Auburn University research leads to product creation to reduce Southern pine seeding mortality

Research from Auburn University has assisted in the development of a new product that will reduce Southern pine seeding mortality for the forest industry, according to an announcement from the university on Thursday.

“This is a major accomplishment that will allow forest tree nurseries to store their seedlings for longer time periods without detrimentally affecting the seedlings’ survival,” said Ryan Nadel, an assistant research professor with Auburn’s School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences.

According to the statement, the product, which is from ArgoFresh and trademarked as LandSpring, “received EPA approval to include conifer seedlings after three years of testing by the Southern Forest Nursery Management Cooperative at Auburn.”

The statement released by Auburn University notes that the United States produces more than 1.2 billion forest tree seedlings for reforestation annually, with more than one billion produced in the Southeast. Of those 1.2 billion seedlings, the majority are conifers, which are produced as “bareroot seedlings and grown in a similar manner to farming regular agricultural crops.”

After lifting, the process of removal of seedlings from the soil during harvesting, the seedlings can be planted in recently harvested areas or into fields, which will convert the land back into forests.

According to the released statement, Auburn’s research “has shown the use of LandSpring increased the survival rate by 10 percent, which would potentially yield the growth of an additional 1.2 million pine seedlings after outplanting—the process of lifting, packing, storing and replanting—as compared to non-treated seedlings.”

“Outplanting is stressful for seedlings, and storing forest tree seedlings is a foremost challenge for forest nursery managers due to the short time frame between lifting and planting,” Nadel said.

Between late November and late February, lifting occurs in an attempt to avoid mold and decay of the seedlings once they are replanted. The seedlings are packed in boxes, bags or bundles and are stored in cold storage for a few weeks before being shipped to their planting locations throughout the Southeast.

“Weather conditions are not always optimal for planting the seedlings once harvested from the nursery, requiring seedlings to be stored for longer periods than recommended,” Nadel added.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Rogers: ‘Disrespectful,’ ‘naive’ for AOC to call for abolishing Dep. of Homeland Security while representing NYC

Representative Mike Rogers (AL-03) is pushing back on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) escalating calls to eliminate the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Appearing Thursday on FOX Business’ “Bulls and Bears,” Rogers was asked to respond to recent comments by Ocasio-Cortez that the formation of DHS was one of the George W. Bush administration’s “egregious mistakes” that needs to be undone.

The show host also reminded the audience that DHS was formed in response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

“She’s different, I’ll give her that that,” Rogers remarked.

“First of all, I was surprised that a representative that represents part of New York City would take that position given that they lost nearly 3,000 lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” he emphasized.

Ocasio-Cortez represents Queens, a borough of New York City.

The host then asked Rogers if Ocasio-Cortez’s comments, considering the district she represents, were especially “disrespectful.”

“Absolutely, it was disrespectful,” Rogers responded. “But it was also — basically naive.”

He explained that he has been on the House DHS oversight committee since the department’s formation when it was a congressional select committee rather than a permanent standing committee.

“I’ve watched the department grow and mature and get better at what they do,” Rogers advised. “I know for a fact that they have helped prevent other attacks… There have been many terrorist attempts and organizations that have been thwarted that the public has no idea about because we cannot let them know what happened because it would give up our sources.”

He also criticized Ocasio-Cortez’s further specific calls that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) be eliminated, with Rogers saying that those agents are needed to protect the nation’s borders from “bad actors” like sex traffickers, terrorists and violent international gangs like MS-13.

“It was just a naive statement,” Rogers added.

A Fox Business commentator then pressed him for further comment on Ocasio-Cortez’s demands to get rid of CBP and ICE, criticizing that she does not have an alternative solution for protecting the nation’s borders or ports of entry.

“That’s exactly right, which is why I said it’s naive, at best,” Rogers stressed. “And I’m being generous with my language because I don’t want to be hateful on TV.”

Watch:

Rogers is currently the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The Washington Post says Doug Jones’ Senate seat is the most likely to flip

In 2018, Republicans in the United States Senate fared well because of the make-up of the map of seats in play that election cycle.

