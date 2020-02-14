Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Dem State Rep. Rolanda Hollis doubles down on mandatory vasectomy bill 1 hour ago / News
University of Alabama names Myron Pope vice president for student life 2 hours ago / News
Alabama Workforce Council releases positive annual report amid record unemployment 3 hours ago / News
Trump: ‘Life would’ve been a lot easier’ if I first picked Barr not Sessions as AG 6 hours ago / News
BCA’s Elaine Fincannon named deputy director of ADECA 6 hours ago / News
Ivey officially forms gaming/lottery study group, appoints members 8 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate passes bill that would punish those who leave pets in hot cars 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Record number of Americans doing better under Trump, an embarrassing day for Alabama Democrats, mandatory vasectomies proposed for Alabama men and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Bill would require Alabama schools to provide free ‘feminine hygiene products’ to students 12 hours ago / News
Alabama farmer cuts ‘Vote Trump’ design in his field, calls on other supporters to show their support 12 hours ago / News
Senate committee votes down payday loan restrictions 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s A-Day game scheduled for April 18 1 day ago / Sports
Three members of Auburn Board of Trustees confirmed to another seven-year term 1 day ago / News
Alabama State Rep. Shaver reintroduces anti-infanticide bill 1 day ago / News
Austal USA delivers first littoral combat ship in 2020 1 day ago / News
Alabama Democrat proposes bill mandating all men have vasectomy at age 50 or after third child 1 day ago / News
Latest Club for Growth poll: Sessions clinging to 5-point lead over Tuberville, Byrne trails 1 day ago / News
Mo Brooks announces support for legislation to combat green-light sanctuary laws 1 day ago / News
Carl releases third TV ad in AL-01 GOP primary — ‘Let’s stop socialists’ 1 day ago / Politics
Merrill elected chair of national Republican secretaries of state group — ‘Second to none’ 1 day ago / News
6 hours ago

BCA’s Elaine Fincannon named deputy director of ADECA

Elaine J. Fincannon has been appointed as the deputy director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

The announcement was made on Thursday by ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. The appointment is effective immediately.

Fincannon most recently served as senior vice president for investor relations for the Business Council of Alabama (BCA). She worked with the organization for over 25 years as part of its senior team, working with a diverse range of industry leaders and the executives of Alabama’s largest job creators. During that time, she also served as BCA’s liaison to state trade associations and to the more than 100 chambers of commerce throughout Alabama.

“Elaine Fincannon’s extensive knowledge and experience with the public and private sector in our state made her an ideal choice to be ADECA’s new deputy director, and I am pleased that she has decided to bring those talents to the agency,” Boswell said in a statement.

“Elaine is mission-focused, forward-thinking and detailed-oriented, which are the exact skills needed to serve as deputy director of ADECA. She and I will work closely together to continue supporting Gov. Ivey’s mission of improving the lives of all Alabamians,” he concluded.

Fincannon is also an active member of the community, serving as a member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, the Junior League of Montgomery, the Montgomery Humane Society, Auburn University Montgomery Alumni Association and other volunteer efforts. She previously has served as a member of the American Society of Association Executives and was an officer of the Association of State Chamber Professionals. She has a bachelor’s degree of science from AUM and was honored with a Distinguished Chamber Professional Award in 2019 by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama.

“It is an honor to join ADECA during this time, and I am grateful to Director Boswell and Gov. Ivey for this appointment,” Fincannon stated. “I plan to work diligently to serve the people of Alabama to the absolute best of my ability.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Dem State Rep. Rolanda Hollis doubles down on mandatory vasectomy bill

MONTGOMERY — State Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) is doubling down after she made international waves Thursday in introducing a bill that would require every Alabama man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.

Yellowhammer News first reported on HB 238, which laments in the bill synopsis, “Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men.”

Hollis, in a tweet sharing Yellowhammer’s original article on the legislation, confirmed HB 238 is indeed a reaction to pro-life legislation enacted last year, including the Human Life Protection Act.

“The Vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system,” she wrote. “This is to neutralize the abortion ban bill (Human Life Protection Act). The responsibility is not always on the women. It takes 2 to tangle [sic].”

“This will help prevent pregnancy as well as abortion of unwanted children,” Hollis claimed. “This bill is to help men become more accountable as well as women.”

