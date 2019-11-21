Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Hoyt Hutchinson: ‘I don’t deserve’ a medal — ‘The real heroes’ in the military, law enforcement do 17 mins ago / News
Anniston, Eufaula airports get federal grants from Trump administration thanks to ‘robust economy,’ Shelby’s leadership 3 hours ago / News
New research center set to keep Auburn at the forefront of poultry science 3 hours ago / News
Alabama Association for Justice event series continues across south Alabama 4 hours ago / News
There is a lot of information missing from the Houston County story on bad teachers 4 hours ago / Opinion
Red Tail Scholarship Foundation, Sanders Aviation partner to train next generation of Tuskegee Airmen 4 hours ago / News
Paul DeMarco elected Jefferson County GOP chairman 5 hours ago / News
Fiber network bringing high-speed internet to Jasper area 7 hours ago / News
Rogers: Expect impeachment vote before Christmas; McConnell could drag it out in Senate to hurt Dem presidential campaigns 10 hours ago / News
Can’t make the Bama game this weekend? Donate your ticket to a veteran 10 hours ago / Sports
‘Clown show’: Alabama Senate candidates react to Democratic debate 11 hours ago / News
7 Things: Democrats believe they have made their case for impeachment, Dem presidential candidates debate, Alabama teachers suspended and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
Doug Jones supports impeachment whistleblower staying secret 12 hours ago / News
Alabama county-by-county rankings of largest deer now available for free online 13 hours ago / News
Episode 35: This podcast is under further review — Reacting to the Georgia loss 1 day ago / Podcasts
Those shouting for equality don’t want equality, they want domination over ideas 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato facing reelection challenge from City Council President Gene Smith 1 day ago / News
$18.7 million in grants awarded to help Alabama communities 1 day ago / News
Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown named Nagurski Trophy finalist 1 day ago / Sports
Alabamians can show their support for President Trump with this Christmas wrapping paper 1 day ago / Politics
3 hours ago

Anniston, Eufaula airports get federal grants from Trump administration thanks to ‘robust economy,’ Shelby’s leadership

Anniston Regional Airport and Weedon Field in Eufaula are receiving significant grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In a release on Thursday, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) announced that Anniston Regional Airport is receiving $4,000,000 in FAA funding for the rehabilitation of a runway and Weedon Field in Eufaula is receiving $650,000 for the rehabilitation and expansion of the existing apron.

These FAA grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) as part of the agency’s efforts to support airport infrastructure improvements across America.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao stated, “The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers.”

Shelby, the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said, “I appreciate Secretary Chao and FAA’s work to ensure Alabama’s local airports are efficient and safe.”

The Fiscal Year 2018 omnibus appropriations bill, which was passed and signed into law last year thanks to Shelby’s leadership, provided FAA an additional $1 billion in discretionary grants for FY2018 – FY2020. These grants are part of the third round of funding of the initial appropriation.

On the Anniston grant specifically, Shelby remarked, “This significant FAA funding will support the growth and development taking place throughout Calhoun County. These improvements to the airport will benefit the people of Anniston and allow for continued economic success.”

“This FAA grant is exciting news for Eufaula and the surrounding region,” Shelby added of the Weedon Field grant. “The funding will improve the functionality and efficiency of Weedon Field. I am proud DOT recognized the need to invest in this local airport.”

RELATED: Shelby’s leadership paves way for authorization of Southwest Alabama Regional Airport

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 mins ago

Hoyt Hutchinson: ‘I don’t deserve’ a medal — ‘The real heroes’ in the military, law enforcement do

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) last week said that Hoyt Hutchinson, the man who popped the “Baby Trump” balloon in Tuscaloosa the day of the Alabama-LSU game, deserves a “patriotism medal” for his action — after facing the legal ramifications for it.

However, in an interview with Yellowhammer News on Thursday, Hutchinson said that he is not deserving of a medal for popping the balloon. He added that it would be an honor to meet President Donald Trump, though, so he could voice his support of the president in person.

“To meet the president of the United States would be a dream come true,” Hutchinson emphasized. “I followed him ever since he decided to run for president (in 2015), and I never thought about changing my vote or anything. Donald Trump is my favorite president of all-time. It would be a dream come true to meet him.”

