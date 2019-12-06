Auburn business school rated second-best in country for minority students
The Princeton Review recently rated Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business as the second-best college in the nation for minority students.
According to the Princeton Review’s website, their rankings are calculated “based on school reported data and student surveys. School data include: percent of students and faculty from underrepresented minority groups. Student answers to survey questions on: assessment of resources for minority students, how supportive the culture is of minority students, and whether fellow students are ethnically and racially diverse.”
“Students have a voice in these rankings, and the results reflect our continued efforts to provide our students a transformational learning experience that offers an outstanding return on their investment,” said Stan Harris, associate dean of graduate and international programs.
The Princeton Review does not publish an overall list ranking the best on-campus full-time MBA programs, but they did designate Auburn as one of their “Best Business Schools.”
Additionally, the company rated Auburn’s online MBA program as the 19th-best in the nation.
“We recommend Auburn and the Harbert College of Business as an excellent choice for a student aspiring to earn an MBA,” said Rob Franek, Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief.
The data for the rankings are based on the 2018-2019 school year.
“Auburn University is committed to enrolling the best and brightest students. The graduate programs in the Harbert College of Business partner with central campus units to create an environment that is welcoming for all,” Jim Parrish, executive director of full-time and online graduate programs stated. “While there is still work to do, we are grateful to be recognized for offering high-tech support services that are attractive to a diverse student body.”
Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.