want her to remain the face of the Democratic Party, folks in the state of New York don’t seem as sold on her. Her approval rating in New York sits at a net -13, with 31 percent viewing her favorably and 44 percent unfavorably. For perspective, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has a +10 approval rating, so her numbers in the blue state of New York may not translate well in the rest of America. Ocasio-Cortez was not happy to see these numbers and tweeted, “This is *the* playbook. GOP does it w/ virtually every Dem figure who isn’t a white male: otherize, demonize + splinter.”

4. CNN poll shows that economic approval polls are higher than they have been since February 2001 and President Donald Trump is trending up, too

— Seven-in-ten Americans say the economy is in good shape, while 51 percent approve of President Trump’s handling of the issue. The overall approval rating for Trump is not great at 42 percent, but it is a high mark for him in this poll. This also places him in between Bill Clinton’s 44 percent in 1995 and Ronald Reagan’s 41 percent in 1983. Both won re-election. These numbers, again, are not good, but considering the onslaught of negative press and much of his own doing, it is notable that these numbers are on the rise.

3. A challenge may be brewing in court for the Rebuild Alabama gas tax increase

— Former candidate for the Alabama State House Tom Fredricks has started a GoFundMe account and obtained a lawyer to challenge the gas tax on the ground that the portion related to the Port of Mobile is unconstitutional. Fredricks admits this is a long-shot, but believes the issue is worth pursuing because so many people are angry about the gas tax and the way it was passed. His argument hinges on Amendment 354 of the Alabama Constitution of 1901, which Fredricks argues “says that that money shall be used on the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges.”

2. As Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tries to beat back her caucus’ impeachment talk, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) won’t say where he stands

— While Alabama’s junior senator was attending a book signing event in Birmingham, he read a question off a note card that he would rather not face. Jones laughed when he saw the question and then read it aloud. The question asked, “Would the country be better off if Trump is impeached or beaten in 2020?” Jones made it clear he had no intention of answering the question. He took the note card, stuck it in his suit pocket and said, “Well, I think I’m just going to hold that one for a little bit,” and then noted he knew he was being recorded.

1. Lottery legislation is coming, but it faces a tough road which ends on a ballot with a constitutional amendment

— As Alabama restarts the regular session today, a lottery may be the most controversial piece of legislation with an actual chance of passing that may come before the body this session. Senator Jim McClendon (R-Springville) will introduce the legislation this week, but he is offering a unique take this session, advising, “My motivation is not to solve fiscal problems in Alabama.” He just wants Alabamians to be able to play the games in their home state. But the battle over where the money generated would go will be a huge part of the battle with McClendon’s proposal being a 50/50 split between the education and general funds. Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) spoke in Birmingham and addressed the lottery, calling it “number one discussion” in Montgomery at this point.

Show less
7 hours ago

AG Marshall on border security: Sinaloa Cartel responsible for ‘almost all’ imported drugs in Alabama

MONTGOMERY — While speaking to the Montgomery Rotary Club Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall shared more insight into his White House visit last week when he briefed President Donald Trump on the impact of drug trafficking at and between points of entry at the nation’s southern border.

“It was really kind of an interesting week last week because I got a call about 2:00 Tuesday that asked if I could meet with the president at 1:00 the next day,” Marshall explained. “We made plans and were able to go up to Washington, but it was really about this issue – and I appreciate them reaching out – for me to be able to share with the president the link between border security and drug trafficking.”

He continued, “I firmly believe that, although we are not a border state, we are impacted by what crosses our border. If you look at Alabama’s drug problem, almost all the drugs that come into this country are imported by the Sinaloa Cartel — whether it be our cocaine, whether it be our methamphetamine, whether it be our heroin, and now the cartel is, along with the Chinese, allowing fentanyl to enter across our borders.”

475
Keep reading 475 WORDS

“So, what I not only had a chance to do was share with the president some of the data I was aware of involving our drug trafficking cases and those who’ve entered this country unlawfully, but also to be able to share with him some very personal stories,” Marshall advised.

In his words, these examples included “a 13-year-old girl up in Madison County who was autistic, lost her grandmother – stabbed to death – and then she was beheaded by two members of the cartel because they were exacting revenge.”

“Or a juvenile in Shelby County who was raped by a gentleman who was previously convicted of drug trafficking,” Marshall added.

He outlined that this illegal immigrant “was deported, came back simply a few months after he left this country to the same place and committed a rape involving a young girl.”

Marshall also shared with the president a very recent story from the attorney general’s home county, Marshall County.

A guy that was deported three different occasions came back to the same community and now is charged with the rape of a juvenile,” he explained.

“Those are stories that [the president] needs to hear,” Marshall said. “And that needs to be a little bit of a discussion when we’re talking nationally about the security of our border, recognizing that it’s not just simply an issue for California or for Texas or for Arizona. It’s also an issue for the people of Alabama.”

He then transitioned into talking about how his and Congressman Mo Brooks’ (AL-5) lawsuit against the U.S. Census Bureau focuses on illegal immigration pitfalls of a different kind.

“If you’re not here legally, you can’t vote in a federal election,” Marshall emphasized. “So I don’t understand why it is [illegal immigrants] oughta be counted in the census data for determining how many members of Congress a state has.”

He concluded, “Our experts say that if in fact those who are in this country unlawfully are counted, then Alabama’s going to lose a congressional seat… and a vote in the electoral college. One of the states that’s going to benefit from that is the state of California. And y’all, I don’t feel really good about giving California your vote for president. So, we’re going to continue to push that litigation, because we feel our constitutional basis for that argument is righteous but also that it is a matter of common sense.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less