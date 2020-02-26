Birmingham 14-year-old selected on ‘The Voice’

Birmingham teenager Levi Watkins’ might be Alabama’s next famous music act to get a big break from a musical competition show.

NBC’s “The Voice” singing competition show aired his audition Tuesday night, and the young man was selected to go on to the main competition.

The 14-year-old performed a cover of Train’s song “Hey Soul Sister” that roused the crowd and especially impressed country star Blake Shelton, who chose Levi to be a competitor on Team Blake.



Watkins will be one of the show’s youngest contestants ever. The minimum age for a contestant is 13.

“When you guys didn’t turn around it was the worst move of your whole Voice careers” Shelton exclaimed to the other three judges, all of whom passed on Watkins.

“I don’t want his to turn into ‘I can’t believe you’re 14′ because that was an incredible vocal,” added Shelton.

“Levi, what I loved about your performance was how interesting and inventive your intro was,” said Voice judge and famed musician John Legend.

Watkins’ performance seems to be wowing people across the internet in addition to the judges on the show. The video of his audition was No. 5 on Youtube’s Trending Videos list for Wednesday morning.

Alabamians interested in following how Levi does need to stay tuned to “The Voice” on NBC this season.

Watch:



Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.