But, 2020 could be different.

The Washingon Post’s “The Fix” columnist Amber Phillips has written a piece pointing out the top 10 seats that could flip, naming seven of those seats at risk of flipping as Republican seats.

The number one at-risk seat is our own junior Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), meaning even this author accepts Jones’ time is running out.

Unfortunately, everyone insists on viewing this through the Roy Moore-lense.

The framing by “The Fix” seems a bit off.

Phillips shares the Democrat wishful thinking and silliness that the allegations against Moore were not the reason he lost, claiming, “Democrats argue Jones didn’t win because of Moore, but rather that he put together strong coalition largely of African American voters.”

That, of course, is garbage.

Republicans stayed home, which is how Moore lost.

2017:

U.S. Senate, Alabama general election, December 12, 2017
Party Candidate Vote % Votes
Democrat Green check mark transparent.pngDoug Jones 50% 673,896
Republican Roy Moore 48.3% 651,972
Independent Write-in 1.7% 22,852
Total Votes 1,348,720
Source: Alabama Secretary of State

2018:

Governor, Alabama general election, November 6, 2018
Party Candidate Vote % Votes
Republican Green check mark transparent.pngKay Ivey 59.5% 1,022,457
Democrat Walt Maddox 40.4% 694,495
Independent Write-in 0.2% 2,637
Total Votes 1,719,589
Source: Alabama Secretary of State

The math is infallible. Turnout in statewide races is a pretty clear indication of what happened.

Republicans rejected Roy Moore and stayed home because he was the only thing on the ballot.

The Republican turnout for now-President Donald Trump is Alabama in 2016 was much bigger than both 2107 and 2018. Those voters will be back in 2020.

U.S. presidential election, Alabama, 2016
Party Candidate Vote % Votes Electoral votes
Democratic Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine 34.4% 729,547 0
Republican Green check mark transparent.pngDonald Trump/Mike Pence 62.1% 1,318,255 9
Libertarian Gary Johnson/Bill Weld 2.1% 44,467 0
Green Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka 0.4% 9,391 0
Other Write-in votes 1% 21,712 0
Total Votes 2,123,372 9
Source: Alabama Secretary of State

Whether Roy Moore is on the ballot or not, Jones has no chance of keeping his seat.

Additionally, some of the seats mentioned here at play for Republicans to lose include seats in Georgia and Texas, making it seem unlikely Republicans lose a seat. The Washington Post also lists longtime Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who has held onto her red seat in an increasingly blue state.

If these are some of the top 10 seats that are going to flip, don’t expect many seats to flip.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Alabama Power goes above and beyond in closing ash ponds to protect the environment, water quality

Alabama Power continues to make progress toward safely and permanently closing all its ash ponds.

This week, the company posted reports on its website with additional details about the closure process. The meticulously designed process goes above and beyond closing the ponds in place.

Safety and protecting the environment are the top priorities of the closure process, which uses multiple, advanced engineering technologies on top of the close-in-place methodology prescribed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The process includes:

• Excavating and moving material farther from rivers and waterways and reducing the size of the closed pond sites by as much as half.
• Using advanced engineering to construct additional protections, such as redundant dike systems and other structures, for increased, robust flood protection.

At all of Alabama Power’s ash ponds, the closure process includes treating and removing all water and installing a specially engineered barrier to keep the dewatered material safely in place. Groundwater monitoring will continue at the closed ash pond sites for at least 30 years to ensure protection of water quality.

And there is far more taking place. The closure plan for each ash pond is site-specific, and includes additional, advanced technologies and safeguards that go above and beyond closing in place.

For example, at Plant Barry in Mobile County, the process includes:

• Excavating and moving material farther away from waterways, creating a buffer up to 750 yards from the Mobile River – a distance in some places longer than seven football fields. In all, over 7 million cubic yards of material, approximately 30% of the total, will be moved farther from the river.
• Reducing the size of the closed pond site by 267 acres, or approximately 45%.
• Constructing a redundant dike system and a subsurface retaining wall around the entire consolidated footprint to provide further groundwater protection. The retaining wall will tie into a natural, solid clay layer that extends up to 28 feet below the site, effectively sealing the material in place.
• Constructing an internal drainage system around the perimeter of the consolidated footprint to accelerate the removal of water.

At Plant Greene County, the company is:

• Excavating and moving material farther away from waterways, creating a buffer up to 400 yards from the river. The facility’s size will be reduced by approximately 268 acres, or more than half its original footprint.
• Applying advanced engineering technologies to construct a5-mile subsurface wall around the closed pond to provide additional structural integrity and water quality protection. The wall will extend 30 feet below ground around the entire closed facility and tie into a natural chalk layer, effectively sealing the material in place.

At Plant Gaston, in Shelby County:

• Material will be excavated and moved farther away from waterways, creating a buffer up to 330 yards from the river – a distance longer than three football fields.
• The facility’s size will be reduced by approximately 75 acres, or by more than a fourth.
• The company will apply advanced engineering technologies to construct a redundant dike system between the closed site and the river as part of the plant’s increased, robust-flood-protection system.
• The company will also install a specially engineered drainage and collection system for additional long-term protection.

At Plant Gorgas, in Walker County:

• Material will be excavated and moved farther away from waterways, creating a buffer in some areas nearly a half-mile wide.
• The consolidated, dewatered footprint will be reduced by approximately 130 acres or by nearly a third.
• Advanced engineering technologies will be used to construct a reinforced dike system between the closed site and the river as part of the plant’s increased, robust flood-protection measures.
• The company will install a specially engineered drainage and collection system for additional long-term protection.

And at Plant Miller, in Jefferson County:

• Material will be excavated and moved farther away from waterways, creating a buffer up to 450 yards from the river – a distance longer than four football fields.
• The facility’s size will be reduced by approximately 125 acresor by more than a third.
• Advanced engineering technologies will be used to construct a reinforced dike systemto provide additional structural integrity.
• The company will install a specially engineered drainage and collection system for additional long-term protection.

The advanced and enhanced closure process plus other measures are designed to correct, over time, any issues related to groundwater around the pond sites. If additional measures prove necessary, the company will take action to protect the community and the environment, in coordination with state regulators.

Alabama Power has already made significant strides toward safe and permanent closure of its ash ponds. Over the past three years, the company installed new water treatment systems and dry ash-handling systems at its fossil plants – a prerequisite for ending use of the ponds.

Last year, Alabama Power completed the permanent closure of the ash pond at Plant Gadsden.

This past April, the company stopped using ash ponds completely as part of its environmental controls.

The company is now moving ahead with dewatering the Greene County ash pond. Dewatering is expected to begin at the remaining ponds at plants Barry, Gorgas, Gaston and Miller later this year.

Also later this year, the company will hold public meetings in communities near the pond sites to share information about the specific closure plans. Dates for the public meetings have not been set.

To learn more about the company’s closure plans, visit www.alabamapower.com and search for “CCR compliance.”

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Tuberville: ‘I’m really disgusted with Paul Ryan’

Former Auburn University head football coach and current 2020 U.S. Senate Republican candidate Tommy Tuberville is standing strongly with President Donald Trump in a new public spat with former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).

Excerpts released Thursday of an upcoming book featured Ryan criticizing Trump, saying the president “didn’t know anything about the government” and that Ryan and others “helped to stop him (Trump) from making bad decisions.”

This came the same day that Tuberville interviewed on WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” with host Jeff Poor asking him to assess the president’s handling of America’s immigration issues.

Tuberville pointed at Ryan as a major reason the United States has a crisis at the country’s border with Mexico.

“[Trump] inherited this problem because our politicians have just absolutely dropped the ball,” Tuberville lamented.

“And I’m really disgusted with Paul Ryan, because he had a chance to help put this border wall up and stop all this mess,” the GOP Senate contender continued. “And, you know, he took the money and ran from Congress… He didn’t know what he was doing. He didn’t help Donald Trump in the House get anything passed. Even Donald Trump said he lied to him. He said he was going to get it done [but] it didn’t work out.”

