2 hours ago

AT&T, Comcast heed Cavanaugh’s call, announce historic milestone against fraudulent robocalls

After Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh earlier this year called on the private sector and federal and state authorities to address increased telemarketing abuses, AT&T and Comcast on Wednesday announced a major milestone in the fight against fraudulent robocalls and spoofing.

In a press release, the companies advised that they “have taken an important step forward to address the problem – an exchange of authenticated calls between two separate providers’ voice networks that is believed to be the nation’s first.”

Customers will soon be able to verify the authenticity of incoming callers on participating networks, with AT&T and Comcast leading a working group of other national companies dedicated to the issue.

The companies will utilize the SHAKEN/STIR protocol, which was called “an important tool in the broader effort to combat fraudulent robocalls” and “an industry first for calls between separate providers.”

Major telecom providers like Charter, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have gone on record confirming their intent to implement the new protocol.

Excerpt of the press release as follows:

SHAKEN/STIR verification lets consumers know that an incoming call is really coming from the number listed on the caller ID display. While authentication won’t solve the problem of unwanted robocalls by itself, it is a key step toward giving customers greater confidence and control over the calls they receive.

For example, a call that is illegally “spoofed” – or shows a faked number – will fail the SHAKEN/STIR Caller ID verification and will not be marked as verified. By contrast, verification will confirm that a call is really coming from the identified number or entity.

Over the coming months, major service providers will be conducting similar tests with each other’s systems, verifying that their SHAKEN/STIR implementations are compatible.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Cavanaugh emphasized she was “happy to see companies working to stop unwanted and fraudulent calls.”

The Alabama legislature has several bills filed for this current session that are focused on telemarketing practices, and Cavanaugh is excited to see legislators continue working on the state level to offer residents all the help that they can. However, there is no “silver bullet” to fixing the problem, and she and other experts have outlined that federal regulators and Congress have large roles to play if the type of change that is needed is going to come to fruition.

“I would like to thank AT&T and Comcast for taking this significant step in the right direction and am excited to see other industry leaders soon conduct successful tests of their own,” she said. “As Alabamians and people across the country face a deluge of ‘spoofed’ telemarketing calls, there is still much work to be done. While I am encouraged by and applaud the state legislature’s willingness to do their part in addressing the issue, I continue to ask them, Congress and the FCC to take concrete actions as expeditiously as possible.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

ULA’s Tory Bruno: Missions to the moon allow U.S. ‘to be a beacon for freedom in the world’

With Vice President Mike Pence announcing earlier this week that the Trump administration wants to return American astronauts to the moon within five years, the CEO of an Alabama rocket builder feels certain this new era of space exploration will put the nation’s might on full display.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) CEO Tory Bruno sat down with Yellowhammer News following the most recent National Space Council meeting in Huntsville.

Bruno leads a company slated to power NASA’s next manned space mission, the first since 2011, with rockets built in Decatur.

The news of a lunar mission elicited a predictable reaction from someone who has been building rockets for more than 35 years.

“We are going to be boots in the regolith – as they say – we are going to be on the surface of the moon in five years or less,” he said. “That’s pretty darn exciting.”

Bruno senses the United States is harnessing the same type of strength it did at the height of its space program decades ago.

“It feels like we are harkening back to the days of Apollo, and Apollo was more than just exploration,” he pointed out.

Apollo was the set of American missions which ran from the early 1960s until 1972 and included six lunar landings.

For Bruno, the fact that the stakes were so high helped demonstrate the rationale for manned spaceflight and why it is still important today.

“It was also about showing the world the prowess, the might and the capability of the United States and what free people could do in an open system to innovate and accomplish amazing things that no one in the world could even dream to do,” he said. “And so it allowed us to be a beacon for freedom in the world.”

Another reason he believes manned space missions are critical to the nation’s future is because of what exists beyond the earth’s atmosphere.

