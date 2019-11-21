Anniston, Eufaula airports get federal grants from Trump administration thanks to ‘robust economy,’ Shelby’s leadership

“But as far as receiving a medal, I don’t deserve to be recognized as a ‘hero.’ Nothing like that. I would hope that there would be several other Americans who would take the same stance that I did,” he continued. “The real heroes of this country are the men and women in law enforcement and armed forces. They’re underpaid, putting their lives on the line every day. This president sticks up for them, takes up for them. So, I’m glad I was able to take up for him and defend his honor. I can’t tell you how many cops I’ve had — and military service members — I’ve had contact me and tell me ‘thank you’ for it. And that’s what means the most.”

“To meet the president of the United States would be a dream come true,” Hutchinson emphasized. “I followed him ever since he decided to run for president (in 2015), and I never thought about changing my vote or anything. Donald Trump is my favorite president of all-time. It would be a dream come true to meet him.”

However, in an interview with Yellowhammer News on Thursday, Hutchinson said that he is not deserving of a medal for popping the balloon. He added that it would be an honor to meet President Donald Trump, though, so he could voice his support of the president in person.

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) last week said that Hoyt Hutchinson, the man who popped the “Baby Trump” balloon in Tuscaloosa the day of the Alabama-LSU game, deserves a “patriotism medal” for his action — after facing the legal ramifications for it.

He added that his deep respect for the military partly comes from the year he attended Marion Military Institute.

“Looking back… I learned a lot about the military [at Marion] and gained a lot of special respect for the military,” he reflected.

Additionally, Hutchinson did underline that he was appreciative of Brooks’ remarks.

“I’m thankful for [what Brooks said]. I’m thankful that he’s behind me,” he commented.

Like Brooks said should happen in accordance with being a believer “in law & order,” Hutchinson also stressed that he embraces facing fair consequences for what he did.

“Ever since the beginning, I didn’t have a problem with dealing with the consequences — and I believe in law and order myself,” Hutchinson outlined. “But I also believe in taking a stand against the left’s evil socialism that they’re trying to push down our throats. So, yes, I will accept my consequences, and I’ll do it proudly knowing that I did what was right.”

He recently told WVUA 23 that if he could do it all over again, he still would have done “what was right,” just not quite “the same way.”

“You know, having a better understanding of the law and everything I’m going through now, I can’t say that I would do it the same way,” Hutchinson told WVUA. “But I would take action to get that thing out of here because this isn’t the place to do it.”

Speaking to Yellowhammer on Thursday, Hutchinson expressed that many on the left — including possibly in the legal system — are trying to punish him far more severely than what his action should dictate. All Hutchinson is asking for, he advised, is to be treated fairly, just as a normal first-time offender would be.

He currently stands charged with felony first degree criminal mischief.

Hutchinson said his defense attorney, Tuscaloosa’s Josh Swords — who played offensive line for the Crimson Tide from 1994-1998, has had “liberal lawyers tell him that [Hutchinson] deserves to go to jail.”

“Meanwhile, they’re up there making deals for drug dealers and rapists and everything else,” Hutchinson lamented. “I see what I did, you know, I do understand that consequences are coming with it… but I just want to be treated fairly. I hope to get it reduced to a lesser [charge]. I don’t want to be charged with a felony.”

He also built upon comments he made recently on “The Rick and Bubba Show,” when he said in reference to slashing the “Baby Trump” balloon, “[T]his is the first time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”

Tuscaloosa is home to one of the state’s three currently active abortion clinics — West Alabama Women’s Center, which is the busiest of the three as far as the number of abortions performed annually.

Statistics have shown that of the 6,063 Alabama abortions in 2017, 3,148 of them occurred in Tuscaloosa. That year there were 3,148 abortions and 2,538 births in Tuscaloosa.

Hutchinson decried that the people calling for him to be jailed over popping a balloon not only fight against any and all consequences for murdering unborn children, but actually celebrate these abortions. He referred to this dichotomy of beliefs as “absolutely, 100%” hypocritical.

Hutchinson welcomes his day in court. Swords has filed for a preliminary hearing, which has been set for December 20 at 9:00 a.m. CT in Tuscaloosa County District Court.

Speaking to Yellowhammer, the defendant raved about his attorney, saying Swords volunteered to represent him immediately upon learning what had occurred. Hutchinson chose Swords over many other options, as he had attorneys calling him from all across the country wanting to take the case. Hutchinson explained that he has already been able to tell time and again that he made the right choice, as Swords has nimbly helped him navigate a complex legal and PR minefield.

“I couldn’t be represented any better,” Hutchinson concluded.

Swords, who is the City of Eutaw’s municipal judge as well as a prominent defense attorney, has also displayed a keen sense of humor in the initial stage of this case’s adjudication.

“Clearly, this case is in its infancy as it applies to our legal system, and I’m sure we will learn much more about this case…as it moves forward,” Swords told Alabama Media Group last week.

The case is currently being prosecuted by the office of Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb in District Judge Joanne Jannik’s courtroom.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn