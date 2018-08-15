Subscription Preferences:

Bama football legend fighting ALS shares message – ‘I’d like to say thank you now, in the event I can’t verbally say it later’

WBRC’s Rick Karle on Monday shared a moving video from University of Alabama football great Kerry Goode, who is battling ALS.

Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS is a disease of the nervous system that progressively gets worse until being fatal. Goode was diagnosed back in 2015, and the typical life expectancy from that time is between two and five years.

He and his three brothers – Chris, Pierre and Clyde – all played for the Crimson Tide, as did their cousin – former star cornerback Antonio Langham. Clyde, the youngest brother, passed away in 2012 following a bout with leukemia.

In the video, Goode thanked all of the people who have been supporting him and his family.

“You’ve helped me and my family endure some of the heartache,” he said, addressing his supporters.

At the end of the address, Goode reiterated his appreciation, adding that it might be the last time he is verbally able to say it, as he will undergo a tracheotomy in the very near future.

“I’d like to say thank you now, in the event I can’t verbally say it later,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Strength through peace: Business Council of Alabama announces reunification

The executive committee of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) Wednesday voted to adopt new bylaws for the organization, to reabsorb the companies who recently exited and to form a new executive committee.

On a conference call, the now-outgoing executive committee first finalized a crucial new organizational structure for BCA through the bylaw changes, which had been presented to the group previously and needed to undergo a 20-day waiting period before being adopted.

Next, the BCA leadership voted to bring the companies that recently resigned from the organization back into the fold – including Alabama Power Company, Regions Financial Corporation, Blue Cross Blue Shield, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, Protective Life Corporation, Maynard, Cooper & Gale, Thompson Tractor (Caterpillar), Progress Rail and Parker Towing.

The timing of this reunification is especially important, as the Alabama Self-Insured Worker’s Compensation Fund, which contributes a significant portion of BCA’s budget, had recently provided their official 60-day notice that they were withdrawing from the organization.

Today’s conference call also kick-started the official search for a new president and CEO to replace longtime BCA chief executive Billy Canary, who left in July. BCA staff member Mark Colson has been fulfilling the day-to-day duties of the position since that time.

Canary’s departure coincided with a transition plan previously adopted by the BCA’s full governing board and capped off more than a year of controversy surrounding his leadership of the state’s largest business organization.

In addition to the businesses who previously left the organization, two long-time senior officials also resigned from the organization earlier this summer. Next-in-line as chairman of the board and current chairman of ProgressPAC, Mike Kemp, president and CEO of Kemp Management Solutions, LLC in Birmingham withdrew in June. BCA General Counsel Fournier “Boots” Gale, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Regions, also resigned before Canary’s exit.

Alabama Power Chairman, CEO and President Mark Crosswhite explained why the companies are rejoining BCA.

“The wholesale governance and leadership changes made today show what is possible when businesses come together with a common goal,” he said in a statement.

This sentiment was echoed by Bobby Vaughn, who represents the Worker’s Compensation Fund.

“At the end of the day, our members are our customers,” Vaughan said. “Our job is to serve the interests of our members, and the new structure will enable us to do that more effectively.”

Crosswhite also celebrated the occasion as a victory for the state, because efforts to create a more pro-jobs Alabama are most effective when all of its leaders are rowing in the same direction. However, there is more work to be done.

“While the hard work of moving this organization forward remains, I am pleased with this progress and look forward to working with businesses across our state for a stronger BCA and a better Alabama,” Crosswhite added.

A new BCA executive committee was also formed today and it will be comprised of 11 members in total – five from small businesses, five from larger companies (like the ones who left), and the final member will be a trustee of the worker’s compensation fund board. A new BCA Chairman was not elected today but will be selected from this newly-formed executive committee:

Rey Almodovar, CEO, Intuitive Research and Technology
Mark Crosswhite, CEO, Alabama Power Co.
Perry Hand, Chairman, Volkert Inc.
Denson Henry, Owner/Vice President, Henry Brick Co.
Carl Jamison, Shareholder, JamisonMoneyFarmer PC
Johnny Johns, Executive Chairman, Protective Life Corp.
John Mazyck, Principal, The Frazer Lanier Co.
Gary Smith, CEO, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative
John Turner, CEO, Regions Bank
Bobby Vaughan, Chairman of the Board, Alabama Self-Insured Worker’s Compensation Fund
Tim Vines, CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Former BCA chairman, and longtime leader on the executive committee, Carl Jamison applauded today’s vote and looked towards the future with tremendous optimism.

“This structure ensures that BCA’s governance structure will be focused on those core issues that are critical to businesses of every variety and size,” he emphasized. “Going forward, it will allow us to build on BCA’s finest traditions and take the organization to a whole new level.”

Heather Brothers New, chair of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama, also hailed the reunification, saying BCA’s success ultimately extends far beyond its membership.

“We are fortunate in Alabama to have a business community that understands the importance of providing strong leadership on matters that affect our state’s economic success,” New said.