“There are tremendous natural resources between here and the moon,” stated Bruno. “It defies imagination. There are about 17,000 asteroids between here and the moon, and together they contain one thousand years of last year’s entire planetary production in industrial metals. More gold and silver than humankind has ever extracted from the earth in all of human history, and it’s all right there about a week away.”

That commercial potential is difficult to ignore, he added.

“This is another very exciting thing about the current era is that we’re starting to see real potential for a vastly expanded commercial set of activities between here and the moon and on the moon itself,” Bruno said.

According to Bruno, the ability to harvest those resources exists as part of the resources themselves.

“We have also discovered that water exists just about everywhere we go,” revealed Bruno. “That’s important because it is rocket fuel. And so we have the basis and the capability now, the potential, to create a transportation system in space that can tap those resources and when we do that it is going to change everything about what it means to be living here on earth.”

Part of Pence’s charge to the National Space Council User Advisory Group (UAG), of which Bruno is a member, is a call for a renewed commitment to space exploration.

Pence’s call for renewed leadership in space an appropriate one, and timely given the amount resources and focus currently devoted to exploration by other countries, Bruno explained.

“Space was taken for granted,” he said. “We had such tremendous success as a nation in space and of course we are the world’s leader beginning with the Apollo program right through decades afterwards – it was unquestioned. An era came to be when other nations were excited about space and were investing in it, and we were not. The word renew is in there because there is a real feeling that we’ve lost a little bit of ground in terms of our stature and our true leadership of the world in space, and it’s about time that we renew that.”

Pence has also emphasized taking steps to increase innovation and advancement throughout the aerospace industry.

This is an area in which Alabamians will likely serve a vital role, one essential to the Trump administration’s goal of touching down on the surface of the moon within five years.

“There are new things to be done and innovation will be key to getting things done in the timeframe we’re talking about,” Bruno concluded.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

3 hours ago

Nick’s Kids, The Malzahn Family Foundation among charities left in limbo by Alabama Ethics Commission

A panelist at a recent discussion on ethics reform at Cumberland School of Law mentioned that he saw value in “leaving some of the lines a little bit fuzzy” when it comes to how the law applies.

The Alabama Ethics Commission may have adopted the same approach when it comes to charities and non-profit organizations which bear the name of a public official or public employee.

A commission opinion stated that the activities of any non-profit organization named for a public official or public employee face a higher level of legal scrutiny than others.

What that means for the operation of those groups remains uncertain.

A frequently overlooked fact is that Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn are considered public employees under Alabama’s ethics law.

All of the legal and regulatory requirements imposed upon public officials, public employees and their families also apply to Saban and Malzahn.

Both are required to file an annual Statement of Economic Interests with the Alabama Ethics Commission.

And, in this instance, their respective charities fall under the kind identified by the commission as “a nonprofit” which “bears the name of a public official or employee.”

The opinion, issued unanimously by the Alabama Ethics Commission at its last meeting, was in response to a request from the Alabama Association of Nonprofits for clarification on fundraising limitations for certain nonprofit board members.

As part of that opinion, the commission also concluded that the activities of this particular class of charities required closer examination.

The commission stated the following:

The risk of corruption increases when the official or family member is compensated for service on the board. Likewise, when a nonprofit bears the name of a public official or employee, there is such a close connection with the public servant that fundraising for those nonprofits should be examined on a case by case basis.

Numerous nonprofits bear the name of people classified as public officials or public employees under Alabama’s ethics law, so Saban and Malzahn’s situation is not unique to them.

Tom Albritton, executive director of the Alabama Ethics Commission, told Yellowhammer News it is a permissible structure but there are reasons the commission makes its distinction.

“There’s nothing wrong with non-profits that bear the name of a public official or employee, but the fact that it does bear their name creates a direct connection between that public servant and the nonprofit organization and its mission,” said Albritton. “As you’ll note from the opinion itself, the Commission specifically said that it was not taking a position one way or the other on that very specific issue.”

And the decision to not elaborate on what limitations exist for this class of charities could place them and their board members (who in many cases are members of their families) in awkward positions of uncertainty.