In an interview with WSFA on Friday, Hollis reportedly pushed back on the notion that HB 238 is “an outrageous overstep.” She complained that “year after year the majority party continues to introduce new legislation that tries to dictate a woman’s body and her reproductive rights,” adding, “men should not be legislating what women do with their bodies.”

During the debate on the Human Life Protection Act in 2019, Hollis read from a poem “If My Vagina was a Gun,” comparing the Second Amendment rights debate to the debate over a woman’s right to an abortion.

In fact, debate on that bill last year in the upper chamber actually touched on vasectomy — just in a different way. State Sen. Vivian Davis-Figures (D-Mobile) offered an amendment to criminalize any man who gets a vasectomy with a Class A felony. An attempted vasectomy would have been a Class C felony. That amendment failed.

State Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison (D-Birmingham) went further during that debate, suggesting that “a castration bill” should be introduced.

Vasectomies under Hollis’ bill would be at the man’s expense. HB 238 has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee. The legislation is very much dead-on-arrival in the Alabama legislature.

On the same day HB 238 was introduced, State Rep. Ginny Shaver (R-Leesburg) reintroduced an anti-infanticide bill she first filed last session. Hollis on Thursday also filed a bill that would require local Alabama boards of education to provide feminine hygiene products in female restrooms at public schools in their respective jurisdictions.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

University of Alabama names Myron Pope vice president for student life

The University of Alabama announced Friday its decision to name Myron Pope, an Alabama native and graduate from the Capstone, vice president for student life.

The decision to hire Pope, which will take effect on May 4, was praised by University of Alabama President Stuart Bell.

“As an alumnus of the University, Dr. Pope brings both a wealth of knowledge and leadership in higher education and a very special personal perspective to our administrative team,” President Bell said. “He will be a tremendous asset to our students and the campus community.”

According to a press release, Pope formerly had a higher education career in Oklahoma.

“He was in student affairs and enrollment management at the University of Central Oklahoma, including 14 years in vice presidential roles,” the press release noted. “Most recently he has served as chief of strategic engagement for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.”

Pope’s experience includes faculty appointments at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Central Oklahoma. While at the University of Oklahoma, he served as associate director of the Center for Student Affairs Research.

The press release also discussed some of Pope’s history with the University of Alabama:

Pope earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Master of Arts and Doctor of Education in higher education administration from the Capstone. The Sweet Water native was a walk-on member of the Crimson Tide’s 1992 national championship football team. He was also a member of the administrative staff at The University of Alabama, serving as director of recruitment programs/alternative certification from 1997 to 2000 and as a clinical assistant professor in the higher education administrative program.

Pope also released a statement, saying he is “honored and humbled” to return to the university.

“I am honored and humbled to return to the Capstone, and I look forward to playing a role in promoting the success of all of our students,” said Pope. “I want to thank President Bell for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with him, the division of Student Life and leadership to advance the mission of this institution that I love dearly. Roll Tide.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

3 hours ago

Alabama Workforce Council releases positive annual report amid record unemployment

The Alabama Workforce Council (AWC) submitted its annual report to Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama state legislature on Friday.

With Alabama’s unemployment level experiencing record lows, the report remained largely positive.

The highlights of what the council accomplished over the last year include establishing the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship and helping nonprofits secure $6.4 million in grant money from out-of-state organizations.

“[T]he continued efforts of the AWC and the various state agency partners in transforming our workforce are substantial,” said Governor Ivey in a press release from the council.

The Alabama Workforce Council is a group of leaders from Alabama’s business community that works in close concert with the state government to help increase the dynamism of Alabama’s workforce.

It is behind the branding of “AlabamaWorks” and “Success+,” which are often seen by close observers of Alabama’s political and business worlds.

Since 2015, the group has been housed under the Alabama Department of Commerce but often partners with other agencies and departments within the state government.

For its accomplishments in 2019 the group is touting:

  • The creation of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship
  • Establishing the Alabama Committee on Credentialing and Career Pathways
  • Laying the technological groundwork for sharing more information across agencies
  • The completion of statewide surveys to better understand why some working-age people remain on the sidelines during record unemployment.
  • The providing of assistance in the procurement of grants by over 30 nonprofits in the state, all of whose goals include expanding economic opportunity.
  • The identifying of 17 “population segments” that could provide additional people to the workforce.