She concluded, “Individuals, families and communities can’t thrive if our state doesn’t provide an environment where businesses can thrive. Everyone in Alabama benefits from this effort to ensure a unified and effective BCA.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Mobile quintuplets set to attend the University of South Alabama together

Five Mobile teens who were born together are now all going to college together.

Fox 10 News’s Lee Peck reports that the Zimlich quintuplets – Hallie, Sophia, Isabella, Amelia Rose and the lone brother, Shipley – will kick off their college career next Monday, continuing the family tradition of being a South Alabama Jag.

“We basically do everything together,” Hallie told Peck. “So it’s really exciting to actually be going to college and doing it together. That’s really exciting.”

The siblings have an older sister who is currently at USA. Their mother and father, Jeannette and Mark, both graduated from the school, as did their grandmother. Their grandfather, Dr. Eugene Aromi, was a long-time professor at South Alabama.

The university also did a profile on the Zimlich crew. Read it here.

Diamondback Energy to buy Energen for $9.2 billion

Birmingham-headquartered Energen (NYSE: EGN), one of Alabama’s biggest public companies, will reportedly be sold to Texas-based Diamondback Energy. The all-stock deal is valued at approximately $9.2 billion, per the Birmingham Business Journal.

Energen has a storied history in the Yellowhammer State, including as the longtime owner of Alagasco until they sold the company in 2014 to the Missouri-based Laclede Group, who later formed Spire in the rebrand of the well-known Alabama gas company.

Diamondback will continue to be run out of Texas and its executive leadership will remain unchanged.

The deal came after billionaire Carl Icahn, also a former special advisor to President Donald Trump, months ago argued Energen was undervalued and encouraged the Alabama company to consider selling itself.

James McManus, chairman and CEO of Energen, expressed his excitement about the deal, saying the two companies involved will be stronger as one.

“We look forward to welcoming Energen’s employees as members of the Diamondback team, and applaud them for the hard work and dedication they have put forth to create this opportunity for the two teams to become one,” Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback, said in a statement.

Energen and Diamondback combined to produce 222,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter of this year.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Forbes: Birmingham in bid ‘to become The Southern Silicon Valley’

Once affectionately known as the “Pittsburgh of the South,” Birmingham might finally be getting a modern moniker after Forbes on Monday published a deep-dive about the city’s strides to become a tech hub.

The article, written by Zara Stone, is titled “Inside Birmingham’s Bid To Become The Southern Silicon Valley” and features a first-hand account, ripe with interviews of up-and-coming new-age business leaders and entrepreneurs.

“They’re not quite there yet,” Stone summarizes, but with “a little time, patience, and support… they’ll come up with something rather special. I believe it.”

She highlights big-time Alabama entrepreneurial success stories, including Icebox cold brew coffee which sold to Royal Cup last year, same-day delivery service Shipt which was bought for $550 million by Target in 2017 and Tennibot – a robotic tennis ball collector – which won a CES 2018 Innovation Award just this year.

Stone also focuses a large portion of the expose on the Innovation Depot, calling it “the hub of local tech development.” It houses over 100 startups, a startup incubator, a wet lab for biology projects, a Silicon Valley-esque cafe that lets you pay with your fingerprint, coworking space, and much more.

Formed in the mid-eighties, the Innovation Depot did not really pick up steam until the last few years. In 2017, companies housed in this Birmingham phenomenon created 1,064 Alabama jobs and $155 million in gross sales. Over the next five years, they will have a massive regional economic impact – $1.66  billion.

Stone also spoke to Mayor Randall Woodfin, who outlined technology centric education and training opportunities, designed with economic development in mind, that are available in the city.

“Coding and digital literacy is going to be super important in the years to come, and we want to make sure that we’re saturating our kids with opportunities to connect and to engage with this,” he told Stone.

The mayor also brought up the exciting possibility of a direct flight between San Francisco and Birmingham to further enhance Birmingham’s place in the tech economy, adding that he has “been consulting on plans.”

One of the more striking things in Stone’s article pertains to diversity and inclusion. While Alabama gets a bad rap on issues of “political correctness,” she reports how much more diverse Birmingham’s startup and tech world is compared to the Valley. On top of statistics she ticks off, Stone anecdotally writes about an entrepreneurial event she attended in the city which consisted of 40 percent women and 50 percent African American or Asian.

For more information on what The Magic City is doing to earn its new nickname, give the article a read here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

Mobile judge orders video released of pepper-sprayed students

An Alabama city’s police department will be required to release body camera video of when high school students were pepper-sprayed in 2016 by an officer while painting a cannon after a football game.

WALA-TV reports a Mobile County Circuit Court judge signed an order Monday that says the city of Mobile has 14 days to release the video.

Meredith Corporation owns the news station and it won the lawsuit in which the judge made the order.

WALA-TV News Director Scott Flannigan says it is a win for the public.

He says the station argued to city officials that the video of McGill-Toolen High School students was a public document, but they wouldn’t release it.

Mobile still has the option to appeal the ruling. City Public Safety Director James Barber would not comment Monday.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

