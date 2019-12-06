Alabama’s Randy Owen supporting Tuberville in Senate race
Randy Owen, the band Alabama’s famed lead singer, held a campaign event for former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville on Thursday evening in Fort Payne.
In an audio clip of the event obtained by Yellowhammer News, Owen explained to the crowd that he held a similar event for now-Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) back when he first decided to run for office in the 1996 cycle. Aderholt, of course, went on to win that race and has since been reelected 11 times.
Owen, speaking to Tuberville, said, “It’s great to have you here.”
The Musicians Hall of Fame member expressed his hope that Tuberville finds similar initial success as Aderholt and that the 2020 cycle is the first time Tuberville is elected to the U.S. Senate.
“We thank you, and God bless you,” Owen concluded.
Listen:
Owen, a Fort Payne native, has recently been battling serious health issues, so much so that Alabama postponed the final portion of its 50th anniversary tour. He is a member of several halls of fame, including the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and the Alabama Business Hall of Fame.
Great event last night with @RandyOwenMusic of Alabama in Ft. Payne! #alpolitics #tt2020 pic.twitter.com/6Of6epPz3W
— Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) December 6, 2019
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn