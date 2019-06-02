Birmingham organizations team up to show off the Magic City to summer interns

The Birmingham Business Alliance will kick off its annual summer intern engagement program, Magic City Summer, Monday in downtown Birmingham.

Magic City Summer is a series of free social events that connect summer interns to Birmingham’s culture, communities and influencers. Participants will enjoy a VIP summer experience, receiving discounts for some of Birmingham’s most popular summer events and activities.

Recent studies suggest several of the most important factors that contribute to talent attraction are experienced during internships. Talent is more likely to move to or stay in a city where they have visited, a job is available and their quality of life expectations are met.

This talent attraction program allows Birmingham’s exceptional quality of life to take center stage for those returning to Birmingham from college or living in the Magic City for the first time, said Dr. Sanjay Singh, chairman of the BBA’s Workforce Advisory Council.

“Birmingham is an ideal place to live, work and play, and Magic City Summer allows us to highlight the best that Birmingham has to offer,” Singh said. “I would argue that Birmingham’s quality of life stacks up against any other city in the country, and this program allows us to not just tell interns that, but show them.”

The BBA is partnering with Young Professionals of Birmingham (YP Birmingham) this year to provide benefits to the interns participating in Magic City Summer.

Benefits of joining YP Birmingham include no cover at Lakeview District hotspots like Innisfree, Tin Roof and Sidebar; tickets to Birmingham Barons and Birmingham Legion games; and discounts and free classes at gyms and fitness centers across Birmingham. All benefits afforded to YP Birmingham members will also be given to Magic City Summer participants.

“Young Professionals of Birmingham prides ourselves on being an organization that provides opportunities for new and current young professionals of the city to increase their network, both personally and professionally,” said Lorenzo Johnson, YP Birmingham president. “Supporting local businesses and nonprofits are a staple of our organization and we are excited about this new partnership with the Birmingham Business Alliance due to the similarities in vision and mission as well as the opportunities it will provide members of both organizations!”

A city’s quality of life plays a significant role in young talent’s decision to stay or leave in a community, said Waymond Jackson, senior vice president of public policy at the BBA. “Internship opportunities are the first and, sometimes, only chance an employer or community has to make a great impression on potential talent,” Jackson said.

“With talent attraction being at the forefront of any successful economic development strategy, the BBA’s efforts to engage visiting interns throughout the summer are critical to building a talent pool that can fuel dynamic job growth in our region.”

In 2018, 251 summer interns participated in the program, hailing from 135 hometowns, 21 states and four countries. They represented 79 different colleges and universities, as well as 65 regional companies. Of those who participated in the program, 51% said Birmingham’s food scene is what they’d heard the most buzz about, and over three-fourths said job opportunities were the top motivating factor when deciding where to live post-graduation.

Companies can register their interns for Magic City Summer here.