“But as far as receiving a medal, I don’t deserve to be recognized as a ‘hero.’ Nothing like that. I would hope that there would be several other Americans who would take the same stance that I did,” he continued. “The real heroes of this country are the men and women in law enforcement and armed forces. They’re underpaid, putting their lives on the line every day. This president sticks up for them, takes up for them. So, I’m glad I was able to take up for him and defend his honor. I can’t tell you how many cops I’ve had — and military service members — I’ve had contact me and tell me ‘thank you’ for it. And that’s what means the most.”

749
Keep reading 749 WORDS

He added that his deep respect for the military partly comes from the year he attended Marion Military Institute.

“Looking back… I learned a lot about the military [at Marion] and gained a lot of special respect for the military,” he reflected.

Additionally, Hutchinson did underline that he was appreciative of Brooks’ remarks.

“I’m thankful for [what Brooks said]. I’m thankful that he’s behind me,” he commented.

Like Brooks said should happen in accordance with being a believer “in law & order,” Hutchinson also stressed that he embraces facing fair consequences for what he did.

“Ever since the beginning, I didn’t have a problem with dealing with the consequences — and I believe in law and order myself,” Hutchinson outlined. “But I also believe in taking a stand against the left’s evil socialism that they’re trying to push down our throats. So, yes, I will accept my consequences, and I’ll do it proudly knowing that I did what was right.”

He recently told WVUA 23 that if he could do it all over again, he still would have done “what was right,” just not quite “the same way.”

“You know, having a better understanding of the law and everything I’m going through now, I can’t say that I would do it the same way,” Hutchinson told WVUA. “But I would take action to get that thing out of here because this isn’t the place to do it.”

Speaking to Yellowhammer on Thursday, Hutchinson expressed that many on the left — including possibly in the legal system — are trying to punish him far more severely than what his action should dictate. All Hutchinson is asking for, he advised, is to be treated fairly, just as a normal first-time offender would be.

He currently stands charged with felony first degree criminal mischief.

Hutchinson said his defense attorney, Tuscaloosa’s Josh Swords — who played offensive line for the Crimson Tide from 1994-1998, has had “liberal lawyers tell him that [Hutchinson] deserves to go to jail.”

“Meanwhile, they’re up there making deals for drug dealers and rapists and everything else,” Hutchinson lamented. “I see what I did, you know, I do understand that consequences are coming with it… but I just want to be treated fairly. I hope to get it reduced to a lesser [charge]. I don’t want to be charged with a felony.”

He also built upon comments he made recently on “The Rick and Bubba Show,” when he said in reference to slashing the “Baby Trump” balloon, “[T]his is the first time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”

Tuscaloosa is home to one of the state’s three currently active abortion clinics — West Alabama Women’s Center, which is the busiest of the three as far as the number of abortions performed annually.

Statistics have shown that of the 6,063 Alabama abortions in 2017, 3,148 of them occurred in Tuscaloosa. That year there were 3,148 abortions and 2,538 births in Tuscaloosa.

Hutchinson decried that the people calling for him to be jailed over popping a balloon not only fight against any and all consequences for murdering unborn children, but actually celebrate these abortions. He referred to this dichotomy of beliefs as “absolutely, 100%” hypocritical.

Hutchinson welcomes his day in court. Swords has filed for a preliminary hearing, which has been set for December 20 at 9:00 a.m. CT in Tuscaloosa County District Court.

Speaking to Yellowhammer, the defendant raved about his attorney, saying Swords volunteered to represent him immediately upon learning what had occurred. Hutchinson chose Swords over many other options, as he had attorneys calling him from all across the country wanting to take the case. Hutchinson explained that he has already been able to tell time and again that he made the right choice, as Swords has nimbly helped him navigate a complex legal and PR minefield.

“I couldn’t be represented any better,” Hutchinson concluded.

Swords, who is the City of Eutaw’s municipal judge as well as a prominent defense attorney, has also displayed a keen sense of humor in the initial stage of this case’s adjudication.

“Clearly, this case is in its infancy as it applies to our legal system, and I’m sure we will learn much more about this case…as it moves forward,” Swords told Alabama Media Group last week.

The case is currently being prosecuted by the office of Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb in District Judge Joanne Jannik’s courtroom.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

New research center set to keep Auburn at the forefront of poultry science

Auburn University’s Charles C. Miller Jr. Poultry Research and Education Center, under its final phase of construction until 2020, intends to make the Auburn Poultry Science program the nation’s preeminent in poultry education and research.

Graduates with poultry science degrees are trained in food safety and quality, product development, production methods and other aspects of the industry. They go on to work at America’s top food companies, public agencies and research centers.