Matt McDonald, a partner at the Jones Walker law firm and panelist at the Cumberland School of Law forum, told Yellowhammer News that he would have some specific advice for any nonprofits among the group singled out by the commission.

“Uncertainty exists,” concluded McDonald. “I would advise them to go get a formal ethics opinion. Fundraising is what seems to be drawing the scrutiny.”

The commission’s opinion outlined that public officials, employees and family members may serve on nonprofit boards and may participate in fundraising so long as it is not for personal gain, no official resources are used and no solicitations are made to lobbyists.

Yet the commission wrote that different rules may apply to public employee-named organizations.

According to Albritton, the commission specifically carved out these groups from its opinion.

“The point of putting that language in the opinion, however, was simply to isolate its application to the facts presented,” he said. “Advisory Opinions provide protection from prosecution, and given the broad nature of the question asked, but more than that the broad diversity reflected within the Association requesting the opinion, the Commission felt it was appropriate to limit its application.”

When discussing changes to the ethics law as part of the Cumberland panel, chairman of the Alabama Ethics Commission Jerry Fielding charged the Alabama legislature with taking an approach geared toward “simplification and clarification.”

“We need the law, but we need some way to make it more clear and more simplified,” Fielding said.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

8 hours ago

Episode 03: How Sweet 16 It Is – Attack of the Sniffs

DrunkAubie (amid a mild bout with pollen) reacts to the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and picks his favorite Auburn beat writers.

15 hours ago

Hubbard asks Alabama Supreme Court to toss ethics conviction

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is asking the state Supreme Court to toss out his 2016 conviction on ethics charges.

In a brief filed this week, Hubbard’s attorneys argued he did not commit a violation and that prosecutors stretched the intent of the ethics law when they brought charges against him.

A jury convicted Hubbard of multiple ethics violations, including that he improperly asked company executives for work and investments in his businesses.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed 11 of the 12 counts. The Alabama Supreme Court this month agreed to hear Hubbard’s appeal.

The state attorney general has said he is confident the conviction will be upheld.

Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison, but he is free on bond as he appeals.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

17 hours ago

Madison County Commission chairman wants an end to the Alabama law that subsidizes newspapers

Tuesday, State Rep. Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals) appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” to update the public on the status of the bill he is drafting in response to issues raised on the program concerning the state subsidizing local newspapers to the tune of a couple of million dollars a year.

Sorrell noted that there is a bill being drafted by the Legislative Services Agency in Montgomery, which is responsible for crafting legislators bills so they are both legal and effective.

When asked about the bill, Sorrell mentioned the cost of the current legal notice law to local municipalities, its impact on local business and the overall impact of good government not being served by a law that creates cost across all facets of government with little actual benefit. The problem is so complex that Sorrell is still attempting to get a grasp on the significant cost to state government by the current law that requires the publication of legal notices in newspapers, which brings in significant business to those entities and creates a significant cost to taxpayers.

On Wednesday, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong discussed the burden of legal notices created by the law Sorrell is trying to change, saying on “The Dale Jackson Show” that it would be welcome by Madison County’s government.

Strong called the legal advertisement “a waste,” adding it doesn’t “benefit the taxpayers of our county one bit.”

For clarity:

  • The state of Alabama spends up to $800,000 each year.
  • The city of Huntsville spends up to $115,000 each year.
  • Madison County spends up to $153,000 each year.

Not looking to complain about an issue without a solution, Strong believes there are better ways to reach people.

“It’s just not a way to hit the masses,” he stated. “You can do it online, [there are] a lot more economical ways to do it.”

Sorrell mentioned that he would prefer a state-run website, maybe through the Secretary of State’s Office that could host the public notices at a greatly reduced cost. He shared he is going to work with current Secretary of State John Merrill on developing the best way to handle the issue.

The dollars at stake here for newspapers is significant. The Alabama Press Association has worked to kill previous attempts at bills like Sorrell’s, and legislators have said they are lobbying pretty hard against Sorrell’s idea before he even has a bill officially filed.

Sorrell:

Strong (18:10 mark:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

