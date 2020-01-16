Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Historic USMCA approved by Senate with support of Shelby, Jones 15 mins ago / News
Applications now open to Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering 42 mins ago / News
Birmingham duo to become first high school team allowed to fish in Bassmaster Classic 1 hour ago / Faith and Culture
State Sen. Chambliss: ‘Do or die time now’ on prisons — Warns Feds could take over if solution not offered ‘first part of this year’ 2 hours ago / News
Ala. House Minority Leader Daniels: Poarch Creek compact proposal is ‘appealing’ 2 hours ago / News
Preventing preventable crimes 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Impeachment on its way to the Senate, Alabama Commerce Secretary on hand to see China trade deal signed, NAACP tries to stop Trump’s confirmations and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama football announces 2030, 2031 home-and-home series with Georgia Tech 8 hours ago / Sports
Rogers’ report from Washington: The situation with Iran and Democrats 9 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Previously undefeated Auburn men’s basketball team falls to rival Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa 16 hours ago / Sports
Byrne: Hunter Biden should be ‘very first name’ on impeachment trial witness list 22 hours ago / News
Terry Saban celebrates birthday on Wednesday 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama schools have gone insane over vaping 22 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama Farmers Federation president praises ‘phase one’ trade deal with China 22 hours ago / News
When it comes to health care, one-size-fits-all benefits none 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Two groups joining to publicize availability of grants that fund Alabama’s lauded First Class Pre-K classrooms 23 hours ago / News
Alabama’s largest airport records busiest year in a decade 23 hours ago / News
Alexander Shunnarah announced as finalist for six National Trial Lawyers’ awards 24 hours ago / News
Former Obama senior advisor headlining Doug Jones campaign event 1 day ago / Politics
Scott Dawson talks Kanye’s faith, nation’s challenges – ‘Leadership begins at the feet of Jesus’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
BIRMINGHAM — Grayson Morris and Tucker Smith, who have won back to back B.A.S.S. high school national championships, will be the first high school duo allowed to fish at the Bassmaster Classic.

The announcement was made in front of a raucous crowd in Briarwood Christian School’s (BCS) auditorium on Thursday morning. Smith recently graduated from BCS while Morris is still a student at the school. They were joined for the announcement by their boat captain J.T. Russell, who is a BCS alum.


Grayson Morris, who said he had been fishing since he was five years old, told the media that he “had no idea” when asked if he knew about today’s recognition from Bassmaster.

“When they made the announcement I was super surprised,” he added. “I can’t wait till March.”

In 2020, the Bassmaster Classic will be in Birmingham from March 6-8. It is the competition’s 50th anniversary. The fishing will take place on Lake Guntersville. Morris and Smith will be participating, but not as official competitors.

“I remember watching the Bassmaster Classic on TV when I was a little boy, and now I get to go out there and do that,” Morris happily told Yellowhammer News.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is giving the duo’s boat a new coat of paint for the special occasion.

“I think it looks good. It will look good out there at the Bassmaster Classic,” he said of the freshly-painted boat.

“To be the first high schooler’s, that’s a great honor,” Smith told reporters after the event. He also thanked his coaches for making everything possible.

“It’s going to be crazy to fish against those guys,” he said of the anglers he will be sharing a lake with come March.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

President Donald Trump’s historic United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was approved overwhelmingly by the U.S. Senate on Thursday, with both Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voting to support the trade deal.

The implementation act for the USMCA passed the Senate 89-10.

The trade deal, which is set to replace NAFTA, has been praised by major industries in Alabama, including agriculture and manufacturing.

The U.S. House already approved the agreement, which will now advance to Trump’s desk for his signature. Alabama’s entire federal delegation ended up supporting the USMCA.

“Passage of this important trade pact is a significant win for our state and nation’s farmers, manufacturers, workers, and businesses,” Shelby said in a statement.

“The agreement not only improves our trade policies, but it also counteracts many of the negative effects of NAFTA. I commend President Trump on this legislative victory and look forward to the job creation and robust economic growth that will result from implementing USMCA,” he continued.

In 2018, Alabama exported $6.6 billion in services and commodities to Canada and Mexico. The USMCA is expected to continue boosting trade throughout the Yellowhammer State and the nation while serving the interests of Alabama’s workers and job creators. It will also support mutually beneficial trade leading to free markets, fair trade and continued economic growth in North America, according to Shelby’s office.