161
Keep reading 161 WORDS

“The new center will enhance Auburn’s teaching mission by providing hands-on experiences for students, increasing process control to meet current and future research needs and expanding Auburn’s extension mission through industry education courses,” said Bill Dozier, head of the Department of Poultry Science, in an Auburn news announcement.

Paul Patterson, dean of the College of Agriculture, stated, “Poultry Science, along with the National Poultry Technology Center, are building the nation’s leading poultry research and education facility, making Auburn an innovation hub for poultry researchers, industry leaders and students from across the country and throughout the world.

According to Patterson, Auburn is “an innovation hub for poultry researchers, industry leaders and students from across the country and throughout the world,” and the Miller Center, built on a 30-acre site in north Auburn, will help in advancing the university’s standing as a global leader in poultry.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama Association for Justice event series continues across south Alabama

The Alabama Association for Justice (ALAJ) this week held four events across the southern half of the state as part of its series celebrating the Seventh Amendment to the Constitution.

ALAJ, one of the state’s largest legal organizations, marked the occasion of the 230th anniversary of the introduction of the Bill of Rights with events in Baldwin, Houston, Mobile and Washington Counties.

The group is using its event series to honor judges and judicial staff who work throughout Alabama’s court system. Each gathering has included the presentation of a resolution by the Alabama legislature commending the area’s judiciary.

462
Keep reading 462 WORDS

ALAJ president Josh Hayes has led the events and expressed his own appreciation for those serving in the state’s judicial system.

“ALAJ’s Courthouse Appreciation Tour continues to be a huge success,” he told Yellowhammer News. “Thanks to the dedicated judges and courthouse personnel who keep the wheels of justice turning. Thanks to these public servants, the 7th Amendment right to trial by jury is alive and well.”

Celebrating the introduction of the Seventh Amendment and expressing gratitude for the job these officials do is a natural fit, according to Hayes.

ALAJ president Josh Hayes addresses the crowd at the Washington County Courthouse (contributed)

He remarked that ALAJ has sought to “celebrate the Seventh Amendment and the judges, clerks, officers, judicial assistants and courthouse personnel who work tirelessly each day to make sure the right to trial by jury is protected. ALAJ honors these dedicated civil servants and the job they do on behalf of all Alabamians.”

The Seventh Amendment was proposed to the states on September 28, 1789, and ratified on December 15, 1791.

Trial by jury was seen as one area of agreement between Federalists and Anti-Federalists.

Bill of Rights author and noted Federalist James Madison wrote, “Trial by jury is essential to secure the liberty of the people as any one of the pre-existent rights of nature.” While Anti-Federalist Patrick Henry wrote, “Trial by jury is the best appendage of freedom. I hope that we shall never be induced to part with that excellent mode of trial.”

The Seventh Amendment reads as follows:

In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.

ALAJ outlines its mission as preserving and protecting “the constitutional right to a trial by jury guaranteed by the Seventh Amendment to the United States Constitution by ensuring that every person or business harmed or injured by the misconduct or negligence of others can hold wrongdoers accountable in the one room where everyone is equal – the courtroom.”

Hayes elaborated on its importance for the court system and the maintenance of our civil society.

“The right to trial by jury is part of who we are as Americans so we’re judged by people just like you and I — our peers,” Hayes remarked. “Whether you represent a large corporation or whether you are an injured person on your own, in a jury room that is the one room where everybody is equal — the American courtroom.”

ALAJ plans to conclude its Courthouse Appreciation Tour on December 16 in Tuscaloosa County.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Show less
4 hours ago

There is a lot of information missing from the Houston County story on bad teachers

In Houston County, a group of teachers is in hot water for a text message thread that mocked students, talked about their sex life and used at least one racial slur.

The Ashford High School teachers had their text message group that was self-titled “Bad Ass Bitches” group exposed when a teacher allowed a student to use her phone during school hours. The student found the group, screen recorded the messages and posted their messages to social media.

The teachers allegedly discussed if one student was pregnant, called a number of students dumb and one message used the “n-word” to describe an alum of the school.

370
Keep reading 370 WORDS

The teachers have been suspended but have not been named due to “the nature of how the texts were leaked and possible legal ramifications associated with it.”

Students and parents are pretty upset about this, and rightfully so.

The aunt of the student who was called the “n-word” responded by saying, “Two of the teachers that’s in the group chat, I can’t believe that they was actually in the group chat because I’d never think they’ll be like that, but the other ones, I think they’ll do it.”

