4 hours ago

Arnold Mooney in Moulton: Voices opposition to Trump budget deal; Touts abortion ban, rural development

MOULTON — On Tuesday, Lawrence County Republicans got their first glimpse at State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), who is seeking Alabama’s U.S. Senatorial GOP nomination in 2020.

Despite engaging in a back-and-forth on social media with Republican rival former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville over comments Tuberville made days earlier up the road in Muscle Shoals about President Donald Trump and veterans’ health care, there was no mention of Tuberville or any of his other opponents in his speech to the meeting of the Lawrence County Republican Party at Mel’s Steakhouse.

The Shelby County Republican applauded much of what Trump had done, especially regarding immigration and China. However, his one disagreement was with the two-year budget deal signed into law by the president last week.

“It’s extremely important that we deal with that debt situation,” Mooney said. “A few weeks ago, there was a vote in Washington, and I’ll tell you straight up, just as I told somebody today – yeah, our military was involved in that. But you know what, we’re going to pass, and we’re going to take care of the military and defense needs in our country, but we needed to vote ‘no’ on that bill because it was adding to our debt — $2 trillion over about 10 years. We’ll come back and support the military. We’ll get that done. But we got to deal with the debt. We can’t do what we need to do if we don’t do that.”

Mooney also touted the work of his body, the Alabama House of Representatives and the passage of the abortion ban earlier in the year. He cited his colleague Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), the House sponsor of the bill, and said a commitment to life was a priority for him.

“You know, before all of this stuff about business, before all of this stuff about economy, defense – all those things – we’ve got to consider who we are as far as life,” he said. “This bill protects life from conception up to natural death, and that’s what I’m committed to.”

He also pledged to give attention to economic development for Lawrence County and other rural counties in Alabama.

“You people in Lawrence County – you know, I just came from Huntsville,” Mooney said. “They’ve got a great economic engine up there. They’ve got the Marshall Space Flight Center. They’ve got Redstone Arsenal. They’ve got all kinds of things. A lot of you guys have got to get in your car every day, travel out of your county and go to work somewhere. You’re spending a tremendous amount of time commuting and doing things. We’ve got to see economic development – maybe not at the level in that county, but we’ve got to pay attention to all of our counties. I’ll work with your county commissioners, your representatives, your senators in Washington to try to do things to bring about change in your county. I’m one of those people who believes it is easy to say, ‘Oh, you can win an election in Alabama by winning 20 counties.’ You know what? That may be true but every county in this state regardless of whether it is a county full of Republicans or a county that’s got a batch of Democrats in it – very important. People are important. And I believe sincerely that as Alabamians and Americans, we’ve got to look to each other and we’ve got to serve each other. That’s my goal, and that’s my purpose.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

24 mins ago

New absentee voting law takes effect in Alabama — ‘Easier to vote and harder to cheat’

Secretary of State John Merrill on Tuesday outlined the impact of Alabama Act 2019-507, which became effective on August 1 and establishes new requirements for voters casting absentee ballots in the state.

Prior to this law taking effect, voters requesting an absentee ballot were not required to present a valid form of photo identification with their application, making it difficult for absentee election managers to verify a voter’s identity.

Now, a copy of a voter’s valid photo identification must be submitted along with every absentee ballot application. Merrill’s office advised that this will ensure that only eligible voters receive ballots for the election in which they are qualified to vote.

“Now more than ever, we are making it easier to vote and harder to cheat! By streamlining the process to verify absentee voters, we are making the submission of an absentee application easier and more efficient for all who are eligible,” Merrill emphasized in a statement.

Additionally, absentee election managers are no longer required to publish the list of absentee voters, their addresses and their polling places in each county courthouse. This protects voter privacy and keeps information from being compromised by those looking to influence elections, according to Merrill’s office.

The new law also introduces two more instances in which voters can receive an absentee ballot: If a voter is the caregiver to an immediate family member or if a voter has been incarcerated but has not been convicted of a disqualifying felony.

Act 2019-507 further provides that a voter may apply for an emergency absentee ballot while serving as the caregiver to someone who requires medical treatment or if an immediate family member has passed away within five days of an election.

Finally, in order to ensure absentee ballots are returned in a timely manner in a way that is convenient, voters now have the option to return ballots by commercial carrier in addition to U.S. mail.

All of these updates are reflected in the information provided on the secretary of state website.

“In the Office of the Secretary of State, we are working to make the electoral process more efficient and accommodating for the people of Alabama!” Merrill added.