The vote by the full Senate on Thursday came after the Senate Appropriations Committee, of which Shelby serves as chairman and Jones serves as a member, advanced the agreement the day prior by a vote of 29-2.

After that committee vote, Jones stated, “I have consistently supported the idea of a new strategic trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, especially as businesses and markets are desperately seeking stability and reassurance due to the numerous global trade disputes the United States has entered over the past few years. Canada and Mexico are Alabama’s top trade partners and we are an exporting state, so this deal will provide much-needed stability and continued access to those markets that will benefit many industries in Alabama.”

“I hope once the agreement is signed in to law, we will work with other allies around the globe and remove the threat of tariffs on our farmers and automakers once and for all,” Jones concluded.

Shelby stated, “The President is dedicated to improving our nation’s trade policies and benefiting hardworking American taxpayers. I look forward to the future job creation and investment this pact will foster.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) is now accepting applications, the school announced on Twitter Thursday morning.

ASCTE will be a boarding high school where students interested in Cyber Technology and Engineering will live on campus and focus their studies on cyber and engineering courses of study. Eighth graders from across Alabama can apply for about 100 spots in the school’s inaugural class.

The school will be held at the campus of Oakwood University in Huntsville for 2020 and 2021 before moving to its a permanent campus on Cummings Research Park. That new campus is expected to be fully constructed by 2022. The enrollment will increase each year, with a target of 3oo students after four years.

According to ASCTE’s website, the school “will serve 9th Graders in its first year, adding a grade level each year, with the goal of becoming a 9th-12th grade high school.”

The application process specifies, “Students local to Huntsville will commute daily, while the school will provide residential housing for students living outside of the Huntsville area.”

The school will be led by Matt Massey, a former superintendent of the Madison County School System.

Similar to the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham and the Alabama School for Math and Science in Mobile, Alabama students will pay no tuition at ASCTE.

Students will be required to produce the following:

  • Copy of transcripts
  • Most recent copy of standardized test scores
  • Letter of recommendation from a teacher
  • Letter of recommendation from a school administrator
  • Letter of recommendation from parent(s)
  • Letter of interest from the student
  • Current photo of the student applicant
  • Copy of Cumulative Disciplinary Record
  • Copy of attendance report for the 2018-2019, 2019-2020 school year

Interested applicants can go here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

For nearly a year, Alabama has been under the threat of action by the Department of Justice regarding shortfalls in its prison system, particularly regarding potential violations of the Eighth Amendment, as laid out in a letter to state policymakers in 2019.

According to State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), the clock is ticking for the state of Alabama to act.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” the Autauga County lawmaker said he anticipated the early part of the 2020 legislative session to be “dominated” by the issue.

“I expect the first part of the session to be pretty heavily dominated by the prison discussion,” Chambliss said. “It is my opinion that if we don’t — ‘we’ being the executive and legislative branch — if we don’t solve it the first part of this year in the session, then it will be out of our hands beyond that and the cost will double or triple for what we could solve it for if the federal government makes the decisions — the federal courts.”

When asked if he thought the federal government was ready to act this year, Chambliss confirmed that belief and said it was his view that it was indeed “do or die time.”

“I think so,” he replied. “They have been very patient with us. They have been understanding. They have seen the things we have tried to do with [Department of Corrections] personnel, the classifications that we have, the increase in pay that we’ve added. We’ve taken several steps, and they’ve been patient with us, and I’ve been very pleased with that. But I believe — and again, this is my opinion — that it is do or die time now. If we don’t finish the work this session, then they’ll take it from there if we don’t.”

Chambliss also said he was open to the possibility of leading off the 2020 general session with a special session, similar to the legislature’s 2019 passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act.

“I like the idea of a special at the beginning of a regular session,” Chambliss said. “What that does is it puts all eyes on one subject, instead of jockeying for position, jockeying for time. It really brings the spotlight on one particular issue, and this issue is big enough and important enough to our state. Yes, I would favor doing a special within the regular.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

In a television interview this week, Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) discussed the historic compact with the state proposed by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI).

PCI, based in Atmore, is the only federally recognized tribe in the Yellowhammer State.

In late 2019, the tribe unveiled a compact plan that could pay billions to the state and rolled out “Winning for Alabama,” a public awareness campaign related to the proposal.

Speaking to WHNT, Daniels seemed open to the plan, which also expresses PCI’s continued support for a clean, traditional lottery in the state.