But I want to take a step back and ask one question: Would this story be getting this amount of coverage had the “n-word” not been used?

Let’s be honest. Teachers probably talk about their students all the time; they probably do it in text threads and email chains, but when they become public people are going to get burned.

It’s no secret that I was not the best student in high school. I went to school long before group chats were a thing, but I can almost guarantee there were some water cooler conversations about how dumb I was.

Would a story about teachers crudely discussing their students be a national thing? Would BET be reporting on this story had the “n-word” not been used? Probably not.

I’m not saying any of this is right, but clearly we need some more information. Most importantly, we need to know the identity (and races) of these teachers.

Like it or not, the “n-word” being used by a black teacher about black students is bad, but a white teacher saying it about a black student is exponentially worse.

Should these teachers be fired? With the information we have, I am not sure we can make that decision.

And despite the fact that I am not in the field of education, let me educate you on this: If you are a teacher with messages about your students, delete them.

While we wait to find out some more important details on this story, I’ve spent most of this morning clearing out my texts, and so should you.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
4 hours ago

Red Tail Scholarship Foundation, Sanders Aviation partner to train next generation of Tuskegee Airmen

Jasper-based Sanders Aviation and Sanders Flight Training Center have partnered with the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation to empower the next generation of Alabama-trained pilots.

The partnership, which encourages all who are interested in aviation to strive for their goals, was celebrated at a ceremony this past Saturday at the Walker County Airport.

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) and his wife, Mitsy, attended the ceremony and were able to tour Sanders Aviation’s facility, meeting with their first four graduates of the 141 School at Sanders Flight Training Center that came through the partnership with the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation.

During this ceremony, Sanders Aviation also unveiled the Red Tail Airplane, paying homage to the original Tuskegee Airmen — the first African-American military aviators in the U.S. Armed Forces, who served as an elite fighting group during World War II.

490
Keep reading 490 WORDS

In a statement, Sen. Reed remarked, “Congratulations to the young aviators who just graduated from the Sanders Flight Training Center. These aviators are continuing a proud tradition of excellence that goes back to the Tuskegee Airmen, who served with such honor and distinction during World War Two.”

“I congratulate the Sanders Aviation team for their hard work in creating this innovative partnership with the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation. The Sanders Flight Training Center is opening doors of opportunity for aspiring aviators across our state. Alabama’s aviation and aerospace industry has thriving hubs in Huntsville and Mobile — and thanks to Sanders Aviation, Jasper and Walker County are on the map, too, as a destination for aviation students, jobs, and companies,” he concluded.

While the main Sanders Aviation facility is located approximately 130 miles away from Tuskegee as the crow flies, the iconic Macon County city will still tangibly play its part in this partnership.

With the 141 School at Sanders Flight Training Center in Jasper itself serving the recipients of the Red Tail Scholarship, Sanders Aviation will also be opening a satellite 141 School at Moton Field, the original home of the Tuskegee Airmen.

This training center will offer private pilot ground certification, private pilot airplane certification and instrument ground certification, along with a FAA testing facility to take the written knowledge test.

Sanders Aviation was founded in 1996 by Joseph Gordon “Gordo” Sanders, Jr. The company has grown into one of the largest military to airline training facilities in the country and now brings thousands of people to Walker County each year.

Jessica Walker, chief operations officer for Sanders Aviation, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation and Tuskegee to keep an important part of Alabama History alive and bring growth and opportunities to Walker and Macon Counties. Sanders Aviation and Sanders Flight Training Center are rooted in forward motion for all those who dream of becoming involved aviation.”

The Red Tail Scholarship Foundation was co-founded by Will Sparrow and Rich Peace, who had a revelation one day that while people were talking about equality, nothing was being done in the aviation field to make it reality. Something had to be done to honor the Tuskegee Airmen, and to bring the world of aviation to the younger generation, they believed. Only 2% of commercial and private pilots are black, and the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation is set on increasing that percentage. To date they have had over students graduate, and by January, five of those students will themselves be certified flight instructors.

Sparrow commented, “With Sanders Aviation’s experience and reputation, we are honored that they feel the same way about helping the younger generation, especially the African American community.”

RELATED: Red Tail Scholarship Foundation honors legacy of Tuskegee Airmen

To learn more or donate to the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation visit their website or email info@RedTailScholarshipFoundation.org.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less