Barry Moore op-ed: Alabama farmers deserve a Farm Bill 2.0

When President Trump was elected, he promised to fight for the forgotten men and women of this country – and that includes our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.

Time and time again, he’s proven himself to be the farmer’s president, standing strong against bad trade deals, cutting Washington red tape, and delivering real results for the families who put food on our tables.

Now, as we look toward Farm Bill 2.0, I am proud to stand with him to build on that success and ensure Alabama agriculture continues to thrive for the next generation.

I’ve been proud to work alongside President Trump and my colleagues in the Alabama delegation and on the House Agriculture Committee to make sure this bill doesn’t get written by bureaucrats in Washington, but by the men and women on the ground – the folks who know what it takes to plant, grow, and harvest in Alabama soil.

President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill invested more in America’s producers than any single piece of legislation in the past few decades, and I was proud to support it.

This legislation enacted reforms to SNAP to reduce fraud and waste, raised reference prices, and eliminated the death tax. Though we made monumental progress in the One Big Beautiful Bill, there are still many challenges our producers need our help to mitigate.

Farm Bill 2.0 must deliver on several key provisions, including: protecting and expanding crop insurance for specialty crop producers, strengthening the commodity programs passed in reconciliation, ensuring disaster aid is delivered quickly and fairly, and continuing investment in our rural communities.

Crop insurance must remain strong and expand where needed. It is the single most important risk management tool we have for our producers. In the next Farm Bill 2.0, we should not only protect it, but we should also direct USDA to create new coverage options for specialty crops, poultry growers, and storm-related losses.

Producers aren’t asking for handouts – they’re asking for a fair chance to survive the storms and make it to the next year to continue providing for Alabama families

Along with strengthening and expanding crop insurance, we must also strengthen the farm safety net. Farming is an unpredictable profession. Changing markets and, natural disasters are factors our producers can’t control, but they affect their ability to stay afloat.

I was happy to support increased reference prices in the One Big Beautiful Bill to help alleviate strain from market volatility under President Biden, but another important step we can take is creating block grant authority that would streamline disaster relief.

This would allow Alabama to act swiftly instead of having to wait for Washington.

Our rural communities must also be equipped for the future through Farm Bill 2.0. That means access to broadband, stronger rural hospitals, and supporting young and beginning farmers in these communities by improving their access to credit, training, and financial tools.

America can’t afford to lose a generation of producers because they lack the opportunity to create a living for their families.

Alabama farmers are some of the hardest working, most God-fearing people in our country.

I look forward to continuing my work with President Trump and the House Agriculture Committee to create a Farm Bill 2.0 that will secure the future of American agriculture and ensure Alabama remains at the heart of feeding and fueling this great nation.

Barry Moore serves as the U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 1st Congressional District. First elected to the U.S. House in 2020, he served for two terms as Alabama’s 2nd District Congressional representative. He is a former state legislator, businessman, and U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He is also a candidate for U.S. Senate in the 2026 Alabama Republican Party primary election.