When asked about what he thinks about the proposal, Daniels responded, “Well, Alabama is certainly a state that needs more revenue, and our constituencies are not in favor of any more taxes – whether it’s a property tax or whatever it is – and so it’s appealing to me, but in all fairness, they’ve brought an offer to the table and we have to look at that very seriously.”

Daniels then added that he expects “other operators” of gaming in the state to bring their own proposal forward.

“But understand that also there are other operators in the state that will also be — moving forward will bring a proposal to the table,” he said. “But right now there’s only been one proposal made public, and so when you see that you have to look at that. Because at the end of the day, it is about generating more revenue. I think that the plan that you described (the PCI plan), that’s no secret. I think that it’s certainly appealing to the legislature when we’re talking about more revenue and more dollars.”

State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) sponsored a clean lottery bill that passed the State Senate last spring but was defeated in the lower chamber. Albritton had estimated annual revenues for the state through his legislation at approximately $170 million. Daniels voted against Albritton’s lottery legislation advancing.

Speaking to WHNT, Daniels continued, “But I think, on your point about the lottery, Democrats have always been in support of an education lottery. I think that when we start having these conversations, we have to make certain that we’re talking about it in more details. When we’re talking about an education lottery, and I think that’s what the people of Alabama want as well, and so right now we’re not receiving any revenue for the General Fund or the Education Trust Fund from gaming, so it’s always appealing. But that’s just a starting point.”

It should be noted that Albritton’s lottery bill as considered by the House last year would have split revenues 75% to the General Fund and 25% to the Education Trust Fund.

After the bill failed in the House in 2019, State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) told Yellowhammer News that she intended to bring an amendment to the lottery legislation to make the revenue be split equally between education and the General Fund.

However, Daniels at the time then told Yellowhammer News that merely giving more of the revenue to the Education Trust Fund would not win over his party’s votes, saying their opposition was “much broader than that.”

House Democratic Caucus leaders subsequently called for lottery revenues to be earmarked, expressing specific concern that un-earmarked General Fund lottery revenues could go towards the construction of new prisons in the state.

Later in his interview with WHNT this week, Daniels specified that potentially being able to pay for Medicaid expansion and increased investments in Pre-k education makes the PCI compact proposal especially “appealing.”

He also acknowledged that there are members of the legislature that represent “places where there are some [gaming] operators that said that they want to make certain that their operators get their voices heard as well.”

Daniels may very well be referring to operators of electronic bingo halls across the state. Electronic bingo and similar “slot machine” type games have been deemed as illegal gaming by the Alabama Supreme Court under current law.

“[O]nce we see a proposal from those operators, I think at that point we can start moving forward,” Daniels added.

Daniels subsequently singled out the licensing fees in the PCI proposal as being especially “appealing,” due to that revenue being consistent and not determined by the level of gaming occurring in the relevant facilities.

The 2020 regular session of the Alabama legislature gavels on February 4.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

It seems like every time I look at the news there is another case of a missing person. Every one of these cases is heartbreaking, and, in fact, many are preventable. I don’t know about you, but every time I read about one of these cases, I find myself thinking about the ways in which we can prevent another unnecessary crime against one of our children.

As I travel around my district talking with people this is an issue continues that to be talked about, we can and should be doing more to protect our young people.

Like many of you, I have been shocked as we learn more about those responsible for many of the disappearances and murders. These people should have never been on the streets to begin with as they were out on bail and awaiting trial for another violent crime which they committed.

That is why I plan on filing legislation that would strengthen our bail laws and prevent those who are accused of especially heinous crimes such as rape, murder, human trafficking or other violent offenses which cause harm to others from getting out on bail and killing again. It is clear that we have a select number of rouge judges who will not implement tough rulings to keep these criminals off of our streets while they await trial to answer for their crimes. These people should be in jail, not released into communities free to victimize another innocent person.

Let me be clear, I fully support our criminal justice system and strongly believe we have the best system in the world. However, we should also not allow needless crimes to happen to innocent victims at the hands of violent offenders who are using loopholes in the system.

This has to stop. It is past time that we protect our citizens from violent offenders who should be in jail and not free to roam the streets preying our friends and family. If this legislation prevents one more person from being abducted and killed at the hands of a known criminal, it will be worth it.

Cam Ward represents District 14 in the Alabama State Senate, which includes all or parts of Shelby, Bibb and Chilton counties. He serves as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Follow him on Twitter: @SenCamWard