Tuberville added that the president is “trying to do the best he can with what he’s got.”

He said that more border patrol agents are desperately needed and that Democrats in Congress will not even give the president enough humanitarian aide for people currently in immigration detention facilities.

“I’ve got people that live down there that have said it’s just absolutely just a joke,” Tuberville decried. “But that’s what this whole country has been with the people that we’ve got running it. So, hopefully, we can get something done. Of course, you know, you’ve got the far-left Democrats that are just absolutely against helping anybody. They don’t want Donald Trump to get any credit. He doesn’t want the credit, he just wants to get it done. He’s a doer. So, it’s a slow process, and you know hopefully, he can get things done in his way, and that’s really the only way.”

Tuberville emphasized that hardworking Americans are sick of being “lied to” by elected officials.

“People are tired of career politicians. … We’ve kicked the can down the road for so long,” he commented. “Our career politicians, they’ve got us in a bind — a real big bind. Thank goodness we’ve got Donald Trump up there trying to fix this mess they’ve got us in.”

Listen:

Trump has since responded to Ryan’s criticisms in a series of tweets.

“[Ryan] had the Majority & blew it away with his poor leadership and bad timing. Never knew how to go after the Dems like they go after us,” Trump added. “Couldn’t get him out of Congress fast enough!”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

10 hours ago

Ivey appoints Graddick to lead reformed Pardons and Paroles — ‘Public safety is paramount’

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that she is appointing Judge Charles “Charlie” Graddick, a longtime fixture in Alabama’s judicial system, to serve as director of the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.

During the Alabama legislature’s 2019 regular session, Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall successfully championed legislation sponsored by State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) and Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) aimed at reforming the “badly broken” Board of Pardons and Paroles.

With this new law, the governor will gain the authority to appoint the director effective September 1, which she is exercising in selecting Graddick.

A two-term Alabama attorney general, Graddick comes to the post with an extensive background in law and public service. He was first elected to office when he became Mobile’s youngest district attorney at the age of 28.

“From the start of his career, Judge Graddick dedicated his life to serving the people of Alabama and protecting the law. These are necessary qualities to lead Pardons and Paroles,” Ivey said in a statement.

Graddick served as the 42nd attorney general of Alabama from 1979-1987.

“As our state’s top law enforcement official, he was a national leader in advocating for victims’ rights and in prosecuting crimes. I am proud to have someone of Judge Graddick’s experience and caliber at the helm of this board. Public safety is paramount,” Ivey emphasized.

During Graddick’s two terms as attorney general, he established the first statewide Victim’s Assistance Office. He also served as chairman of the Southern Association of Attorneys General and has served as circuit judge in Mobile County.

Most recently, Graddick served the city of Mobile as senior judicial advisor and director of courts, where he has been responsible for a dramatic restructure and reform of the city’s justice system.

“The governor, attorney general and the public have made it clear that our Board of Pardons and Paroles must carry out their duties to ensure justice for victims and safety for all of our citizens. That means that we need to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the operation and make necessary improvements to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the agency,” Graddick said. “I am honored to lead these efforts as Director. Serving in this capacity, I hope to leave Alabama a safer place to live and raise a family.”

Graddick earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama. Upon earning his law degree from Cumberland School of Law and being named most outstanding graduate, Graddick clerked for Alabama Supreme Court Justice Daniel T. McCall. He also served our nation in the Army Reserve and Alabama National Guard. After 23 years of service, he retired as Major, Judge Advocate General.

A longtime Democrat, Graddick won the party’s 1986 gubernatorial primary runoff against then-Lt. Governor Bill Baxley, only to be disqualified by the state Democratic Party. This led to Guy Hunt becoming the first Alabama Republican governor since Reconstruction. Graddick switched to the Republican Party in 2011, ahead of him losing to Roy Moore in the 2012 GOP primary for chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Graddick will replace current Board of Pardons and Paroles Director Eddie Cook.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Marshall said, “I am proud of the work that we did to make it possible for the Governor to now have direct control over the operations of the Pardons and Paroles agency. We wish Mr. Graddick the best in his new role.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