The report also lightly acknowledged the challenges the state will face in meeting the much-discussed 500,000 skilled workers by 2025 benchmark. Those challenges were more deeply fleshed out in recent reports by the Business Education Alliance and Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth’s 21st Century Workforce Commission.

“Success breeds new challenges. To meet ever-growing workforce needs in an expanding economy, we have to find ways to bring working-age Alabamians sitting on the sidelines back into the workforce and address our low workforce participation rate,” wrote Council chair Tim McCartney and vice-chair Sandra Koblas in their joint letter that begins the full report.

They added, “To do that and to ensure our workforce is prepared for the future, we are working hard to help implement the Success Plus plan and to ensure that Alabama residents are able to earn valuable credentials, certificates, and degrees that will provide a pathway to greater employment opportunities.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

6 hours ago

Trump: ‘Life would’ve been a lot easier’ if I first picked Barr not Sessions as AG

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Geraldo Rivera, host of the “Roadkill” podcast, President Donald Trump praised his current U.S. Attorney General, William Barr.

However, when asked by Rivera what life would have been like if he had initially chosen Barr instead of Jeff Sessions, Barr’s predecessor, at the beginning of his presidency, Trump said his life would have been “much easier.”

The remarks come as political watchers are waiting to see if Trump will weigh in on the Alabama U.S. Senate GOP primary contest, in which Sessions is the front-runner.

“My life would’ve been a lot easier, but I might have been less popular,” Trump said. “Because they say they like that I fought it. They like that I won. They like that my base is much more energized. Let’s assume none of this stuff happened — that we had a nice, boring presidency, right? I don’t think we would have nearly the energy that we have in the Republican Party right now.”

“My life would have been a lot easier,” he added. “Bill Barr is a very good man doing a very good job. But my life would have been much easier. There is no question about it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

8 hours ago

Ivey officially forms gaming/lottery study group, appoints members

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday formally signed Executive Order 719, which formed her “Study Group for Gambling Policy.”

The study group, first previewed during Ivey’s 2020 State of the State Address last week, will be tasked with gathering detailed information to allow the governor, the Alabama legislature and the citizens of the state to make an informed decision on gaming expansion, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“I am committed to, once and for all, getting the facts so that the people of Alabama can make an informed decision on what has been a hotly debated topic for many years,” Ivey said in a statement.

“Without a doubt, there will be ramifications if we eventually expand gaming options in our state just as there are costs associated with doing nothing,” she continued.

“Every so often, this issue resurfaces through a new form of legislation. By my estimation, we’ve had more than 180 bills regarding a lottery or expanded gaming since the late 1990s,” the governor added.

Ivey on Friday also announced the 12 members of the study group, all appointed by her. Former Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange will chair the group.

According to the governor’s office, all of the members have agreed to sign a pledge adhering to the Alabama Ethics Law and shall serve without compensation or reimbursement for their expenses in this role. They will formally sign said pledge at their first public meeting, which has yet to be announced.

The membership of the Study Group on Gambling Policy is as follows:

Todd Strange (chair) of Montgomery is the former mayor of Montgomery. Prior to his tenure as mayor, he served as chairman of the Montgomery County Commission, former president, CEO and co-owner of Blount Strange Automotive group and former director of the Alabama Development Office (the Alabama Department of Commerce).

A.R. “Rey” Almodóvar of Huntsville is the co-founder and Chief Executive officer of INTUITIVE®. Mr. Almodóvar is a licensed professional engineer (P.E.) and holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico, M.S. in Engineering from the University of Arkansas, and M.S. in Business Administration from Texas A&M University. He is a graduate of Leadership Alabama Class XXVI.

Dr. Deborah Barnhart of Huntsville is the chief executive officer (CEO) emerita of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. Previously serving as the Center’s CEO and executive director, her career spans four decades of service in commercial industry, government, aerospace and defense. A retired Navy Captain, she was one of the first 10 women assigned to duty aboard ships and commanded five units in her 26-year career. She has received an undergraduate degree from University of Alabama at Huntsville and Master of Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-Sloan School of Management and the University of Maryland College Park as well as a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University.