RELATED: Merrill provides update on record voter registration numbers

Sean Ross is the editor for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

56 mins ago

Byrne: Taking care of our veterans is a top priority

My brother Dale is one of my heroes. He served our state and nation for decades in the Army and in the Alabama National Guard. Unfortunately, he contracted an illness while serving our nation overseas, and the illness ultimately took his life in 2013 at just 62 years old.

The issues that impact Alabama’s veterans are deeply personal to me. I always think about Dale when I talk with our veterans, and I consider my work to make life better for our veterans one way I can honor Dale’s legacy. Taking care of our veterans is a top priority.

Thankfully, Alabamians have an exceptional partner in President Trump when it comes to improving care for our veterans. President Trump has done more for our nation’s veterans than any modern-day president. Make no mistake: he inherited an absolute mess from President Obama. The VA system across the nation was in turmoil, and we were experiencing serious issues for veterans right here in Alabama.

The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System in Montgomery was one of the absolute worst in the entire country. There were horror stories including extreme wait times to receive care, unread X-rays, falsified patient records, and unpaid bills. Most of you probably remember the horrible story of a Montgomery VA employee taking a recovering veteran to a crack house to buy illegal drugs. All these serious issues were happening right here in Alabama.

President Trump put his foot down and said enough is enough. He demanded accountability at the VA. He made changes in leadership, fired failed employees, made it easier for whistleblowers to report abuse, fixed backlogs in the system and ultimately reformed the culture of complacency that had plagued the VA for too long. I couldn’t have been prouder to vote for the VA Mission Act, which put many of these reforms in place.

He has also championed an idea that I am very passionate about. President Trump is a believer in giving our veterans choices and allowing them to seek medical care outside the broken VA bureaucracy. Instead of forcing veterans to drive hundreds of miles to a VA facility, President Trump is working to make it easier for veterans to seek medical care from doctors or hospitals in their local community. This is critically important for our veterans who live in rural areas.

Another example of President Trump’s commitment to our veterans is the Mobile VA outpatient clinic in Mobile. I have worked closely with the Trump Administration to make the new clinic a reality. After years of local veterans along the Gulf Coast being forced to receive care from an outdated facility in Mobile, just this spring we celebrated the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art VA clinic that is making life easier for our veterans. It was on President Trump’s watch that we opened this new clinic.

The list of successes under President Trump goes on and on: a new 24/7 White House VA hotline, establishing a new VA Office for Whistleblower Protection and Accountability, enhancing and expanding post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, and an increased focus on ending veteran homelessness. There is zero doubt that our nation’s veterans are better off under President Trump.

There’s more that President Trump can do in his second term. As your senator, I promise to work with the president to hold VA bureaucrats accountable, increase veteran access to medical care in their local community, and ensure our veterans receive the best care possible.

I know I can’t bring my brother Dale back, but I can always honor his legacy by supporting and taking care of our Alabama veterans. And with the continued leadership of President Trump, that is exactly what I will do.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

1 hour ago

7 Things: Democrats remain on the attack, Jones gets hammered on billboards, Birmingham church calls black Trump supporters ‘mentally ill’ and more …

7. $15 minimum wage doesn’t work in New York City either

  • Even in one of the most expensive cities in the world, businesses are having a hard time keeping up with artificially increased wages and are having to cut hours, reduce staff and raise prices to keep up. Some are having to shut down.
  • The report by the Wall Street Journal lays out how damaging the increase has been with small business owners saying there is no benefit to operating a retail establishment in the city. The president of the Queens Chamber of Commerce said there has been an increase in the number of small businesses closing recently, which he blames on the minimum wage legislation.

6. Richard Shelby has money on hand

  • Since U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) won reelection in 2016, his campaign account hasn’t raised any money from PACs or individuals, but Shelby isn’t concerned.
  • Despite not having raised any money since his reelection, Shelby still has almost $10 million left in his campaign account from his previous election. Shelby has said that he doesn’t need any money and for now, he’s just enjoying his sixth term as senator.

4. Byrne backs Trump’s latest China move

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) has praised the Trump administration for its decision declaring China a currency manipulator, saying, “President Trump has finally put his foot down and said enough is enough.” Byrne went on to say he will work with Trump to stand up for “American workers and hold China accountable or their rouge actions.”
  • Even though this move contributed to a weakened market on the first day, China backtracked and set their yuen at less than a seven-to-one valuation, so this may have been a temporary symbolic shot at Trump for announcing new tariffs but a trade war continues.

