Birmingham Mayor Woodfin on marijuana: ‘I’m always trying to strike a balance of not necessarily legalization but decriminalization’

In an interview with “Alabama’s Morning News” host JT Nysewander on Birmingham radio’s 105.5 WERC on Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke about the outbreak of gun violence around the country that not only included recent incidents in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio but in America’s inner-cities as well.

Woodfin fielded questions from callers during his appearance, one of which was about marijuana and legalization.

The Birmingham mayor said he did not think marijuana was playing a role in gun violence. However, on the question of legalization, he indicated his support for decriminalization but not legalization because of the potential impact it may have on employment.

“In my position as mayor, I have to distinguish between legalization and decriminalization,” Woodfin said. “I don’t think everything should be criminalized based on marijuana usage because I think that hurts a lot of young people’s opportunity and some older people who are transitioning back into society to have opportunities around work. But I also have to be pragmatic and understand my number one priority is to get people employed. In the private sector and the public sector, whether you want to be a MAX bus driver or be a school bus driver, whether you want to work for public works in the city of Birmingham — we don’t hire people who test positive because in a public space. In my position, I’m always trying to strike a balance of not necessarily legalization but decriminalization.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.