Walter Bell of Mobile is the past chairman of Swiss Re, one of the world’s largest reinsurers. Prior to his time in the private sector, he served as the Alabama Commissioner of Insurance. He launched the Mobile County Urban League in 1978 and is a member of the Alabama Academy of Honor for his achievement in civil rights, civic leadership and business.

Dr. Regina Benjamin of Mobile is a physician who served as the 18th Surgeon General of the United States. Prior to her service to our country, she was the former president of the Alabama Medical Association and provided health care to a medically underserved community by founding the Bayou La Batre Rural Health Clinic. She received a B.S. from Xavier University of Louisiana and a M.D. from the University of Alabama.

Young Boozer of Montgomery currently serves as the assistant superintendent of banking at the Alabama State Banking Department. He is the former treasurer for the state of Alabama and has extensive experience with numerous banking institutions such as Citibank, Crocker National Bank and Colonial Bank. Boozer received his B.S. in Economics from Stanford University and a M.S. in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Sam Cochran of Mobile has been the Sheriff of Mobile County since 2006. He began his law enforcement career with the Mobile Police Department where he spent 31 years working his way through the ranks – serving his last 10 years as chief of police. Sheriff Cochran serves the community on numerous agency boards, including the Penelope House, Drug Education Council, Boy Scouts of America and the Child Advocacy Center.

Elizabeth “Liz” Huntley of Birmingham is a litigation attorney at Lightfoot, Franklin & White LLC. After rising from an unimaginable childhood, she has become a nationally recognized child advocate and serves on numerous boards including the Alabama School Readiness Alliance, the Children’s Village Board of Directors and the Auburn University Board of Trustees.

Carl Jamison of Tuscaloosa is a third-generation shareholder in JamisonMoneyFarmerPC, one of the largest and oldest public accounting firms in the state of Alabama. He primarily works in the areas of tax planning and audit services to clients in the manufacturing, medical, retail, construction, and professional services industries. He received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Alabama and is a certified public accountant.

Justice James “Jim” Main of Montgomery is a former justice on the Supreme Court of Alabama as well as previously served as a judge on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. Along with his 30+ year in private legal practice, he served as finance director and policy advisor to Governor Bob Riley as well as legal advisor to Governor Fob James.

Phillip “Phil” Rawls of Pike Road currently serves as a lecturer of journalism for Auburn University. His spent over 35 years working for The Associated Press. His respected career in journalism spanned every Alabama governor from George Wallace to Robert Bentley where he extensively covered government and politics.

Bishop B. Mike Watson of Birmingham is the bishop in residence at Canterbury United Methodist Church in Birmingham and is currently serving as the ecumenical officer of the Council of Bishops. He has served as a minister in Dothan and Mobile. In addition to his work in the ministry, he is a past president of the Mobile County School Board, which is the largest school system in Alabama. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and real estate from the University of Alabama, a Master of Divinity degree from Emory University’s Candler School of Theology and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Vanderbilt University.

“I’m extremely grateful that some of our most distinguished citizens – from a diverse background including all regions of our state – have agreed to help gather this information,” Ivey remarked. “The specific data they gather will hopefully lead us all to making a better, more informed decision.”

The study group is mandated to submit a final report to the governor, the Legislature and the people of Alabama no later than December 31 of this year.

“Ultimately, I believe the final say belongs to the people of Alabama. As their governor, I want them to be fully informed of all the facts so that, together, we can make the best decision possible,” she concluded.

You can view a copy of Ivey’s executive order here.

CONTEXT:

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians have proposed a plan that would boost the state coffers by over a billion dollars initially and pave the way for a clean, state-run lottery to be instituted. In addition to the initial billion-dollar influx of money to the State coffers, the Poarch Creek plan would reportedly pay the State at least $350 million annually. That plan, along with an education lottery proposed by State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), could still be on the legislature’s agenda for the ongoing 2020 regular session, the governor’s study group aside. Clouse estimates his lottery proposal would generate approximately $160 million per year for the State, completely separate from and in addition to the Poarch Creek gaming plan.

Polling has shown overwhelming support for a lottery in Alabama, as well as at least a plurality of support for other gaming expansion. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) on Thursday said it is “highly unlikely” a lottery can pass the legislature without a package deal that includes other gaming.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