4. Joaquin Castro should delete his Twitter account

  • U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX), the brother of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro and his campaign chairman, is in hot water with the Trump campaign after Joaquin publicly released the names and employers of Trump donors in Texas on Twitter.
  • The Trump campaign has called this harassment and said that the Castro campaign is targeting Trump supporters and their employers. A Trump campaign official said that “in this political climate, particularly at a time when Democrats are associating rhetoric with violence, it’s a pretty disgusting thing to do.”

3. Birmingham church says black people who vote for Trump are mentally ill

  • An attention-seeking church that previously put up a sign saying black worshippers needed to stay out of white churches is at it again with a sign that reads, “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.”
  • Previous ploys for attention by New Era Baptist Church, led by Pastor Michael R. Jordan, have worked. This one will probably work as well because of the anti-Trump message.

2. Two Alabama billboards go up against Doug Jones

  • Two billboards have gone up in Huntsville taking aim at U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) with one saying “DEMOCRAT DOUG JONES WILL DO ‘EVERYTHING HE CAN’ TO STOP TRUMP JUDGES’ and the other taking him to task for saying he will support whoever the Democratic nominee is. That billboard features fellow Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
  • Meanwhile, Warren has decided to take advantage of the latest mass shootings and raise money for  Jones’ reelection campaign, which continues Jones’ trend of fundraising from out of state, but this one focuses on gun control.

1. As Trump tries to heal, the media and their Democrats keep up the attacks

  • President Donald Trump is prepared to visit both sites of the most recent mass shootings in spite of the fact that local elected officials have demanded he not come, made it clear they will not go with him and in some cases have called for protests against him.
  • While the media is calling the president a white supremacist, elected officials are preparing to offer more aggressive laws, and in some cases, likely unconstitutional “mandatory” gun buybacks and other bans.

14 hours ago

Huntsville-Madison County Airport Authority joins quest for clarification of state ethics law

Nearly eight months of uncertainty for one group seeking guidance on the state’s ethics laws could finally come to an end on Wednesday. This action may come to a head as another one of the important parts of Alabama’s economic engine joins the quest to gain an understanding of how its employees and board members should handle certain aspects of state law.

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) originally submitted a request for an advisory opinion to the Alabama Ethics Commission back in January. It has since been a roller coaster ride for the group, which originally sought guidance based on the advice of the agency itself.

At the commission’s April meeting, Mark White, attorney for BAA, told the panel exactly how his client came to formulate its request.

“In fact, part of the reason we are asking this is when the commission staff did the training for the Birmingham Airport Authority in December, they were told – three brand new board members, by the way – they were told the only way you could really be sure about something was to get a formal opinion,” White told the commission. “Frankly, I think that’s good advice.”

And, now, the Huntsville-Madison County Airport Authority (HMCAA) has joined in the effort to get answers from the agency charged with issuing opinions on Alabama’s ethics statute.

As governing bodies for two of Alabama’s largest airports, the authorities serve an important function in the state’s overall economic development strategy.

As a result, maintaining highly-qualified boards and workforces will always be priorities for the groups. Receiving clarity on several issues they have encountered under Alabama’s ethics laws will go a long way toward that effort.

In question, among several points of law, is whether individual board members of the organization must file quarterly reports and whether board members and employees of the groups are considered public employees.

Tom Albritton, executive director of the Alabama Ethics Commission, told Yellowhammer News, “We’ll address these issues at our meeting tomorrow (Wednesday).”

After filing its request at the start of the year, the commission granted an audience to BAA at its April meeting. The request was then carried over until June. The commission failed to act at its June meeting, as well, after considering whether to turn over some aspects of its interpreting authority to the attorney general.

Read the entirety of HMCAA and BAA’s requests:

Alabama Ethics Commission BHM Airport Authority by Yellowhammer News on Scribd

BAA Request for Opinion 7-31-2019 by Yellowhammer News on Scribd

15 hours ago

Birmingham church sign: ‘A black vote for Trump is mental illness’

A Birmingham church that has previously made national headlines for controversial outdoor signage is at it again.

The sign outside New Era Baptist Church, led by Pastor Michael R. Jordan, on Tuesday read, “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

A local resident sent a picture of the sign to Yellowhammer News’ Dale Jackson, who tweeted the image.

Original image as follows:

This is the same church sign, presumably directed by the same pastor, which last year infamously said, “Black folks need to stay out of white churches.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin at that time spoke out against the divisive nature of the sign.

Jordan then went on to attack The Church of the Highlands as a “slavemaster church” in follow-up comments.

“I call it plantation religion, slavemaster religion,” Jordan further asserted. “I think our young mayor is oblivious to what’s going on here.”

Sean Ross is the editor for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

