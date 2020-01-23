Birmingham launches anti-littering campaign

An Alabama city has kicked off a new anti-littering campaign.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin launched his “Don’t be a D.U.M.M.Y.” campaign. D.U.M.M.Y. stands for Dumping Ugly Mess in My Yard.

The mayor and people in various Birmingham communities are tired of illegal trash dumping, WBRC-TV reported.

First-time offenders will face a $500 fine.

For a second or subsequent offense, the fine doubles to $1,000.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

